A Victory Lap On 8.3%+ Yielding, Market-Crushing PCI

I explain why bears were wrong on this fund and why its potential to outperform remains strong.

Latecomers to the fund have driven its premium to NAV to nearly 10% after years of trading at a discount.

PCI has outperformed both its sister-fund, PDI, and the S&P 500 since my recommendations in 2016 and 2017. Its high income has grown as investors have seen tremendous capital gains.

Victory laps are tacky and tasteless, but in markets we seek returns rather than dignity, and superior returns only come with accountability. For this reason I must relitigate the bull case for Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), explain why it has soared since I told investors to not stop buying PCI, and point out why the bears got this one so horribly wrong.

Let’s start by quantifying PCI’s total return since that bull call, and then we can discuss what PCI does and why the bears’ failure to understand this meant a lot of missed out profits for income investors who listened to them.

With a chart like this, it may seem like cruel bullying to critique the bearish view on PCI, but doing so now more than ever is important because it demonstrates the need to have a clear and coherent investment thesis and the pitfalls of listening to bad advice. PCI’s 17.5% annualized return since my recommendation, versus 14.6% for an S&P 500 index fund, just underlines how important it is to listen to the right people.

What PCI Does

According to Pimco, PCI “utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.” This is a wordy way of saying PCI is largely unconstrained in strategy, and it can buy credit assets from anywhere in the world with a focus (but not exclusively so) on income. PCI also tries to limit “80% of its net assets” to mortgage-related securities and “other debt instruments of varying maturities.” So there is a focus on mortgage derivatives, but it is ultimately up to the managers’ discretion what to put in the fund.

A quick look at the fund’s sector allocation tells us a bit more about what the managers are thinking.

Managers’ strategy has changed significantly over the years, even after PCI changed its name and investment mandate in 2016 (discussed here). One significant change has been the pivot away from mortgage exposure on a duration weighted basis and a heavier bet on long-term Treasuries. This was an outstanding move, as PCI repositioned from interest rate hikes to cuts. Additionally, PCI’s shorting of non-USD developed credit (read here: Europe) has been another fantastic trade as European debts have seen little to no appreciation.

And we haven’t even gotten to PCI’s bets on emerging markets let alone the bulk of its focus on U.S. mortgage-backed securities. In short, PCI pivoted to a strategy that worked very well for its sister fund, the Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), at a time when these assets were oversold in the subprime mortgage crisis hangover and it has made the right moves ever since.

Keep in mind that PCI only began this strategy in 2016, which is why it underperformed relative to PDI for so long. That is also why it was discounted for so long and remained the only taxable bond CEF offered by PCI to trade regularly at a discount, long after PDI got a premium.

Early 2016 was the best buying opportunity for PCI and, incidentally, that was the first time I recommended the fund.

As you can see from this chart, someone who listened to me when I first recommended it not only beat the market by nearly 40 percentage points, they also beat PDI, which (at the time) had a superior track record. One must feel some sympathy for the commenter on that article who wrote, “it seems to me you are pumping this fund because you hold it. You make no mention of UNII or recent dividend coverage performance. You also don't seem to make any argument for improved performance of junk bonds in general. As long as there's the threat of the Fed raising rates, junk bonds are going to struggle.”

Which brings me to what the bears got wrong--and why they were wrong.

What Bears Misunderstood

In addition to gloominess about economic growth, fears of high yield credit performance, and other vague concerns, there were three very concrete criticisms bears held against PCI.

Very concrete. And very wrong.

Let’s begin with the net investment income issue. This, like return of capital, is a common misunderstanding of how CEFs work. With the exception of most municipal bond CEFs, most CEFs fund distributions from a mixture of income and capital gains. Sophisticated debt funds will switch in and out of relying on income and relying on capital gains depending on market conditions, and PCI is a prime example of this. Because PCI trades debts and debt derivatives, sometimes it will buy and collect income and sometimes it will buy and sell, depending on market conditions.

