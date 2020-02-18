Apple And Coronavirus: The Quick Math

The international supply chain is a delicate ballet of just-in-time delivery, and something like this may take a while to rectify, even if solved today.

Apple keeps outrageously low inventories. This is normally a good thing, but not right now.

I have been checking every day, and iPhone 11 supply issues cropped up last week. iPhone 11 Pro is still in stock.

They are being hit from both sides by coronavirus. Supply is affected by the late return from Chinese New Year, and demand is affected in the weak Chinese market.

Apple is very prideful about guidance, and the fact they rarely miss. Despite an unusually wide range in March quarter guidance, they will miss.

Well, They Warned Us

In their FY 2020 Q1 report just a few weeks ago, Apple (AAPL) gave us an unusually wide range for revenue guidance, and the reason was coronavirus. Things turned out worse than they expected:

Our quarterly guidance issued on January 28, 2020 reflected the best information available at the time as well as our best estimates about the pace of return to work following the end of the extended Chinese New Year holiday on February 10. Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors.

Those factors are both supply and demand. Supply will be constrained by the late reopening of Chinese factories after the holiday, and demand in China will be constrained by closed stores, idle workers, and holiday cash gifts spent on necessities rather than iPhones. The timing could not have been worse.

Except in one respect: inventories. Apple maintains outrageously low inventories for a consumer products company:

Data by YCharts

This is normally one of Apple's great strengths, and a sign of their incredible operational efficiency. But now it will hinder them, and we are already seeing it in pushed back shipping dates on iPhone 11. But the small bit of good news is that Apple has to build up inventories before the Chinese holiday every year, so that helps them a bit here. Still, they maintain under a week of inventories in most quarters.

But the bottom line is that Q2 is now going to come in soft, and who knows about the rest of the year.

iPhone 11 Supply Already Constrained

Since Apple announced the late reopening of their factories, I have been checking online Apple Stores in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Brazil and Australia to see what the shipping times for both an iPhone 11 and 11 Pro were. Until late last week, you could get the phone shipped that day or next day, and in the US they have same-day delivery.

Now, there are delays of up to a week or more on the iPhone 11, which has been their best-selling phone this cycle. The iPhone 11 Pro remains in-stock and shipping on time. In major cities, you can still go to a retail Apple Store and get the iPhone 11 that day, but that will likely end soon.

Here's the delays for a white iPhone 11, 64GB:

Online Apple Stores in respective countries

What the Quarter Will Look Like

Here was Apple's previous guidance, which they will miss:

revenue between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion

gross margin between 38.0 percent and 39.0 percent

operating expenses between $9.6 billion and $9.7 billion

other income/(expense) of $250 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

As I said, that $4 billion range was already pretty wide because of coronavirus, and it turned out even worse than expected. I'm just guessing, but I think they probably had the soft China retail modeled into that $63 billion, but not supply constraints for the rest of the world, as they were still expecting a February 10 opening for the factories when they gave that guidance. They opened about a week later, at partial capacity. Remember, Apple only keeps about a week of inventories under normal circumstances, probably higher going into the holiday.

Anyway, let's look at four revenue scenarios, with revenue off 1%, 2.5%, 5% and 10% from that $63 billion low-end. I think most of the effect from China retail are built into that $63 billion, so we are mostly talking about the supply issues here. As for the other lines:

I'm going to keep the gross margin at the midpoint. If iPhone 11 is constrained, that means that a higher mix of sales will be from higher margin iPhone 11 Pro and services. This will be offset a bit by whatever scrambling they are doing.

I'm going to pick the low end for OpEx, since they have less to operate, but also some costs associated with all this.

We'll keep Other at $250 million, which is what they estimate every quarter.

Their tax rate is usually lower than they estimate, which is one of the ways in which they beat on earnings. Their average since the tax bill is 14.9%, so we'll go with that.

For EPS, assume they slow down a bit on buybacks. Estimating average weighted share count down 6.5% YoY, rather than the usual 6.7%.

Here's how that shakes out:

As you can see, the Small scenario, with only 1% off the low end of their original revenue range, actually does better because of the higher gross margin on favorable product mix as explained. Medium and Large aren't all that bad, but the XL is.

Upshot for Apple and Everyone Else

Apple's possible outcomes for the quarter range from OK to bad, but the real risk is beyond that. In a couple of months when they report this quarter, the coronavirus situation will have likely have changed drastically, for good or ill. At that point, we will probably already know if this is a blip or a trend.

Outside of a little petroleum outfit in Saudi Arabia, Apple is the most profitable public company in the world, and their tentacles are everywhere. Even the XL scenario leaves them with $10.6 billion in net income. One of the keys to their success in the past decade is their incredible efficiency, so that's why I began checking their online stores as a bellwether.

The bell is ringing.

The international supply chain, where China is key, is a delicate ballet of just-in-time delivery, and coronavirus just brought an airhorn to the performance. Most every finished product in the world goes through multiple manufacturing stages before the parts are assembled. If just one of those parts is missing, the line shuts down.

Moreover, shipping is also on the razor's edge of efficiency, and this is the kind of thing that could take a long time to work out, just from a logistics standpoint.

The ringing bell is telling us:

The international effects of coronavirus on the global goods economy is real. Everyone will feel it in calendar Q1.

Even if the problem were solved today, it would likely take a while just to get manufacturing, shipping and logistics back to normal.

But the problem is not being solved today, and the longer it continues, the greater the knock-on effects.

Bells ringing. Eyes open. Ears up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.