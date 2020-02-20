Finding REITs For Retirement, With Dane Bowler (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: this is the transcript of yesterday's podcast with Dane Bowler. We hope you enjoy.

Nathanael Baker: Welcome to the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast. We speak with Seeking Alpha Marketplace Authors about their investing styles, their views of the market, and their favorite investing ideas. I’m your host Nathanael Baker. Before we start a short disclaimer. Seeking Alpha is a website where authors from around the world share their ideas and analysis on the stock marketplace.

The marketplace is our platform for authors to run investing analysis and idea services, so that readers can take their investing to the next level. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. A full set of disclosures will be provided at the end of this podcast. For reference purposes this podcast was recorded on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Today, I’m joined by long time contributor to seekingalpha.com Dane Bowler of 2nd Market Capital. Now, Dane has been active on Seeking Alpha since 2012. So, a solid stretch and he is a professional investor going back 8 years. He co-founded Retirement Income Solutions, which is a premium service here on Seeking Alpha featuring the Corsair’s high-yield portfolio and the growing dividend portfolio.

A subscription to the retirement income solutions research service gets you exclusive ideas, continuous fundamental research and active subscriber only chat room, direct access to three professionals, three financial professionals, and real-time trade alerts when we repositioned their portfolios. You can find out more on Seeking Alpha by searching for retirement income solutions or signing up for the free 14 day trial.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Okay, Dane, let’s get into – welcome to the podcast.

Dane Bowler: Hi, great to be here. Thank you.

NB: Yes, thanks for coming on. So, from the sound of it here, we mentioned REITs income yields dividends. It sounds like your investing is geared towards creating income specifically for retirement, but why don’t you tell me and our listeners a little bit about it in your own worlds.

DB: Sure, yes. So, the main goal of the platform is to create sustainable and growing dividends or time that compound and increase over time. So, while it is for retirement, I want to emphasize that retirement to me starts very early. I’ve been investing for retirement ever since I was a child and it’s a lifelong process if someone wants a healthy retirement they really have to start only and invest often.

NB: Right. Okay. So, then how do you go about picking – what kind of securities are we talking about here? Is it stocks, I mentioned REITs and how does that go – how do you go about selecting these securities forward?

DB: So, we do exclusively REITs, real estate investment trust. So, it’s a 100% REIT portfolio, usually value-oriented and high-yield. So, if you look at the REIT index, the average multiple is just under 23 times for our portfolio, the FFO multiple is about nine times. So, it's deep value and we look for good companies that are trading at a discount to intrinsic or fundamental value.

NB: Why REITs as opposed to other dividend or income producing securities?

DB: Sure, that’s a good question. REITs in the very long run tend to outperform. They have certain tax advantages and other structural advantages that just make them a great total return vehicle and if you look over a 30 years stretch they have substantially outperformed the S&P 500 whereas other vehicles such as MLPs and maybe energy companies are little bit less reliable in rates over a long-term.

NB: Now, the REIT sector is large and actually has been growing a lot in recent years to encompass all different types of real estate and other things. So, is there any particular sector or sub sector of the REIT universe that you focus on?

DB: We do the whole REIT sector. There’s approximately 181 publicly traded REITs at the moment and they have a wide economic diversification. There are about 20 subsectors in REITs with different exposures ranging from timber and farmland to energy, wireless infrastructure, hospitals all sorts of stuff. So, it’s a REITs are more a tax structure than a specific type of company because they really do have the full economic range.

NB: Very interesting, and is there anything and well maybe before we get in talking about your views of this, of the various subsectors what is your process for choosing an investment?

DB: Sure. So, we definitely bottom up fundamental investors. We like to look at their property portfolios, their property type, the submarkets in which the properties are located, and then we can kind of construct a value of the property portfolio, as well as the rent in cash flow streams generated from the property portfolio, and then we compare that intrinsic value to the market price and try to find ones that are severely discounted. So, out of the whole 181 REITs we at any given time usually are investing about 10 to 25 of them, usually the cheaper more small versions of them.

