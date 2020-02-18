KB Financial Group: Strong Capital Position And Shareholder-Friendly Capital Return Policy Are Key Positives

KB Financial's shareholder-friendly capital return policy is a key positive, with plans to increase dividend payout ratio and being the first in the industry to cancel treasury shares.

Similar to its peers, KB Financial is looking at acquisitions to diversify into overseas markets and non-banking businesses.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Bullish" rating to Korea-listed financial services company KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS]. KB Financial's strong capital position helps to support both the company's inorganic growth and overseas expansion plans and its shareholder-friendly capital return policy. KB Financial has plans to further increase dividend payout ratio and was the first in the Korean financial services industry to cancel treasury shares. Furthermore, KB Financial's valuations are undemanding.

KB Financial trades at 0.43 times P/B, representing a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples were 0.56 times and 0.64 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 5.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year forward P/E multiples of 7.7 times and 7.8 times, respectively. KB Financial offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Readers are advised to trade in KB Financial Group shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 105560:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million and market capitalization is above $13 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Formed in 2000 from the merger of Kookmin Bank and Housing & Commercial Bank, KB Kookmin Bank became South Korea's largest bank and was subsequently converted into a financial holding company, KB Financial Group, in 2008. KB Financial Group is the second largest listed financial services company in South Korea in terms of market capitalization, after-market leader Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) [055550:KS].

KB Financial Group's Subsidiaries By Assets, Profit, And ROE

Source: KB Financial Group's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

KB Financial Group's Non-Interest Income Breakdown

Source: KB Financial Group's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Strongest Capital Position In The Industry

KB Financial stands out from its peers with the strongest capital position in the Korean financial services industry. KB Financial's BIS, Tier-1 and CET-1 ratios were 14.48%, 13.87%, and 13.59%, respectively, as of end-2019.

In comparison, the company's peers have capital adequacy ratios that are inferior to that of KB Financial. Shinhan Financial Group's BIS, Tier-1 and CET-1 ratios were relatively lower at 14.0%, 12.4%, and 11.2%, respectively, as of end-2019. Similarly, Hana Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:HNFGF) [086790:KS] had comparatively lower BIS, Tier-1, and CET-1 ratios of 13.94%, 12.66%, and 11.95%, as of end-4Q2019.

At its 4Q2019 earnings call on February 6, 2020, KB Financial emphasized that the company is "meeting the best level of capital adequacy in the domestic financial sector." KB Financial's strong capital position helps to support both the company's inorganic growth and overseas expansion plans and its shareholder-friendly capital return policy, which are discussed in greater detail below.

Inorganic Growth And Overseas Expansion

In my initiation article on KB Financial's peer Hana Financial, published on February 10, 2020, I highlighted that Korean financial services companies are actively diversifying into non-banking businesses and overseas markets via acquisitions. This is because Korean financial services companies' core domestic banking business is facing headwinds such as low interest rates, a weak Korean economy, and regulatory risks.

Similar to its peers, KB Financial has set its eyes on aggressive overseas expansion. The company highlighted at its recent 4Q2019 earnings call on February 6, 2020, that it will "find opportunities to improve our completeness of our group's portfolio through M&As and focus on continuously expanding our global business" as part of its strategic direction for FY2020. KB Financial has set a target of growing its net income contribution from overseas markets from 1.8% in FY2018 to 10% and 20% in FY2023 and FY2028, respectively.

KB Financial Group's Overseas Expansion In The Past Four Years

Source: KB Financial Group's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

As per the chart above, KB Financial has a strong focus on Southeast Asia as part of the company's overseas expansion plans, which the company attributed to the fact that Southeast Asia has "high economic growth rates and where relative early market dominance is possible."

KB Financial's most recent overseas expansion initiative was the proposed acquisition of Cambodia's PRASAC Microfinance Institution in December 2019. KB Financial expects to complete the acquisition of the initial 70% stake in PRASAC by March 2020 for $603 million, with the remaining 30% stake in PRASAC to be acquired after 2021.

PRASAC is the largest micro-finance company in Cambodia with a market share of 41.4% and a network of 177 branches across the country. PRASAC's historical financial metrics look decent, with an FY2018 ROE of 29.4% and a five-year loan CAGR of approximately +36%.

