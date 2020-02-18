Kesko Is Not A Buy Just Yet

Company description

Kesko Oyj (OTCPK:KKOYF) is a Finnish provider of services and goods in the consumer goods sector in the Nordics and in the Baltics. The business model of the company consists of Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade and Car Trade segments. The Grocery Trade is the largest segment of the company in terms of revenue and it manages the K-food store chains and the Pirkka and Kespro brands and forms 52% of the annual revenue. Building and Technical Trade (40% of the annual revenue) provides products for home improvement and leisure, and the smallest segment Car Trade (8% of the annual revenue) imports and markets cars under the VV-Auto brand. Kesko uses thousands of suppliers all over the globe and is in sourcing cooperation with the Swedish retailer ICA. Most of the leisure products are manufactured in various factories in China.

The largest shareholders of the company are the retailers themselves who also hold the largest share of votes through the majority ownership of the A-series shares. The K-retailers' Association has a 5% stake in Kesko, followed by the Finnish pension funds. Kesko's investment profile is considered as a safe quality company with a generous dividend payout, which has attracted various pension funds as its shareholders. The dividend payout policy remains thus as a crucial thesis for the main shareholders, which can introduce pressure for Kesko to continue its current payout policy even during challenging times.

The company is listed in the Helsinki Stock Exchange with a market cap of €6.3bn.

Market position

Kesko has a strong market position in Northern Europe, being the third-largest retailer in the Nordics and the 2nd largest retailer in Finland with a 36% market share after the main competitor, S-Group. Finland is the largest market for Kesko, contributing over 79% of the annual revenue, followed by Norway with a 6% share of the annual revenue.

The company managed to increase the domestic market share of the Grocery Trade in Finland during the last quarter and the segment grew faster than the market. The main threat has been the recent actions taken place from the main competitor S-group, which has imposed successful changes in the company strategy that could take market shares away from Kesko in the future.

One of the key drivers for Kesko's growth are the mergers and acquisitions of new companies and businesses. This has however introduced the regulative risk for the growth prospects of Kesko. In November 2019, The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) proposed the Market Court to prohibit the merger between Kesko Oyj and Heinon Tukku Oy, since the merger would significantly impede effective competition in the sale of daily consumer goods. The market for foodservices is already extremely concentrated in the domestic market for Kesko, S-Group and Lidl, which can hinder the company growth through acquisitions in its primary market. On 17th of February the FCCA prohibited the merger.

Investment case

The previous fiscal year was extremely weak for the Car Trade Segment. The operating profit was negative during the last fiscal year and the net sales decreased -3.3%. However, during the last quarter the segment indicated signs of improvement. The consumer confidence seemed to increase and first registrations of new vehicles grew by over 11%. This would indicate that better times are now ahead for the segment which was supported by the integration of recent acquisitions during the fourth quarter.

The Building and Technical Trade was also weak during the last quarter. Even though the development of K-Rauta and Onninen are strong in Finland, the company indicated somewhat mixed results due to the weak market in its Norwegian and Swedish operations. The segment is expected to be characterized by acquisitions and further divestments in the coming years. The net sales of the segment grew 5.6% and the operating margin for the segment in 2019 was 3%.

The Grocery Trade segment nevertheless stays strong and this is the main support for the company cash flow. The utilization of the customer data has increased margins due to the ability to offer more differentiated products to various customer segments. The economies of scale due to utilization of data have increased the company margins mostly by making the cost structure of the logistics more efficient. The operating margin for the segment in 2019 was 6%, up from the 2018 level of 4%.

The 5-year CAGR of Kesko as a whole is 2% and the company has managed to maintain an operating margin of 4%. I'm expecting these positive drivers for the company earnings to grow in the same pace in the future, now when the Building and Car segments indicate signs of improvement.

