PT XL Axiata: Rising Competition And Lower Revenue Guidance Led To Share Price Correction

The negative impact of rising competition is partly offset by double-digit growth in the ex-Java region and the recent sale of towers.

XL Axiata's share price fell to a 6-month low of IDR 2,620 on February 14, 2020, due to concerns over rising competition in the mobile space and lower revenue guidance.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Indonesia-listed PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ]. XL Axiata's share price fell to a 6-month low of IDR 2,620 on February 14, 2020, due to concerns over competition in the mobile space and lower revenue growth guidance. Negatives have largely been priced in at current valuations for XL Axiata, and proceeds from the recently announced sale of towers will help the company to deleverage and reduce interest expenses. More importantly, XL Axiata has a long growth runway ahead, because of the company's growth potential in ex-Java in the medium to long term. Furthermore, XL Axiata's resumption of dividend payment for FY2019 implies that the company has confidence in the future earnings growth of the company.

XL Axiata currently trades at 4.7 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.5 times and 5.8 times, respectively. XL Axiata is valued by the market at a premium to its smaller peer PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ], but trades at a discount to its larger peer and market leader PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ]. Indosat and Telekomunikasi Indonesia trade at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.2 and 5.8 times, respectively.

Please refer to my initiation article published on XL Axiata on August 5, 2019, and my prior update on the stock published on November 8, 2019, for more details of the company's background. XL Axiata's share price fell by -24% from IDR3,500 as of November 7, 2019, to IDR2,650 as of February 17, 2020, since my last update.

Readers are advised to trade in XL Axiata shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker EXCL:IJ, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million and market capitalization is above $2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Rising Mobile Competition And Lower FY2020 Revenue Guidance

XL Axiata's share price fell to a 6-month low of IDR 2,620 on February 14, 2020, before rebounding slightly to close at IDR2,650 as of February 17, 2020. The company's sharp share price decline came after it announced 4Q2019 and FY2019 financial results on February 10, 2020.

XL Axiata's Historical Six-Month Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

There have been signs of price competition intensifying in the mobile market in Indonesia, and XL Axiata's lower-than-expected revenue growth guidance for FY2020 seemed to have confirmed the market's fears regarding competition.

The smaller players in Indonesia's mobile market have been more aggressively in competing on price since late-2019. Indosat, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, and Smartfren are currently offering unlimited data plans to compete for new subscribers. In contrast, market leader Telekomunikasi Indonesia and second largest player XL Axiata have been more disciplined, and they have refrained from offering such unlimited data plans. While this means XL Axiata is prioritizing profitability over growth, it also implies either a slower rate of new subscriber net additions or even subscriber share loss.

There are three key factors which could help to mitigate the negative impact of price competition in the Indonesian mobile market in the form of unlimited data plans.

Firstly, XL Axiata has a dual-brand strategy. Apart from its core flagship XL brand, XL Axiata also has another brand called Axis, which is more competitive in terms of pricing. This is because XL Axiata's Axis brand is targeted at the mass market segment and the younger demographic in Indonesia.

Secondly, XL Axiata has responded to increased price competition with the launch of a new mobile plan called "Unlimited Kuota 1 Jam" in early February 2020. The new mobile plan offers subscribers unlimited data for one hour every day (versus full unlimited data plans introduced by smaller competitors) and is only available to existing XL Axiata subscribers. This should help to partially stem any subscriber loss to the company's competitors.

Thirdly, XL Axiata has been adjusting the price of its mobile plans in different cities and parts of the country, depending on the intensity of competition in the specific area.

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 11, 2020, XL Axiata refused to commit on whether the company will also eventually launch its own unlimited data plans.

XL Axiata guided for a revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digit for FY2020 in line with industry. Market consensus currently expects XL Axiata to deliver revenue growth of +6.5% and +6.8% in FY2020 and FY2021, which represents a slowdown from the company's +9.6% revenue growth rate for FY2019. XL Axiata's 4Q2019 revenue was down -0.8% QoQ at IDR6,415 billion, reflecting stiffer price competition towards the end of 2019, but up +6% YoY.

Nevertheless, there is a good chance that XL Axiata could deliver revenue growth in FY2020 above what it guided for. XL Axiata acknowledged at its 4Q2019 earnings call on February 11, 2020, that "we probably want to be a bit more conservative" with the revenue growth guidance due to stiffer price competition.

One bright spot for XL Axiata is the ex-Java region. In my prior update on XL Axiata published on November 8, 2019, I highlighted that "the company has a target of growing ex-Java's revenue share from 23% now to 30% in the medium to long term." XL Axiata remains confident of maintaining double-digit revenue growth for the ex-Java region in 2020, as per the company's comments at the recent earnings call. The smaller competitors, Indosat, Hutchison 3 Indonesia and Smartfren, are Java-centric, and have a limited impact on XL Axiata's growth trajectory in ex-Java.

Positive On Sale Of Towers

I had highlighted earlier that XL Axiata had an intention to sell its telecommunications towers in my prior update on XL Axiata published on November 8, 2019.

Last week, it was announced that XL Axiata proposed to sell 2,782 of its towers for IDR4.05 trillion at an implied EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 10.2 times, which compares favorably with the company's own trading EV/EBITDA multiple in the mid single-digit. The transaction is expected to be completed by end-1Q2020.

XL Axiata's net debt-to-EBITDA declined from 1.4 times in FY2018 to 1.1 times in FY2019, and further deleveraging to cut interest costs is expected, funded by the divestment proceeds from tower sales. Also, XL Axiata will lease back the towers from the buyers, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia at a below-market rate of IDR10 million per tower per month for a period of 10 years.

Resumption Of Dividend Payment Is Another Positive

XL Axiata stopped paying dividends for five years between FY2014 and FY2018, after four consecutive years of dividend payments between FY2010 and FY2013. However, XL Axiata has decided to resume dividend payments this year, with the declaration of a dividend equivalent to 30% of the company's normalized net income for FY2019.

While XL Axiata's FY2019 dividend yield is less than 1%, the resumption of dividends for the company is positive for two reasons.

Firstly, XL Axiata emphasized at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 11, 2020, that the resumption of dividend payment is "an indication that we are probably a bit more optimistic in terms of the profitability level moving forward." This should partially allay concerns regarding a significant slowdown in earnings growth for XL Axiata going forward, with the lower FY2020 revenue guidance. Market consensus expects XL Axiata to grow EBITDA by +13.6% and +10.5% YoY for FY2020 and FY2021, respectively, which are still decent growth rates albeit slower than FY2019's EBITDA growth of approximately +17.1% YoY.

Secondly, there could be room for further increase in dividends going forward. XL Axiata suggested at its recent 4Q2019 earnings call that "we could probably see that number increasing over a period of time moving forward" making reference to the company's dividend payment. Notably, XL Axiata's dividend payout was above 50% for FY2013, the last year the company paid out dividends previously.

XL Axiata offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

Valuation

XL Axiata trades at 5.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 4.7 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR2,650 as of February 17, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 5.5 times and 5.8 times, respectively.

XL Axiata is valued by the market at a premium to its smaller peer Indosat, but trades at a discount to its larger peer and market leader Telekomunikasi Indonesia. Indosat and Telekomunikasi Indonesia trade at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.2 and 5.8 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for XL Axiata are stiffer-than-expected price competition, weaker-than-expected profitability, and lower-than-expected dividends in future.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.