Going forward, KB Financial plans to eventually convert PRASAC into a commercial bank and merge it with its own banking business in Korea, KB Cambodia, following the acquisition of the remaining 30% stake in PRASAC after 2021. KB Financial has the right to appoint six of PRASAC's nine board directors, and the company expects to optimize the operations of PRASAC in the next few years, as per the chart below.

KB Financial's Plans For PRASAC

Source: KB Financial Group's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

On the flip side, Korean companies in general don't have a great track record of value-accretive acquisitions or diversification activities; and a number of banks in other developed Asian markets haven't done that well with their overseas acquisitions. There are certainly market concerns that KB Financial's acquisitions and overseas expansion initiatives could fail to create value for shareholders. Notably, KB Financial paid a rather high 2.13 times P/B multiple in its acquisition of the initial 70% stake in PRASAC.

Time will tell if KB Financial delivers on its acquisitions and overseas expansion plans, but initial results for certain overseas subsidiaries have been decent thus far. KB Daehan Specialized Bank, a Cambodian specialized credit finance company which KB Financial started in September 2018, became profitable in less than a year. KB Financial's digital banking arm in Cambodia, Liiv KB Cambodia, grew the number of members to over 100,000 since its launch in 2016.

Looking ahead, the next significant acquisition for KB Financial could potentially be Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea, the Korean subsidiary of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU). KB Financial is one five companies, which includes both financial services companies and private equity firms that are in the running to acquire Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea, according to media reports. Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea is South Korea's fourth largest life insurance company and could be potentially sold for KRW2 trillion, based on a December 2019 article published in The Korean Economic Daily.

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 6, 2020, KB Financial acknowledged that "Prudential Life could be one of the potential targets" in response to a question regarding media reports about KB Financial's interest in acquiring Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea, but also clarified that "nothing has been firmly decided." Notably, KB Financial added that "we want to diversify our portfolio", and "we would be open to M&A and various other options." As highlighted earlier, a diversification into non-banking businesses such as insurance is part of Korean financial services companies' plans to partially offset the weakness in their core domestic banking business.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Return Policy

KB Financial's shareholder-friendly capital return policy is a key investment merit for the stock.

KB Financial has either maintained or increased dividends on an absolute basis in the past six years, as per the table below. The company's dividend payout ratio was 26% for FY2019, which represented a 120 basis points improvement from FY2018, and KB Financial is targeting to increase the dividend payout ratio to 30% over time, while maintaining an increase in dividends on an absolute basis as well.

KB Financial's Historical Dividend Track Record

Dividend Per Share Ex-Date Record Date KRW 2210 2019-12-27 2019-12-31 KRW 1920 2018-12-27 2018-12-31 KRW 1920 2017-12-27 2017-12-31 KRW 1250 2016-12-28 2016-12-31 KRW 980 2015-12-29 2015-12-31 KRW 780 2014-12-29 2014-12-31 KRW 500 2013-12-27 2013-12-31

Source: Author

In December 2019, KB Financial announced that it will be cancelling 2,303,617 treasury shares, which makes it the first listed Korean financial services company to retire its treasury shares. The treasury shares to be cancelled account for approximately 0.55% and 8% of KB Financial's total issued shares and treasury shares, respectively. A sell-side analyst at Hana Financial Investment estimated that KB Financial's book value per share and earnings per share will increase by +3.0% and +0.55% as a result of the cancellation of treasury shares.

There is a possibility of further treasury share cancellations, as KB Financial indicated at the company's recent 4Q2019 earnings call that "we are fully open to future possibilities" and "we do know the retirement of shares leads to more value for our shareholders."

Valuation

KB Financial trades at 0.43 times P/B based on its share price of KRW42,400 as of February 17, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples were 0.56 times and 0.64 times, respectively.

KB Financial is valued by the market at 5.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 5.0 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year forward P/E multiples were 7.7 times and 7.8 times, respectively.

KB Financial offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KB Financial include a weakening of its capital position, acquisitions and overseas expansion initiatives that fail to create value for shareholders, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.