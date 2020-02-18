IPO Update: Passage Bio Finalizes $126 Million IPO Plan

The IPO is priced above the typical range and the firm still hasn't entered Phase 1 trials yet, so the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

The firm is a pre-clinical biopharma working on monogenic treatments for central nervous system disorders.

Passage Bio has filed to raise $126 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Passage Bio (PASG) intends to raise $126 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of genetic treatment candidates for monogenic (single gene pair) central nervous system [CNS] conditions.

PASG has yet to enter Phase 1 trials and the IPO is pricey, so it may be more suited to institutional investors with long-term hold time frames.

Company & Technology

Philadelphia-based Passage was founded to advance genetic treatments involving a single gene for rare central nervous system disorders.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since January 2020 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at Civetta Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of a young child with gangliosidosis, a condition the firm’s lead candidate hopes to treat:

Source: Marilee Kay

The company has a strategic research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program and currently has three lead product candidates:

PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, or GM1

PBFT02 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, or FT

PBKR03 for the treatment of Krabbe disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $230 million and include AI Passage, Frazier Life Sciences, LAV Prescience Limited, New Leaf Ventures, OrbiMed, Versant Ventures, and Vivo Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for central nervous system therapeutics is expected to grow to $129 billion by 2025.

In 2016, the mental health sector represented the largest market share and is forecast to remain in first throughout the period.

Degenerative disorders, such as those researched by PASG, are expected to account for the second largest share due to increasing governmental and non-governmental initiatives.

The cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth during the period.

The firm faces different competitors for each of its different drug programs.

For PBGM01 - Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) and Lysogene

For PBFT02 - Alector (ALEC), Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL), Alkermes (ALKS), and Arkuda Therapeutics

PBKR03 - None known at this time

Financial Status

Passage’s recent financial results are typical of a pre-clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development program.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $158.9 million in cash and $4.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

PASG intends to sell 7.4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125.8 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares; since this is a typical feature of life science IPOs, the absence of it is a negative signal to prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $741.5 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.78%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $39 million to fund further development of our PBGM01 product candidate through completion of our IND submission and receipt of initial clinical data from the first two cohorts of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; approximately $42 million to fund further development of our PBFT02 product candidate through completion of our IND submission and receipt of initial clinical data from the first two cohorts of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; approximately $34 million to fund further development of our PBKR03 product candidate through completion of our IND submission and receipt of initial clinical data from the first two cohorts of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; approximately $63 million to advance our discovery and candidate selection stage programs; and any remaining amounts to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Chardan.

Commentary

PASG is seeking $126 million to advance its pre-clinical pipeline of monogenic treatment targets.

It is notable that the company hasn’t even entered Phase 1 trials yet, so investors won’t have initial readout data until well into 2021 or possibly 2022.

The market opportunity for monogenic treatments is potentially large. These types of treatments have the promise of curing the condition completely, rather than turning it into a chronic condition, so treatments are usually for a limited time and then done.

However, central nervous system conditions have proven extremely difficult to treat due to the complexity of the problems.

Management believes its focus on genetic-based treatments for conditions that appear to be caused by a single gene pair mutation will have a better chance of success, given the limited knowledge we have about genetic disorders and the very slow approval process for genetic treatments at the U.S. FDA.

The firm has a strong research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania but does not as yet, have a commercial collaboration with a major pharmaceutical partner.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an above range enterprise value for the firm, at $742 million.

The valuation expectation is extremely high in the absence of demonstrated safety of the firm’s proposed candidates.

Given the pre-clinical stage of the firm and its high valuation expectation, this IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 27, 2020.