NB: Okay. And how often do you turn that over?

DB: Trading activity is opportunistic in nature. So, we will go some stretches where a few weeks with no trades and other times we’ll be trading multiple times a week, it all depends on what sort of opportunities the market is presenting us.

NB: Okay. So, you have been doing this for a little while, as you say, you started planning for retirement when you were a child, so what would you say are some lessons that you’ve learned in your investing over this period?

DB: Diversification is a big one. From an academic perspective, they always teach diversification being a risk mitigating technique and that’s absolutely true, but with these less, I guess known about diversification is that it is also a return enhancing technique in the sense that a diversified portfolio will always have the opportunity to trim and add, maybe trim the sectors that have over performed and add to the ones that have underperformed to kind of rebalance and take advantage of the newly discounted sectors.

NB: And you find that the REITs offer enough diversification opportunities?

DB: Oh, yes absolutely. REITs have both cyclicals, kind of countercyclicals and then other sectors such as Pharma and which is famous for having her completely no correlation whatsoever to the S&P 500. And so some portions of our portfolio will perform well while others are performing poorly and it bounces out quite nicely.

NB: Okay. So, as we record this here February 2020, it’s been a pretty tumultuous year or more if you go back to the fourth quarter of 2018, what’s something new that you’ve learned in the markets call it over the past year, past 18 months?

DB: Yes. So, investing seems to have changed a bit in the past year and I think a lot of it has to do with the kind of boom in the ETF's. In the old days, it was all dominated by the so-called smart money that was in there picking specific stocks and so there was really good price discovery, but more recently, I think it crossed a threshold or may be as much as 50% of the market is in terms of trading volume is from ETF's or other pooled investments like that, which aren’t focused on specific stocks, and so they kind of investor agnostic to fundamentals and valuation. And what it does is, it causes prices to move in clumps, an entire sector will work together or down together, regardless of the individual fundamentals of the company's.

A good example of this was, couple of years ago there was a hurricane in the South East, a pretty bad hurricane and there was all kinds of media reports about it destroying manufacturing home communities. And so all the manufactured housing REITs traded down in tandem, maybe 5% or 6%, and I was looking at them and you may choose a manufacturing housing REIT that traded around down with the rest and their portfolio is in Ohio and Pennsylvania. So, they have a total of zero properties that were anywhere near the hurricane, but they fluctuated down the 5% or 6% with everyone else. And so that’s the new event over the past couple of years that the group trading and really creates more opportunities for stock pickers because the mispricing is being exacerbated by the co-related movements.

NB: Yes. That is a pretty contrary and take actually because a lot of what we hear about this phenomenon of passive pools of capital and stuff is that it’s only make the market more efficient which has made it harder to find opportunities, but it’s interesting that you have this [turn in view].

DB: Yes. I haven’t – I guess, I can see it either way, it certainly makes the market more accessible to investors, they can diversify in one fell [indiscernible] having to do it manually.

NB: Okay. So, give us a lay of a land here, as far as the sectors or various REIT sectors, I know you guys are bottoms up, but what kind of themes do you like right now or is there anything that you are paying closer attention to then other things?

DB: Sure. I can give a quick rundown of the more larger REIT sectors. So, industrialist kind of been the darling of the REIT market for a while, it’s had great organic growth rates from being able to jack up the rents, thanks to e-commerce and various other sources of new demand. We think that’s actually sort of hitting its peak right now. The rental rates, particularly for the coastal industrial properties are now at a price that is becoming a little bit prohibitive. It’s going to be very difficult to continue raising those rates, certainly at the pace that they have been.

So, we’re expecting growth to moderate in that sector, which means the, kind of lofty multiple of the market is put on that sector. To us looks a little bit overvalued. The same could be said for self-storage. Self-storage has had the same thing, very long, maybe two decade run of strong rental rate growth and we think that’s coming to an end, largely due to oversupply. It varies a bit by market, but in general we would say self storage is oversupplied right now. Some of the better sectors to us are manufacturing housing and healthcare.

