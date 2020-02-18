Sprint Merger's New 'Risks' Are Not Real Risks

Sprint is in no danger of a meltdown to reverse its melt-up. But it might face marginal downward pressure from a renegotiation, so I will not be going long, either.

The parallel proceeding under the Tunney Act is also unlikely to pose an obstacle, since even the claims being investigated would not establish misconduct.

An appeal of the court's decision approving the deal is unlikely, and even less likely to work if tried, given past appellate treatment of such appeals.

While some continue to write of ways the deal may be blocked, Sprint's merger with T-Mobile is now a virtual certainty.

As I expected, approval has been granted by federal Judge Marrero to Sprint (S) to combine its operations with T-Mobile (TMUS) pending a spinoff to DISH Network (DISH) of certain, largely inconsequential assets. Sprint stock has skyrocketed on the news, up as much as 80% to almost $9.

At T-Mobile's current trading price, Sprint is worth almost $10 if the merger moves forward without amendment. If, as I have speculated is very likely, T-Mobile secures changes to the merger agreement, Sprint may be pushed back closer to its original merger value - when the deal was first signed two years ago - of closer to $7.50.

There continues to be articles published, however, talking about the "risks to the deal," as if a total collapse of the merger was still possible. That scenario, which I calculated could take Sprint all the way back to $3, should not in my view be considered a realistic possibility any longer. Those who say otherwise point to three "risks;" an appeal of the court decision, a separate court review of the merger concession agreement, and the last public utilities commission review, going on in California.

As to an appeal itself, it probably won't even happen. The other court review is under the Tunney Act, not the Sherman Act itself, making it very unlikely to produce meaningful obstacles to reform. And the California CPUC probably couldn't stop the merger no matter what it decided.

Appeal Would Be Fruitless

I can't prove an appeal won't happen, but I doubt there will be much significance to it even if there is - which I think the state AGs also know, and that's why I think it won't happen.

Although, for the record, if I was an appellate judge and saw the opinion in this case, I'd be absolutely floored. I'd GVR it without a second thought (GVR stands for "grant, vacate and remand," and is an especially harsh reaction from an appellate court to a lower court opinion that basically says "wow, you really screwed that one up.") But I'm not, and I don't think that's what the actual appellate court will do.

Remember that we've seen this movie not too long ago. A few years ago, DOJ tried a similar tactic after it lost the AT&T (T) case with TimeWarner. AT&T won the second round as well when the Court of Appeals panel voted three-to-none to affirm the result of the trial. Following such an adamant rejection, DOJ said it would not take any further action to try to keep the suit alive, making the merger officially permanent, after the district court made it official with an asterisk.

The argument here is supposedly that this is an even worse merger than AT&T/TimeWarner, and therefore an appellate court is more likely to respond favorably. For one thing, it's horizontal rather than vertical, a crucial distinction the courts drew when analyzing the last one.

Federalism Concerns

The first counterpoint to that is simply that the appeal would be coming from states, not the DOJ, which will mean little to some judges but could potentially mean a lot to others. Certainly the federal government was adamant during the trial about their concerns that the whole merger review system would take a real hit from an endorsement of a state challenge to a federally-approved merger.

(I don't buy this either; the states were suing as interested parties, not as sovereigns, which means that they have only such rights in antitrust matters as Congress, the federal legislature, chooses to give them. There is no threat to federal authority if Congress decides it wants states to be able to do certain things. But again, I'm not on the appeals court.)

A More Granular Merger Review

But the second point is that mergers aren't judged on a single axis. Yes, this is horizontal instead of vertical, which is worse.

But on the other hand AT&T was a merger between one of the largest cellular carriers and one of the largest entertainment conglomerates. This is a merger between the two smallest national carriers.

AT&T and TimeWarner were both highly profitable on a standalone basis. Sprint is barely breaking even.

AT&T and TimeWarner both had reputations for charging top-dollar and maneuvering to maintain their privileged positions in the existing system. T-Mobile has portrayed itself as a price-cutter and an insurgent disruptor.

Admittedly, it's impossible to be sure what the appeals court will do before they do it, but these points seem pretty convincing even to some of the states themselves; New York, which lead the charge against the merger in court, already announced they weren't going to even bother pursuing an appeal. My conclusion is the same as theirs: an appeal would be to no point.

