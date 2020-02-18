Charter Communications: Strong Growth Outlook But Expensive Valuation

Charter’s shares are trading at a premium already, and it does not pay any dividends to shareholders.

Investment Thesis

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) delivered a solid quarter with strong subscribers adds for its Internet business. We believe its Internet business will continue to offset any weaknesses in its legacy video and voice segments. In addition, we think its free cash flow should grow meaningfully in the next two years as capital expenditures are expected to decline in the next few years. Although its growth outlook is great, we think its shares are trading at a premium already. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Charter posted a strong Q4 2019 as the company saw its revenue increased by 4.7% to $11.8 billion. This growth was primarily driven by its Internet business. Growth for its adjusted EBITDA was even better than its revenue growth as its Internet business has higher EBITDA margin than its legacy video and voice businesses. In fact, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.8% year over year to $4.5 billion.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Investors should not be concerned about accelerating subscribers loss in its legacy businesses

Charter lost about 105 thousand residential video subscribers in Q4 2019. This was much higher than the loss of 36 thousand subscribers in Q4 2018. Similarly, its voice subscribers loss of 152 thousand in Q4 2019 was also more than the loss of 83 thousand in Q4 2018. The acceleration of Charter's subscribers loss is not a good sign. Fortunately, Charter's residential Internet business added 313 thousand subscribers in Q4 2019. This was better than Q4 2018's 289 thousand subscriber adds.

Source: Created by author

In terms of revenue, thanks to rate increase, its video cable revenue even increased by 2% year over year. As can be seen from the chart below, its video revenue growth has been modest in the past few years. However, its Internet revenue has been increasing at a rapid pace. In fact, revenue growth rate in its Internet business has accelerated in the past year.

Source: Created by author

As can be seen from the chart below, its Internet revenue growth rate has accelerated to 11.6% year over year in Q4 2019 from 7.1% in Q4 2018.

Source: Created by author

The loss of its legacy subscribers, coupled with growth in its Internet subscribers, may actually be beneficial for Charter because its Internet business has a much higher EBITDA margin than its legacy video business. This is because its legacy video business needs to pay expensive licensing fees for video contents. As can be seen from the chart below, Charter's adjusted Cable EBITDA margin has been trending upward and reached 40.5% in Q4 2019.

Source: Created by author

There is still a long runway of growth for its Internet business

Charter should benefit from the trend of rising Internet usage. As there are more and more people relying on Internet to handle day-to-day activities (e.g. video streaming, e-commerce, social networking, etc.), data traffic is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years. As can be seen from the illustration below, internet users are expected to reach 94.3% of the total population in North America by 2022. Average speed is also expected to increase from 43.2 Mbps in 2017 to 94.2 Mbps in 2022. Similarly, average traffic per capita per month is also expected to increase from 115.6 GB in 2017 to 289.4 GB in 2022. We believe wireline Internet will continue to play an important role in people's lives as there are more and more devices that need to be connected to the Internet (e.g. appliances, alarm, sensors, etc.).

Source: Cisco

Declining capital expenditure should be beneficial

Charter saw its capital expenditure declined to $2,282 million in Q4 2019. This was a decline of about $196 million year over year. The decline was primarily due to lower installation costs (e.g. self-installations) and the completion of its cable Internet infrastructure upgrade (DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade). Charter's lower capex in Q4 2018 has resulted in significant growth in its free cash flow. In fact, its free cash flow increased by 179% year over year in Q4 (Its fiscal 2019 FCF increased by 212%). Looking forward to 2020, Charter expects its capital intensity to continue to decline for its cable Internet business as the company has already finished the DOCSIS 3.1 network upgrade. For its newly started mobile business (Charter runs its mobile business through Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) wireless network), its mobile capital expenditure in 2020 is expected to remain the same level as 2019. Management actually expects its mobile capex to decline in 2021. This is because much of the work to start the business is expected to be completed before the end of 2020 (Charter's mobile business was started back in June 2018). Therefore, we think Charter's FCF should grow significantly in 2020 and 2021.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of Charter has surged by over 56% in the past 1 year. As a result, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio has also expanded to 10.67x. This valuation is significantly higher than Altice USA's (NYSE:ATUS) 9.57x and Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 8.82x. Therefore, we believe Charter's shares are now trading at a premium valuation already. For reader's information, Charter does not pay any dividend at all.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Charter faces several risks:

1) Regulation risk is the largest uncertainty Charter faces. For example, the issue of Internet neutrality rules is one risk the company and other cable Internet providers may face.

2) The company also faces other DSL competitors that may gradually upgrade their infrastructure from legacy copper wire to optic fiber network.

3) Subscriber loss in its legacy cable TV business may accelerate as its subscribers shift to video streaming.

Investor Takeaway

We like Charter's growth outlook as its Internet business should provide a long runway of growth. However, its shares are richly valued. We think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.