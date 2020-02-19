4 Things Investors Need To Know About 7.4%-Yielding Williams Companies

Williams is now trading at some of its lowest valuations in a decade.

Whether or not you should buy it for your portfolio depends on your comfort levels concerning certain risks.

In isolation, Williams Companies is a fine high-yield energy stock. And I do consider it very superior to something like Occidental Petroleum for high-yield investors.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei and edited by Brad Thomas.

(Source: Ycharts)

Williams Companies (WMB) is the third-most undervalued safe midstream name you can buy today. However, as you can see in the chart above, its lower quality relative to the rest of its peers means it has underperformed in long-term total returns.

It's actually one of the few midstream companies that hasn't outperformed the broader market since 2005.

WMB Vs ENB Total Returns Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = WMB, S&P 500 CAGR total returns = 10.3%

Compared to its rival, Enbridge (ENB), Williams has underperformed, and with double the volatility. With that said, Williams is now trading at some of its lowest valuations in a decade. As such, it might be worth taking a look at.

That’s especially true considering its 7.4% yield that's growing steadily. Plus, management has reasonable plans to keep growing that payout for years or decades to come.

So let's detail the four things income investors need to know about Williams Companies. At the end, we’ll hopefully answer the question of whether it belongs in a diversified, risk-managed income portfolio.

Fact 1: The 7.4% Yielding Dividend Is Likely Safe

(Source: Ycharts)

The biggest knock on Williams that investors have is its suboptimal dividend track record.

It cut its dividend in both 2015 and 2016 after having to restructure due to the oil crash – a plan that also had it buy out its MLP, Williams Partners, and shift to a self-funding business model.

Self funding – the industry’s gold standard – means that a midstream operator is 100% independent of its stock price to fund future growth. Though that’s not the only reason why we’re confident that Williams' days of “cutting corners” are probably permanently behind it.

Also consider these facts and figures:

Dividend coverage ratio (as of Q3): 1.78 vs. 1.2 safe for self-funding midstream

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization): 4.5 vs. 5.0 or less safe according to credit rating agencies

Interest coverage: 2.1 vs. 2.0 safe for this industry

Effective interest rate: 5.3%

Debt/capital: 57% vs. 60% safe for this industry

S&P credit rating: BBB.

Also in Q3, Williams retained $322 million, or $1.4 billion, on an annualized basis, in post-dividend cash flow. And 2019 guidance – which management says it's on track to hit – should result in $1.3 billion in retained cash flow and a 1.73 midrange dividend coverage ratio.

(Source: S&P)

But back to that BBB rating from S&P for a moment. It equates to a 7.6% probability of a bond default during the next 30 years.

Moody’s, meanwhile, reaffirmed the company’s Baa3 stable rating – the equivalent of S&P’s BBB- – back on Sept. 13, 2019. That does mean it’s slightly less optimistic about WMB's balance sheet safety.

However, it should be noted how, after Williams completed buying out Williams Partners, Moody's did upgrade it from Ba2 to its current investment-grade level.

More Upgrades to Come?

To explain the upgrade, Moody's Senior Vice President Pete Speer said (emphasis added):

“With the completion of the merger, Williams has reduced structural complexity and can focus on the execution of its growth projects going forward... Its diversified asset base with largely fee-based cash flow and increasing amounts of retained cash flow, supported by additional projects coming online, will enable the company to maintain financial leverage and distribution coverage metrics supportive of the Baa3 rating... “The rating outlook is stable based on our expectation that Williams consolidated debt/EBITDA will decline below 5x in 2019. Williams Baa3 rating could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain consolidated Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x and dividend coverage above 1.5x. Conversely, if debt/EBITDA rises above 5x, or dividend coverage falls below 1x, then the Baa3 rating could be downgraded.”

Since then, WMB has achieved those leverage and dividend coverage targets. So it could receive another upgrade later this year.

