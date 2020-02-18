Vertex Energy's Refined Business Model Should Not Be Ignored

The drift downward in its share price is illogical, and alert investors will act before the market readjusts.

My investment thesis on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is based on the company's explosive growth and improved balance sheet expected to be evident in the 2020 first quarter. The company should report 2019 fourth quarter results in late March. The market is already displaying its disappointment as the growth and improvements were anticipated to happen in the final quarter of 2019.

Vertex Energy is a used motor oil [UMO] re-refiner. Without doubt, re-refining used motor oil is a noble endeavor. The United States generates approximately 1.3 billion gallons of used motor oil annually. Approximately half is burned by industrial companies as a fuel source. Of the remaining half, it's estimated Americans improperly dispose of 200 million gallons. The remainder is re-refined. It only takes one gallon of used oil, compared to 42 gallons of crude oil, to produce 2-½ quarts of new, high-quality lubricating oil.

But re-refining used motor oil hasn't necessarily proven profitable for Vertex Energy. As a result, the company has refined its own business model.

A Refined Purpose

Vertex Energy operates in Marrero, Louisiana, Heartland, Ohio, and Baytown, Texas. The Marrero facility produces marine fuel. The Heartland facility produces base oils. The Baytown facility is a tank terminal facility near the Houston Ship Channel. It also had an idled facility in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana.

Myrtle Grove was costing Vertex approximately $1 million annually in carrying costs. The site includes over 40 acres of leased land. Re-refining infrastructure includes a process area, loading and unloading areas, a lab and a control room as well as offices and maintenance buildings. Vertex owns and leases refining equipment located at the site. The lease costs approximately $650,000 annually and does not expire until May 2022.

In 2019, Vertex Energy refined the purpose of Myrtle Grove

Myrtle Grove is a long-term development opportunity for the company and our shareholders.

In 2016, Vertex Energy assumed "marketing, sales and logistical duties" in the United States for Group III base oils from Dutch firm Penthol. Though it is more efficient to produce base oil from used motor oil than crude oil, there's minimal domestic production of high-purity Group III base oils. And yet, the consumption of higher-purity base oils is expected to grow at a faster pace than the consumption of Group I base oils. The automotive industry leads the increased demand for Group III, or higher-purity, base oils. New car models and new engines are expected to drive demand for full synthetic oils. Though not actually synthetics, Group III base oils are substitutes for current synthetics in formulations requiring high oxidation resistance, wide temperature range viscometrics, and low volatility. Vertex Energy anticipates 10% growth year over year for at least the next decade.

In August 2019, Vertex Energy, partnering with Tensile Capital Management through an SPV (special purpose vehicle), started a pilot project at the Myrtle Grove facility to produce Group III base oils from UMO. The companies announced completion of the pilot on January 10, 2020. Tensile retained a right of first refusal to fully develop high-purity base oils at the Myrtle Grove facility in exchange for $50 million in project capital.

Successful completion of the pilot triggered a second phase where another SPV was formed for the assets at Vertex's Heartland facility. This transaction closed January 22, 2020. The Heartland refinery is now owned jointly by Vertex Energy and Tensile, with a 35% interest and 65% interest, respectively. The facility is already producing higher-purity base oils. But the goal of this second phase is to fully develop Heartland to produce Group III base oils from UMO as validated by the pilot.

Producing Group III base oils from UMO is not Vertex Energy's only refined purpose. Effective January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization's global regulation, IMO 2020, changed the limit on sulfur content in marine fuel. The cap was lowered from 3.5% mass/mass (m/m) to 0.5%. The mandate to lower sulfur oxide emissions intends to protect the environment and human health.

By third quarter reporting, Vertex Energy was as ready as it could be for the new regulation.

We're just ready to go and waiting for the 0.5 specs to come out so we can go into market.

On January 13, 2020, Vertex Energy announced a strategic ten-year agreement with Bunker One. Bunker One is a physical fuel supply network with global operations. Bunker One now has the exclusive right to purchase 100% of the marine fuel produced at Vertex's Marrero refinery through December 2029.

This relationship not only ensures a long-term sales and marketing channel for 100% of our current marine fuel production at fair market prices, it also provides us surety of off-take for incremental marine fuel production in future years, while allowing us to participate as a minority partner in Bunker One's entire North American marine fuel bunkering business.

The Expected Impact

Regarding the Group III base oil refinement, the second SPV with Tensile resulted in a $13.5 million cash infusion. Vertex Energy described the progress as transformational.

Assuming receipt of the $13.5 million, we will move from a net debt to a net cash-positive by year-end or shortly thereafter. We view the successful completion of the pilot test related to a phase 2 closing with Tensile Capital as a liquidity event that has the potential to transform our business, both reducing net leverage and by providing capital for long-term growth. For the fourth quarter 2019, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3 million... For the full year 2020, we anticipate adjusted EBITDA in a range of $15 million to $20 million driven by incremental year-over-year contributions from widening product spreads, contributions from TCEP and collection growth. Assuming we generate approximately $4 million to $5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019, our 2020 forecast represents a major step change in our financials.

Capital expenditures at Heartland for the second phase are estimated in a range of $25 million to $30 million. With this capital, Heartland should produce approximately 20 million gallons of enhanced-quality base oil per year, increasing current production capacity by 35%. To support this growth, capital should also be expended on additional UMO collection routes.

The project is expected to last through the first half of 2023. EBITDA contributions are expected to begin in the second half of 2022. By the end of 2023, annualized EBITDA from Heartland's Group III base oil production is expected to range from $15 million to $20 million.

Regarding the IMO 2020 marine fuel refinement, Bunker One immediately invested $5 million in Vertex's securities. The agreement also assures Vertex Energy of fair market pricing "correlated to Platts-based benchmarks".

Share Price Action

In what seemed to be hopeful anticipation of its pilot completion, Vertex Energy's share price edged upward to the $1.70 range as December 2019 began. As the clock ticked toward calendar year-end with no validation of pilot completion, the share price dipped back toward the $1.40 to $1.50 range. News of the pilot completion on Friday, January 10th, and the Bunker One agreement on Monday, January 13th drove the share price back up to as high as $1.85. When the second phase transaction closed on Wednesday, January 22nd, shares popped to $1.95. However, since that peak, Vertex's share price has drifted lower, much lower. On February 13th, shares dipped to $1.24, the lowest point since November 11, 2019. Source

Indeed, the expectations for the fourth quarter will not be met. The company was expected to have paid off the majority of its debt in the fourth quarter and to be showing a net cash-positive position. Its adjusted EBITDA was projected to improve 37% to 65% from $1.82 million in the third quarter to a range of $2.5 million to $3 million.

But these milestones certainly did not vanish. Rather, they have simply been pushed to the first quarter. Thus, the downward drift in the share price is illogical.

Alert investors will move before the market figures out the disconnect. A company with a net cash-positive balance sheet and adjusted EBITDA quadrupling in the next twelve months will not continue to trade for $1.25 per share.

