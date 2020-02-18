Verastem: Outlook For 2020-21

The company has signed a deal with Sanofi to develop and market COPIKTRA in 78 ex-U.S. countries.

Verastem’s COPIKTRA has shown double the response rate as compared to Novastis’s ARZERRA in a test conducted by Lymphoma News Today.

My cancer scare changed my life. I’m grateful for every new, healthy day I have. It has helped me prioritize my life. - Olivia Newton-John

Verastem (VSTM) has been burdened by very high R&D and SGA costs, a long drug development cycle, low turnover, and an almost-eroded net worth. The stock has been a non-performer, save for the occasional bump up.

In the first three quarters of 2019, its R&D and SGA expenses were 8 times its total revenue. Q4 2019 results are not released as of Feb 15, 2020. With its back to the wall, the company has decided to reduce its 2020 operating expenses by $25 million. It plans to achieve this goal by lowering certain expense items and eliminating 40 positions across all departments.

Image Source: Verastem

Despite these negatives, VSTM is a stock worth taking a chance on because it is capable of turning around by 2021. The company’s future depends on one drug – COPIKTRA and much of this analysis is focused on it.

COPIKTRA’s Prospects

COPIKTRA, also called Duvelisib, is used in the treatment of adult Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL), and Follicular Lymphoma (FL).

On Jan 29, 2020, in a study intended to evaluate COPIKTRA, the drug was administered to a patient diagnosed with refractory FL. The study was conducted by VSTM’s partner, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK:CSPCY), a pharmaceutical major in China. This is a critical trial because if COPIKTRA works as intended, global markets can open up rather quickly.

In Oct 2019, Lymphoma News Today published a study that compared COPIKTRA with Novartis’s ARZERRA. The research discovered that COPIKTRA showed double the response rate compared to ARZERRA. COPIKTRA significantly extended the time until death and/or time until disease progression in patients who had received at least two prior therapies for CLL or SLL.

Also, in Oct 2019 the FDA granted the orphan drug designation to COPIKTRA for treating T-cell lymphoma.

In late 2019, VSTM entered into a partnership with Sanofi to develop and market COPIKTRA in 78 non-U.S. countries, including Russia, CIS, Turkey, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has already received a payment of $5 million and is eligible to receive another $42 million in the future depending on milestones achieved. It will also receive two-digit percentage royalties depending on future COPIKTRA sales in these territories.

The company has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for COPIKTRA. Results are awaited.

An Acquisition

On Jan 8, 2020, VSTM obtained global development and marketing rights to the RAF/MEK inhibitor CH5126766 (CKI27) from Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.

The company intends to combine CH5126766 with its focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, defactinib, for the treatment of patients with KRAS (a short name for the gene Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologmutant) advanced solid tumors. Clinical studies are ongoing.

The company has witnessed synergies and terms the early clinical studies as exciting. It is too early to judge if this is a wise move by VSTM – time will tell.

Red Flags

(1) The company projects COPIKTRA’s peak annual sales between $200 and $300 million. VSTM should do $13 million in sales for 2019. So, it’s going to be a long and winding road before COPIKTRA peaks out. What’s encouraging though is that the number of physicians prescribing the drug is growing (because of the developments you read about upstairs).

(2) The company has been funding its expenses by issuing shares and obtaining loans.

Image Source: Market Watch

In 2019, it issued $569 million stock and borrowed $9.69 million, and that’s how it met its expenses. The company has its back to the wall and its lifesaver COPIKTRA has to deliver within the next 12–18 months.

(3) Notice the volumes and the candle formations in the last few weeks. Though VSTM spiked after recent events, it has failed to hold on to the highs and investors have been selling large volumes at around $2.25. To move higher, the stock has to cross its weekly resistance of $2.25.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Summing Up

The leukemia therapeutics market is estimated to reach $17.1 billion by 2024 from $12.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. This is good news for VSTM which is working hard to achieve breakeven cash flows by mid-2021. The company also intends to introduce one more product by 2024.

It’s a long road for the company, but it cannot be written off.

If I was in it for the long haul and a risk-taker, I’d consider investing in VSTM in monthly installments. I’d buy small quantities every month and continue till mid-2021, while regularly monitoring updates.

If the progress is tardy, it would be time to hit the exit button.



