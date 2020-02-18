Apple: The Warning Was Inevitable

It was about ten days ago that I detailed how we were entering the key period to determine whether or not the coronavirus would have a major impact on technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). I mentioned at that time that wall street didn't seem to be very concerned, but that we should definitely know more in the next week or so. Unfortunately, those who worried were right, so now, we'll have to see how much the stock pulls back from its recent highs.

Monday afternoon, Apple issued a press release detailing that it did not expect to meet the revenue guidance that was provided at its most recent report. The company discussed two major items - the first was that iPhone production will be temporarily constrained, as manufacturing partners are not ramping back up as fast as previously hoped. The second issue is that business in China has been hit hard as most thought it would be, primarily as Apple and partner stores have been closed for some time.

Interestingly enough, there were a few bright spots in this unfortunate warning. The first is that management said that, outside of China, customer demand has remained strong and is in line with expectations. The second thing is that there was no mention of any other products having production problems. Unfortunately, since the iPhone is still the company's biggest revenue generator, this is a revenue loss that could not be overcome. If we were only talking about the Mac or iPad, for instance, perhaps, overall sales wouldn't have suffered as much, especially given wider-than-expected guidance that was detailed at the Q1 report.

Management did not provide a new guidance range on Monday, and that probably is to be as expected. The coronavirus situation is changing by the hour, and we could see factories shut down again if things in China worsen. Should things start to improve in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if we get another update with actual guidance in early to mid-March, or if management just waits and details everything at the April/May report. As of Monday, the average street estimate for fiscal Q2 revenues was $65.26 billion, slightly above the midpoint of the guidance range of $63 billion to $67 billion.

The other unfortunate part of all this is that investors have found a safe haven in the US dollar. The Dollar Currency Index ("DCI") has rallied back above 99, close to its 52-week highs, which will provide an extra headwind to Apple's revenue picture. Should the greenback continue to rally against the Euro and other emerging market currencies, perhaps against the Chinese Yuan as well, I estimate that the company's top line will likely be hurt by another half a billion dollars or so for every percent higher the DCI goes.

US markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day Holiday, and Apple shares closed last Friday just under $325. They were down more than 2% in Tuesday's pre-market session, and it will be interesting to see if this starts a pullback in the overall market. Remember, Apple is the biggest weight in the NASDAQ and S&P 500 indices, as well as one of the most important Dow components above. The chart below shows the stock against its 50 and 100-day moving averages, the two key trend lines I'll be watching for support in the near term.

In the end, the coronavirus situation in China has not improved as well as hoped during the key mid-February timeline I previously discussed, forcing Apple management to warn on the quarter. Production of the iPhone hasn't resumed as quickly as hoped, and sales in China are very weak with so many stores closed. While this likely will pressure the stock and perhaps the overall market in the near term, hopefully, this will be a short-term issue that's resolved soon, and Apple can get back to full business as we enter Spring 2020.

