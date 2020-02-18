AT&T's Secret Streaming Weapon Could Be 'Star Wars'

The AT&T/Disney deal required a minimum number of ad breaks, so AT&T would have to run ads even for ad-free Max subscribers. But it could be a major advantage in the streaming wars.

Although it won't launch for three more months and will probably need months after that to fully assess, I find my thoughts turning quite often to AT&T's (T) new HBO Max streaming service and its impact on the market. I already analyzed the news service, and I don't think there's enough new developments since the announcement to make doing that again necessary, but I am growing increasingly convinced that AT&T does have a secret card to play in the streaming wars…but a little ways down the road yet.

To be clear, this work will be informed deduction on my part about a future AT&T offering. This is not analysis of something they've already confirmed is happening. But it's significant enough, potentially even pivotal, to warrant a mention and some analysis now.

Streaming Wars Heating Up

If you follow my work at all, you know I've been on something of a "streaming wars" binge over the past few weeks, analyzing HBO Max and also Comcast's (CMCSA) new Peacock streaming service. Over a six month stretch from late 2018 to mid-2019, we will see in total the launch of no fewer than five different new streaming services, from such luminaries as Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) in addition to the ones I named above. And that's assuming ViacomCBS's (VIAC) rumored new streaming service doesn't go live in that window, also. Clearly, this is no longer just a Netflix (NFLX) show.

In such a competitive environment, one of the key things, as we all know, is content. Who has it, who owns it, who's paying for it, and how much they need to (or just can) charge for it. While I remain somewhat skeptical of HBO Max's ability to supercharge AT&T's earnings and recover the stock's lost value over the past few years, I am beginning to wonder if we all missed something in our assessment of its potential.

Disney's Ace In The Hole....

This article actually starts with a different streaming service, Disney's new Disney+. As Disney made preparations to launch, we all knew that Disney+ would include the entire Disney Vault collection, but the addition of the entire Star Wars classical library - the original six films - was more of a surprise.

Not a surprise that they wanted them, a surprise that they got them. We've long known Disney was looking to repurchase the TV rights for Star Wars films, which encompass both linear and digital distribution, that it sold to TimeWarner - now owned by AT&T - only a few years ago. But AT&T had seemingly made it clear that it wouldn't be parting with the rights - and for exactly the same reason.

Somehow, that changed. And the launch of Disney+ has been nothing less than a complete success, thanks in considerable part to Star Wars. 10 million subscribers in a single day is simply incredible, no matter how hard you promoted something or what level of insane discounts you offered.

And with Disney using Star Wars to such effect, we all assumed (or at least I certainly had) that AT&T had more or less traded back the rights it acquired, in exchange for some other unknown consideration. That might have been a faulty assumption. Apparently, AT&T still has them, or at least some of them.

...May Be HBO Max's Secret Weapon

When Disney+ first launched, Star Wars made itself suitably scarce on Turner networks, disappearing almost completely after being a regular fixture on the network for over two years. I assume Disney's deal with AT&T required that the content be pulled completely for the first few weeks after launch, to make the new service all the more attractive to fans who need regular fixes of a galaxy far, far away.

However, the situation proved only temporary. About seven weeks after Disney+ hit the digital ether, it was announced TNT would broadcast a Skywalker Saga marathon December 22nd, in honor of the release of Rise of Skywalker. A week later, it re-broadcast Episodes VII and VIII, the other two parts of the current trilogy that Skywalker brings to a close.

At first, I didn't make much of this either. A mutually beneficial one-time deal, I assumed, to give the last installment of the Skywalker Saga a bit of a boost. But since then, the movies have cropped up, either in a unified set or a subset, a few more times. Another broadcast of the final five films - chronologically - is scheduled for President's Day. So it's not just a Skywalker honorary one-time event. Turner is broadcasting Star Wars on an ongoing, and apparently open-ended, basis - albeit a somewhat intermittent one, at least at the moment.

As is customary, with the return of the films to TNT's broadcast schedule, the films also returned to Turner's online properties for streaming, though only with pay-TV authentication and ad breaks. Disney+ remains the only streaming service to offer the titles ad-free and on-demand, and even then, only the films that have already left the first-run Pay-TV window of other companies. Netflix retains rights to the second most recent film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, until their respective window closes and the rights revert back to Disney. Skywalker will go straight to Disney+, as Disney's deal with Netflix has lapsed.

Still, AT&T clearly retains its Star Wars rights. More importantly, those rights obviously include online rights.

The Value Of 'Star Wars'

There's a couple of important qualifiers to this, but before we get to those, a word on the significance of this, if I'm right, by the numbers.

Disney's deal with TimeWarner's Turner division for basic cable distribution of the Star Wars film library was estimated at anywhere from $20-$35 million per year. Assuming the same $5 per month content costs I gave Disney+ in my analysis, which I think is on the high end but not unreasonable - the monthly subscription fee is higher for non-content costs, so a price of $7, minus some variable operating costs, on the whole probably translates into around $5 on content - AT&T would only need to attract 3 to 6 million households to break even.

