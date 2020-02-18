Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are significantly underpriced relative to historical averages in valuation ratios, but their profitability is far below the baseline. Other healthcare industries are overpriced. Healthcare equipment is the worst one combining all metrics. Life science tools/services is the only healthcare industry showing a profitability above its historical average (measured in return on equity).

Despite my positive conclusion on biotech valuation, readers may note from my disclosure that I have sold my position in XBI in the first half of January (at a profit). This money has been reallocated to increasing my position in a low-volatility index fund (USMV) for two tactical reasons. First, as the broad market's valuations become stretched, I want to lower the volatility of my long-term ETF portfolio. Second, healthcare is likely to become one of the battlefields in the presidential campaign, so I want to lower my exposure to the sector (this is just about volatility risk, thanks for refraining from political comments). However, I stay long in all healthcare stocks of my dynamic quantitative portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in HC technology, pharmaceuticals, life science tools and deteriorated in HC equipment and providers.

P/S has improved in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and deteriorated in HC equipment, providers and technology.

P/FCF has improved in life science tools, HC equipment and technology, it has deteriorated in HC providers, pharmaceuticals.

ROE has improved in HC providers, biotechnology, life science tools and deteriorated in pharmaceuticals.

In one trailing month, the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has almost the same return as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) has outperformed by 1.8% and the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) has lagged by 1.4%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks on this period are Biogen Inc (BIIB), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH), DaVita Inc (DVA), Resmed Inc (RMD), Steris Plc (STE).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc BIOTECH AMGN Amgen Inc BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc BIOTECH REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc BIOTECH VNDA Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc BIOTECH LNTH Lantheus Holdings Inc HCAREEQSUPP UNH Unitedhealth Group Inc HCAREPROVID CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc PHARMA INVA Innoviva Inc PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 2/18/2020

I take four aggregate industry factors: Price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: To the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher always is the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: The current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 52.69 27.18 -93.87% 5.31 3.18 -66.95% 62.07 30.51 -103.43% -40.56 -12.14 -28.42 Healthcare Providers 38.13 20.88 -82.59% 1.46 0.85 -71.85% 25.22 17.75 -42.11% -3.12 5.78 -8.90 Healthcare Technology* 53.16 56.13 5.29% 5.89 3.39 -73.76% 80.76 35.77 -125.78% -11.40 -6.2 -5.20 Biotechnology 22.16 39.78 44.30% 27.74 29.01 4.39% 25.24 43.74 42.30% -80.46 -64.42 -16.04 Pharmaceuticals 20.16 26.26 23.24% 9.09 8.25 -10.24% 21.04 32.55 35.36% -73.56 -30.3 -43.26 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 48.08 29.52 -62.89% 5.76 3.39 -69.77% 43.31 27.28 -58.76% -7.11 -18.37 11.26

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI, IBB with the benchmark in one month.

