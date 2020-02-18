Twitter: Slow Improvement In Operations, Cheap Stock And Compelling Investment

Twitter's ability to convert revenues into profits is not as strong as desirable.

Investment Thesis

Twitter's (TWTR) stock has had a volatile performance these past twelve months putting off many investors from becoming interested in the company. Meanwhile, its platform continues to report healthy user growth, and its financials show promise.

For now, this stock remains undervalued but unlikely to stay priced this cheaply for much longer. On balance, this is a compelling investment. Here's why:

On the Path to Recovery

Twitter's revenues have been fairly bumpy the past several quarters, going from reporting revenue growth in the high teens for the first half of 2019 to substantially slower growth in the second half of 2019, while its guidance points to just 7% growth.

Thus, herein is the problem for investors, trying to ascertain what sort of stable growth rate Twitter is likely to present?

Accordingly, if Twitter was growing at 11% as it reported the past set of results, investors would not be overly pleased. But the uncertainty would be removed and in time investors would be most likely reward its shares with a higher multiple than Twitter presently trades at.

On the other hand, there is, clearly, a strong potential, as its mDAUs were up 21% in Q4 2019 compared with the same period a year ago. Also, there has been a clear sequential ramp up in mDAUs over the past four quarters. Therefore, there is no question that Twitter's platform continues to keep its users engaged.

Old and New Users Coming to the Platform

During the call, CEO Jack Dorsey (who is also CEO of Square (NYSE:SQ)) notes that mDAUs are up not only because of new users coming to the platform but also less active users returning and, once more, resonating with the service, and this is clearly being reflected in Twitter's increasing mDAUs.

As a reminder, Twitter believes that reporting mDAUs is more pertinent in its case than MAU (Daily versus Monthly Active Users), as it speaks to advertisers' ability to reach a very specific demographic in real-time when embarking a campaign.

Strong Investments Plague its Profitability

Twitter guides for approximately $800 million of capex in 2020 - a 50% increase compared with 2019. What's more, for Q1 2020, Twitter is guiding its operating income to be near breakeven.

Next, during the call, Dorsey argues that today Twitter is more of an interest network, rather than a social media platform. Asserting that Twitter has a strong opportunity to add capabilities with how users follow topics of interest to them and that Twitter is investing to facilitate the path for users to discover even more interests to them.

What's more, we should note that Twitter carries a balance sheet with a net cash position of $4 billion. Put another way, Twitter has more than enough flexibility in its financial position to go after its goals.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

From the investor's perspective, not all social media platforms are alike. Indeed, Facebook (FB) is consistently in the spotlight as making 'too much cash' and having to pivot to adapt to the consistent demands from prosecutors.

At the other end of the spectrum, there is Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP), which although they continue to post reasonable growth, remain priced beyond perfection leaving shareholders with no upside potential.

Consequently, Twitter falls in the middle of these two polar groups. It has no significant political headwinds to navigate, but at the same time, its growth rate remains unpredictable.

However, for now, it appears likely that Twitter will be growing in the single digits to very low double digits. Given that its market cap is $29 billion, investors are presently being asked to pay 22x trailing cash flows from operations. Note these are cash flows and not earnings - investors pay more for cash compared with earnings.

The Bottom Line

Twitter is growing its revenues at very close to 10% on the top line, but its quarterly performance remains volatile. Investors are being offered a bargain by paying 22x trailing cash flows (not earnings) as Twitter continues to invest to makes its platform increasingly sticky with returning users.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.