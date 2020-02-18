SPYG: S&P 500 Growth ETF Is Outperforming The Index

The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is now outperforming the Index, so we want to look at its top holdings to see if it will help us to outperform the Index. Then, we want to look at our own list of growth stocks in the Index, sorted by our best rating at the top. The result of this exercise is to give us some stocks to add to our model portfolio, in order to tilt it toward growth stocks in the Index, since they are now outperforming as a class.

Before digging into the individual stocks, let's look at the chart for an overview of the performance of this ETF. One of the indicators on the chart tracks performance of the ETF compared to the Index. When this indicator is in an uptrend, it means the SPYG is outperforming the Index. You can see this indicator on the chart labelled SPYG:$SPY.

Clearly, this chart indicates that the SPYG is currently outperforming the Index. As a result, we may want to use this ETF in our portfolio. Likewise, we may want to tilt our 2020 model portfolio by selecting the growth stocks in the Index. We are currently looking for a new stock to add to our portfolio, and we certainly want to pick one of the growth stocks in the Index.

Next, let's look at the top holdings in the SPYG and evaluate these stocks by sorting them by our most important fundamental/technical signal found in the SID column of our report below. Here is the link.



As you can see, when you open the above pdf file, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is at the top of this list of 10 stocks because it has our highest SID rating of 99 out of 100 and that is tagged with a Buy signal label next to the SID grade. MSFT is already in our 2020 model portfolio.

Next on the above list is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with an 88 SID grade which is identified as a Buy signal. AAPL is not in our model portfolio, but if it has a pullback that enables us to buy it on weakness, we will certainly jump at it. Perhaps, the coronavirus will take it down to bargain levels again.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is third on the list with a SID grade of 85, also identified as a Buy signal. JPM is already in our model portfolio and was recently added.

Fourth on the list is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it has an 83 Buy signal. Also, in the Target, Tgt column, is a bullish signal indicating that analysts raised the target. We prefer lower-priced stocks for our model portfolio, but will sometimes reach for a high-priced stock like this. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was in our model portfolio in the past.

Alphabet Class C stock (NASDAQ:GOOG) is also on the list and right behind GOOGL with a SID grade of 82 and a Buy signal because it is 80 or above.

Amazon is sixth on the list. A good earnings report changed our Sell signal to a 73, Hold signal and that is good enough to add it to our portfolio. Now, that it is back on track, we may just do that. Our portfolio needs some consumer exposure.

Mastercard (NYSE:M) and Visa (NYSE:V) are seventh and eighth on the list with SID grades of 70 and 68, respectively, Hold signals. One of these would diversify our list away from technology, so we are interested, but we want to see higher grades.

At the bottom of the list are Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and they have our Sell signals. FB was in our model portfolio, but our Sell discipline required us to delete it recently, when the Hold signal turned to a Sell signal. If the Sell signal is reversed, as just happened with AMZN, we will put it back in the model portfolio.

You can see by looking at the top holdings in the SPYG that we can find stocks to add to our model portfolio and give it more of a growth weighting. Now, we can look at some other stocks in the Index with growth characteristics.

Here is our list of stocks sorted with the highest SID grade at the top of the report. All of these stocks have our proprietary, fundamental/technical Buy signal shown in the SID column and highlighted in green to identify this Buy signal with a numeric grade of 80 to 100.

On the above list, you can see some familiar stocks, such as MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, and GOOGL, which we discussed above as part of the top holdings in SPYG. Some of the other stocks in the top holdings have our Hold signal and are shown further down on the above report.

We can't go into the SPYG and find all the stocks in their portfolio, but we can use our own Stocks In Demand, SID, program to scan the 500 Index for growth stocks to Buy. We did this to produce the above list, and MSFT, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are already in our 2020 model portfolio. Our model portfolio is a ten stock, $100,000 model portfolio, so you can see these three stocks give it a strong weighting for growth. Just as the SPYG is outperforming the Index, we plan to do the same with our model portfolio.

Conclusion

Obviously, you can use the SPYG in your portfolio to outperform the Index, but most folks on SA are interested in individual stocks. The top holdings of the SPYG give us some stocks to look at, and evaluate, using SA articles and analysis. We used our own fundamental/technical program to scan the 500 Index stocks and to find those growth stocks with our Buy signals. We use this list to add stocks to our model portfolio. Three of these stocks, MSFT, MS, and INTC are already in our model portfolio. As you can see, our program continues to pick these three, and they appear on the list shown above. This list is published daily, so let us know if you would like to receive it for a couple of weeks by email.

See our four Portfolios: Beat The Index, Dividend, Bottom Fishing and ETF. Sign up using SeekingAlpha's 30-day, money back guarantee! It's a no-brainer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT ANY OF THESE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER-- We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.