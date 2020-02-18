Fiesta Restaurant Group Is A Great Opportunity

Management wants to focus on increasing margins which - if achieved - should lead to higher market valuations of the company.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Activism Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) is currently trading at lower multiples than its peer group and could increase its valuation levels by improving margins. The recent arrival of hedge fund AREX Capital could be a catalyst to realize the company's potential and help to increase shareholder value.

Recent company performance

FRGI had a poor year in 2019 with a loss in market capitalization of about 36%. When comparing the individual stock performance to its index (Russell 2000) the abnormal return was at a negative 60% (Figure I). Even worse, comparable companies with similar cuisine such as Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) seemed to perform considerably better even though the market for fast casual dining is a tough one.

Figure I: Relative share price development of FRGI vs. peers (2019)

Data by YCharts

The reasons for the abysmal stock price development can be attributed to lower than expected financial performance of the company throughout the year with missed earnings estimates in all first three quarters of 2019 (Table I).

Table I: EPS Estimation vs. Reported

Source: Zacks.com

Valuation

In order to approximate a fair value of the company, I rely on trading comparables. As I am only interested in the operating performance of the company independent of financing structure, I focus on enterprise rather than on equity value multiples. I calculate enterprise value by adding the current market capitalization of the company (as of 14/02/2020) to the net debt, which I derive from the latest quarterly or annual filings of the respective company. I choose EBITDA and EBITDAR as appropriate profitability measures for this case. The latter is equal to EBITDA before rental expenses and can be used to compare companies in industries where venues of business operations can be either owned or leased. I estimate the forecasted EBITDAR by considering the rental expenses relative to sales in the latest quarterly filings of each comparable company and adjust the forecasted EBITDA values accordingly. I use marketscreener.com as my source for peer group estimates and Yahoo Finance for the latest market capitalization of each company.

Table II shows the results of the comparables analysis. Compared to its peers FRGI is undervalued based on EBITDA and EBITDAR multiples.

Table II: EBITDAR and EBITDA multiples 2019E - 2020E

in $m MarketCap Net Debt EV EBITDAR 19E EBITDAR 20E EBITDA 19E EBITDA 20E LOCO 495 306 800 12.4x 12.0x 13.3x 12.9x CMG 25,600 2,371 27,971 25.7x 20.4x 40.2x 30.1x EAT 1,562 2,570 4,132 6.6x 6.4x 10.4x 10.4x FRGI 283 326 609 6.3x 6.2x 9.8x 9.5x

Sources: Company filings, Marketscreener.com, Yahoo Finance as of 14/02/2020

One reason for the weak multiple, apart from moderate top-line forecasts, are the margins of the company. In this respect, management of FRGI has identified improving margins as part of their strategic directive which means that the C-level has to be held accountable if margins relative to peers are not improving in the near- to medium-term future. Improved margins have generally two positive effects for shareholders - first, they generate a higher absolute profitability as a basis for valuation and second, profitable companies are usually valued at higher multiples. Figures IIa & IIb depict the latter part of this argument quite well with FRGI and its peer companies showing a positive relationship between profitability margins and valuation multiples.

Figure IIa: EV / EBITDAR 2020E vs. EBITDAR-Margin 2020E

Sources: Company filings, Marketscreener.com, Yahoo Finance as of 14/02/2020

Figure IIb: EV / EBITDA 2020E vs. EBITDA-Margin 2020E

Sources: Company filings, Marketscreener.com, Yahoo Finance as of 14/02/2020

Therefore, the company's strategy of improving margins should help in generating shareholder value.

Activism

On January 24, 2020 hedge fund AREX Capital filed a 13D stating that the company is undervalued - an opinion that the valuation above corroborates.

The announcement return of the activist's arrival was positive with around 2.1% (Table III), indicating that investors are welcoming a large active shareholder. I measure announcement return as the abnormal return of the stock against the Russell 2000 in the time period between 1 day prior to 1 day after the announcement day.

Table III: Activism return for FRGI

Stock market return FRGI [-1, +1] [+1,+5] Stock return FRGI -0.4% -8.5% Index return (Russell 2000) -2.4% -1.8% Abnormal return 2.1% -6.6%

Source: Yahoo Finance

In addition, only two weeks after the activist investment, it was announced that the founder of AREX Capital, Andrew Rechtschaffen, is joining the board of directors to work on maximizing shareholder value. This is good news, as Mr. Rechtschaffen has ample experience in investing and identifying drivers of company value, having worked at Citadel and Greenlight Capital before.

