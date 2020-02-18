Enagás, S.A. (ENGGF) CEO Marcelino Oreja on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Enagás, S.A. (OTCPK:ENGGF) Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Antonio Llardén – Chairman

Marcelino Oreja – Chief Executive Officer

Javier Suarez – Mediobanca

Alberto Gandolfi – Goldman Sachs

Javier Garrido – JPMorgan

James Brand – Deutsche Bank

Good morning. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this result presentation conference for Enagás’ 2019 and our perspectives for the years 2020-2026. The 2019 results have been published this morning before the market opened; and they’re as always available on our website, enagas.es.

Mr. Antonio Llarden, Chairman of Enagás, will host this presentation. We foresee that it will last around 30 minutes. And then we will open the traditional Q&A session, where we will try and give you as much detail as we can.

Thank you very much for listening. And with no further ado, I will now give the floor to President Antonio Llarden.

Antonio Llardén

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you so much for listening. During this conference call, we will summarize the main milestones of 2019’s results, and we will try and give you the main lines of action for our perspective going from 2020 till 2026. The whole presentation with all details, all figures will be available for you and have been since this morning.

2019 has been a difficult year for all companies in general and for the market. And more specifically in the case of Enagás, it has been in an especially hard and complex year. In this context, it is a great satisfaction for me to announce today that our results for 2019 are in line with what the company considered for the exercise, and they’re actually a bit better. We have been for 13 consecutive years following the commitment and the objectives expected. Let me summarize in 4 points the situation.

Net profit after taxes was €422.6 million, which was more than what we expected. Our goal was €417 million. That’s what we set in the budget at the beginning of the year. These results that are a bit more positive were possible, thanks to two factors mainly: firstly, thanks to Enagás’ efficient management of the Spanish gas system, together with the country’s positive economic performance; secondly, thanks to our affiliates’ contribution, who have contributed €162 million to the company’s EBITDA. They have had an especially positive role, our international affiliates, the contribution since April of Tallgrass as well as the positive impact of DESFA’s purchase in Greece and the best – well, the performance from GNL Quintero and TgP that were better than expected.

The company’s – net debt of the company is in line with the goal set at the beginning of the year. We need to take into account the funds needed for the capital increase that took place in December. These funds will be used in the take-private for Tallgrass throughout the first half of this year. We additionally have a strong financial position with over 80% of our debt being fixed rate and a financial cost of 2.1% and with no significant maturities until the year 2022.

Now the solid financial position, on the one hand, and the end of the regulatory uncertainty, on the other, after the final publication of our remuneration framework for the period 2021 till 2026 have had a positive influence in the review of our ratings. Both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have set Enagás’ rating at BBB+ with a stable perspective. This is in line with other similar companies and other European TSOs.

Lastly and as we promised to do until 2020, we have increased once again our dividend by 5%. The second point is the fact that 2019 has been a year of important challenges and also a year of historical milestones for Enagás which have had generally a very good welcome by the market. This is an event that has marked most of the exercise. It’s the fact that we have closed the regulation for the period 2021-2026.

As you know, this has been a very intense year in which we have been informing you timely about this process. I am not going to repeat what we have been saying for the last seven months, but I would like to tell you that, as you know, at the end of December, the CNMC published a circular establishing the method for determining the remuneration of natural gas transport facilities and LNG plants. So we have started 2020 with a stable regulatory framework, with a time frame of six years that goes from 2021 till 2026, which encourages and supports the energy transition objectives and that establishes reasonable returns which are in line with our European comparables.

Another fundamental milestone has doubtlessly been the fact that we entered the U.S. through our investment in Tallgrass, which has been the largest international operation in the company’s history. As you all know, it was carried out in two phases during 2019. The last phase took place in December. After the closure of the take-private of Tallgrass in 2020, probably around the first semester, Enagás will have a participation of approximately 30%, which will involve a total investment in dollars of $1.623 billion. This operation fits perfectly with Enagás’ strategy, which has two clear objectives.