No Light At End Of Tunney Tunnel

The other remaining potential court hurdle is the Tunney Act review. Ordinarily, this is entirely pro forma, but the judge in this case has actually delayed ruling to allow time for additional briefs submissions. Is this an indicator that something may be afoot?

I doubt it. Almost certainly, as a Trump appointee reviewing the decisions of Trump Administration officials, Judge Kelly simply wants to show he is doing his due diligence. The Tunney Act exists primarily not to stop mergers, but to review the conditions the DOJ has attached to approval of them. The delay may stem from the somewhat unusual journey this merger took to getting DOJ approval.

Back in May, DOJ staff lawyers were reported to have submitted their official recommendation to the Antitrust division chief - and they came down strongly against the merger. That the deal survived is due almost solely to the machinations of DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, who was said to be the one who pushed approval through despite the advice of his career staffers at the DOJ.

This prompted some pushback from the Democrats, fresh off their victory in the House. 6 Democratic Senators wrote a letter citing the vital importance of impartiality and demanding to know if there had been any contact between DOJ's Antitrust Division staffers and Trump Administration officials.

This, almost certainly, is why Judge Kelly simply wants to show he is giving claims of improper influence due weight. But I doubt that this will actually lead to any material changes in the merger.

Don't get me wrong, these efforts could continue here, if Democrats were especially determined to put up a further, almost certainly futile fight. But even if they were, I doubt courts would agree to impose a delay or any kind of sanction on Sprint or T-Mobile. Because even if evidence were found, it almost certainly wouldn't matter.

Regrettable Legal Realities

"Between DOJ Antitrust and Trump officials." As I've explained before, this argument ignores the legal reality that DOJ staffers technically are Trump Administration officials. There would be little legal jeopardy for the Trump Administration or the merger partners even if the answer to this question was yes, since lack of interference in DOJ decision making is merely a tradition, not a requirement. (Obviously, if any material gains were solicited or accepted in exchange for such interference that would be a different matter. But without proof of that the mere fact that interference took place would not give rise to any legal cause of action.)

Before anyone jumps all over me, I am NOT celebrating or endorsing this fact. I am merely pointing out that it would be difficult under current law to point to a specific provision requiring non-interference in DOJ matters. There are laws prohibiting the use of one's official position to extort material gains for self-interest, but these are the same laws that prohibit self-enrichment in any area of government - and the same laws apply to myriad departments where the President is expected to intervene on a regular basis, State, Defense, Commerce, Labor, etc.

California's Forlorn Opposition

With neither court case likely to bear fruit, the last minor bureaucratic hurdle to leap is the California Public Utilities Commission, which is the last CPUC in the 50 states not to approve the deal yet. Technically they have until July to do so, but with T-Mobile and Sprint looking to close in April it's widely expected that CPUC will come under enormous pressure to rule in the same timeframe.

In the first place, CPUC California has no authority outside California, so it's questionable whether one state could block the deal regardless. Still, if any one state could, California would be it - it represents roughly one-eighth of the US population and more than one-eighth of its GDP.

But in the second place, it is highly questionable whether federal law allows CPUC to actually stop a deal. Remember what I said before about the federalism concerns about the state lawsuit being bogus, because the states were only exercising the rights Congress has explicitly declared it wants states to have? Well, that wouldn't be true here - CPUC would actually be doing what the states didn't and what the DOJ fears; declaring an independent right to stop the deal as a sovereign organ of state authority, without congressional authorization.

There is pretty broad legal consensus that federal courts would not allow that. In fact, T-Mobile itself seems particularly confident - it basically issued CPUC an ultimatum of its own, telling it to declare approval by April 1st or it would move ahead without CPUC's OK.

Altogether, CPUC might get a few more California-specific concessions…but it's not stopping the deal.

Investment Summary

The deal is clearly moving forward, barring some almost unprecedented Tunney Act cataclysm like discovery of truly improper conduct. Sprint is in no danger of any precipitous decline to the non-merger lows I calculated last year. At most, it remains subject to some risk of downward price adjustment in the merger agreement itself. I consider that a sufficiently real possibility that I won't be going long on Sprint again. But a merger blockage and subsequent meltdown simply isn't in the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.