As it was last September, Moody's merely reiterated its current rating because it (emphasis added):

“… benefits from the steady cash flow generated by the company's large, geographically-diversified asset base. The company's revenue, primarily derived from large regulated interstate natural gas pipeline systems and natural gas gathering and processing (G&P), is 97% fixed fee. Williams has a deep inventory of expansion opportunities, and Moody's expects Williams will be able to largely fund its growth capital spending and its dividend with cash from operations. Williams' credit profile is constrained by relatively high debt leverage and the inherent volume risk in the G&P business."

Williams is far from the safest midstream you can own, it’s true. But its current fundamentals and simplified, self-funding business model make the chances of a future recession-driven dividend cut about 1.5%.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Working Hard at Reducing Risk

The 1.5% evaluation is based on historical dividend cuts that average-quality companies in the S&P 500 have delivered over time. Two percent is the largest one seen in modern times outside the devastating Great Recession.

I'm especially confident about WMB's dividend safety because of its ongoing deleveraging efforts since acquiring all of its MLP. As Morningstar’s Stephen Ellis noted (emphasis added):

“Williams continues to simplify its story while executing on a robust pipeline of natural gas projects. Recent asset sales and the related growth capital reductions should allow Williams to reach its 4.2 times leverage target in late 2021 by our estimates, and we already expect dividend growth to slow to 5% annually after 2019."

The company recently sold $2 billion in non-core assets, and $5.1 billion since 2016, bringing leverage down to 4.5. Its long-term goal is 4.2, which Morningstar believes it will achieve in 2021.

By the end of 2020, management expects to see 4.4.

Further supporting the dividend is analysts’ expectations for decent growth in fundamentals as Williams completes its numerous self-funded projects.

In addition, Morningstar's expectations of 5% long-term dividend growth line up with the analyst consensus. And Williams CEO Armstrong said this on the Q3 conference call (emphasis added):

"We believe that as long as we continue to see natural gas demand growth, that we should see the volume and capacity demand growth necessary to generate the 5% to 7% adjusted EBITDA CAGR that we continue to talk about over the long term. To be clear this (does) not mean that every year we will be exactly in that range. Some could be slightly lower and others, like this year, will be above."

In short, everyone seems to be in line on the subject.

Growing, Growing, Grown!

In 2020, the company plans $1.2 billion in growth spending. And retained cash flow should be able to fund all of it.

Between 2021 and 2028, management expects to spend $2-$3 billion per year on growth projects – most of which will be funded with retained cash flow. The rest will come from safe amounts of ever lower-cost debt.

(Source: investor presentation)

Take the $4.6 billion WMB has spent on its Transco's pipeline expansion in the last three years. A hundred percent of that capacity expansion has been contracted for through minimum volume commitments with most investment-grade counterparties. And the returns WMB is generating are getting steadily better.

It also expects to earn a nearly 20% EBITDA yield on growth spending in 2019 – which would be some of the highest of any midstream operator.

WMB is expected to maintain about 1.7 coverage in the future. And, once again, that’s far above the safe limit for self-funding midstreams. It’s also above the 1.5 level Moody's wants to see for an upgrade.

What's going to drive that growth? That's where fact No. 2 comes into play.

Fact 2: The Dividend Is Likely to Grow Modestly but Steadily Over Time

The 9,900-mile Transco natural gas pipeline – operating in Texas and running through 12 Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states – is the heart of Williams’ investment thesis. As Morningstar explains (emphasis added):

“We consider the Transco pipeline a wide-moat asset, positioned perfectly amid changing U.S. flows and healthy industrial demand for natural gas. The Transco is moving gas from the Northeast down to the Gulf Coast. It is benefiting from the surge in production from Marcellus/Utica on the supply side and demand drivers such as LNG (liquid natural gas) exports, increased industrial demand for gas, and lowered levels of ethane rejection resulting from increased demand for ethylene as a feedstock."

Two thirds of WMB's growth spending is on expanding Transco, which is expected to see capacity more than double from a daily 8.5 billion cubic feet in 2008 to 19 bcf by 2022. That’s thanks to its location, with analysts expecting Williams to capture 50% of the Northeast’s increased gas transport market.

The company’s other key asset is the 3,900-mile Northwest pipeline that serves 11 states, including 90% of Washington’s natural gas. It covers the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (the largest gas deposit in North America), Green River, and San Juan shale formations.