Actually housing had supply constrained by permitting, it’s kind of a NIMBY property, not in my backyard, and that has kept supply down and that facilitates substantial rent growth, as well as occupancy growth. So, we really like that sector right now, as well as healthcare has. You’ve seen the recent changes to the payment model with PEPM. We believe that’s going to be a significant savings for the operators, as well as little bit of a revenue boost and in combination then is going to improve their coverage ratios, which will make them significantly better, more reliable rent payers for the REITs. So that will help the sniff sector in particular, but we also like hospitals and medical office.

NB: Okay. That’s an interesting lay of land there. What is something that scares you about the markets or your portfolio right now, as we record this on February 13.

DB: Sure. To me the biggest warning sign right now is valuation. The S&P is trading at a fairly high multiple as our REITs in general are trading at high multiple with the index as I mentioned before at about 23 times. We think this multiple has been facilitated by the extremely low treasury yield rates, which has forced people into risk assets. This is one of our less contrary in views, it is kind of broadly recognize that multiples are high. When it eventually comes back down; whether it’s due to treasuries coming back up or some other factor, we think there is significant risk that the value names in the good fundamental values will come down with everything else. And so, to me that’s the base risk and we were trying to counter that risk as to just have a very long investment horizons to a, stay liquids, stay able to hold on through whatever downturn happens because the strong fundamental companies will bounce back from such a dip.

NB: So, how does it work exactly with the valuations like what type of catalyst would you be looking for?

DB: We discussed the ETF’s a bit ago, we think when the valuation turns those net inflows that all ETFs have been experiencing will turn into net outflows and so the ETFs when people sell the ETFs will be forced to sell all the individual securities and they will be selling those indiscriminately. So, it will pull kind of everything down together.

NB: Yes. Interesting. Okay. It’s something definitely to look out for. Flipside of that, like what are something that would you say that gives you confidence in your approach, in your portfolio and in the fact that you can kind of weather whatever hiccups might come next?

DB: Sure, yes. So, our main advantage is our granular approach where three analysts covering a fairly small sector REITs are quite small relative to the broader market. And so, we have a high ratio of research hours to stocks and that allows us to kind of know them at a more granular level and that makes us a little bit more comfortable with some of our holdings. We can have pretty decent insight into the future of the fundamental outlook of them and that allows us to hold them through market pricing dips because we know that the fundamentals are sound.

NB: Fair enough. Okay. Let’s talk about some specific ideas. What are some favorites that you have right now?

DB: Sure. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is one of our favorite names right now. It’s a hospital REIT, it’s actually the only hospital REIT Pure Play and they have a large hospital portfolio across both the U.S. Europe and other parts of the world. They are increasingly growing their global exposure and we like that for two reasons. One, it reduces the political risk that would otherwise be associated with healthcare, and it gives them access to very, very cheap capital.

Some of the loans they are able to take out overseas, particularly in Europe are at extremely low coupons, and so that gives them an excellent spread, cost of capital, acquisition cap rates. MPW is able to acquire hospitals at roughly an 8% cap rate and their cost of capital is closer to 5 and that’s blended equity in debt. And so that 300 or sometimes even 400 basis point spread they are getting is substantially better than most other places in the economy. And it’s allowing them to grow their bottom line significantly each year. Maybe they’ve developed quite a long track record of FFO per share growth and we see that continuing through the next few years, as long as this significant acquisition pipeline remains.

NB: Interesting. And I’m assuming as long as that cost of capital like low interest rates remains in place as well?

DB: Correct, yes. And the other thing we like about them is, their growth is strong relative to their multiple, [indiscernible] has performed well in the past few years. The multiple has remained reasonably low at about 14.3 times forward because the FFO per share has grown along with the market price. We’ve viewed only for a few years and we think it can be a long-term winner for us.