AREX Capital is quite a young fund and I only identified one previous SC 13D filing of the fund. They took an activist stake in ZAGG in 2019 and are actively pushing for a fair sale of the company. Market announcement return at that time was almost indifferent; however, the 3-months tradable abnormal post-announcement return was positive suggesting at least a good stock pick by the fund's managers or an increase in probability of a potential sale of the company at an attractive price (Table IV).

Table IV: Activism return for ZAGG

Stock market return ZAGG [-1, +1] [+1,+5] [+1, 3m] Stock return (ZAGG) -0.8% 1.8% 15.0% Index return (Russell 2000) -0.2% 1.6% 7.3% Abnormal return -0.7% 0.3% 7.7%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Due to the undervalued nature of FRGI and the margin potential of the company, an activist hedge fund can function as a catalyst to realize operating potential and eventually increase shareholder value of the company. Furthermore, AREX Capital has pushed for a sale of a target before and I am convinced that due to the low valuation, a sale might be an attractive alternative avenue for FRGI to generate shareholder value.

A word of caution - restaurant activism

While I am optimistic about FRGI, I also looked at restaurant activism over the past 5 years. Table V shows an overview of activist campaigns and the announcement as well as follower returns. The latter is equal to buying the stock at the first day after initial activist announcement and holding it either 3 months or until the activist has reduced its stake to below 5%, communicated in a SC 13D/A filing (=exit). Abnormal return refers to benchmarking individual stock performance to the respective index of the target company (S&P 500 for CMG, Russell 2000 for remaining campaigns).

It is apparent that on average it was more profitable to invest in an index rather than in an activist campaign.

Table V: Restaurant activist campaigns in the past 5 years

Target ticker Initial stake Stock return[-1,+1] Stock return [+1,+3m] Stock return[+1,+exit] Abnormal return [+1,+3m] Abnormal return[+1, +exit] BWLD 5.10% 4.1% -7.3% 6.1% -7.2% -18.8% DFRG 9.99% 10.3% 10.6% 8.2% 4.5% -0.2% LUB 5.10% 3.8% 8.2% -4.5% 7.5% -15.6% CMG 9.90% 5.6% -9.5% 111.3% -10.9% 56.3% FRGI 6.20% -1.5% 18.9% -17.2% 7.2% -30.9% RRGB 8.50% -1.5% 1.7% 6.1% 3.6% -4.8% BJRI 5.10% -1.8% -12.9% -13.1% -12.9% 1.8% PBPB 5.20% -0.3% 1.3% -63.3% -2.1% -72.4% Mean 6.9% 2.3% 1.4% 4.2% -1.3% -10.6% Median 5.7% 1.7% 1.5% 0.8% 0.7% -10.2%

Sources: SC 13D filings in SEC database, Yahoo Finance

However, Figure III depicts an interesting relationship between the initial activist stake (percentage of target shares owned) and return for the campaigns listed in Table V, clearly suggesting a positive relationship for activists that have more voting power and hence potentially more influence over the target.

Figure III: Relationship between initial activist stake and follower return

Sources: SC 13D filings in SEC database, Yahoo Finance

Furthermore, Figure IV shows that the announcement return is also positively correlated to long-term return, suggesting that the initial market reaction to activism is a good proxy for the probability of campaign success.

Figure IV: Relationship between announcement return and follower return

Sources: SC 13D filings in SEC database, Yahoo Finance

Therefore, while restaurant activism has not performed well in recent years, the relatively large stake of AREX Capital as well as the positive reaction of the market are two signs that should make investors optimistic for the FRGI campaign.

Takeaway

FRGI has room for operational improvement vs. its peers and had a terrible 2019. However, the valuation level of the company is quite fair and with AREX Capital on board, an active shareholder watches the company's self-proclaimed strategy of increasing margins which, if realized, should send the stock higher. In addition, a potential sale of the company might be another strategy of realizing shareholder value in the future. While recent history shows the high risk of restaurant activism, the strong stake of AREX Capital combined with a market that agrees with the campaign are two positive signals.

However, in order to initiate a long position I would wait until after the FY2019 results - there were just too many negative surprises with this company in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.