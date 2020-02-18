Vodafone – a positive equity story again

Vodafone’s stock has suffered in recent years due to intense competition in some markets (in particular Italy and Spain) as well as its debt burden post the acquisition of Liberty Global’s German and CEE assets. This has eased of late with service revenues back to positive growth. We expect a steady improvement in operational performance combined with cost savings to drive low single digit EBITDA growth. The company is in the middle of an opex reduction plan of EUR1.2Bn and there could be room for cost synergies beyond that. After the rebasing of the dividend in May 2019, the company’s 5% dividend yield is well covered and sustainable. The company’s plan to create a TowerCo is an additional positive for the story which could lead to further deleveraging. The Vodafone story is particular attractive compared to some of its incumbent peers that are likely to suffer from fixed-line voice legacy revenue declines. There is also less capex risk compared to several of its peers that are building fibre networks and increased tower sharing could help offset mobile capex.

The return of revenue growth

Following a period of revenue declines, Vodafone has seen its revenue growth rate recover by +1.6ppt from a trough of -0.8% in 4Q19 to +0.8% in 3Q20. The improvement was mostly driven by emerging market assets. On the recent 3Q20 results call, the CFO confirmed Group top-line growth should be above 1.0% in 4Q.

The revenue weakness in recent years was to a large extent driven by new entrants in the Italian market and sports content losses in Spain. Performance in the Italian market was hampered by Iliad’s entry in 1Q18 which led to an intense price competition. Easier comps towards the end of the year and signs of reduced competitive intensity should help stabilize results there later this year although results in Q3 continued to weaken on lapping price increases (-5.0% in 3Q vs. -3.2% in Q2). In Spain, the company has suffered subscriber losses since it exited premium TV content in 2Q19 due to the inflated costs in the new football content cycle. Vodafone needed to reposition the brand to address competition at the lower end, which was more intense owing to the rapid growth of the fourth converged operator Masmovil. The company has said trends have troughed in Spain which was supported with 3Q results that saw a sequential improvement from -8.0% yoy growth to -6.5%. The customer base has also stabilized in the past 2 quarters.

After the acquisition of the German assets of Liberty Global, Germany accounts for 40% of Group EBITDA. The transaction with Liberty added a superior, higher growth cable network to Vodafone’s asset base. The company has highlighted the opportunity to increase penetration in Germany. Management highlighted 70% of German revenues are fixed/converged. With 25 million households passed by Vodafone's next generation networks, Management sees the opportunity to increase penetration from the current 32% level. Management used the example of the Netherlands which is in the mid-40s. Almost 70% of the network has been upgraded to the latest DOCSIS 3.1 enabling gigabyte speed. Near term, positive fixed-line trends are being offset by a drag in mobile but this should inflect later in 2021.

Churn reduction should also support revenues. Vodafone stated at their “Digital First” capital markets day in September 2019 that it targets a ‘single-digit’ percentage for annual churn levels. This implies hundreds of basis points of reduction from today’s level. The key enabler of this is the better customer data mining Vodafone now has through its app and other digital operations as well as its ability to interpret and use this data via digital communications channels that also include the app.

Source: Vodafone 3Q20 Results Presentation

Source: Vodafone 3Q19 Results Presentation

Focus on efficiency

The company expects its Digital First strategy to drive a structural reduction in costs. According to the company’s 2Q results call, Vodafone is currently halfway through its EUR1.2Bn net cost saving plan which runs over FY19-21 . The chart below shows some of the company’s main drivers to achieve such a cost reduction including increasing sales generated via digital channels to over 40, reducing the number of stores and the frequency of contacts. The company is likely to continue its cost savings drive well beyond what is currently announced.

Source: Vodafone 1H20 Results Presentation

Source: Vodafone 1H20 Results Presentation

Towers

As part of its 1Q20 earnings announcement in July 2019, Vodafone laid out its strategy to bundle its European tower assets in a separate holding company with the intention to monetize a substantial part over the following 18 months depending on market conditions. With a 79k tower portfolio (with JV's included on a 100% basis), Vodafone is the largest owner of Telco towers across Europe. Senior management has been appointed to the TowerCo and the company is preparing for a potential IPO in early 2021. The company indicated it is also exploring monetization of individual towers portfolios. Management has stated that the revenues of the combined HoldCo would be approximately EUR1.7Bn with an EBITDA of EUR900M and capex of less than EUR200M (based on FY2019 financials). In their 1Q20 conference call, management has indicated that they saw interest at more than 20x EV/EBITDA. This would imply a total valuation of more than EUR18Bn.