NB: Yes. This talk has done very well recently, in fact it’s trading at 52-week high. It looks like actually an all-time high. This thing started, it launched in 2005. And as we speak today, the $23.70, 52-week high is $23.76. So, it’s right there. And for the looks of it, looking at the chart here, the max over the lifetime of this security has not been higher ever. Is this a good entry point.

DB: I mean, it was definitely better to get in a few years ago. But we think it’s still good. And that’s because of the value is still there, it really has still grown. It’s been true growth, not just multiple appreciation. It’s at 14.3 times as I mentioned and REITs broadly are at 23 times and so it actually has both faster growth rates because MPW is going maybe 8% to 10% a year, whereas REITs broadly are going 5% a year. And so you have faster growth at a lower multiple and that’s the sort of thing we like to see.

NB: Nice. And you know, nice little yield there a 4.45% at current prices, how does that compare to average of rates?

DB: REIT’s as an average of 3.47% yield. It’s dragged it down by a lot of large cap names that are in the index that have maybe 2% yields in the small caps, basically you can get a significantly higher yield. Our portfolio is at – retirement income solutions have yields over 8%.

NB: And how does the tax advantages work with REITs?

DB: So, REITs at a corporate level don’t pay the taxes at all. I mean, they may be property tax, but they don’t pay income tax and so they are in double tax in the way that an S-corp would be or C-corp, you normally would say S&P has stocks, they are taxed and then the investors taxed on their – that capital gains that they would earn on the stock, and so you can get double taxed and that doesn't happen with REITs there because they don’t taxed at the corporate level, it’s only taxed at the investor level. It’s called a pass-through entity. And to maintain that status as a pass-through entity, REITs just have to pay out a significant portion of their income as dividends.

NB: Okay. But then, which is then taxes income?

DB: For the investor, yes.

NB: Okay, cool. Alright, that’s a good one. MPW, what else?

DB: We like quite a few securities right now. Another big one for us is, Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL), a little bit less population than MPW because it has a high payout ratio, and everyone sees that high AFFO payout ratio, it’s about 103% of AFFO that they payout as a dividend. So, people see that as a warning sign and feel like they’re going to cut the dividend, but we see it just us and overall value play because the rest of the triple net sector has yields of maybe 3% on average, whereas this one has a yield of almost 10%.

NB: Yes. I’m just looking at the chart GNL is the ticker, 10%, a 9.98% yield is current prices. This one too, also, trading rate at a 52-week high. So, [indiscernible].

DB: Yes. That’s unfortunately true of most things right now. So, it’s a little bit harder to find the discount.

NB: Right. Well this one has the history of it. I mean, it’s much newer. The IPO was in 2015, it looks like it and it might be a 52-week high, but if you pull the chart out it’s actually right around the midpoint. So, from a technical standpoint you would think it might have had room to run, whether you put any faith in that is another question entirely, but, yes talk to be a little bit about this stock.

DB: Yes. It’s a triple net and in like most triple nets it has very clean cash flow strings it’s long duration may be 10-year weighted average lease-term contractual revenue and among the triple net REITs they actually have the highest quality tenants over 60% of their tenants are investment-grade, and so we’re reviewing this 10-year stream of cash flows as just a very clean contractual revenue is unlikely to change when it comes at a very high margin because with triple net REITs, the tenants are paying the taxes, the tenants paying the property and maintenance. So, it’s pretty much just a pure income stream that they’ve got going.

People like the triple net sector, it’s a great alternative to bonds because it’s so similarly clinging very visible future revenues. And because people like this sector, the sector trades at very high multiples. GNL is the exception to that rule. It trades at a low multiple because what I was mentioning before the high payout ratio makes people think a dividend cut is there.

NB: Yes. 12.10 is the forward FFO.

DB: Yes. Quite a bit cheaper compared to something like Realty Income or Agreed Realty.

NB: Do you have any thoughts on retail sector at all. There’s a whole bunch of these Mall REITs that have just been slaughtered as you would expect? Have you seen any bargains there?

