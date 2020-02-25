Altria: Be Bullish, But Not Too Bullish

We want to see the thesis play out before we get too bullish.

There are many different reasons to go long a stock. For some, a stock is a buy and hold forever. For others, a purchase is more of a "mean reversion" opportunity, when the markets has gone too far with its pessimism. We fell into the latter category when we recommended going long Altria Group, Inc. (MO), with a yield of almost 8%.

In our minds the bear case had strong merits. In fact so strong, that we ourselves had made them at higher prices (see here). But as is common with markets, stocks rarely stop at fair values and the pendulum does not hesitate to swing far in the other direction. We hence took a position with the understanding that we would sell if it reached fair value. When we last covered this stock we were more in the neutral camp and we recommended that investors not chase this stock. Specifically we wrote,

For investors who bought the stock in the low $40's, we recommend that they continue to hold and enjoy the fat dividends. Investors who purchased then locked in a 8% yield that is very well covered. We would not chase the stock up though. We are monitoring the trends in cigarette volumes alongside Altria's success in the IQOS segment. Currently, we are pricing in the worst of both worlds and still see a 10% upside to our fair value case. Should our assumptions prove pessimistic, we will raise our "buy under" price and issue a fresh alert.

Source: Altria: Our Views On The Stock After +22% Gain

With Q4-2019 results out, we decided to take another look to see if we wanted to alter our views on this smoking giant.

The Company

Altria is America's largest tobacco company, selling popular cigarette brands such as Marlboro, Parliament, Virginia Slims, and Benson & Hedges. It is the parent company of Philip Morris USA. Alongside its primary cigarette products, it also sells Cigars and wines. The company also has a 10.5% interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). It also owns a 35% stake in JUUL Labs (JUUL) and a 45% stake in Cronos (CRON).

Source: Altria Q4-2019 presentation

The Elephant In The Room

Our enchantment with Altria had always been balanced by the company's rather reckless decision to blow money on JUUL. We have always been exceptionally critical of this deal. After Altria's first write-down on the value of JUUL, we still thought there was a lot more to come. In our last update we expected at least another $2.4 billion of write-down on the "asset" (using that word extremely loosely).

We think the $4.5 billion write-down is “a good start" and further write-downs are probable. Fidelity recently wrote down its investment value in JUUL further and valued the company at 16.4 billion. If Altria used the same valuation it would do another $2.4 billion write-down on JUUL.

Source: Altria: Our Views On The Stock After +22% Gain

Altria got with the program and finally reached what we think is far closer to JUUL's fair value with another $4.1 billion charge.

Altria recorded a fourth-quarter, non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $4.1 billion related to its investment in JUUL. This impairment is primarily due to the increased number of legal cases pending against JUUL and the expectation that the number of legal cases against JUUL will continue to increase. Since October 31, 2019, the number of legal cases pending against JUUL has increased by more than 80%. Altria has not made any assumptions, or drawn any conclusions, regarding the merits or likelihood of success of any of these cases, litigation is subject to uncertainty and it is possible that there could be adverse developments in pending or future cases. For 2019, Altria recorded a total of $8.6 billion in non-cash pre-tax impairment charges to its JUUL investment, bringing the value of its JUUL investment to $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 financials press release

This decision will haunt Altria for a long time to come as that cash was best spent on debt reduction or even perhaps buybacks. But JUUL's demise is a critical part of the long term bullish thesis as we shall see.

Q4-2019

Altria's Q4-2019 results were solid if you moved passed the JUUL debacle. Adjusted earnings were up 5.8% and dividends got a nice 5% bump as well. The key driver was the rapid reduction in operating expenses.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 presentation

While adjusted profits were up, the volume story continued to look rather bad. Total cigarettes sold dropped 6.6% with the discount category notching a 8.2% decline. For the full year volumes here have declined by over 10%.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 financials press release

With price hikes doing the heavy lifting, Altria managed to keep net revenues relatively flat.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 financials press release

When we combine the information of volume declines and revenue increases, we can conclude that Altria passed through close to 9% price hikes versus the previous year. This is the key reason we had not chased the stock up. Our belief here is that price hikes of this magnitude can create a vicious circle of volume declines. However, we are now optimistic that company can avoid this level of hikes in 2020. The key reason for that is because cigarette declines rates might have peaked for the industry as a whole.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 presentation

The key reason for that forecast is that JUUL sales have definitely peaked.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 presentation

We see more reasons to be optimistic in 2020 on Altria's baseline decline rates and believe that it won't have to complicate matters via further large price hikes.