We need to maintain the maximum effectiveness, efficiency, and safety in the operation and management of the Spanish gas system. And the second objective is bearing in mind that, if there is a global market, if there is one that is that of LNG, in that case, our experience in Spain and our knowledge are very useful in the international market in order to continue growing as a company, in order to maintain and increase employment and maintain the trust of our stakeholders.

The investment in Tallgrass in a country that was identified as a priority for us, which is the United States, and in a diversified company with midstream infrastructures reinforces the long-term sustainability of our dividend. And with this operation and the dividends that were contributed by Tallgrass, Enagás is almost fully offsetting the effect of the regulatory reform for the period 2021 till 2026.

In order to finance our increasing participation in Tallgrass while maintaining a prudent leverage position, in the year 2019, we have carried out for the first time in our history a capital increase, which amounts to €500 million. We are very satisfied with this operation, which has had the lowest discount and the best subsequent market performance of a capital increase of this nature in Spain. The capital increase took place in record time and exceeded manifold the total new shares that were issued. The success of this operation shows the market confidence in the company as well as its support to Enagás’ international growth strategy. This capital increase has meant as well a reinforcement of Enagás’ shareholders base: first of all, with SEPI, which has participated in the capital increase to maintain its 5% stake at Enagás; and the entry of Pontegadea, also with 5%.

So when we consider the best way to carry out this capital increase, our priority was, still is that – the following, that our shareholders maintain their profitability and their dividend. And the fourth milestone is the following. In 2019, we registered the highest demand for natural gas in our country ever since the year 2010, that’s been 10 years, 398 terawatts per hour. It’s almost 400 terawatts. The demand for natural gas in Spain closed 2019 with a year-on-year growth of around 14%. This growth was mainly due to an extraordinary demand for natural gas for electricity generation 80% higher than that of 2018.

Furthermore, the greater participation of natural gas in the thermal gap has allowed us to reduce our CO2 emissions by 25%, which has allowed to avoid issuing 14 million tonnes of CO2. These data highlight the importance – the important role that natural gas has in a context of decarbonization both in the guarantee of supply as with regards to backup for renewable energies in times of record demand. According to the data that were announced last week by the International Energy Agency, in 2019, global energy-related CO2 emissions were stabilized, thanks to the role of renewable energies and also thanks to the progressive replacement of coal with natural gas, which are the main factors that need to be considered here.

And finally and in this context of strong demand, I wanted to highlight the maximum operational efficiency with which the infrastructures, the gas infrastructures, have operated in Spain in 2019. Let me give you some figures. We have worked with almost 100% of the technical and commercial availability. With regards to regasification plants, the tanker offloading service has increased by 17%. The regasification has increased by 28%, and LNG stored in tanks has increased by 32%. I’m always doing a year-on-year comparison. And we also have used the – we have increased the use of this storage by 4%. And the contracting of storage services currently stands at more than 95% of the availability.

As I said at the beginning, the effective and efficient management of the Spanish gas system is an absolute top priority for Enagás. I want to talk to you now about one of our biggest challenges, present and future: the climate emergency and Enagás’ role in the ecological transition process.

At Enagás, we have a strong commitment to sustainability and a clear objective to be carbon neutral in 2050. The road to this carbon neutrality started sometime ago. We drew up a strategic plan with some well-defined objectives based primarily on specific technical measures and with some very rigorous measurement processes. As a result, between 2014 and 2018, we have reduced our CO2 emissions by 47%. Our medium-term commitment is to reduce them, by 2030, by an extra 25%; and by 2040, by an additional 61%, with the ultimate goal of being carbon neutral in 2050. Thanks to this commitment, this year, we have been recognized for our role in the energy transition. Enagás has been included in the A list of the Carbon Disclosure Project’s climate change, and we have obtained the highest rating in our subsector. We have also been world leaders in our subsector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fourth year in a row with the gold class distinction for our performance in sustainability.

As you know, we understand sustainability in a broad sense, and our commitment goes beyond decarbonization and environmental management. Therefore and amongst other milestones and awards, in 2019, we attained for the 10th year in a row the top employer rating as one of the best companies to work for. And we are currently among the top 100 of world-leading companies in gender equality of the Equileap ranking.

