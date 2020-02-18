DCP Midstream LP: A Dividend Yield >15%, With Strong Growth Potential

Going forward, DCP Midstream LP has a secure dividend, which by itself, is more than enough reason to invest in the company.

The company has invested ~$3 billion over the past 5 years and generated strong returns. It is working to decrease spending down to sustainable levels by 2021.

DCP Midstream LP has had impressive results over the past 5 years. The company offers investors a sustainable dividend of >15%, with strong growth potential.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a midstream company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company, with its market capitalization of more than $4 billion and dividend yield >15%, is one of the highest yield publicly-traded midstream companies. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's recent accomplishments and cash flow strength make it a great investment.

DCP Midstream LP - Investor Observer

DCP Midstream LP 2019 Overview

DCP had strong 2019 results, which should continue in this decade.

DCP Midstream LP 2019 Results - DCP Midstream LP Investor Presentation

From a financial perspective, the company had DCF above guidance. That strong DCF allowed the company to eliminate IDRs, in case it wants to turn from an MLP into a corporation. At the same time, the company managed to "self-fund ~40% of growth capital". That puts the company, as we will see, on the path to improving its financial position for the long term.

The company's operational excellence allowed the company to increase its capacity and volumes. That, combined with "near 80% fee and hedged" cash flows should allow financial income to continue. That's most evident through the company's strong margins and new pipelines it is creating. In fact, as the company completes its transition, there's more to look forward to than the >15% dividend.

The company's DCP 2.0 transformation is part of what it worked on in 2019 that's worth paying attention too. The company has focused on small optimization to improve margins, which is impressive, small projects can cause a much larger increase in income.

DCP Midstream LP 2019 Financial Results - DCP Midstream LP Investor Presentation

Financially, the company performed incredibly well, as DCF improved by 11% YoY with coverage improving from 1.04x in 2018 to 1.23x in 2019. That's significant coverage given the company's impressive dividend yield. The company's DCF was backed by adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.2 billion, even as its leverage was at 3.96x (<4x target). For reference, that's >10% better than Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) 4.5x leverage.

Driving future growth for the company, but also due to ramp down, was a massive $887 million in growth capital spending. That growth capital spending signifies ~20% of the company's market capitalization, massive capital spending in its future growth.

DCP Midstream LP 2020 Potential

As we'll see, beyond the company's 2019 opportunities, DCP Midstream LP has significant potential in 2020.

DCP Midstream LP 2020 Guidance - DCP Midstream LP Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream LP is forecasting significant growth going into 2020. The company is forecasting midpoint adjusted EBITDA guidance of ~$1.28 billion or almost 7% YoY growth. The company's DCF guidance is ~$780 million or ~3% growth YoY, with $650 million in total distributions. The company is expecting a 1.2x distribution coverage ratio, similar to 2019, with respectable bank leverage.

The company is forecasting significant growth capital of ~$600 million or just under 15% of the company's market capitalization. This is still ~70% of the company's 2019 growth capital spending. The company has spent a significant amount of money on growth and going forward, this growth capital will start to generate strong returns. At the same time, growth ramping down will improve financials.

The company's guidance for bank leverage staying roughly constant means ~$320 million in new debt due to adjusted EBITDA growth. Increasing debt as a percentage of your market cap by 8% as you pay off 15% of your market cap in dividends and spend 15% on growth is a great ratio.

DCP Midstream LP Historic Growth - DCP Midstream LP Investor Presentation

It's also worth noting that the company's 2020 guidance isn't some moonshot guidance by management to attempt to make the business look good. Since 2015, the company has managed to move its portfolio increasingly into logistics and fee-based income. Fee-based capital is significant because it improves the company's cash flow and makes it much more reliable.

The company, through this time, has managed to significantly grow assets, DCF, and adjusted EBITDA. Personally, I'm disappointed that the company isn't growing DCF as fast as adjusted EBITDA, however, the financial improvements have been significant.

DCP Midstream LP Self-Funding Path

DCP Midstream LP is well on the path to self-funding its business. This improvement means that if the company can get through 2020 and 2021, it'll be in a perfect position.

DCP Midstream LP Self-Funding Path - DCP Midstream LP Investor Presentation

DCP Midstream LP has significantly improved its capital outlook since its massive growth phase. The company spent ~$2.3 billion in capital from 2018-2020 (forecast) equivalent to almost 60% of the company's market capitalization. That significant improvement has led to the financial improvements we discussed above and will continue going forward.

Going into 2021e, DCP Midstream LP is moving its total sustaining + growth capital down to ~$250 million. That $150 million in growth capital is still almost 4% of the company's market capitalization, but it will include the company's incredibly significant dividend. The company has self-funded equity needs since 2015 and used asset sales to help support growth.

After 2020, the company will no longer need to use debt or preferred equity, as its financial position improves. The company will continue to invest in growth but be free of financial market fluctuations. This shows the company's financial strength supported by a >15% dividend yield.

DCP Midstream LP Risk

Despite the company's significant potential, as it moves towards a self-funding model, it's important to pay attention to the potential risks that shareholders face. The company's two biggest risks are a lack of success on growth projects along with overall industry difficulties.

The first risk is the risk of a potential lack of success on the company's growth projects. The company has performed well so far, however, its 2020-2022 capital plan involves ~$1 billion in spending (~25% of its market capitalization). If this doesn't properly translate into sufficient adjusted EBITDA, that could be a strong negative for shareholders, maybe even forcing a dividend cut.

The company's other risk is overall industry difficulties. Other companies in the industry have already been forced to deal with a decline in the ability to issue equity or other banking matters. That could continue going forward, and it's hard to deny that MLPs aren't a popular company right now. Those difficulties across the board could place DCP in a difficult position.

Conclusion

DCP Midstream LP has a dividend yield >15% with strong growth potential. The company is wrapping up a massive $3 billion capital plan over the past few years, a capital plan that's worth ~75% of the company's market capitalization. The company has done a decent job of generating income from this spending, it's >15% dividend has a 1.2x coverage ratio.

The company's 2020 guidance is strong. DCP Midstream LP should increase its FCF by ~3-4%. The company should keep its coverage ~1.2x as it is spending a significant amount on future growth. By 2021, the company should cover its entire spending coverage, as spending decreases, along with its >15% dividend. That should reward shareholders well going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.