Natural Gas Prices Shoot Higher As Weather Models Turn Bullish

Weather models turned bullish over the weekend with ECMWF-EPS gaining well over 21 TDDs and reducing EOS by 75 Bcf. We have now revised down our EOS to ~1.7 Tcf following the bullish weather model revisions.

The combination of bullish weather and falling production have now pushed the natural gas market into a material deficit.

By our estimate, the daily fundamental supply gap is ~6.74 Bcf/d for the next four weeks.

This combined with the fact that the models are still showing weather to keep trending colder than normal is pushing prices materially higher today.

At the moment, we suspect the colder than normal outlook in the 5-10 day range will likely be revised higher still. The cold blast being forecasted by GFS-ENS looks closer to what we think is right, so there's potentially more upside for ECMWF-EPS over the next few days.

But more importantly, the market is now back to being fixated on the incoming trend in the weather outlook.

At the moment, the 15-day outlook is leaning to a colder than normal outlook, but the volatility of the outlook is there as well. This outlook hinges on whether or not the Alaska ridge presents itself.

And based on what we see in the EPO, the volatility is very extreme in the back end.

On the technical front, the price action was very bullish. We do believe that if the models continue to trend colder than normal, we should see March contracts finish the month above $2.15/MMBtu. This also should push April contracts higher as well.

We remain fully long with no position changes since the last update.