Now in order to explain the role Enagás plays in the ecological transition process, we first need to take into account the global energy environment, which continues to be characterized by the abundance of gas at competitive prices. According to the national Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, we foresee then that in 2030 demand for natural gas will increase its weight in the energy matrix, and this is due to several reasons. Firstly, the importance of industrial demand, where gas is irreplaceable due to its power and versatility; secondly, its greater weight compared to the reduction of nuclear and coal energy; and its role as a backup for renewable energy.

Now further in the future, we know that electrification will undoubtedly play a very important and increasingly growing role, but with today’s available technology, it does not seem that in the medium term 100% electrification will be possible. We will, hence, have to have other ways to move forward. And that is exactly where renewable gases will play a fundamental role because they make it possible to decarbonize all sectors, even those that cannot be electrified 100%.

Now transporting these renewable gases using the existing gas infrastructure is essential in order to move forward in the energy transition at the lowest cost. Therefore and as I mentioned in the third quarter results presentation which took place on the 27th of October, in 2019, in 2019, we created Enagás Renovable, a new subsidiary from which we are promoting projects in this area. According to estimates today, between 2020 and 2026, we plan to allocate around €300 million to hydrogen, biogas and biomethane projects, some of which we are already working on. And you will be able to find more information on the presentation that we’re using today.

Now in the specific case of hydrogen, among other initiatives, we have already presented a proposal to the EU in Brussels for an ambitious hydrogen deployment program in Spain which can also supply part of Europe. And that oughts to be what within the EU we call an important project of common European interest, IPCEI. Enagás has an infrastructure network with sufficient geographic capacity and vertebration to connect potential production and consumption points. And we are currently developing a road map to ensure that this network can solve the transport and storage needs derived from the new hydrogen economy for 2020 to 2026.

Furthermore, as part of our role in the ecological transition, Enagás is promoting different projects in all types of mobility. And taking advantage of the strategic position of the Iberian Peninsula, we want to strengthen the bunkering and the small scale through regasification plants.

The gas replacement projects that Enagás is already engaged in, in Sanish ports will avoid between 2 million and 4 million tonnes of CO2 in the maritime sector by 2030. All these projects are in line with the guidance of the national Integrated Energy and Climate Plan as well as the EU’s green deal. And we are working on them with the ministry for ecological transition, the Spanish ministry for ecological transition; as well as with the Spanish ministry for industry, commerce and tourism.

Now finally, I would like to share with you our 2020 to 2026 outlook. First of all, in 2020, we anticipate a 4.1% growth of profit after tax, thus maintaining our commitment to increasing the dividend per share by 5%. And we also expect to practically double the dividend contribution for our affiliates.

The first part of the 2020-2026 period, the company’s priorities in terms of investment are the following: first of all, to close the take-private of Tallgrass in this first half; secondly, start up the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, T-A-P, TAP, which is planned for this year; and thirdly, to continue progressing forward in the resolution of the GSP arbitration, whose completion, according to our legal advisers, is expected to be at the end of 2022.

Now with respect to TAP. The current overall progress of the project has already reached 92%, and this is in line with our schedule. In November, we started gas tests on the Greek section of the pipeline. And the Italian ministry of environment has already issued the last pending permit. And so on the 1st of February, the work on laying the submarine down – pipeline in Italy began.

Regarding the South Caribbean pipeline, I can confirm that the arbitration in ICSID continues its course according to the procedural schedule. Enagás filed the formal law suit almost one month ago, 20th of January. And it is now up to the Peruvian state to submit the statement of defense. As you can see, we’re following the schedule and the deadlines established by ICSID. We would be happy to negotiate an amicable solution with the Peruvian government that could put an end to the arbitration process, if at all possible.

Now between 2020 and – 2020 and 2026, the company will continue to maintain the strong cash generation, and this is very important. Our funds from operation, FFOs, or the funds from the accumulated operations in the period will amount to €5.378 billion. Now this is a figure with high visibility due to the stability of the regulatory framework until 2026 and also due to the predictability of dividends from our international subsidiaries. Now after committed investments, mainly in the second phase of Tallgrass, we will have an available cash flow of €4.328 billion. From this, we will assign to the dividend during this period €3.138 billion, which means that we will have an accumulated discretionary cash flow of €1.19 billion at the end of 2026.

