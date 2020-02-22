SA Interview: Microcap Investing With Nicholas Bodnar

Finding an edge in microcaps, his transition to the buyside and the value in meeting management are topics discussed.

Feature interview

Nicholas Bodnar is a research analyst at Gate City Capital Management. We discussed the impact of indexing and ETFs (or lack thereof) on microcap investing, providing specific examples of a margin of safety and what he looks for in an ideal microcap investment.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Nicholas Bodnar: At Gate City Capital Management, we invest in micro-cap deep value equities. We look for companies with clean balance sheets, simple business models, owned assets (land, buildings, equipment, etc.), and attractive free cash flow generation. If a company does have net debt, we look for the willingness and ability to pay down debt. We do not invest in high-tech companies, biotechs, or financials. Owned assets such as land, buildings, and equipment are attractive to us given the margin of safety they offer. Finally, before making an investment, we meet the management team and tour assets. I am out traveling and meeting companies at least once a month and have been all over the United States and Canada on diligence trips. We are long-term investors and we tend to go to annual meetings of companies we own.

SA: What type of reader should follow your work?

NB: Anyone who is interested in micro-caps and enjoys value investing.

SA: Can you discuss your transition to the buyside? To what extent (if at all) did your experience as a Seeking Alpha contributor help you get the job? How does your Seeking Alpha experience help you in your day to day work? Is there any advice you would give to readers looking to transition to the buyside?

NB: My transition from a Seeking Alpha contributor to Gate City Capital Management has gone well. Before transitioning to the buyside, I wrote on Seeking Alpha full-time for a year and a half. My goal was to improve my analytical abilities and research process and learn about new investments with the hope of landing a job on the buyside. See my article “Farewell Seeking Alpha” for further reference.

The experience I had as a Seeking Alpha contributor was a big reason how I landed a job on the buyside. As a quick background, I started writing for Seeking Alpha my senior year in college. During my senior year I ended up writing an article about the Strait of Hormuz and a financial radio show picked it up and asked me to do a live interview with them. After doing the interview I realized the networking potential of Seeking Alpha. When I graduated college, I quit my day job and focused full time on writing. I did not have anything to lose as a fresh undergrad, so I took the plunge. Eventually my analysis improved, and individuals and institutions started to reach out to me. In 2016 I wrote up Precision Auto Care, a franchisor of automotive and maintenance service centers which had an enterprise value of $9.5 million. Gate City was an owner of Precision Auto Care and reached out to me when my write-up was published. In the spring of 2016, I was offered an internship at Gate City. A few months after my internship I accepted a full-time position as a research analyst.

Writing for Seeking Alpha has helped with idea generation for my position at Gate City. I wrote up over 200 micro-cap companies on Seeking Alpha and was able to bring my past research over to Gate City. My advice to readers looking to transition over to the buyside is to start researching and writing about investment ideas. Eventually someone will see what you write and will reach out to you. The networking potential of the internet is powerful, and writing brings people together.

SA: To follow up, what specifically attracted you to Gate City Capital Management? Can you discuss its strategy? How is it similar and different from your personal investing strategy?

NB: Gate City Capital Management was attractive to me given the fund’s focus on micro-cap deep value investments. The majority of funds in the micro-cap space are growth oriented so finding a fund that specialized in deep value micro-cap securities was important for me. I find micro-caps more interesting to research than large companies and enjoy the process of investing in deep value situations where I have a margin of safety. Given Gate City’s focus on micro-cap deep value securities, it was an easy transition where I didn’t have to focus on researching investments that went against my own investment philosophy.

Gate City’s strategy is to generate attractive absolute returns. We look for companies that have 50% plus upside and relatively little downside. We build DCF models on all our investment ideas and meet with management teams and tour assets before investing. I have found meetings with management teams and touring assets to be extremely helpful in further understanding what a company does and how they generate free cash flow. We build a portfolio of our best ideas targeting 15 companies. We also attend annual meetings of our portfolio companies where we can meet the entire slate of directors.

SA: We frequently discuss secular themes and where to find alpha in this interview series – combining the two, how (if at all) do you see the rise of indexing and quants impacting the micro-cap space? Does this result in fewer or more opportunities?