These assets allow it to carry 30% of the gas used in the U.S. and service more than 600 companies.

(Source: investor presentation)

Combined, the two pipelines make up 40% of WMB's EBITDA. (The gas gathering and processing business is focused only on the Northeast, where market share is 20%-90%.)

Better yet, its very diversified cash flow has been growing steadily every year since 2015, even during the second-worst oil crash in more than 70 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: investor presentation)

Ninety-eight percent of its revenue is fee based, though 27% of sales are volume-driven G&P contracts, which are commodity-price sensitive.

A Healthy Pipeline

WMB's lack of exposure to the Permian Basin is, admittedly, a major disadvantage for it. Permian gas production is expected to double in the next five years. It’s actually creating a supply glut that's hurting northeastern gas producers and putting many at risk of bankruptcy.

Therefore, Williams’ long-term growth thesis might be at risk by not being in that game. Then again, its current contract profile consists of:

15 to 20-year contracts (when new) on most pipelines.

10 to 20-year acreage commitments on G&P assets.

11 years remaining on average Northwest pipeline contracts (88% of capacity under minimum volume commitments).

70% of G&P contracts are fee-based with minimum volume commitments.

Keep in mind that 27% of that G&P-specific cash flow is exposed to commodity risk – which is higher than most safe midstream peers. Still, WMB's strong balance sheet and high coverage ratio should keep the dividend safe.

Transco and Norwest are expected to see cash flow growth of 9% and 6%-10% CAGR, respectively, over the coming years. Even if gas prices remain slow or fall further, we’re not worried about a cut.

(Source: investor presentation)

Besides, the contract profile on Williams crown jewel assets is excellent. Eighty-eight percent of the Northwest pipeline's capacity under volume is from committed contracts with investment-grade counterparties. And 78% of those customers are regulated utilities, with recession-resistant business models.

(Source: investor presentation)

WMB's overall plan is to tap into strong growth from the industries sector. That and enjoy the process of natural gas replacing coal-fired power plants.

Natural Gas Still Rules Over Renewables

(Source: investor presentation)

Despite environmentalist dreams, natural gas will continue providing a large amount of the world's power for decades further.

Renewables might be growing rapidly. But that’s from a very small base that represented a mere 7% of the world's electricity production in 2018. In terms of total energy market share, all renewables combined delivered less than 1% of the world's energy needs.

(Source: investor presentation)

WMB’s growth catalyst is tied to demand for natural gas in emerging markets, which is rising especially. There are 6.2 billion people in less-developed economies ready to fuel massive growth in global gas consumption over time.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects U.S. oil production to remain near its current record levels through 2040. But it sees gas production growing rapidly through at least 2050 as the country becomes the world’s dominant gas producer.

Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2040, S&P Global Platts estimates that total global gas consumption will increase by 65%. Even 20 years from now, gas should supply nearly half the world's energy.

What about the low price of gas potentially bankrupting gas producers, WMB's biggest customers? Well, that's certainly a short to medium-term risk. Though, as the saying goes, "the cure for low energy prices is low energy prices."

As it is now through 2028, 75 billion cubic feet per day of new gas production is required to meet expected demand. That's an equivalent of about 85% of all the gas produced in the U.S. in 2019.

It also means that, if all U.S. drilling stopped today, gas production would fall 19% in 12 months.

(Source: investor presentation)

While overleveraged gas producers might go bankrupt under those conditions, their assets would be sold for pennies on the dollar at bankruptcy sales, scooped up by strong companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM).

So demand might falter short term, but WMB's pipelines isn't going to dry up anytime soon. It should keep growing steadily. Basically, its current valuation isn’t justified by its current fundamentals or its long-term growth outlook.

(Source: investor presentation)

Since the oil crash ended, it has delivered strong and consistent growth in cash flow. And it’s shown 10% improvement in return on capital employed, the energy sector’s version of return on capital.

Today, it's 5.5 price to cash flow is pricing in -6% CAGR growth forever, which is ridiculous when the company continues posting growth rates in the upper 25% of large midstream operators.

Which brings us to fact three, and the biggest reason to consider WMB.