Now if GSP arbitration is favorable, as we expect it to be, the discretionary cash total would increase by €459 million, up to €1.650 billion. Now both amounts, without taking into account additional investments, are sufficient to ensure continued commitment to our dividend policy and sustainable future growth.

Now talking about our subsidiaries. You know that we have a very diversified portfolio of subsidiaries. And since we started our internationalization process in 2018, Enagás has invested an approximate total of €2.9 billion. And in this regard, we expect that the average contribution of affiliates to dividends in the 2020-to-2026 period will reach €300 million, which means a large increase compared to the €123 million in 2019.

Now considering shareholder remuneration, which is one of our strategic priorities, we have ratified the dividend policy that we set until 2023. Now from 2024 and until 2026, we commit to maintaining a sustainable dividend of €1.74 per share. And this is supported by, amongst other things, the high predictability of cash flows, the high quality of funds from operation generated and discretionary cash flows generated. In addition, this is completely compatible with the company’s projections for our income statement at the end of 2026.

And to conclude. 2019 has been a very important year in the history of Enagás. It’s been a difficult year with many challenges, many milestones for the company, but we closed very positively with a stable regulatory framework, with an important investment in the U.S., with a capital increase in excellent conditions, good ratings and also expanding our shareholder base in 0the long term. We have, hence, laid the foundations to face the new 2020-2026 period that we have begun in good standing and which we have commented on the main strategic alliance today.

Thank you very much for your attention. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask the whole team, headed by Marcelino Oreja, our CEO; as well as the rest of the Board. We’ll try to answer your questions in as much detail as possible. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Mr. Javier Suarez, Mediobanca.

Javier Suarez

I – caught my eye when you talks about dividend. The company talks about dividend, a sustainable dividend in the long term until 2026. And I understand that, the comment with regards to long-term sustainability, they are referring to over 2026. Could you please explain this vision of the company and sustainable dividend, whether it stops in 2026 in that €1.74 that you talked about which was the minimum; or if you think that with the change in regulation and Tallgrass and so on, this sustainable dividend goes beyond 2026?

In that sense, I was interested in really understanding where your net income would fall for 2026. And if beyond 2026, in the period that goes from 2026 till 2030, that figure that you see for 2026, do you see stability as a consequence of the recent regulatory changes? And my third question have to do with your expectations for Tallgrass, its profitability, the profitability of the investment in the U.S. and how relevant is that becoming for the company in a scenario of gas prices that are particularly low.

Could you give us some further details or visibility with regards to how the business model for Tallgrass’ growth in America could be compatible with a scenario where international gas prices are particularly low? What is the current contracting situation for Tallgrass? So how could this have an impact on your growth plans for the company? And the last questions that I had have to do with RCS in the internal model in the – in your social responsibility, corporate social responsibility. Do you still think that this gives additional income to the company? Or do you think that, beyond 2026, they would be canceled out? And the last question is, in your business plan, when are you going to do TgP discussion?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much, Javier. You have asked many questions, so we’re going to have a master’s degree in answers today. So some of the questions, we think, are linked. So we think that it is clear now that, until 2026, we do believe we could have a sustainable dividend with no problem whatsoever. And we always have to remember that this is considering that we haven’t done any additional investments in this period. If we were to do some additional investments, then we would have a greater cash flow.

Now what we do think is that in 2026, from 2026 onwards, if we add our PPA to our net income, we would have a payout that could be around 100%. We think we have an income stability that is quite good because the new regulation that we’re not going to dig deep into because we don’t have time to explain all the technical deals. You were talking about RCS. Well, yes, in fact it’s true that one of the key points of the new regulation is that we did not eliminate the RCS, which was a topic that really worried us. There is a final amount for 2026 that I remember are €50 million, if I’m not wrong.

And everything seems to indicate that RCS could keep on living because that was actually the will of the regulator when they put in place the changes. So we have a series of income that I cannot detail for you here but, maybe later during a call, phone conversation, we could explain in depth, that allow us to maintain, considering that no further investments are being done. After 2026, we would have very interesting cash flows that would allow us to maintain our dividend. And we could even increase it, but we – I content with saying that we have sustainable dividend payout expectations beyond 2026. So I think that this topic, well, is explained now.