All eyes on IQOS

IQOS which stands for "I Quit Original Smoking", is the lynchpin of Altria's growth strategy now that JUUL has been put on life support. Philip Morris International (PM) submitted an application to the US FDA for IQOS to be authorized as a MRTP (Modified Risk Tobacco Product). Following review in January 2018 the FDA made some recommendations to PM. The review is still ongoing but the FDA announced permission for the sale of IQOS in the US early last year. So far Altria can sell this in the US under ultra strict guidelines and it cannot make any reference to its reduced risk profile.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 presentation

Altria is optimistic that its recent IQOS launch will create a new niche market for the company.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 presentation

The company updated investors on the project in its Q4-2019 conference call.

With IQOS, we’re encouraged by early interest from adult smokers and excitement from the trade. Heat Sticks are now distributed across more than 500 retail stores in Atlanta and Richmond combined. Both launch markets include an innovative retail ecosystem that focuses on the consumer journey of awareness, engagement, trial, purchase and conversion. We now have more than 100 trained IQOS professionals to provide guided trials. We continue to advance our commercialization plans and are gathering insights from our lead markets to inform them going forward. Philip Morris International’s MRTP application for IQOS remains pending with the FDA and we remain optimistic about its authorization. Additionally, PMI plans to submit a supplemental PMTA in the coming months for IQOS 3. The device offers a more premium and modern design and a rapid charge battery compared to the currently authorized 2.4 device. We plan to capitalize on our first-mover advantage, while considering the opportunities presented by an FDA-authorized reduced risk claim for IQOS 2.4 and the launch of a more modern device.

Source: Altria Q4-2019 transcript

From our point of view, IQOS' success to a large extent will depend on its exact risk profile and Altria's ability to successfully market that risk profile to smokers and potential smokers. We remain skeptical that this will turn out to be game changer for Altria in the US. One key concern here is that many ingredients in IQOS smoke were as high or higher than in traditional cigarettes. In an article published in August 2018, the authors blasted the risk profile that Altria aimed to market.

Findings PMI reported levels for only 40 of 93 harmful and potentially harmful constituents (HPHCs) on FDA's HPHC list in IQOS mainstream aerosol. All substances in PMI's list of 58 constituents (PMI-58) were lower in IQOS emissions compared with mainstream smoke of 3R4F reference cigarettes. However, levels of 56 other constituents, which are not included in the PMI-58 list or FDA's list of HPHCs, were higher in IQOS emissions; 22 were >200% higher and seven were >1000% higher than in 3R4F reference cigarette smoke. PMI's studies also show significantly lower systemic exposure to some HPHCs from use of IQOS compared with smoking combustible cigarettes. Conclusion PMI's data appear to support PMI's claim that IQOS reduces exposure to HPHCs. However, PMI's data also show significantly higher levels of several substances that are not recognised as HPHCs by the FDA in IQOS emissions compared with combustible cigarette smoke. The impact of these substances on the overall toxicity or harm of IQOS is not known.

The second problem is that while IQOS does lower certain chemicals, we lack the knowledge as to what changes in doses do to the risk profile. For example a 50% drop in dosage may barely shift the risk profile of certain carcinogens. The problem becomes beyond solving capabilities when you take into account that cigarettes contain over 4,000 chemicals and we are only sure that 70 of them are carcinogenic. The FDA has to thus decide whether it wants to label it as "less risky" based on certain carcinogens being lower. It has to take a "leap of faith" here. The only actual way to prove this would be by a long term study and that would likely take two decades of data collection.

We do see it possible that FDA will allow a lower risk profile for IQOS, but until that happens, we would not bet the farm on it.

Conclusion

The investment case for Altria is on account of its high pricing power coupled with the desire to return cash to investors. We are still waiting for the decline in JUUL sales to translate into better revenues for Altria. But that has not happened as of yet. In the absence of IQOS taking off as it has done internationally, Altria will still struggle to generate anything more than offsets to natural revenue declines via price hikes.