Fact 3: WMB Is a Bargain

There are many ways to value a stock, of course. But we especially keep an eye out for low-risk/high probability investments – those that minimize speculation about what their earnings, dividends, and cash flow are worth.

We look at their growth profiles to determine realistic future estimates and ranges. Then we turn to the multiples that real investors risking real money have paid for all industry-appropriate fundamentals during similar growth periods. Which, in the case of midstreams, means dividends and various forms of cash flow.

So let's first take a look at the WMB's growth profile.

FactSet long-term operating cash flow growth consensus: 5.0% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 7.9% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 9.6% CAGR (which is, admittedly, often overly bullish on midstreams)

Morningstar long-term growth estimate: 6.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 6.7% CAGR

Management guidance: 5.0%-7.0% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 2.2% CAGR over the last 20 years, with rolling growth rates of -22%-7.0% CAGR

Realistic growth range: 3.0%-7.0% CAGR

Historical fair value: 7-8x operating cash flow

In addition to historical growth data and consensus growth forecasts from three sources, we consider:

Management guidance when available

The secular industry trends

How often a company meets, beats, or misses growth forecasts.

Concerning WMB's specific track record for meeting or beating cash flow expectations, it’s about average for safe midstream stocks. Taking everything into account, 3.0%-7.0% CAGR seems to be a realistic growth range.

Using Our Excellent Resources (i.e., FAST Graphs)

Next up, let’s look at WMB through the 16-year tab-lens on FAST Graphs, since it corresponds to the same basic growth WMB is expected to achieve going forward. That previous period was a time when the company grew 4.6% CAGR and averaged a 7.8 price to operating cash flow – which is within its historical fair value range of 7-8 times operating cash flow (OCF).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

We then apply the historical dividend and cash flow multiples to this year's consensus fundamentals. And let’s ignore the time periods likely to deliver outlier estimates. WMB has updated its business model and the entire industry has changed too much since 2015, after all.

WMB Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (16 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 5.03% $32 $33 $35 Operating Cash Flow 7.8 $30 $31 $36 EBITDA 6.8 $36 $37 $39 EBIT 12.6 $33 $35 $35 Average $33 $34 $36

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

As such, its intrinsic value likely lies within a $30-$36 range. The average of $33 is our reasonable estimate of its fundamental fair value this year.

But we can take this analysis further still by applying a quality-adjusted valuation table to it.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Reasonable Buy Price Discount To Fair Value Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), Meredith Corp (MDP) 0% 20% 30% 40% 50% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), ViacomCBS (VIAC), Williams Companies (WMB) 0% 15% 25% 35% 45% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 0% 5% 15% 25% 35% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 0% 10% 20% 30%

Here’s how the numbers stack up this time around:

Classification Margin Of Safety On 8/11 Above-Average Quality Companies 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $33 Good Buy 15% $28 Strong Buy 25% $25 Very Strong Buy 35% $21 Ultra-Value Buy 45% $18 Currently 34% $21.55

At recent lows, WMB was a very strong buy and it remains a potential strong buy today.

However, as I'll explain in the risk section, that doesn’t mean WMB is right for everyone.

WMB Is the Third-Most Undervalued Safe Midstream Stock

(Source: Master List) green = potential good buy or better, blue = potential reasonable buy, yellow = hold

As I stated earlier, Williams is the third-most undervalued midstream on our safe midstream list. And, using EV/EBITDA – the acquirer's multiple favored by private equity investors – it's the fourth-most undervalued.

WMB Is the Fourth-Most Undervalued Safe Midstream Stock by EV/EBITDA

(Source: Ycharts)

Private equity deals have been going for about 12 multiples of EV/EBITDA, and the average Shark Tank multiple over the first 10 seasons was 7.0.

Thus, WMB at 10x EV/EBITDA, or 5.2 times forward operating cash flow, is potentially enticing indeed.

Forward OCF yield: 19.2%

10-year Treasury yield: 1.6%

Cash flow yield risk-premium: 17.6% vs a 3.7% average for the S&P 500 since 2000.

In short, WMB is offering a reward/risk ratio 4.8x greater than the average stock's over the last 20 years.