Now as for GSP, we – our legal advisers said that it would end in 2022. The arbitration would end in 2022, so we could recover that amount from then onwards. Obviously, when we have given you our cash flows, you could – I’m sure you have seen that we have given a first cash flow and then we added this pain as a reinforcement, but the cash flow that we have, we believe, maintains our general policy and our dividend policy and make them seem very sustainable. As for Tallgrass, I will now give the floor to our CEO, Marcelino Oreja, so that he may answer your question.

Marcelino Oreja

Javier, the Tallgrass investment is going to give us a profitability that will be above 10%, and we are very happy with it. We believe that the low prices of gas will allow for greater transportation and greater consumption of gas. We are one of the links in the middle of the chain. We are simply providers for the internal market. And these low prices allow for growth in demand both in the U.S. and outside. And these low gas prices will allow for an increase of gas demand in Europe as well. Thank you.

And the next question comes from Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you. Good morning everyone. I’m going to ask only three questions. First of all, when talking about strategy, what is the mid – long-term objective for Tallgrass? Is it going to stay a financial asset? Or is it – do you see any value in, at some point, taking control of the company and integrating the company? And could you also tell us about our competing pipeline, especially in terms of oil?

Because there are plans for pipeline competing with on express. And also, the second question, about dividend. We keep talking about sustainable dividends, sustainable, sustainable, sustainable, sustainable. There’s an arbitration that’s going to cost about €500 million. We have cash flows, free cash flow of – at the Slide 27, discretionary cash flow at €1.6 billion.

And I’m just trying to figure out here. Leverage would be very reduced by 2020 in this scenario, wouldn’t it, especially if arbitration works in our favor? So the idea is, with discretionary cash flow of about, including leverage, €1.5 billion and €2.5 billion, wouldn’t it be reasonable to assume that we could have another €75 million to €200million towards net profit for 2026? And in that scenario, if we use this completely, what would be our dividend policy?

Would we have to take 80%, 90% of incremental dividend on net income that we could potentially have? And my last question: This is a bit more about details. Could you explain the €48 million of amortization and depreciation? Would that be recurrent? And what happened with the tax rate? Because with associates it was quite high. And are we going to manage to lower that in the future towards the 25%?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much, Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs. Concerning your first question or the questions concerning Tallgrass, I’m going to give the floor to Mr. Marcelino Oreja.

Marcelino Oreja

Yes. Alberto, well, we think that our investment in Tallgrass is strategic. It’s industrial. We are an industrial partner in this project. We’re part of the Board and we’re part of the management. We have participated in the creation of the Board, of the management team; design, the strategy design. So Tallgrass is for us an growth platform. And with our partners, we will use Tallgrass as a platform to grow in the U.S. and to find new investment and business opportunities. Now concerning the possibility of having a pipeline, it is true that there are some projects that currently exist; and we’re working on those.

We’re working on our available – ability to absorb oil in different places and to take part in the gasoduct as well. Tallgrass is a very diversified company with water, oil, gas and many other businesses in different industries. And so it has the potential to keep growing and to keep on contributing to different business parts. So we know the company very well because we did the first acquisition phase in March last year. The second phase was announced in December. And I’m sure that, adding our expertise as infrastructure manager, we will be able to make it more profitable.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much, Marcelino. I’m going to answer your other two questions, Alberto. It is true that our structure when we say that we have a sustainable dividend is based on those cash flows that you have yourself explained. And it is true that, if we keep on going the way we are and if we didn’t have any further investments, by 2026, we would have a much smaller leverage and hence would have more discretionary cash flow available.

So what you were asking is in some way the conclusion. Obviously, after 2026, we could think that our dividend could be increased, but we have to be modest because we are in February 2020. So thinking about six, seven years from now that it was going to grow would be a bit too ambitious or risky, but we are convinced that in this 2020-to-2026 period, taking into account GSP or not, we have very strong cash flows to maintain our dividends policy.

