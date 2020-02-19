Hudson Looks Like A Buy After Coronavirus-Driven Sell-Off

Still, a 30% decline in 16 sessions seems like an overreaction, and the duty-paid business remains an attractive play on North American passenger volumes.

HUD has been one of the worst stocks in the travel industry since the coronavirus began to spread.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, investors have had a split opinion toward travel stocks including airport retailer Hudson (HUD). U.S. airlines have held up reasonably well: an equal-weighted basket of the four big stocks in that sector is flat year-to-date. Online travel agency Booking Holdings (BKNG) has recovered much of its decline; rival Expedia (EXPE) soared after an earnings beat last week.

HUD hasn't been so lucky. In fact, it's underperformed even two of the industry's most impacted stocks:

At first glance, this seems like a massive overreaction. After all, Hudson's core business is operating concessions in North American airports, primarily through its Hudson News brand and smaller food and beverage concepts. 76% of 2018 revenue, per the 20-F, came from its "duty-paid" operations.

That business is a play on passenger volumes in North American airports. In turn, that suggests the more appropriate response from the market would be a muted reaction along the lines of U.S. airlines or EXPE/BKNG, as investors price in what will (hopefully) be thus a short-term impact.

The issue, however, is in the other 24% of revenue, which comes from the company's duty-free operations. Those sales have heavy exposure to Chinese travelers — where the impact may be far more significant, and far more long-term.

But even in that context, the sell-off in HUD seems like too much, and the valuation too low. Shares have caught a bounce in recent sessions, and there's a case for that bounce to continue.

The Hudson Business

Hudson's core airport retail business drives the majority of the company's revenue. That includes the eponymous newsstand/gift shop business, but Hudson is more aggressively moving into food & beverage. That category drove 35% of revenue in 2016, according to the F-1/A, a proportion which since has expanded to 40% per the Q3 2019 conference call.

That growth has come in the namesake business through "grab and go" options, but Hudson also partners with brands like Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) and Danish chain Joe & the Juice. The acquisition of OHM Concession Group last year brought on additional F&B locations.

Category shifts aside, the core business here is leveraged to passenger volumes. New security procedures in the U.S. have provided a tailwind, as passengers spend an increasing amount of time in the terminal. Going forward, airport expansions and remodeling provide another potential benefit. Hudson has cited estimates from the Airports Council International of nearly $130 billion in required modernization and expansion spending just by 2023. Some $25 billion is going just into JFK Airport in New York, Newark Liberty in New Jersey, and Chicago O'Hare in coming years.

Underlying those opportunities is expected growth in overall North American passenger volumes:

And Hudson believes it can add square footage in existing airports to capture more spend per passenger. The company has a presence in 24 of the 25 biggest airports in the U.S. and Canada, but can expand its footprint through F&B partnerships and other initiatives:

Top-line growth thus should have drivers from both volume and penetration. Below the top line, gross margins have expanded nicely in recent years, and mix shifts should continue to help. The two declining categories, tobacco and literature — which now combined are barely 10% of total revenue — have higher cost of goods sold. Food and beverage sales (as anyone who's eaten in an airport knows) are gross margin-accretive, though they generally are margin-neutral from an EBITDA standpoint, per the Q1 2019 call.

Add it all up, and Hudson's long-term framework is for high-single-digit organic growth, split between "like for like" (ie, same-store) growth and the benefit of net new square footage. Modest margin expansion drives low double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth; reasonable leverage (~1x EBITDA) leads to mid- to high-double-digit net income increases.

The Case For HUD

Quite obviously, the market is not buying that bull case:

Data by YCharts

HUD trades well below its $19 IPO price from a little over two years ago. And at the moment, on a trailing twelve-month basis shares trade at less than 6x EBITDA and just under 20x adjusted earnings per share. That latter figure is inflated by high depreciation; price to reported free cash flow over the last four quarters sits under 9x.

Those multiples seem not just low, but possibly absurdly low. After all, optimism toward air travel has led even Boeing (BA) to be treated as essentially "too big to fail". Passenger volumes will have some cyclical exposure on occasion, but both globally and domestically those volumes should rise over time.

Obviously, Hudson doesn't have much exposure to developing markets that are driving the bulk of aircraft sales (beyond visits to the U.S. by those travelers), but this remains an industry in which investors seem to be modeling consistent volume growth going forward. Hudson's history suggests it should be able to capitalize.

