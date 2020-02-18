Risks Beginning To Mount In B&G Foods

B&G Foods (BGS) is definitely going to attract interest due to its present valuation and fat dividend. B&G pays out a forward dividend of $1.90 per share which equates to a dividend yield of almost 14% at present.

This company operates in the consumer defensive sector, specifically in the packaged foods industry. Currently, the company trades with a really low earnings multiple of 5, a sales multiple of 0.5, a cash flow multiple of 12.4, and a book multiple of 1. When you throw in the huge dividend, these are exactly the type of setups we like to see in our potential value plays.

Furthermore, over the past four quarters, the company has done almost $1.65 billion in top-line sales and $229.3 million in operating profit. Suffice it to say, despite the carnage, shares have experienced over the past few years, we are still dealing with a firm which is posting a profit here which is important in our opinion.

The one area where value investors may feel more disinterested is respect to the firm's debt load. In B&G's latest quarter, its key debt to equity metric came in at 2.57 which definitely looks overextended. However, we must remember that B&G has always run a pretty leveraged balance sheet. Furthermore, this leverage was paid off in spades between the years 2009 and 2016 when we saw huge gains in the share price. Incidentally, EBIT in this time period increased from $88 million to $259 million.

Since 2016 though, operating income has been declining at a rate of knots and the market has taken notice. In fact, there is plenty of bearish commentary surrounding B&G at present which revolves around the whole premise of mismanagement of funds. There is a lot of validity to the bearish case here. One would think that the sizable dividend along with sustained share buybacks will only put the company's financials under more pressure going forward.

The long-term technicals look very enticing due to how oversold the chart looks. Long-term selling pressure is definitely decreasing as illustrated on the nice divergence on the monthly histogram as well as the up-turn in the stochastics. This set-up for us at present looks like a trading set-up at best. We would not be interested in a long-term buy and hold even if we get our crossover on the MACD indicator. Here are some reasons why.

With long-term investing, we do not like to micro-manage. For example, in B&G's latest report, the company's goodwill and intangibles came in at $2.21 billion. This meant they made up 62% of the total assets of the firm. The risk here is that these intangible assets get written down to lower valuations. If this were to happen, for example, it adversely affects the net worth of the company which is obviously negative for the share price. Furthermore, if shares were to continue to go south, for example, and a prospective buyer came on the scene, the intangible assets would carry very little weight when calculating the value of the firm. It would be the firm's hard assets such as its cash and property that would provide the value if that were to happen. 62% of intangibles are just too high for us especially considering where the share price has come from in the recent past.

Moving on down the balance sheet, we see that the firm has total debts of $2.72 billion. Equity, in the most recent quarter, came in at $843 million. Long-term interest-bearing debt came in at $2.13 billion. Remember, all of this debt has to be eventually paid. Furthermore, we have some discouraging trends on the balance sheet with respect to inventory and receivables. These key line-items have never been higher, but the growth has not been there in recent times to support their growth. A worrying sign to say the least.

On the cash flow statement, we can actually see that the dividend was actually covered by cash flow over the past four quarters. This was so because investing cash flow came in positive due to $420 million worth of assets being sold over the past four quarters. Obviously, B&G's investing cash flow, normally, comes in negative. Therefore, if we took out this positive source of cash, B&G would have had to use its own cash or borrow/raise cash in order to balance the cash flow statement. The dividend payment at present comes in around $125 million. Suffice it to say, the jury is out whether enough operating cash flow can afford the present dividend and buybacks as well as capex and potential acquisitions going forward.

To sum up, we always state in our commentary that we like to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible. B&G Foods maybe dirt cheap and pay an outlandish dividend, but some of its key financial metrics are moving in the wrong direction. The danger here is a dividend cut that could easily tank the dividend to single-digit numbers. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.