Industry outlook

The main risk for the Consumer Goods sector and for the retail industry is the weakening economic outlook and the decrease in the levels of consumer confidence. A weak economy poses threats especially to the Car Trade and for the Building and Technical Trade segments of Kesko due to the slowdowns in the new car market and in the residential construction market. Even though a recession is not expected in the Nordics, the economic growth is expected to remain modest. Economists are expecting a 1% economic growth for Finland in 2020 and only 0.5% in 2021. Slowing rates of economic growth pose weakness to Kesko's business model which is highly depended on the aggregate consumption.

The increase in the households' disposable income due to rising wage levels supports a strong positive outlook for the Consumer Goods sector in the Nordic countries. However, strong savings ratios and weakening level of consumer confidence is expected to outweigh the effect of rising wage levels.

Valuation

In my valuation I'm expecting the revenue to grow 2-3% per annum and the profitability to improve significantly due to integration of the recent acquisitions and to further investments into the utilization of digital customer data. In total I'm supposing a 10% growth in the company EBIT during the next years. These presumptions are quite ambitious, but Kesko has indicated the capability to achieve these kinds of results.

With these estimates the forward P/E for Kesko would be at 22x, which would indicate that the stock trades with a premium for its peer group. The forward P/E of Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) is 12x and the forward P/E for Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) is at 15x, for instance.

The DCF-model according to my metrics is presented below. The model suggests a fair value per share of 60.34 euros.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Term 1 % EBIT 448.0 492.8 542.1 596.3 655.9 721.5 + Depreciation 487.0 506.7 516.8 527.1 537.7 548.4 - Tax 70.0 77.0 84.7 93.2 102.5 112.7 - Change in WC -49.9 -10.0 -10.0 -10.0 -10.0 -10.0 OCF 815.1 912.5 964.2 1020.3 1081.1 1147.2 - CAPEX 1043.9 658.0 658.0 658.0 658.0 658.0 FCF -228.8 254.5 306.2 362.3 423.1 489.2 9882.1 Discounted FCF 240.1 272.5 304.2 335.1 365.6 7384.5 EV 8902.0 - Net debt 3037.0 WACC: 6% + Cash 169.0 Minority share -350.0 Fair value 6034.0 Shares outstanding 100.0 Fair value per share 60.34

Risks

The key risks for Kesko in addition to the macro concerns are the inherent M&A risks associated with the high payout ratio. An over 90% dividend payout combined with a potential of a failed M&A might pose pressure for Kesko either to cut the dividend or to extend the debt in the future. Further M&A activities might motivate Kesko to increase its leverage with low interest expenses rather than to change the dividend payout policy, but the current financial structure is strong enough to support further debt finance without deteriorating the credit ratings considerably.

The company has a history of paying nearly all of its earnings out in dividends. During 2015-2016, the company's dividend payout actually exceeded the earnings of the fiscal year. This is a clear indication on how the company is committed to pay dividends for its shareholders.

The company has also history on paying dividends out of negative free cash flow. The last two fiscal years have generated a positive free cash flow, but for example during 2019 the whole free cash flow was guided entirely for shareholders, leaving the free cash flow after dividends to zero. However, the amount of equity makes it possible to carry out a generous dividend payout during temporary droughts in the company cash flow.

The financial health and the debt service capacity of the company are in excellent condition. The company has maintained a net debt/EBITDA ratio of under 1x, an equity ratio of over 30% and the current EBITDA / interest ratio is 104x. The effects of the IFRS 16 have decreased the equity ratio from 2018 onward.

Kesko gets the receivables from its suppliers in approximately 29 days and pays its accounts payable in 40 days. The inventory turnover has been in the level of 37 days, which added with the cash conversion cycle of 28 days emphasizes the strong financial position of Kesko to meet its business needs. The current ratio is currently 0.9x but the liquidity position remains as healthy and in line with the peer group.

The company has managed to improve its presence in e-commerce considerably during the past few years, but I would see the recent rumors of the Nordic presence of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a clear risk for Kesko in the future.

Conclusion

Kesko is a safe stock that offers generous dividends for the investor. However, the safety of this quality company also makes the company to trade at a slight premium at the moment for its fair value according to my DCF-analysis. The presumptions in my valuation are quite ambitious and even by achieving the presented growth in earnings, the stock is expensive at the moment.

