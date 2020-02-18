Energy Fuels Is High Risk Investment With The Potential For A High Reward

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the U.S. budget announcement, but it could turn out to be very material for Energy Fuels.

If the uranium market remains at this level in the medium to long term, further equity dilution is probable.

Investment Thesis

Energy Fuels (UUUU) announced equity refinancing last week. The added cash, existing cash, marketable securities, and inventory which can be liquidated should support the company for the next year at the very least.

An investment in Energy Fuels should be viewed as a high-risk investment with the potential for large upside if we see a recovery in the price of uranium relatively quickly or if the U.S. budget announcement gets confirmed and allocated to U.S. producers only. If neither of that materializes in the next 12-18 months, I expect further equity dilution, possibly under worse terms.

Balance Sheet & Refinancing

Energy Fuels had $22.5M in cash and marketable securities as of Q3 2019. During the first 9 months of 2019, operating cash flows were negative $34.7M. Given that we are one and a half quarters down the line, the announced refinancing should not be a surprise.

Figure 1 - Source: Q3 2019 Financial Report

The fact that the stock price is at a very low level is, of course, unfortunate, but the terms could also have been worse. We are looking at a straight equity financing with minor optionality to add to that for just 30 days.

The announced stock financing level was 14% below the prior close and stock price quickly dropped down close to the $1.47 level. I, consequently, increased my position by about 50%. Even though the discount to prior close might look excessive, the stock price was down at these levels at the end of January as well.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2 - Source: YCharts

At least I prefer the refinancing over any liquidation of the inventory at current market prices, which should be a last resort if refinancing would only have been possible under very punitive terms.

U.S. Budget Announcement

During the last week, it was announced that the coming U.S. budget will include $150M per year to create a uranium reserve. The amount has been reported to apply for the coming 10 years.

This sounds very positive, but the details of this announcement aren't yet clear. This needs to be approved as a first step and it could naturally change for future years if someone else gets elected in the upcoming presidential election.

I have not seen conclusive evidence the reserves will be bought from U.S. producers only even though that is implied by many. $150M in uranium purchases comes down to somewhere around 3M pounds sustainably produced, so it will not support every producer in the U.S., but it is fair to assume Energy Fuels will be at the top of that list due to the mill, scalability, and approved capacity.

If we assume the budget to be approved, we will at the very least be looking at increasing demand, which will be beneficial to the industry.

Spare Capacity

The reason why I believe Energy Fuels has one of the best upsides in a uranium recovery comes down to spare capacity and an operating mill. Many producers have idle capacity, but much of it is expected to take longer to scale up and there is less clarity on where to process it. Energy Fuels has indicated it will be able to move faster, which, of course, remains to be seen though.

Figure 3 - Source: Energy Fuels Presentation

Supply Demand

The supply-demand situation could be discussed at length, but there is little doubt we are seeing decreasing supply and increasing demand over the last few years, which speaks for a recovery sooner or later. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is indicating a lot of contracting discussions in the last couple of conference calls, which point towards the recovery drawing closer.

Figure 4 - Source: Uranium Participation Corp

Figure 5 - Source: World Nuclear Performance Report 2019

Permanent reactor shutdowns are often mentioned as a reason for waning demand, it is important to keep in mind that many reactors being shut down are older with less capacity than the newer ones being connected or constructed.

There are, of course, exceptions, but that is the general trend. So, for demand to decrease, we need to see the number of shutdowns to be well above the number of reactors connected to the grid. I don't necessarily count Japanese permanent shutdowns as many of those reactors were assumed to never be restarted after the Fukushima disaster and stopped operating several years back.

Figure 6, 7 & 8 - Source: Data from the World Nuclear Association

Vanadium Production & Clean-up

Energy Fuels still sits in Vanadium inventory and the potential to mine more, but prices need to recover significantly for this to make a real impact on the income statement. The company can also recycle uranium-bearing alternate feed materials for the recovery of uranium, but the impact on the bottom line is likely minimal.

Conclusion

Energy Fuels is a high-risk investment with the potential upside to be significant if we see the uranium market recover or the company is a significant beneficiary of the announced $150M government spend.

However, if neither of the above materializes, I do expect to be losing money on my investment. A higher vanadium price would likely only lengthen the time until the company would need to refinance next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.