Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

“Oil and gas” looks the most attractive industry: It's underpriced by more than 40% relative to historical averages in three valuation ratios, and profitability measured in return on equity is close below the historical baseline. Energy equipment services also is underpriced by more than 30%, but the profitability ratio is very bad. Metals/mining may be moderately undervalued. However, profitability also is below the baseline. Chemicals, packaging and construction materials are overpriced. Nevertheless, packaging has a good profitability ratio and construction materials have a good price to free cash flow relative to historical averages, which may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in oil/gas, construction materials, metals/mining and deteriorated in paper/wood.

P/S has improved in energy, packaging, paper/wood and deteriorated in construction materials.

P/FCF has improved in energy, construction materials, metals/mining and deteriorated in paper/wood.

ROE has improved in metals/mining and deteriorated in chemicals, construction materials, paper/wood.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) and materials (XLB) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 12% and 3%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Albemarle Corp (ALB), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), Ball Corp (BLL), Corteva Inc (CTVA), Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time.

This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL KOP Koppers Holdings Inc CHEM MERC Mercer International Inc FORESTRY AKS AK Steel Holding Corp METAL CMC Commercial Metals Co METAL HCC Warrior Met Coal Inc METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc METAL IP International Paper Co PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 2/18/2020

I take four aggregate industry factors: Price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: To the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: The current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 16.24 24.2 32.90% 0.53 1.73 69.46% 15.70 35.34 55.57% -11.48 7.34 -18.82 Oil/Gas 10.49 18.53 43.40% 1.32 3.35 60.53% 14.41 29.03 50.38% 1.69 4.47 -2.78 Chemicals 20.92 18.48 -13.18% 1.45 1.21 -19.50% 31.44 25.37 -23.94% 4.47 6.74 -2.27 Construction Materials 27.93 21.44 -30.28% 1.86 1.16 -60.59% 22.94 40.5 43.35% 3.97 5.77 -1.80 Packaging 20.94 17.96 -16.62% 1.10 0.61 -80.07% 23.17 20.09 -15.35% 14.17 8.34 5.83 Metals/Mining 19.69 19.83 0.69% 2.47 2.65 6.66% 15.87 25.53 37.85% -17.41 -8.6 -8.81 Paper/Wood 35.33 21.27 -66.09% 0.78 0.72 -8.06% 12.70 22.81 44.30% 0.77 4.99 -4.22

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher always is better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in one month.

Chart by TradingView

Our cheap stock lists are designed to outperform their sector benchmarks on the long-term. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a realistic quantitative approach of market risk and sector-oriented value. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,CMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.