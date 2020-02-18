Fund Investors Remain Cautious While APs Embrace Stock And Bond ETFs In January

For the first month in nine, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $6.8 billion from the conventional funds business for January.
For the first month in nine, investors were net sellers of mutual fund assets, withdrawing $6.8 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for January.
During the month, markets took a rollercoaster ride on news of increased Middle East tensions, weaker-than-expected economic data, better-than-expected Q4 earnings reports, signed trade deals, and the emergence of the deadly coronavirus. For the twelfth month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds witnessed net outflows (-$45.3 billion) in January. Investors continued to look for yield and safe places to hide, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its thirteenth consecutive month of net inflows, injecting $62.0 billion for January. Money market funds (-$23.4 billion) witnessed net outflows for the first month in nine.
For the fifth month running, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $55.7 billion for January. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the fifth month in a row—injecting $37.7 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the fifteenth straight month, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $18.0 billion for January. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, injecting net new money into USDE ETFs (+$18.8 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$10.4 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$7.9 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$556 million), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$68 million).