Furthermore, because of PCI’s active management and Pimco’s focus on macroeconomic bets, changes in market conditions (i.e. a switch to cuts or hikes in interest rates) will mean a change of portfolio, which might appear to be an income shortfall but is actually positive for the fund as it is about to see significant capital gains.

The bottom line: people who worried about PCI's NII shortfalls would have sold the fund at the worst possible time.

This relates to another big issue with PCI: many people simply don’t understand what’s inside it. I have seen writers warn people away from the fund because it’s too complicated, arguing that investors should only own what they understand. I’ve even heard financial advisors make this suggestion to clients, both in relation to PCI and more broadly. Hearing this so often is part of the reason why I got into the business of personal finance writing in the first place: it’s bad advice and it’s wrong.

People may invest in Apple (AAPL) claiming that they know what Apple does: they make computers and phones and sell them to people. But no one knows actually how Apple makes those products; they don’t understand the proprietary technology and the implicit barriers to entry involved. But warning people to not buy AAPL because they don’t know how to build an iPhone from scratch would be stupid.

Warning people against PCI because it holds MBSs and interest rate swaps would be equally dumb.

I won’t get into IRSs and MBSs here, except to say that the best way to think of these are tools used by the financial industry to manage risk. Pimco provides these tools to the financial industry, and PCI is a mechanism by which you can invest in Pimco’s business of selling these tools. Buying PCI is an implicit form of trusting Pimco’s team to know how to do this business, just as buying Apple is an implicit form of trusting Tim Cook and his team to know how to do their business.

The third big misunderstanding from bears relates to the housing crisis hangover. This has waned significantly in recent years (which is itself telling), but the initial criticism I received about PCI, especially from CFPs, was that they invest in the same “toxic assets” and “weapons of mass destruction” that caused the subprime mortgage crisis. “When another real estate crash comes,” they would say, with very little doubt in their minds, “these assets will crash even worse.”

There is recency bias in this argument, as I discussed nearly a year ago:

“Indeed, poorly rated and poorly priced MBS in an illiquid market was the primary cause of the worst recession of the last 80 years; however, never have two consecutive recessions in U.S. history had the same cause. In fact, buying the worst asset in the world that was directly the cause of a recession right after the recession hit is often the best thing you can do.”

The market has slowly taken to this point of view, shedding its recency bias, and giving PDI and PCI premiums to NAV. This bear argument was very bad, which is why it has disappeared as it relates to PCI. It’s also why PCI is so expensive now.

What to Do Now

Since trading at a premium in mid-2018, PCI has stayed at a premium almost all of the time, with its premium hitting double digits in late 2019.

Since the end of last year, however, PCI’s premium has fallen a bit in a pattern familiar to PDI shareholders, who saw the same erosion in their fund.

This was despite a very strong special dividend in PCI’s case, which even exceeded PDI’s.

Furthermore, since PCI has outperformed PDI on a NAV basis since its mandate change in 2016, there is little reason why its premium should be half that of PDI’s.

The question now is whether PCI’s premium will rise or PDI’s premium will fall. Since there’s little history to PCI’s premium, our initial instinct to answer this would be to look at the long-term trend for PDI.

A quick glance at this chart does not look good, but I would contend that this snapshot is too biased to be of little help: 2020’s economic and investor outlooks are nothing like the 2010s.

Unless you believe that a recession is imminent (in which case both PCI and PDI would be bad investments), there is reason to think that a premium in the 10%-30% range for PDI would be standard in the next few years. We seem to be at the very tail end of an extremely long and slow recovery from an extremely deep recession, meaning that we still have some time to go before irrational exuberance results in overbuying of equities, an overextension of personal credit, and an overindulgence in corporate credit markets. If we assume these are not now happening, the likelihood of investor tolerance of high premiums for PDI is likely to subsist.

That would suggest that PCI’s premium is moderately underpriced at the moment and will rise higher, while PDI is more fairly priced at its current level. The best days to buy PCI are obviously behind us, but there are still days to buy PCI to come--as long as you ignore the bad advice from bears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.