Good Investing

(Source: imgflip)

Good investing is first and foremost an exercise in disciplined risk management. You always should think in terms of capital preservation first and reward second.

What kind of reward could investors get from buying WMB at such a high cash flow yield risk premium?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If WMB grows much slower than analysts currently expect and returns to just the low end of historical fair value, it could still deliver double-digit annualized total returns over the next five years.

Compare that to the 6% CAGR we – and BlackRock – expect from the broader market from today's elevated valuations. Many asset managers expect even lower returns for large-cap stocks.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Let’s suppose that WMB grows at the upper end of our listed growth range and returns to the upper end of historical fair value. In that case, it could deliver more than 150% total returns over five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And even if it grows as expected and returns to its historical fair value by 2023, investors could still see nearly 100% total returns, or 24% CAGR.

Basically, it’s capable of delivering long-term returns on par with the greatest investors in history.

The key word here is “capable” though. Before you buy it up, you need to be comfortable with its risk profile.

Fact 4: Risks to Consider (Why Williams Isn't For Everyone)

(Source: imgflip)

Fundamentally speaking, WMB is the most gas-exposed midstream among the safe midstreams available.

Morningstar's expects that “2020 will be a more challenging year, with Northeast gas production expected to slow sharply, negatively impacting Williams' gathering and processing operations."

Now, other analysts have also factored in lower gas prices. They still expect 6% cash flow growth in 2020 and 3% in 2021.

(Source: Ycharts)

However, it's important to remember that the trade war has badly hurt gas prices. And should they remain at current levels… WMB could face negative repercussions from future bankruptcies of Northeast gas producers.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK), for example, is one of the nation's largest gas producers. Yet it could end up bankrupt in 2020, as explained by SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann (emphasis added):

“CHK’s credit facility contains a leverage covenant that begins at 5.5x for allowable leverage and ramps down quarter beginning in 4Q19 by 25 basis points each quarter. On a total asset basis, we estimate that the company could brush up against this covenant in 3Q20 with our estimated net debt to LTM EBITDA of ~4.5x in 3Q20 vs. covenant restriction of 4.5x, after which we forecast the company to be out of compliance with the covenant... "We believe the company will explore all options for asset monetization and additional strategies for leverage reduction given the ongoing concerns with debt levels, difficult high-yield markets, and decreasing covenant restrictions.”

How badly might midstream giants like WMB be affected by such a bankruptcy? Let look at that next.

Williams Make the List

According to Barron's (emphasis added):

“Who’s most at risk? East Daley Capital’s Ryan Smith and Zack Van Everen point to Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) and Williams (WMB), among others. They estimate that Chesapeake’s reduced drilling could knock $120 million off Crestwood’s adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023. While Williams could see above-market rates get knocked to normal levels, which could result in a $140 million dent in its earnings. Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) also have exposure to Chesapeake, Smith and Van Everen write, though it is much smaller."

I should note that ET says it gets less than 1% of cash flow from CHK. And WMB is potentially facing a $140 million hit to cash flow compared to a $3.3 billion mid-range guidance for 2019 (4.2%).

In other words, IF CHK goes under AND WMB is forced to reduce its G&P tariff rates due to bankruptcy, THEN DCF might decline by about 4%.

That would consume two thirds of the 6% cash flow growth analysts expect in 2020. But it would hardly make Williams' dividend unsafe. The coverage ratio might just decrease from 1.73 to 1.7.

But associated gas produced alongside shale oil now makes up 50% of U.S. production, according to S&P. That’s the longer-term risk here.

If booming Permian gas production continues to result in a supply glut for gas, then WMB is one of the more exposed midstream names. Again, the high dividend coverage likely won't make the dividend unsafe. But future growth might fall short of the 5% most analysts are currently expecting.

Acknowledging and Working With Reality

Here's what CEO Alan Armstrong said about Williams’ slightly weaker 2020 outlook (emphasis added):

“Although we have great confidence in the long-term sustainability of our business strategy, the current low natural gas and NGL prices which are exceeding the long-term growth of natural gas demand have had a pretty significant impact on the forecasted near-term growth from our G&P business, particularly in the Northeast. “And clearly our producer forecasted cash flow that they have available to drill with has been heavily impacted by much lower strip prices for gas and NGLs. And as a result, our 2020 Northeast gathering volume growth forecast has steadily drifted downward."

