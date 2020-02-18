CenturyLink: Another Buying Opportunity

One of last week's losers was communication services company CenturyLink (CTL) after the company's fourth quarter earnings report. While results were mostly in line with expectations, investors didn't seem think guidance for this year showed enough progress. However, with the company continuing to dramatically improve its balance sheet and debt situation, I believe this drop provides another opportunity for investors to lock in some nice annual income.

Ever since I first covered this name last August, my primary focus has been on the company improving its financial flexibility for the future. Since then, there have been a large number of debt moves that have taken advantage of lower global interest rates. The graphic below shows how the debt maturity profile in the next couple of years has dramatically improved.

(Source: Q4 2019 earnings slides, seen here)

These efforts haven't just pushed debt maturities back to 2027 and beyond, however. Many of these moves have either reduced rates on refinanced notes or locked in fixed rates for previously variable rate debts. With the company also reducing the amount of total debt it has on the balance sheet, GAAP quarterly interest expenses have dropped as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Individual earnings reports, seen here)

In the last five quarters, the interest expense has come down by $73 million, which translates to almost $300 million in annual savings. I previously detailed how the company entered 2020 in a much stronger financial position, with my estimate that we would see at least $200 million in interest savings this year, perhaps even more if the company engaged in more debt transactions. Well, the company did just that in January, which you can read about right here.

As it turned out, management has guided to $300 million in yearly GAAP interest savings this year. The graphics below show last year's guidance at the Q3 2019 report compared to the forecast just given for this year. Free cash flow after dividends will be at least another $2 billion, providing another nice opportunity to reduce the company's overall debt profile.

(Source: Q3 2019 earnings slides, seen here, and Q4 slides linked above)

Investors were a little concerned that Adjusted EBITDA guidance did not show any improvement this year. Also, there remain concerns about the overall revenue picture. Q4 2019 did show the top line decline by 3.6% over the prior year period, but that number did actually beat street estimates. Forward looking estimates still show low single digit revenue declines this year and next, but we're still talking about 2021 revenues of more than $21 billion, with adjusted earnings actually expected to rise a bit over this time.

With last week's decline, CenturyLink shares are now yielding roughly 7.20% on an annual basis. This dividend is extremely safe at this point, so this is one of the best names out there if you are an investor looking solely for income production. Theoretically the company could raise the annual payout, with free cash flow levels where they are, but right now the best idea is to continue paying back debt and to improve financial flexibility. That allows for lower interest expenses over time, helping net income and keeping that strong cash flow production going. With another decent quarter in the books, CenturyLink remains in a nice spot moving forward, and I look forward to discussing the debt situation in more detail when we get the 10-K filing in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.