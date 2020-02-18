Nvidia On The Way To Dominance In Tomorrow's AI-Centric World

The addition of MLNX, pending soon, could accelerate growth and expand NVDA's reach within the data center.

NVDA may be the largest, strongest company that has been preparing for an AI-centric world (with HPC also coming to the fore) with its software-hardware GPU-based solutions.

All the above may have passed, and a decade (and then decades) of rapid growth in artificial intelligence, as well as high-performance computing, may play to NVDA's strength.

The stock has been depressed due to bursting of the crypto boom in chip sales, a bungled launch of its ray-tracing gaming chips, and a slump in data center growth.

Introduction - shades of the Great Gretzky

This article explains why I see NVIDIA (NVDA) as still representing good value at Friday's closing price right around $290. This is near the price at which its seemingly inexorable bull market peaked in 2018 before the data center market cooled. At the same time, NVDA's chip sales related to the cryptocurrency boom cratered, and NVDA executed badly on the launch of its novel ray-tracing chips. The result was a stock price that got cut approximately in half. But here we are back at $290, and the NVDA bulls of 2018 look to be proven early but correct.

Here's why I think NVDA is special, though as a highly-valued growth stock, it has plenty of risks. Let me go back to the 1960s to show how special I think NVDA is trying to be and will become.

I remember the excitement around IBM's (IBM) launch of the System/360 about 55 years ago. As a kid who was interested enough to take university-level computing courses at age 16, I observe how slow some aspects of computing progress in computing have been.

One example: the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. Released in that era, 1968, the movie takes for granted that by then, a supercomputer could perform interactive natural language processing with the advanced conversational ability with astronauts, among its other highly advanced capabilities.

Yet, here we are, almost 20 years past 2001, and we are only now just entering the era of reliable, very low latency NLP.

Basically, this sort of stuff is really, really difficult.

Speed of complex computations, as NVDA's GPUs help enable, is not only of the essence for talking to a machine in a pleasant interactive fashion, it is needed for all sorts of emerging 21st century technologies. These relate to such sectors as, for example:

Internet-based recommendations

imedical imaging

autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles

mobile robots

Internet of Things

complex tasks in manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing, etc.

NVDA has spent this century doing little other than preparing to make real-time artificial intelligence happen both remotely in data centers and locally, on "the edge." I think it is poised to make a leap in the real world and then in investor perception that would allow significant alpha on a multi-year compounded basis.

In this view, what NVDA has been doing is analogous to what Wayne (The Great) Gretzky did in hockey, namely skate to where the puck was going to be, using his superior knowledge/intuition of how a play would develop to be the most accomplished hockey player of his time. NVDA may have skated to where the tech puck now is and maybe superbly prepared to help drive AI and HPC to help these technologies go quite mainstream as the 2020s roll along.

Let's look at a quote or two from NVDA's long-time CEO, "Jensen" Huang as transcribed in last week's conference call to explain his point of view.

NVDA has always been an AI company

Looked at one way, generating profits from GPUs as straightforward adjuncts to the CPU in PC-centric graphics was in large part just a way to move toward the main event of AI (and HPC), and gaming will end up as just one of many portfolio uses of NVDA's suite of software-hardware solutions.

This view is supported by Huang's response to a question from Aaron Rakers in the Q&A (emphasis added):

Q: And Jensen just curious I mean as you think about the bigger picture where do you think we stand from an industry perspective today in terms of the amount or the attach rate of GPUs is for acceleration in the server market? And where do you think that might be looking out over the next three years or so? A: Now, our approach for acceleration is fundamentally different than an accelerator. Notice we never say accelerator, we say accelerated computing. And the reason for that is because we believe that a software-defined data center will have all kinds of different AIs. The AIs will continue to evolve the models will continue to evolve and get larger and a software-defined data center needs to be programmable. It is one of the reasons why we've been so successful. And if you go back and think about all the questions that have been asked of me over the last three or four years around this area the consistency of the answer has to do with the programmability of architecture, the richness of the software, the difficulties of the compilers, the ever-growing size of the models, the diversity of the models, and the advances that these models are creating. And so we're seeing the beginning of a new computing era. And so I think that we're in the early innings, the early innings, very, very early innings of this new future. And I think that accelerated computing is going to become more and more important.

Now, how did NVDA know to be ready to meet the needs of AI in the 2020s?

Huang delved into NVDA's history in response to a question from Mark Lipacis, saying:

Our company has to live 10 years ahead of the market [skate to where the puck will be in a decade]... our company is focused on one singular thing... accelerated computing. ... NVIDIA frankly has been an accelerated computing company since the day it was born. And so we - our company is constantly trying to expand the number of applications that we can accelerate. Of course, computer graphics was an original one and we're reinventing it with real-time ray tracing... the complexity of our stack which is the software stack above it is really where the investments over the course of the last - some 29 years now has really paid off.