DB: We do. We love the Mall REIT sector. We’re long PEI., we are long SPG, and couple of others, WPG, some of the CBL preferred’s those are the most speculative of the group, but generally the way we’re looking at it is that the fundamentals of the Mall REITs have not matched the price declines, a lot of price [indiscernible] from over $90 to the mid-20s right now. So, just tremendous price declines, but if you look at the fundamentals, the [indiscernible] has actually had fundamental growth. They’ve raised rents. They’ve improved their sales per square foot from 600 some to now 801 from a sales for square foot.

So, the properties are doing well, the companies are doing reasonably well, but the market narrative, the retail apocalypse so to speak has taken such a huge toll on the market prices that we now think it’s a very strong value play. We don’t think there is going to be a rebound 2020, or maybe 2021 as the repositioning completes, a lot of [indiscernible] cycle right now where they are redeveloping their properties that have had a vacant anchors like Sears or JCPenney stuff like that.

They are repositioning them, redeveloping them, and those are about to come online that new tenants at higher rental rates and so there’s going to be a little bit of a rebound in the FFO per share for a lot of our particularly [indiscernible] in Pennsylvania API. So, we think this is a good time to get in because once that rebound hits the numbers, the guidance in the actual results, you know we believe defeat the retail apocalypse narrative and multiples will begin to normalize.

NB: Well. Okay. Alright folks, while you heard here Mall REIT's value play, aren't you concerned about the more secular nature of this retail apocalypse. I mean, I walk around in mid-town Manhattan and just today walking to work there is – and this is in Manhattan, some of the most well-trafficked real estate in the world, one would think, and everywhere you look it is either massive discounts or lease to rental, you know space to rent to lease et cetera et cetera, but you don't think there’s a bigger concern there where the Mall’s are concerned?

DB: There is a secular problem with e-commerce kind of [planting] a certain portion of retail sales in and I believe that e-commerce will grow as a portion. I think last I heard it was about 10% of overall sales or through e-commerce. We expect that will probably grow to maybe 20% over the long-run. So, yes, that will be a consistent headwind, but a lot of the online sales are actually kind of friendly toward stores. Brick-and-mortar because there have been two studies recently, one showing that having physical stores increases retailers online sales quite a bit in the local areas.

And so, the online retailers are actually encouraged to open brick and mortar stores and maybe see this with the digitally native brands now having plenty of retail stores, including Amazon is now opening stores. And then the other major thing is that buy online pick them in the store seems to be the way of the future. It’s more efficient from a distribution channel, and it’s efficient for the customer as well because they get it immediately rather than having to wait for the delivery?

DB: True, kind of mergers that convenience of online shopping with the need for immediate gratification that a lot of consumers seem to have. Alright. This has been very interesting. Dane Bowler, thank you so much for joining us on the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast. If you’ve been enjoying these Seeking Alpha Marketplace Roundtable Podcast you can subscribe through iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcast, Spotify, and really anywhere else you find podcasts simply by searching for Marketplace Roundtable.

You can also give reviews on those platforms to help other investors discover this podcast. I have been speaking with Danr Bowler, who runs the retirement income solutions marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha. You can sign up for the retirement income solutions service by going to seekingalpha.com/marketplace and looking for retirement income solutions or by typing retirement income solutions or Dane Bowler into this site search bar at seekingalpha.com. You can of course also follow Dane on seekingalpha.com and enjoy his free content there. Finally, disclosures, I, Nathaniel Baker, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned on today's podcast. Dane what about you?

DB: Positions in pretty much all of the ones I mentioned, so it would be PEI, Macerich, SPG, what else did I mention, MPW, UMH, I think I mentioned them for manufacturing housing.

NB: Okay. That’s simple enough. Wonderful. Okay. Well that will do it for today. Thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dane Bowler is long PEI, MAC, MPW, UMH, and SPG.

Nathaniel E. Baker has no positions in any of the securities mentioned on this podcast.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.