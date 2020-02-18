Altria: The Biggest Threat To Their Dividend Is Not Cigarette Volumes Or Juul

Whilst it would stretch their ability to cover their dividend payments and remove any short to medium-term growth, they should still be able to maintain their dividend.

Introduction

Following their share price plunge that has pushed their dividend yield to north of 7%, the questions regarding the future of Altria's (NYSE:MO) dividend have never been greater than in recent times. Despite concerns surrounding their cigarette volumes and Juul (JUUL) write-downs, I believe the biggest threat actually stems from the 2020 United States Presidential election and the possibility of a less business-friendly administration.

Background

Regardless of an individual investor's personal political beliefs, it remains undeniable that President Trump's federal corporate tax cuts provided a massive boost to the earnings and thus dividends of many domestically-focused United States-based companies. Unfortunately, for many shareholders, the probability of these being revised in the future is now skewed towards being increased, rather than being further decreased.

Looking at the recent Democratic presidential primary election results in New Hampshire, the two candidates with the highest votes were Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who both envision increasing the federal corporate tax rate back to 35%. Whether either of these candidates ever becomes President naturally remains uncertain, however, since it remains a real possibility assessing the potential impact is important.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last four years:

Whilst their free cash flow has varied over the last three years, primarily due to working capital movements, their dividend coverage has still averaged a healthy 124.49%. This indicates that their dividend payments are consistently funded through their organic financial performance and not from accessing debt markets.

The possible issue arises if a new President increases the federal corporate tax rate significantly higher. Based on their results for 2018 and 2019, if the federal corporate tax rate was increased from the current 21% to 35%, it would see their federal income tax expense increase from $1.893b and $1.608b to $3.155b and $2.68b, respectively. This would shave 22.14% and 14.67% off their 2018 and 2019 net earnings, excluding their Juul write-down, respectively. If these are averaged to 18.41% and assumed to equally translate over to their free cash flow, which seems probable as the majority of their tax expense is current and not deferred, then their dividend coverage would only be marginally above 100% if their dividend payments remained static. Whilst any possible federal corporate tax increase would likely take at least an additional year to be implemented, the impact would theoretically remain the same, provided they maintain the same payout ratio.

Although this dividend coverage would likely still be sustainable, it severely impacts their future dividend growth prospects, whilst also removing any safety net should their earnings suffer from even greater weakness in cigarette volumes or new government regulations. To further put this impact into context, as the graph included below displays, 2019 marked one the largest cigarette volume declines in decades and yet their smokeable products business segment reported a 7.15% higher operating income year on year. Based on these results and similar ones from previous years, it would take a catastrophic cigarette volume decline to reduce their earnings as significantly as higher federal corporate taxes.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage would be quite thin if federal corporate taxes are increased, the strength of their financial position will be instrumental in maintaining their dividend payments in such a scenario. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Despite their large Juul write-downs that have pushed their debt to equity ratio significantly higher, overall their financial position still remains quite strong. Their net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA as well as interest coverage all indicate that their financial position supports the assertion, especially for a tobacco company. The only slightly concerning metric is their current ratio that is presently sitting at only 0.59. Although this is rather low, it is not sufficiently serious enough to warrant any particular concern, given their strong history of producing free cash flow. After combining these metrics, it appears as though they would have enough financial flexibility to sustain their current dividend payments even if their free cash flow takes a hit from higher federal corporate taxes.

Conclusion

Currently, the election process is only at the very beginning without a candidate for the Democratic party yet to be selected. However, given recent performance of several higher tax favoring candidates, investors should, at minimum, be aware of the possible impact. Although I believe they would still be able to support their dividend payments even if the federal corporate tax rate is significantly increased, it would still remove a large portion of short to medium-term growth potential and increase the risks associated from other possible negative events.