I believe that NVDA is years ahead of the competition due to the variety and sophistication of its software solutions that are designed for its best-in-class GPU designs. Best-in-class hardware and best-in-class software are tough to beat.

With free cash flows now accelerating at NVDA, it could well be acting like other once-small or medium-size tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Oracle (ORCL), and Cisco (CSCO) in the '80s into the '90s, and then the famous names that came to the fore more recently. All of them built a lead due to visionary leadership that skated to where the tech puck was going to be and scored goal after goal. But looked at rationally/skeptically when they were not large, they looked too pricey to buy at the time they actually ended up proving that they had been dirt cheap.

NVDA may be in that situation.

The burgeoning field of AI, with inference growing rapidly in importance at NVDA, is not all that is powered NVDA's surging data center sales in Q4.

Don't forget HPC

NVDA's manufacturing partner is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). In last month's Q4 conference call, TSM pointed to its own 2020 growth projections and highlighted the effects of 5G telecom innovation on smartphone chip orders (and related chip sales); high performance computing, or HPC; and AI as its main growth drivers.

This is how NVDA describes HPC on its web page:

High performance computing (HPC) is one of the most essential tools fueling the advancement of science. By leveraging GPU-powered parallel processing across multiple compute nodes, it can run advanced, large-scale application programs efficiently, reliably, and quickly. This acceleration delivers a dramatic boost in throughput and cost savings, paving the way to scientific discovery.

Huang mentioned 5G acceleration and genomics computing among the many uses of NVDA's products in HPC.

As the world moves toward greater digitalization, the usage of HPC should gain substantially. Feeding data into a computing device, then going home and checking the results the next day, has begun to be unacceptable to data scientists except for the most daunting computational tasks. It's more likely that they want and increasingly expect that data ready after a lunch break.

Accelerated computing is part of the solution to generating actionable insights from data mining, data crunching, etc., and NVDA is playing an important role here, as well as in AI.

Importantly, there are frequent interrelationships between HPC and AI, as NVDA goes on to say:

The Intersection of HPC and AI HPC and AI are converging to extend the reach of science and accelerate the pace of scientific innovation. With AI, HPC is tackling previously unsolvable problems by modeling the world using experimental and simulation data. It's also delivering real-time results with models that used to take days or months to simulate.

What we see happening here is indeed early innings.

The growth of the semiconductor industry the past 50+ years was CPU-based.

Much of its growth now appears ready to be CPU-GPU-based, and NVDA is the company that has been developing numerous software-hardware solutions for this new era, from the data center to the edge.

NVDA is focused on improving its footprint in the data center, thus:

The Mellanox (MLNX) deal could be imminent

Last March, NVDA announced a $6.9 B (enterprise value) takeover of MLNX, which is awaiting its final regulatory approval (from China) to close. NVDA expects this approval very soon. MLNX specializes in interconnects for HPC. When this deal closes, NVDA expects its free cash flows to increase, so given its strong balance sheet, the deal was never especially risky, but when spending $7 B, it's good to close the deal when flush with cash flow. So, the timing works well given NVDA's business upturn.

The basic goal of the deal is to help NVDA minimize one bottleneck in data flow, the interconnects.

I think the larger goal is for NVDA to play a bigger, more influential role in data centers. Per the press release:

With Mellanox, NVIDIA will optimize datacenter-scale workloads across the entire computing, networking and storage stack to achieve higher performance, greater utilization and lower operating cost for customers. "The emergence of AI and data science, as well as billions of simultaneous computer users, is fueling skyrocketing demand on the world's datacenters," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Addressing this demand will require holistic architectures that connect vast numbers of fast computing nodes over intelligent networking fabrics to form a giant datacenter-scale compute engine.

NVDA plans on acquiring MLNX for about 35X TTM EPS.

This makes the deal brilliant in my view because that is no premium over where I think MLNX would trade absent a pending takeover.

A random question: Is NVDA ever going to open its own data centers?

Next, let's briefly discuss Q4 and guidance.

Some highlights from NVDA's Q4 earnings release and CFO commentary.

In Q4, revenues rose 41% yoy to $3.1 B; GAAP EPS rose 66% to $1.53. From a depressed level, gaming revenue surged 56% to $1.49 B; data center sales surprised to the upside, rising 43% to $0.97 B, also from a somewhat depressed level.

Combined revenues from data center, Professional Visualization, and Automotive equaled gaming revenues (Over time, I expect gaming to shrink notably as a percentage of NVDA's revenue stream).

Gross margin rose to 64.9%, up 1.3% qoq and up about 10 points yoy (from a depressed level).

The rise in gross margins was ascribed by NVDA to success in the data center. The company has recently been pointing to its emergence as a software powerhouse as a reason to look for rising margins over time.