Another risk to consider is execution. Pipelines often get delayed – even canceled – due to environmentalist activists challenging permits in court.

(Source: investor presentation)

However, WMB's 2019 execution was steadily improving. Projects increasingly came online ahead of schedule and under budget.

Investors also should remember its below-average merger and acquisition (M&A) track record. After overpaying for assets, it had to write down $7.2 billion in goodwill since the oil crash.

And while WMB is focused on organic growth with no goodwill remaining, Morningstar expects it to resume big M&A deals in the future (emphasis added):

"When combined with the high weighting toward a more volatile gathering and processing business, which is sensitive to drilling activity levels, and about 30% of contracts retaining commodity exposure, we judge the spread to be too narrow to have enough confidence to support a wide economic moat."

Fortunately, WMB's low share price and laser-like focus on reducing leverage lower that short to medium-term risk. It essentially can't buy large rivals since such deals would be dilutive.

Acquiring smaller assets – with some small-cap midstreams trading at just 3x cash flow – might occur. But those would probably be instantly accretive to DCF/share.

Another Thing to Think About

One final fundamental risk factor needs to consider concerns the possibility of a 2021 or 2022 recession. If so, financial stress could cause the credit markets to tighten significantly.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The St. Louis Financial Stress Index is comprised of 18 weekly economic reports. It's one of the 19 leading economic indicators that have collectively predicted the last four recessions.

It's calibrated so that zero = the average since 1993. During recessions, financial stress tends to rise from negative levels to about 1.

(Source: Ycharts)

As you can see, bond yields for all credit ratings can be volatile, with sharp spikes during recessionary fears.

Right now, the probability of a recession in 2021 is about 30% according to the Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics. But WMB's ability to deleverage to 4.2 by the end of that year is dependent on current cash flow growth expectations, which might miss their forecasts should energy prices fall low enough.

Moody's says that leverage rising to 5.0 or higher would result in a downgrade to junk bond status. Naturally, that would significantly raise WMB's cost of capital and refinancing rates.

I consider this to be a lower-probability risk. But more conservative income investors should keep it in mind nonetheless.

In that regard, MPLX (MPLX) and Energy Transfer (ET) are superior high-yield alternatives for those that don't mind K1 forms. And Enbridge (ENB) is a superior 10/11-quality SWAN alternative for those seeking a 1099-issuing corporation.

In terms of valuation risk, WMB's is relatively low, courtesy of it trading at such low multiples. However, volatility risk is present for even the most undervalued companies since stocks are "risk assets" and never bond alternatives.

Williams Loves You, Williams Loves You Not

For Williams specifically, I'd recommend capping your position at 5% or less – always leaving room under your risk cap to buy more should it fall further.

WMB Vs ENB Peak Declines Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = WMB

Then there’s volatility risk, which is something everyone needs to consider since every stock suffers bear markets periodically. As you can see, WMB's bear markets in particular can be doozies.

Its 96% tech bubble crash was almost four times the peak decline of Enbridge.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Of course, you can also harness such volatility to your advantage. Anyone who bought in at its 2002 lows has made 2,325% total returns, a sensational 20.3% CAGR. And that's including the current bear market.

Do I recommend buying WMB? In isolation, it's a fine high-yield energy stock. And I do consider it very superior to something like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for high-yield investors.

On the other hand, we all have limited capital, so we have to prioritize what we buy. And, comparatively speaking, there are more tempting prospects out there. In terms of the sector’s best bargains, ET and MPLX are simply superior. But Williams is still a fine 7.4% yielding stock – and one that doesn’t leave you dealing with K1 forms.

Whether or not you should buy it for your portfolio depends on your comfort with its:

Risk profile

Gas-sensitive business model

Management team that's only average quality.

Put simply, Williams Companies isn’t for everyone. But hopefully you have what you need now to know if it’s right for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.