And beyond 2026, both regulation and our current cash flows allow us to think that we will be able to increase our dividend, but our commitment, which we think has to be in the short, mid term, as you were asking – I am saying short, mid term. Our commitment is what we said on the presentation, that we are very happy, very optimistic with what we’re doing and beyond 2026, which is by the way something we wouldn’t be able to say, we’ve not been able to say six months ago.

Now concerning the €48 million provision. This is not something that will be recurring. This is a very specific subject because, as you know, during 2019, the EU got ripped, in principle, from its main projects, the interconnection with France. So we have taken note that, at least for the time being, the money that we have committed in assets for this project would be on standby. And what we’ve done is to do an write-off. Now if in the following years the European Union will change its criterion, then obviously we would get these numbers back, but for the time being, we thought it was prudent to do a write-off, a non-recurring write-off. And hence, this project is for the time being eliminated from our assets.

Now concerning tax rate, our experts confirm that it is true that we are currently on 25%, which is almost the corporate tax for Spain. I would like to add something to what Mr. Marcelino Oreja said, something that is very important for us, because our present in the U.S. with Blackstone. Let’s not forget that. And we are very proud of being partners with such an important hedge fund. I visited Blackstone some two weeks ago in New York in order to reaffirm, on the one hand, our availability and satisfaction for being their partners.

And also, they have told us in return – and we’re saying this very humbly, but they [indiscernible] that a partner like us is very interesting for them especially because of what Mr. Oreja has said, because we add – honestly, we add a real asset management experience both to do with plants, with storage, with gas networks in a context that is not new, that has been flexible for a long time.

And hence, our presence in the U.S. in this sense is not – it’s not a financial presence. It’s something more in depth. It’s something more technical. And we do see some options for growth, for secure growth in that context. So we are very satisfied with our alliance with Blackstone. And very humbly, I have to tell you that Blackstone, at the highest level, have said to me that they are indeed very happy with us. And this is – we’re talking about a fund that would have and would need partners because they have sufficient funds.

They could do everything directly, but they have appreciated that we can add experience, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Board, including the CEO, have permanent presence in the meetings that take place in the U.S. And we hence think that for our business this is a very important market in a very complex world, the world we live in right now, but this is one of the more stable markets and industries. And that’s where we want to keep on developing our work, as well as in other places in around the world, but this for us is a very important investment and a very long-term investment as well.

Next question, by Javier Garrido, JPMorgan.

Javier Garrido

Javier Garrido, JPMorgan. I have various questions. The first one is for the short term. Could you explain, what are the drivers for growth for 2020 then 4% growth in net profit? When do you think there will be a TAP contribution for 2020? Or if you expect a contribution, obviously. And also, when do you think the first contribution by your – by Tallgrass will take place? Because you’ve already done a 10% increase in number of shares. So this 4% net profit increase is actually full in your profit per action, so I want to know if this is something just temporary with the contribution in Tallgrass and TAP that is taking longer than expected. So what has an influence on that? And the second question:

And I’m sorry to go back to talking about Tallgrass, but after having invested €1.5 billion, I think that it’d be interesting to have a vision that is a bit more detailed with regards to the expectations that Enagás has for Tallgrass’ contribution in the 2020-2026 period. First of all, are you expecting some sort of drop in results in Tallgrass in 2020 when compared to 2019?

And secondly, when will the first big re-contracting rounds will – take place, especially in the gas business for Tallgrass, regardless of the risk that the fall in prices or the drop in prices for their clients could represent? But there is a re-contracting period which, in the end, this does have an impact on you in the drop of prices because it will be your clients who will have to pay the use of your facilities. So I want to know when that risk could take place, that risk of fall in prices for your clients who will use your facilities.

And finally, the last question has to do with those €300 million that you’re going to be investing in biomethane, hydrogen and so on. I wanted to know what sort of investments are we referring to here because I guess that the big important – an important part is non-regulated businesses so that you can promote these activities. But secondly, I wanted to know if you could give us some details about how you consider the matter of water with regards to hydrogen production because Spain has limited hydrogen resources. And I want to know if you see bottlenecks here or if you don’t think that it will be an obstacle. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, thank you very much, Javier. We are going to give you an answer. So in 2020, really it’s not that we have a dilution of profits. Actually, in 2019, we had something that has already been asked about, which were those €50 million provisions that are non-recurrent. So they somehow reduced our profits, which is something that will not happen in 2020. On the other hand, TAP, after 2020, we have not considered dividends in 2020, not yet. We will think about that in 2021. And as for Tallgrass, we do – we will have dividends.

