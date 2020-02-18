Fund Investors Remain Cautious While APs Embrace Stock And Bond ETFs In January

Summary

For the first month in nine, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $6.8 billion from the conventional funds business for January.

For the thirteenth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$62.0 billion for January) witnessed net inflows, while money market funds (-$23.4 billion) witnessed net outflows.

For the twelfth consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$45.3 billion).

For the fifth month in a row, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $55.7 billion for January.

APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$37.7 billion), while also being net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$18.0 billion).