Finding REITs For Retirement, With Dane Bowler (Podcast)

Manufactured housing and health care are two of the best REIT sectors right now.

Bowler's Retirement Income Solutions service invests in about 10 to 25 REITs at any given time.

Dane Bowler joins the Seeking Alpha Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his strategy of investing in real estate investment trusts for retirement.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Dane Bowler of 2nd Market Capital Advisory joins the Seeking Alpha Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his investment strategy as featured in the Retirement Income Solutions service.

Bowler invests in real estate investment trusts exclusively, as these instruments tend to outperform equity benchmarks over the long term and offer tax advantages. There are about 20 subsectors in the 180-strong list of REITs at present. Bowler is agnostic vis-a-vis these subsectors. His bottom-up process seeks to identify good companies trading at a discount to fundamental or intrinsic value.

The boom in passive investing structures like ETFs has changed the traditional makeup of the market. This has caused prices to move "in clumps," often by sector, regardless of the fundamentals affecting an individual security. But this creates opportunities for stock pickers.

Contents:

2:00 - Talk about your investing goals and style

3:30 - Why REITs?

5:00 - What's your process for choosing an investment?

6:00 - Lessons learned

7:15 - Something new learned in the markets

9:45 - What themes are you paying attention to now in REIT sectors?

12:45 - Something that scares you about the market

14:30 - Something that gives you confidence in your approach

15:30 - Favorite ideas (MPW) (GNL)

22:15 - Any bargains in the mall REIT sector?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dane Bowler is long PEI, MAC, MPW, UMH, and SPG.

Nathaniel E. Baker has no positions in any of the securities mentioned on this podcast.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.