From 2010 to 2016, as air travel recovered, the company grew like-for-like sales an average of 3.9% (4.1% in constant currency), with organic growth averaging an impressive 9.5%. 2017 saw LFL growth near 5%, and organic growth at nearly 9%; even in a somewhat disappointing 2018, the figures were 3.7% and 7.0% respectively. Hudson isn't buying those sales, either: Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded steadily, if modestly, in 2017 and 2018 despite wage pressure headwinds.

Between organic growth and M&A, Hudson's Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled between 2014 and 2018. Yet investors have mostly shrugged, and HUD stock now is priced for modest declines going forward.

The China Problem

There is some logic to the modest valuation here, because there are issues that go beyond coronavirus worries. Notably, the duty-free business has turned south. Hudson's majority owner, Dufry AG (OTCPK:DUFRY) built out that business by acquiring Nuance in 2014 and World Duty Free the following year. (It then sold the stake in Hudson via the IPO to attack the resulting debt load.) But pressure started building in the middle of 2018.

On that year's third quarter conference call, management first disclosed softness in demand from Chinese passengers. Macroeconomic conditions have played some role, particularly during 2019 as the trade war intensified. But regulatory factors, among them restrictions on funds transfers and increased supply of some luxury goods in-country, appear to be the larger cause.

In 2019, the trend has become notably and consistently worse. On a like-for-like basis, constant-currency duty-free revenue was up 0.5% year-over in Q1, a result that appears to have been above management expectations. The business than reversed to a 5.4% decline in Q2, which accelerated to 8% in the third quarter.

That performance both adds to the concerns surrounding coronavirus effects and adds some justification to the sell-off seen in HUD in recent weeks. Chinese shoppers drive a whopping 40-50% of the duty-free business, according to the Q2 2019 call. That equates to over 10% of total revenue.

Those sales are going to dry up for some time to come. Multiple airlines have suspended flights to China. It's difficult to imagine U.S. airline or government policy reversing until the virus is firmly contained and/or cured. Over $200 million of Hudson revenue (TTM sales are just shy of $2 billion) thus is at significant near-term risk.

Relative to other retailers, Hudson gets a bit of a break in that its concession fees (equivalent to rent expense) are calculated as a percentage of sales, rather than as a fixed monthly sum. Still, even with that fact and with some possible savings on the labor front, the coronavirus likely is going to cost Hudson tens of millions of dollars in free cash flow in Q1 and Q2. Against a current market capitalization of ~$1.1 billion, that alone suggests some impact to the stock.

From a broader standpoint, meanwhile, it's worth reiterating that Chinese duty-free revenue already was under pressure. Management tried to ramp promotions around 2019's Chinese New Year, with some success, and has altered signage to try and attract domestic customers to its stores, which too has provided a boost. But the turnaround in duty-free already had the potential to be difficult, and lingering effects from the coronavirus likely add another roadblock.

Longer-term, Chinese tourists may be less interested in visiting the U.S. going forward; U.S. policies may be less hospitable. There's the risk that the pandemic will get worse, or materially change mid-term traveler habits. There's the risk, too, that the pandemic will have a significant global macroeconomic impact, which will pressure broader passenger volumes and thus revenue.

A sell-off in HUD of some kind thus does make some sense. While the stock seems to be largely a play on North American passenger volumes, that's true only of the duty-paid business. On the duty-free side, the coronavirus only amplifies existing pressure. And as seen in the chart above, the pressure led the stock to an all-time low in late August, at which point it had declined over 50% in less than a year.

Duty-Paid Concerns

It wasn't just duty-free worries that led to the sell-off in Hudson stock, however. Excluding currency, like-for-like growth in duty-paid sales also decelerated in the first three quarters of 2019, declining from 4.2% to 3.4% to 1.7% in the most recent period.

And the issue here is that performance likely will continue to weaken. Hudson lost its contract in New Orleans, with those stores closed in early November. At the end of 2018, that airport housed 19 of 1,028 locations, according to the 20-F, suggesting a likely mid-1% impact to revenue going forward. Guidance for 2019 has come down as the year has wore on, with organic revenue (again, LFL plus net new) now guided flattish and EBITDA margins expected to be down modestly. That suggests a likely rough Q4 on the profit front, given that EBITDA is down just 1% through the first nine months.

Hudson does expect a larger pipeline of opportunities in 2020 relative to 2019. CEO Roger Fordyce said after Q3 that RFPs had been issued for roughly half as much square footage in 2019 as in the year before. But as CFO Adrian Bartella noted later in the call, the timing of wins — and, more importantly, store openings — is difficult to estimate, and New Orleans provides a headwind for the first ten months of 2020. In updating 2019 guidance, Bartella noted that Hudson "continue[s] to evaluate our cost structure", a phrase which certainly suggests the company isn't planning for a snapback in demand this year.

