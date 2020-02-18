Wayfair: Dose Of Reality

The company has been on a huge employee hiring spree over the last few years, including doubling the employee count since the end of 2017.

The news of Wayfair (NYSE:W) cutting up to 550 employees is an initial positive step that the online furniture retailer will focus on operating leverage. Similar to a lot of modern online companies, Wayfair has invested aggressively to expand and improve their services in order to exploit a large market opportunity. At the same time, my investment thesis was bearish on the company continuing to invest so heavily into new data engineers for a low-margin business. Investors should stay on the sidelines here until the company delivers a credible plan for growth while delivering EBTIDA profits.

Small Cut

According to the Boston Globe, Wayfair announced to employees a plan to cut 550 positions with 350 of those located at their Boston headquarters. The company suggests the employee base was up to 17,000, and the cut amounted to 3% of the workforce. At the end of Q3, the online furniture retailer listed only 16,084 employees.

Source: Wayfair Q3'19 presentation

In two short years, Wayfair had doubled the employee count from just around 8,000 workers at the end of 2017. In those short two years, revenues weren't even scheduled to double from $4.7 billion in 2017 to $9.2 billion last year.

For Q3, total operating expenses were 30.1% of revenues. Once one eliminates the advertising expenses at 12.2% of revenue, operating expenses dip to only 17.9% of revenues. Even if the average employee costs $100,000 per year or the equivalent of $55 million annually, this cost cut doesn't much alter EBITDA losses hitting $144 million in the prior quarter alone.

The growth rate coming in over 30% last year is impressive, but the losses only got larger. My thesis had questioned the benefits of hiring so many data scientists for a business expected to generate long-term EBITDA margins maxing out at 10%.

Wayfair generated an impressive online furniture ordering and delivery system in order to compete effectively with an aggressive entry of Amazon (AMZN) into the sector, but the company wasn't creating any shareholder value. As covered previously, all the numbers are impressive: new customers, repeat orders, and order frequency were all growing.

The company has created the size of scale and scope in the online world that can't be easily duplicated or matched. On the flip side, the scale was created via data scientists and software engineers that came at a very high cost. Every data scientist costing $150,000 per year requires $600,000 in furniture sales for the gross profit to cover these expenses not in the offline world.

Once Wayfair has hired thousands of these expensive employees, the company doesn't have the leverage one would expect in the online world. Similar to other online platforms such as Uber (NYSE:UBER) in ridesharing, the inability of these enhanced platforms to charge higher prices, while spending large amounts on R&D and marketing has led to actually less profitable corporations.

Bad Sign

Typically, corporations make workforce adjustments when financial results aren't meeting expectations. Wayfair could generate substantial leverage in the system by growing revenues at the 20+% clip through 2022 and slowing down hirings.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

During Q3 alone, Wayfair added 1,500 employees in the quarter. Roughly 800 employees were added in the variable cost areas such as logistics and customer service, but online furniture retailer did add 700 net employees in engineering, data science and finance. The big question is how the company ever reaches operating expense totals below 7% of revenues with hiring all of these high-cost employees like a software company.

One shouldn't expect Wayfair to miss the Q4 guidance for revenues of ~$2.5 million and an EBITDA loss of at least $175 million with negative 7% margins. The fear here is the company not being able to guide 2020 revenues to meet internal estimates or the $11.7 billion consensus estimate.

Otherwise, no real reason exists for a company with explosive growth and constant employee turnover to cut employees. The stock trades at recently yearly lows around $80, but price doesn't likely account for any reduced financial targets.

The company is set to report Q4 earnings on February 28.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wayfair is appealing, if the stock holds $80 again. The biggest issue with the surprise workforce reduction is the ramifications for 2020 guidance. Investors should steer clear of the stock here until the company fesses up on the ongoing business trends requiring a reduction in the employee base when 20% revenue growth and a slowdown in new hirings would easily provide the leverage needed to improve their financial results.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.