On the same day as its 1Q20 earnings, Vodafone, TI and Inwit announced a deal that would see Vodafone inject its 11K Italy Towers into Inwit, in a deal worth EUR5Bn (press release). Specifically, Vodafone indicated it would receive €2.1Bn cash, and a 37.5% shareholding in Inwit worth EUR3.1Bn, implying a €5.3Bn enterprise value, or 25x 2018 EV/EBITDA. The Italian tower deal has not yet received regulatory approval from the European Commission and the companies might have to offer concessions to get the deal approved according to recent press coverage.

Tower sales clearly bring cash inflows and reduce the absolute amount of net debt of an operator. This may be a modest positive driving some increased flexibility for Vodafone. However, Vodafone must then pay lease payments for the towers that it has sold, raising its opex. The Inwit deal would be largely neutral to FCF as confirmed by the company. Higher tower valuations might also lead to a de-rating of the remaining assets although could help from an SOTP valuation perspective. The potential for greater tower sharing efficiencies on opex and capex are probably the most important positive from a longer term perspective.

Source: Vodafone 3Q19 Results Presentation

Deleveraging important contributor to re-rating story

Following the announcement of the EUR18Bn purchase of Liberty assets (closed in July), the company’s net debt position worsened materially. Since, the company has taken several initiatives to bring down its leverage. In May 2019, the company cut its dividend per share by 40% resulting in a EUR1.6Bn saving. The company also sold its New Zealand business for EUR2.1Bn. Including FCF, this should bring leverage to approx. 3.0x. As mentioned above, the company announced plans to merge its Italian towers with Inwit for which Vodafone will receive EUR2.1Bn in cash (in addition to an equity stake). While this will reduce debt, it will lead to higher lease payments. In December 2019, the company announced the disposal of Vodafone Malta for EUR250M (not closed). On January 29, 2020, the company announced it signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding in relation to a potential sale of Vodafone’s 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for EUR2.2Bn. The company expects to bring leverage back to the lower end of its 2.5-3.0x target over the next years. A deleveraging to the lower end of this range should further support a re-rating in the stock. A (partial) monetization of its tower portfolio should make this relatively easy to achieve.

Source: Vodafone 1H20 Results Presentation

Valuation

The company raised full-year EBITDA guidance slightly in 2Q20 (by EUR0.1Bn) to EUR14.8-EUR15Bn and re-iterated its guidance at the most recent results. Organically, management is now expecting a growth rate of 2-3% for FY20. The company also reconfirmed its FCF guidance of around EUR5.4Bn. FCF guidance was downgrade somewhat in the second quarter to be around EUR5.4Bn instead of >EUR5.4Bn as a result of reduced expectations in India.

The company is trading at 6.9x FY21 EBITDA based on consensus expectations for an EBITDA of EUR15.5Bn. Consensus numbers are reasonably conservative at this point assuming a EUR15Bn EBITDA number for FY20. Adding the net impact of M&A (Liberty net of disposal of New Zealand), synergies related to Liberty, operating cost reductions and a further small drop in Spanish content costs, we see scope for Vodafone to beat current expectations which should support the share price. We make a number of adjustments as per the table below. We reflect uncertainty in India by taking a cautious approach and assign a net zero equity value to Vodafone’s Indian exposure. Based on a sum of the parts valuation we see Vodafone trading at an enterprise value of EUR121Bn or 7.8x 2021 EBITDA. This would imply a fair value per share of GBp195 or 35% upside including dividends. Based on the company’s FCF guidance and normalizing for spectrum payments as well as restructuring costs, the company is currently trading at a FCF yield of 7.5%. At our target price the company would be trading at a FCF yield of 5.8%.

Valuation (EUR M)

Source: Bloomberg as of 02.14.2020, Vodafone Financial Statements, Own Estimates

FCF Yield

Source: Vodafone, Own Estimates

Conclusion

We see potential for Vodafone shares to re-rate driven by improving service revenue growth, deleveraging and the potential monetization of its tower assets. The company's service revenue growth turned positive in the second quarter and is expected to further stabilize in the coming quarters. Vodafone has taken several initiatives to drive leverage down and we see the room for the company to achieve the lower end of its leverage target (2.5x). Continued cost discipline and stable capital intensity should also support FCF generation supporting the attractive 5% dividend yield. We see a total potential return of 35% over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.