We think that it will be around €113 million. And no matter when the time private take-private takes place, it will always be considered from January 1 with dividend. So we do think that our benefit profit is quite correct. So – and we also need to consider that there is an increase in dividend following the lines of what we had already established, which was around 5%. Then you have a second question which touches many aspects relating to Tallgrass, so I will give the floor to our CEO. And then I will answer the third question. Thank you very much. Marcelino?

Marcelino Oreja

Yes, thank you. So with regards to Tallgrass, we are members of the Board. We are very active in the company, and we have often meetings with them. Contracting is advancing. It’s making progress as expected. I cannot give you re-contracting data because it is private company’s data, but East, West as well West, East re-contracting is advancing. It’s making progress even beyond our expectations. And we will be giving figures along this year.

So we, thanks to our participation in the Board, know that – in detail what is happening. And we add value as an industrial partner in the company, so we trust that the result of the company will be very good. And we know that, in 2020, we were going to have worse results than 2019, but we knew that before we acquired our stakes in the company. And through Tallgrass, we will be able to invest in new projects in the U.S. in oil and gas, which is the greatest market for us. I mean it’s the only market that grows in investments and operations as well, in oil and gas, and the oil and gas sector the world over.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much. Maybe I should complete my answer by saying that, when the take-private Tallgrass process is finished, we will be in the right situation to be able to properly – to disseminate some information with regards to the company, some of the data that we currently know but that we can not share currently. So when that is over, in our – information in our quarterly presentations we will include all the information that you require regarding Tallgrass. As a matter of fact, our Board of Directors right now has on a monthly basis specific presentations on Tallgrass detailed information.

So there is a take-private period, and due to regulatory limitations in the U.S., we need to preserve confidentiality. So we as partners can not disseminate that information, but I also suggest that maybe you could ask direct questions to the department of investors relations at Tallgrass, who could maybe give you answers. But once this process is over – we have already incorporated in our books, in our accounts and accounting books and our analysis department a whole series of information regarding Tallgrass on a monthly basis. And we will obviously share that information with you as we do with other informations.

Now as for hydrogen, the possible investments in hydrogen are non-regulated, well, at least currently. It’s true that we are in contact with the ministry for ecological transition and the EU to try and see how this will be tackled in Europe, how renewable gases and hydrogen will be tackled in Europe. We don’t know if they will end up in a regulated sector or not, which currently it isn’t. We don’t know what the future will be.

So the investment will be done outside of the regulated framework, but I insist this is something that will evolve probably in the next few years. And it will probably evolve not country by country but rather with a general regulation such as a directive. So we are in contact with the ministry and Brussels as well to try and see how this will work. Now as for water, it is true that water is necessary for electrolysis and to produce green hydrogen. And let me share some information with you here. Our strategy director was giving us some of the summarized data for a BCM of – this is the energy measurement. We would have around – well, the equivalent of the water that is drunk by – I’m sorry.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Yes. They were telling me – well, I was actually going to give you 30,000 people a year drink water. Well, that’s the amount that we would need for us to produce BCM, 1 BCM. So we’re thinking about what city close to Madrid has 30,000 inhabitants. Well, La Rosa’s could be the place. So this is relevant information, but we don’t think it’s a bottleneck. This, nonetheless, is what makes the location of future production plants for hydrogen to be very strategic. This is different to what we were doing at the beginning.

At the beginning, we were doing it no matter where, if you had wind or sun in order to have a wind or a solar plant, but here we have to be more strategic. And we have to really fine-tune our strategic thinking to find locations because you will have to find easily what are nearby and so that you don’t have to build an aqueduct, 12,000 kilometers longer aqueducts.

