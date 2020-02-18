Baudax Bio: Recro's Spin-Out Is A Buy At These Prices

I discuss some of the tickers downside risks and how I plan to manage my spin-out position around the PDUFA.

If approved, Ajenso will be a niche acute care product that is in a growing $6B market. I believe this opportunity makes BXRX a buy at these prices.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) has slipped under my radar despite receiving shares after its spin-out from Recro Pharma (REPH) at the end of 2019. BXRX started trading back in November and is already preparing for a PDUFA for its lead product candidate Anjeso. I quickly scrambled to gather all the fundamental and technical information to determine my plan of action for the PDUFA date and beyond. After a quick assessment, it looks like BXRX is still undervalued and shows a great set-up on the daily chart (Figure 1).

Figure 1: BXRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to give a brief background on Baudax and Anjeso’s journey through the FDA. In addition, I provide my opinion on Anjeso and its commercial prospects. Finally, I defend my bullish outlook for BXRX and how I intend to manage my BXRX position around the upcoming PDUFA date.

Company Overview

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing acute care pain management products. Baudax Bio was recently spun-out from Recro Pharma’s Acute Care Division.

Figure 2: Spin-Off Structure (Source: BXRX)

The company’s lead product candidate is Anjeso, which is a long-acting IV form of meloxicam intended to manage moderate to severe pain. Ajenso has completed three Phase III clinical trials that included over 1,400 patients. Unfortunately, Anjeso received two CRLs but the company has revised its prescribing information and updated safety summaries and has appealed their CRL. The FDA granted a review and set Anjeso’s new PDUFA date on February 20th. If approved, Anjeso will be Baudax’s first product to hit the market from an impressive acute care pipeline (Figure 3) that includes two novel neuromuscular blocker agents “NMBs”, a related proprietary chemical reversal agent. In addition, the company has Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that has is a sedative, analgesic that has anxiolytic properties.

Figure 3: BXRX Pipeline (Source: BXRX)

Taking a Look at Anjeso

Anjeso is an IV meloxicam product to be used for post-operative acute pain. Meloxicam is a non-opioid product, so it could address so some of the issues associated with opioids, such as respiratory depression, nausea, vomiting, and constipation. Perhaps most importantly, it doesn’t have the addictive properties that come with opioids.

Figure 4: Anjeso Overview (Source: BXRX)

The company believes Anjeso matches up to other non-opioid therapies in terms of onset of pain relief, duration of pain relief, extent of pain relief, and tolerance profile. The goal is have Anjeso integrated into a multimodal analgesia “MMA” model that is in surgical and operative settings (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Pain Reliever List (Source: BXRX)

If approved, Anjeso will be entering a $6B IV pain management (Figure 6) market that is currently dominated by IV morphine and other opioids (Figure 7).

Figure 6: IV Pain Management Opportunity (Source: BXRX)

Figure 7: IV Analgesic Breakdown (Source: BXRX)

Will Providers Use Anjeso? According to market research, the majority of providers would accept Anjeso as a part of their pain management protocols. In addition, the providers projected they would use Anjeso in approximately 30% of their surgeries (Figure 8).

Figure 8: Anjeso Usage (Source: BXRX)

Considering the points above, I would say Anjeso could be a valuable product both clinically and commercially.

Will Anjeso Get Approved?

I was convinced that Recro's Phase III studies warranted approval, however, the FDA has not been pleasant with Anjeso and has sent two CRLs despite tolerable data and the growing need for non-opioid acute pain products. Anjeso’s first CRL came back in May 2018, with the FDA having concerns Anjeso did not meet the agency's standards for pain relief. In addition, the FDA mentioned some CMC concerns for the product that needed to be addressed. Recro resubmitted Anjeso’s NDA in September of 2018 and received another CRL in March of 2019. The second CRL was primarily due to a slow onset and that it might not be able to be implemented as a monotherapy.

The fact remains that opioids cross the brain-blood barrier at a very fast rate compared to non-opioids. So, it looks as if Anjeso is being compared to a very strong standard-of-care. Anjeso might have several attractive aspects to it but its primary purpose is to work for acute pain; which needs to have a strong and fast onset in order for providers to trust the product will meet their needs. As a result, I am not 100% convinced Anjeso will get the thumbs up from the FDA. Perhaps the company has changed their proposed labeling in their latest submission that will appease the FDA and the agency recognizes the need for another non-opioid option in the acute care setting. Overall, I am leaning towards approval but I am not betting the farm on it.

Is BXRX A Buy?

If the company’s market research is accurate, Anjeso could capture 30% of that a $6B dollar market, which would be ~$1.8B. Obviously, that is a very pie-in-the-sky number and shouldn’t be an absolute expectation. However, it isn’t ridiculous to expect Anjeso to pull in a few hundred million dollars in revenue. Looking at figure 9, we can see that some Street analysts expect BXRX to start pulling in at least a hundred million in a few years.

Figure 9: BXRX Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.77x, which means that the company would rake in more revenue than its current market cap. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is 5x, I would say that BXRX is undervalued for its potential commercial prospects.

As a result, I believe BXRX is worth a buy at these current prices.

Downside Risks

In addition to another CRL, BXRX has a few downside risks that current and potential investors should consider. First, is the company’s financial position of about $19M, which is not sufficient enough to launch Ajenso while keeping the lights on. Luckily, Ajenso is going to be used in the acute care setting, so there won’t be a need for a large salesforce and commercial team; however, that $19M is going to thin-out, so investors need to accept the strong possibility of a secondary offering. The company doesn’t have any debt, so perhaps the management will look consider non-dilutive financing, or possibly consider seeking out a commercial partner.

Another downside risk comes from Baudax being a spin-out and BXRX being an underfollowed ticker. I have to imagine the PDUFA date and potential approval will bring new eyes to BXRX, but investors need to accept there isn’t a lot of hype around the company or Ajenso at the moment.

What’s My Plan?

Admittedly, I think I missed my shot to add to my BXRX position but I am willing to add to my position if Anjeso gets the green light from the FDA. The potential upside from Anjeso along with a promising pipeline makes BXRX an enticing long-term investment. Similar to my REPH investment, I think I will do a sock-drawer approach where I just make modest investments and will only check in periodically. I expect to hold BXRX for at least five years unless the FDA sends another CRL. In that case, I will liquidate my position and will reevaluate once the company has addressed their concerns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXRX, REPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.