With my calculations showing that close to 100 million people - over 30 million households - buy Star Wars tickets, it seems likely that far from being an overly expensive add-on, Star Wars would be some of the most efficient content on AT&T's new service. It could conceivably attract millions of subscribers who might otherwise pass it by. With as much as 2/3 of households preferring cheaper, ad-supported products even when an ad-free upgrade is available, as many as 20 million households could be "gettable" by AT&T.

This Turnaround Needs Turner

The most obvious question about all of this is, if I'm right, why AT&T didn't make a much bigger deal about it during the high-profile launch event? But I'll come back to that in just a moment. The first point that needs to be considered before AT&T pops the champagne bottles is that its deal, as I said, is a cable deal.

While it carries companion online distribution rights, those rights could conceivably come with a condition that they not be untethered from their cable channel. This means that in order to incorporate them on-demand into HBO Max, AT&T would probably have to incorporate the live streams of the Turner channels the rights are housed in as well.

Conceivably that could be detrimental at least in some respects if it accelerated cord-cutting by broadening the availability of the Turner networks to non-Pay-TV households. But I doubt that AT&T would have any great hesitation about doing this. Management has long indicated that DirecTV NOW and HBO Max will be merged into a single service sometime after the latter is up and running strongly.

While that could conceivably include cutting back on the number of live channels, I doubt it ever meant to take them all the way to zero. So incorporating live streams of the major networks - certainly AT&T's own if nothing else - was probably always part of the plan. At most Star Wars would require moving up the timetable a little bit - and if that timetable was drawn up with Star Wars availability in mind, it's probably already exactly where it needs to be.

Adding 'Star Wars' Has Ads In It

So back to the question, why didn't AT&T shout this from the rooftops if they've got it?

It probably ties in with the other complication with using this strategy, even if they've got the goods: Disney included in the original deal provisions to require a certain minimum number of ads for each movie view.

So AT&T's Star Wars rights, assuming it still has them, will not be transferrable to the ad-free HBO Max product, which may be why AT&T said nothing about it during the Max launch event.

This might not be an insurmountable problem, however. While there were no details offered during the launch event, AT&T will still launch an ad-supported product, though it has been pushed back to 2021. And instead of being a "taste-test" product, giving partial access to content at no-cost like Comcast's Peacock, it will instead apparently be a discount product, offering the same HBO Max product for a lower price in exchange for watching ads, much like Hulu and its No-Ads surcharge option.

My Best Guess

My best guess of what happened between Disney and AT&T is this: AT&T knew all along that the Star Wars rights weren't really going to be any use to them until they got their ad product up and running. Meanwhile, Disney was launching its product roughly two years earlier and could really use the marketing boost from having the entire Star Wars library. (Or at least thought it did; as it turned out it probably would have racked up tens of millions of subscribers even without the Lucasfilm content.)

It just never made sense to me that AT&T took content worth hundreds of millions and sold it back to Disney for anything less than full freight. Disney obviously didn't spend that much reclaiming the rights; it would have shown up in the earnings report. So maybe that's not what happened.

More likely, it seems to me, AT&T kept the rights but agreed to a sort of "blackout period;" in November when Disney+ launched, Star Wars disappeared entirely and let Disney market its service as the exclusive home of Star Wars. Over the next year or so, the rights will probably continue to gradually trickle back as Disney+ launch gets further and further in the rearview mirror, starting as Rise of Skywalker was launching to give it maybe that little extra boost. I expect this process will culminate in AT&T's announcement of a cheaper, ad-supported HBO Max in 2021 - with Star Wars rights included.

A Possible Game Plan

Of course, even if I'm right about all that, it's clear that the rights will still be ad-based only, which will make AT&T's marketing a little trickier for the full-service, ad-free HBO Max option launching this year.

But there is precedent for an "ad-free" product still keeping ad interruptions for some of its highest caliber content. Hulu's no-ads plan actually still has ads in six of its shows, because Hulu's contracts with those shows don't allow a completely ad-free option.

AT&T could do much the same thing, including Star Wars in all its HBO Max tiers and simply continuing to run the films with ad interruptions even on its ad-free tier. Customers wouldn't like it, but for those subscribing to Disney+ solely for access to Star Wars, they might still prefer to consolidate their streaming into one less paid subscription, even at the cost of the occasional ad. Especially if AT&T made enough on ads to lower that ad-supported price below the price of Disney+, say $5.99 or even $4.99.

Summary

To re-iterate, this is informed speculation and deduction on my part. We've seen enough of Turner's programming over the past few months to know that they've retained at least some of the rights they bought from Disney three years ago, but whether they can use them for their new streaming service is a little more speculative on my part.

However, I've never fully understood why AT&T would let such valuable content slip away, so I'm not hard-pressed to believe that isn't what happened. I simply feel there has to be another shoe to drop yet here. This may be somewhat speculative, but I'm growing more and more convinced this is what happened. Only time will tell, but considering that the service is targeting 16 million new households in four years, content that could net 20 million households figures to be a huge piece of the puzzle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.