Rather, 2020 is going to be a difficult year for Hudson on both the duty-free and duty-paid sides of the business. The acquisitions of OHM and Brookstone airport locations should add 4-5 points of revenue growth, but organic pressures will be significant. Adding coronavirus effects to those existing worries simply looks like too much for some investors.

An Unjustified Sell-Off

Again, there is some logic to the weakness in HUD since mid-January; the sell-off is not purely unjustified. And there are additional issues impacting the company in recent quarters and beyond. With some leverage on the balance sheet and relatively thin EBITDA margins (just shy of 10%), incremental pressure on the top line can cascade down to fair value of the equity.

But, again, HUD dropped over 30% in sixteen sessions before the recent bounce. It's worth noting, too, that investors had taken the longer-term view before the news from China:

HUD bottomed in late August. Shares fell as much as 12% the day after the disappointing Q3 earnings report in early November. Investors bought the dip, however: the stock closed down less than 3% and was above pre-earnings levels within two sessions.

During that rally (admittedly with some help from broad market strength), most of the negative news here was known. The cautious outlook for 2020 was in the market. Further delays in the 737 MAX, which has constrained capacity and volume, were baked in. The balance sheet doesn't explain the fall, either: from a Jan. 8 peak to a Jan. 31 trough, Hudson's enterprise value fell over one-quarter.

That simply seems like far too much relative to pressures that are facing at most ~14% of revenue (assuming 50% penetration of Chinese customers in duty-free, plus some modest contribution to duty-paid). Obviously, operating leverage matters, but those sales presumably will come back at some point in some way. Hudson's broad reach should allow it to work with airports to better utilize that square footage if duty-free revenues see a prolonged slump. (Again, airports aren't charging flat fees, and so they have financial incentive to drive actual sales, not just the bare minimum needed to keep Hudson from walking away and/or bouncing its checks.)

In duty-paid, meanwhile, the long-term drivers appear intact. Millennials, as has often been noted, prefer experiences like travel to goods. U.S. residents increasingly move more often and over greater distances. New Orleans is a disappointment, but Hudson continually has disclosed an extension rate of ~80% or higher, and 2020 wins should drive a rebound year in 2021.

Meanwhile, this now is a stock, as noted, trading at less than 6x EBITDA and 9x free cash flow. DUFRY trades around ~7x EBITDA and ~11-12x its cash flow target for 2019. To be fair, HUD's EV/EBITDA multiple is inflated by the fact that EBITDA includes profits sent to non-controlling interests. Those interests include the company's partners, required to meet so-called ACDBE (Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) programs. But even deducting those profits from EBITDA, the multiple is below DUFRY's 7x, and the free cash flow calculation used here deducts dividends paid to those partners.

Pinning down an exact multiple here is difficult, given the lack of peers. DUFRY is the best one, but has different drivers given its global reach. I'd argue that HUD should at least merit a premium to its owner, given a stronger U.S. economy; it's also worth noting that Dufry shares (on their home market in Switzerland) have declined only 11% so far this year, half that of HUD.

That suggests something like 8x EBITDA (less non-controlling interests) and 12-13x free cash flow aren't unreasonable. Using 2019 numbers (as is the case for DUFRY's valuation), that likely suggests ~10-25% upside from current levels, and a share price of $13-$15. In a scenario where pandemic fears fade and attention starts to turn to the 2021 opportunity (perhaps with a key announced RFP wins), those multiples can expand further. Even if 2021 numbers are roughly in line with those of 2019 in a slow-recovery scenario, that still suggests double-digit and likely market-beating upside for HUD.

It's worth considering the qualitative case as well. This simply looks like a rather attractive business, despite the choppy trading in its two-plus years on the public markets. As in seemingly every industry, there are worries about an entry from Amazon (AMZN), but Hudson has decades of experiences, a huge reach, and experience in the specific nature of airport retail. Traffic should grow over time. The audience will remain captive. Mix shift should help margins, and Hudson still has whitespace for expansion.

That business has been sold off on short-term fears that likely will reverse. If they don't, few if any stocks in this market will be spared. And it's the extent of the sell-off, one which actually exceeds that facing cruise liner stocks, whose impacts will be much longer-term (given the nightmare stories of still-quarantined passengers) and whose financial and operating leverage is far greater.

To be sure, the short-term issues are real. There's a potential catalyst problem in going long right now, even with the bounce of the last few sessions, as 2020 numbers are not going to impress. But this simply looks like a sell-off that has gone too far, and an attractive business priced as if its growth is at an immediate and permanent end. Investors have bought the dip in recent sessions, myself included. I expect more will join in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.