So you have to be close to our transport network, our transportation network, which is a high-pressure network, in order to avoid additional costs. So this is a topic that nowadays the EU is already demanding even for renewables and normal renewables. When we talk about new renewables being installed, we always take into account whether there is a problem with location. We always try and find those locations that favor a reduction in transportation costs. So this is a data that we have always in mind, we always bear in mind.

And as for biogas such as hydrogen, we are always subject to these studies. All over Europe, we are currently looking for those locations. One of the advantages – and I’ll finish with that because I know that we could be talking about this for hours. With regards to existing gas structures is that we are reasonably close to the potential origins of production and the potential consumption because obviously the network, when it was designed, when it was created, it was done following these criteria.

I’ve already said it once or twice that, in Spain and all of Western Europe, high-pressure gas facilities are still following the Roman pathways that were created 2,000 years ago. So from that point of view, we are well prepared. Now it’s true that, when electrolysis production takes place, we will have to take into account these data: water sources, consumption and transportation. So we have to take into account these distances so that they’re reasonable, but I can assure you that we at Enagás are very much focusing on those details because we know about this.

And gas the world over is developed always following a certain equation considering costs, distance. So in general, in mountain villages we don’t usually have natural gas. Why is that? Well, because the distribution costs of going all the way to 1,000 inhabitants village would be way too high. So that is why we in the gas sector are very much on top of these things, everything relating costs, transportation costs. But this will not be a hurdle along the way of our hydrogen development. Thank you very much, and I’m sorry. It has taken me so long to answer your question.

There are no further questions in Spanish. We will now go to the English room.

Let’s start with the [indiscernible]. The first question comes from James Brand from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

James Brand

I was wondering whether – I’ll also try to keep it to three questions. Some might be multiple parts, though, so apologies for that. The first question was just trying to clarify some of the things that you’ve said about the net income guidance for 2020 that might just be kind of sort of a bit harder listening through a translation, but the – just clarify. The net income guidance for 2020 includes a full year of the increased stake in Tallgrass.

And the main reason perhaps for being lower than consensus is that you have this €50 million of provision gains that you had in 2019. I’m just wondering whether you could just give a bit more details exactly where they came through, those provision gains. Was that in the Spanish regulated business? And then secondly, also a clarification:

I think I heard you say that in 2026 – that you might be in a position where you can cover the dividend or have close to 100% payout if you stripped out the PPA. I just wanted to check that I heard that correctly. And then the third question, which less – and also a clarification. In terms of when you’re thinking about leverage over the period, you highlighted the discretionary cash generation, but you’re also likely to see quite significant drops in – at least in consolidated profits over that period.

So I was wondering whether you could tell us a bit about how you think about leverage. It might not be that there’s a – there’s 1 metric, but maybe there’s one or two or three metrics that you focus on when you’re thinking about what a reasonable level of leverage would be. That might help us get a bit of a better idea of what might be sustainable at the end of the business plan period.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] Thank you very much. Concerning your first question: It is clear. I have said it before, but I’m going to repeat it now. The almost €50 million, we have taken off from – for 2019 and not repeated in 2020. Now concerning Tallgrass, what I’ve said is the dividend for 2020 in Tallgrass will be available from the 1st of January, yet the second part of the investment will take effect from May onwards. So these are two different things.

The dividend capacity when the take-private was taken was clear that it was from the 1st of January, but obviously the second part of our investment, more or less half of it, will not take effect until May. And our regulated income naturally, both with current and previous regulations, we see every year lower income for about €22 million.

And this is something we have taken into account. And taking all this into account actually is what we find our net income growth. Now when you were talking about 2026, you were right. If we do not make further investments, our payout would be – plus PPA, would be what we could get here if we don’t make any further investments.

Obviously, if we did, that would be different. Now concerning leverage: What we have noted is 17%. And this is what we are complying with and we will keep complying with. Now if we keep on going this way, by 2026, we would be way over that. Our CFO says we would be at around 24%, 25%. So in a way, this ratio is much higher than what our rating agencies request. So we think this is good news because this means that there’s an availability, but when the time comes, we will see what we do with it. Thank you. I think we have answered your questions.

Thank you. There are no more questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much, everyone. If there are no more questions, we can conclude our conference call. Thank you very much.