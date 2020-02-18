ConocoPhillips: Looking Strong Heading Into 2020

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the largest independent oil producer in terms of output, has shown yet again that it is better at turning crude oil into robust cash flows than its peers. The oil price environment, however, has gotten worse in the last few weeks. But I believe ConocoPhillips looks well prepared to handle this difficult period.

Earnings Recap

ConocoPhillips has recently reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company's underlying production, after adjusting for assets sales and Libya volumes, increased by 1.9% to 1.289 million boe per day. The growth was led by higher production from the Big 3 shale plays in the US and major projects in Alaska, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company, however, witnessed lower levels of realized prices for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its total realized price fell from $53 a barrel in Q4-2018 to $47 a barrel in Q4-2019. This weakness in prices pushed the company's adjusted profits lower to $0.76 per share in Q4-2019 from $1.13 a year earlier.

ConocoPhillips, however, still generated robust levels of cash flows. The company generated $2.67 billion of cash flow from operations in Q4-2019 which was enough to cover the capital expenditures of $1.59 billion. As a result, the company ended the period with strong levels of free cash flows of $1.07 billion ($2.669 billion - 1.595 billion). These free cash flows helped fund dividends and buybacks of $1.2 billion.

For the full year, ConocoPhillips posted a 5% increase in underlying production, led by a 22% increase in output from the Big 3 shale plays (Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken) in the Lower 48 states. Its adjusted profits fell from $5.33 billion to $4 billion, due to the dip in commodity prices, but the company still generated more than $5 billion of free cash flows. It used excess cash to reward shareholders by spending $1.5 billion on dividends and $3.5 billion on buybacks.

Looking Ahead

ConocoPhillips will likely continue growing production in 2020, which should have a positive impact on the company's earnings and cash flows. The company is working on a long-term plan to grow its annual output at an average of more than 3% each year through 2029. The growth will be led by higher unconventional oil volumes from the Big 3 shale plays in the US and the liquids-rich Montney play in western Canada. In 2020, the company will benefit from growing levels of production from the Permian Basin where ConocoPhillips has accelerated drilling activity. This will help push the Big 3 production higher from 369,000 boe per day in 2019 to around 410,000 boe per day in 2020, as per the company's forecast.

ConocoPhillips, however, is facing oil price risks. The recent plunge in oil prices, driven by the demand shock coming from the coronavirus fears in China, will likely push ConocoPhillips's earnings and cash flows lower. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen from more than $60 a barrel at the start of 2020 to $52 at the time of this writing, while the international benchmark Brent crude tumbled from $68.91 to $57 in the same period. The current price levels for both WTI and Brent are substantially below last year's average of $57.02 and $64.30, respectively.

Remember, unlike some of the shale drillers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), ConocoPhillips doesn't hedge its oil production. As a result, the company's cash flows have greater exposure to oil price volatility than some of the other E&Ps who maintain a strong hedge book. A $5 to $10 per barrel change in WTI and Brent prices can move ConocoPhillips's cash flows by around $225 million to $450 million and $700 million to $1.4 billion, respectively, on an annualized basis, as per my estimate based on the company's guidance. Production growth can soften the blow coming from weak oil prices, but a modest increase in output can't make up for the double-digit drop in prices seen recently. If oil fails to recover meaningfully, then ConocoPhillips's earnings and cash flows will decline.

The good thing is that ConocoPhillips is well prepared to handle this tough situation. In fact, ConocoPhillips's forecast was already based on a $50 a barrel oil price environment, which means the company likely won't make any major changes to its plans even if prices stay low in the low-$50s a barrel range for an extended period. ConocoPhillips benefits from having a diverse and low-cost asset base that can generate strong returns even with weak commodity prices. The company holds a total of 15 billion boe resources (>40% of total resources) in the US and international markets, which have less than $30 per barrel of average cost of supplies. It needs oil prices of just $35 a barrel to break even in terms of cash flows, which means, at $50 oil, the company will deliver free cash flows. ConocoPhillips will focus on producing oil and gas from its low-cost assets during the ongoing downturn.

The company can, therefore, continue churning profits and free cash flows. ConocoPhillips will use that excess cash to fund dividends and buybacks. The company has recently lifted its buyback program by $10 billion to $25 billion and plans to repurchase $3 billion of shares this year.

ConocoPhillips's high FCF yield could decline in 2020 if oil prices stay low. Note that ConocoPhillips ended last year with $5.047 billion of free cash flows which translates into a robust FCF yield of almost 8%. But, in 2020, the persistent weakness in oil prices might push the company's operating cash flows and free cash flows lower. Note that the company's capital expenditures will climb to $6.55 billion from $6.3 billion in 2019, but I think ConocoPhillips's cost reduction efforts might completely offset the negative impact of higher CapEx. The company might generate lower levels of free cash flows in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to the drop in operating cash flows, but they will be enough to fund the CapEx and a large chunk of the shareholder returns. If, however, the coronavirus-related fears subside and the commodity prices recover, then ConocoPhillips could deliver strong levels of free cash flows.

ConocoPhillips is also in great financial health. The company has an underlevered balance sheet and solid liquidity, which bolsters its ability to withstand weak oil prices. At the end of last year, the company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 42.5%, below the large-cap peer median of 55%. The company had $8.4 billion of cash reserves, including restricted cash and short-term investments, which could help meet any short-term funding needs.

For these reasons, I believe ConocoPhillips is well prepared to face this challenging period. Although the company's earnings and cash flows will likely decline if oil continues to hover near current levels for an extended period, the company might remain profitable and generate free cash flows. ConocoPhillips stock dropped by 9.8% this year but has fared better than other E&P companies (NYSEARCA:XOP) whose shares dropped by 21% in the same period. ConocoPhillips' stock is now trading 5.42x on EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, below sector median of 6.10x and its five-year average of 8.05x. For long-term oriented investors who can withstand oil price swings, this weakness could be a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.