NB: I think the absolute size of micro-caps and the lower liquidity associated with a wide bid and ask spread will hinder ETFs and index funds from allocating capital in the micro-cap space. A micro-cap strategy is not scalable and the larger a fund gets the less effective a manager will be in allocating capital to small and illiquid stocks. It takes a significant amount of patience in building a position in a micro-cap security without moving the price. There has also been more scrutiny among brokers hindering institutions from trading micro-cap securities. I believe all these points will lead to more opportunities for individual investors and smaller funds focused on micro-caps in the coming years.

SA: If U.S. micro caps are under the radar, non-U.S. ones are probably even more so – does this represent another alpha rich opportunity? What are the challenges compared to investing in the U.S.?

NB: Non-U.S. micro-caps can also represent another alpha rich area. When I was writing on Seeking Alpha, I was looking at Japanese net-nets and found them to be more abundant than U.S. net-nets. At Gate City we only focus on U.S. and Canadian micro-caps. As I mentioned before, we like to travel to see a company before we invest in it. It becomes much more difficult to travel to a foreign country and meet with management teams given the time constraint, a potential language barrier, cultural differences, and even accounting differences foreign companies have. There are plenty of opportunities in the U.S. for micro-cap investors running a concentrated strategy.

SA: Where do you land on the whole “death of value investing” and claim that certain traditional valuation metrics are no longer relevant and why? Is this the definition of a contrarian signal or does the crowd have it right this time?

NB: I don’t buy the whole “death of value investing” claim. Markets work in cycles and there have been various cycles where value has underperformed growth and vice versa. I think low interest rates have increased the risk tolerance of investors leading to higher valuations. Traditional metrics like price to book may diminish as more companies in the future invest in intellectual capital over tangible capital, but other “value” valuation metrics will replace traditional metrics. I believe if you buy assets at low valuations you will generally do well in the market and vice versa with highly valued assets.

SA: A lot of value investors talk about investing with a margin of safety – what does this look like in practice? What are some examples of factors that provide a margin of safety? Can you give a specific example of a stock with a margin of safety?

NB: A margin of safety to me means if I am wrong in my analysis on a company’s future cash flow, there are assets the company owns that will provide a margin of safety in a worst-case scenario. In practice, I use a liquidation scenario as my margin of safety and the future free cash flows a business can generate as my upside. As an example, my floor value analysis on Macro Enterprises (OTC:MCESF) is utilized to understand the margin of safety should an extreme tail event transpire. For Macro, I utilized book value of Macro’s assets and liabilities and then haircut these by certain percentages for additional conservatism. Base on the analysis for Macro I obtained a floor value for Macro of $87 million or $2.70 per share. This is a 28% downside for Macro in an extreme tail event. Conversely, the upside I obtained for Macro utilizing a discounted cash flow model is $7.19 per share or 90% upside. This is an attractive upside/downside ratio and provides conviction in Macro’s margin of safety.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

NB: My highest conviction idea right now is Macro Enterprises. Readers can find my write-up on Macro Enterprises here on Seeking Alpha. The following bullet points highlight my thesis on Macro Enterprises:

Macro Enterprises has transformed itself from a small regional construction company to a major player capable of the largest and most complicated oil and gas construction projects in Western Canada.

Macro Enterprises showcased its capabilities in 2018 and 2019 through the successful completion of a major project for one of the largest pipeline companies in Canada, delivering record profitability.

Macro Enterprises has been awarded contracts with the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project and the Trans Mountain Expansion, two of Canada’s high-profile projects, resulting in record backlog.

Macro Enterprises is undervalued, trading at a P/E ratio of 3.3x, EV/EBITDA of 1.3x, and P/B ratio of 1.2x.

Macro’s management team has skin in the game. The CEO, Frank Miles, owns over 30% of the equity and is an owner/operator.

As stated previously in the margin of safety question, I believe Macro Enterprises has 90% upside potential and has a significant margin of safety with only 28% downside potential in a draconian environment. I would be happy to discuss the investment opportunity on Macro Enterprises with readers if anyone has any questions.

Thanks to Nicholas for the interview.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MACRO ENTERPRISES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.