Guidance was very nice to see. NVDA inferred a $100 MM hit to revenues due to the virus problems in China, yet guided $200 MM above consensus to $3.0 B for Q1. It also projects strong and relatively stable margins despite any extra costs or decreased sales attendant to the virus.

I will venture a guess that the $3 B guidance is conservative.

Now, I'd like to put 2020 and potential for the 2020-25 period in context:

NVDA likely to continue growing rapidly

Here are NVDA's most 6-year revenue numbers (per ETrade database) for each fiscal year, showing overshoots and then what I view as an undershoot in FY 2020:

2015: $4.68 B

2016: $5.01 B

2017: $6.9 B

2018: $9.7 B (crypto boom)

2019: $11.7 B (crypto boom begins to fade)

2020: $10.9 B

This is an 18.7% CAGR from 2015-20.

I think that while very rapid growth in gaming may soon be a thing of the past, ongoing growth remains in that segment.

But with so many other young growth drivers, some of which such as robotics have almost no revenue despite lots of product development by NVDA, I'm comfortable assuming the same ~19% growth rate for years to come.

If gross margins trend up as NVDA has been predicting, then even without an aggressive share buyback program, this would correspond to about 20% EPS growth.

Growth at about 20% per year equates to about a doubling of EPS in 4 years and about 4X in 8 years. Because FY 2020 had unusually low profitability, with lower GAAP EPS than in FY 2018 despite much higher sales last year, I'm going to arbitrarily use $5.00 as the baseline. Multiplying it by 8 gives a target of $40 EPS for FY 2028, i.e. the year ending January 2028. Slapping a P/E of 25X on NVDA in 8-10 years gives about a 15% CAGR for the stock price, with dividends and any accretive share buybacks extra.

That would be fine though unexciting given the risks.

Here's another, perhaps more realistic way of thinking of things. Last year was depressed, but NVDA is ahead of the pack now and with analysts forecasting $7.31 non-GAAP EPS as of Friday (ETrade presentation), non-GAAP EPS for this year of $8.00 appears reasonable to me. Multiplying that new potential baseline by 8X gives $64 EPS (non-GAAP) 8 years from now. Slap a 25X P/E on that because NVDA could have a multi-decade ramp if most of its initiatives come through - and a $1600 target price enters the picture. That gives a 19% CAGR if one takes a 10-year projection to $1600, moving up to 24% if one assumes this is achieved in 8 years.

The above are my working assumptions.

Before summing up, a few comments on risk should be made.

Risks

First, please see NVDA's recitation of risks to owning its stock in its 10-K, 10-Qs, and elsewhere.

I would highlight a few risks, including:

1. The MLNX deal may occur and not work out well, or it may not occur, which could have its own downside.

2. The uptake of AI and HPC may be notably slower than NVDA's expectation, giving time for competition to ramp faster than it thinks will occur.

3. Competition from non-GPU ways to perform accelerated computing, and/or competitive GPUs may pose greater threats to NVDA than I foresee.

4. NVDA may become a laggard in autonomous vehicles for any number of reasons.

4. NVDA's gaming business could falter due to competition and changing public tastes.

5. Market P/E's could drop sharply in the 5-10 year period, hurting all stocks currently at exalted multiples.

Concluding remarks - NVDA as an incoming tech superstar

In my experience going back to the 1960s when a cyclically depressed leading tech company has the sort of quarter that NVDA just had, and the stock is at or near the highs it set more than a year ago, it has tended to be a good time to buy without focusing on valuation. The reason has been that tech scales well and can easily create large new markets.

In the case of NVDA, what we are hearing from the co-founder and CEO comports with the evidence we have, namely that NVDA's existence has been geared to really just come into its own in the decade ahead. In that context, the many advances in GPU design both for the data center and the edge, development of the CUDA language, and more recently the enhanced push into various software solutions, have all been paid for by gaming - but NVDA's long-term largest markets are primarily AI and HPC, with ProVis and gaming important as well. Success in autonomous vehicles would provide a huge upside, but I am uncertain about that.

There will certainly be an important competition from all the usual names and perhaps some that are less obvious.

However, all in all, this company looks similar to other tech stars whose stocks delivered substantial alpha on a multi-year time frame.

On Dec. 26, with NVDA around $239, I wrote 2020 Foresight: NVIDIA To Win Again (Forget Last Year). NVDA is now up 21% in less than two months. With rising profit margins, with both gaming and data center revenues having risen sharply in Q4, and with an upside guide for revenues in Q1 that may be conservative, I still like the stock and added shares around $288 after hours on Thursday.

The old wisdom of not fighting either the Fed or the trend may be the best approach to NVDA. Both are consistent with this uptrend moving well into the new high ground over the next year, interim selloffs notwithstanding.

As always, note that I am not providing investment advice, and NVDA shares carry significant risk.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

