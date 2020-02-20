Preferred Portfolio Additions: Monmouth, UMH Properties, American Finance Trust

Non-recourse mortgages are a defensive form of financing for REITs since losses from any single property are capped at equity in that property.

Three property REIT (pREIT) preferreds were added to the Landlord Investor Preferred Portfolio on the Yield Hunting marketplace service during the past month. pREIT preferreds are prized for their defensive characteristics, even ones that are unrated and have higher risks than investment-grade REITs. Property REITs are one of the most recession-resistant sectors as real estate values are highly correlated with rates which typically decline in a recession. Only one publicly-traded property REIT (GGP) has ever gone bankrupt. While GGP did not have preferreds, if they did, it's likely that preferred shareholders would have been made whole after the company exited Chapter 11 reorganization.

A key feature of all three of these REITs is a high percent of their debt comes from non-recourse mortgages. These mortgages are typically secured by a single property. Should that property fail and become unable to service its debt or should the value of the property fall below the value of the mortgage, then the lender can re-posses the property, but they have no recourse to other assets of the borrower. The borrower can "hand over the keys" and wash their hands of the property, capping their possible loss to the equity they had in the property.

Non-recourse mortgages are a favorable form of financing from the perspective of preferreds compared to traditional forms of secured debt. It means the preferreds can only become impaired if there's a widespread decline in the value of the company's properties. The preferreds are protected from a scenario in which a small number of properties experience a sharp decline in value due to idiosyncratic reasons related to location, tenant, or property type. It's the only instance in which debt could be impaired before preferreds.

Mortgages are typically on amortizing payment schedules meaning the company pays down principal along with interest in each payment (just like a home mortgage). This is a natural source of deleveraging that's only neutralized if the company actively seeks out additional debt.

(MNR-C): Monmouth Real Estate Investment, 6.125% Series C Cumul Redeem Preferred Stock

Current price: $25.12 | Current yield: 6.1% | Call: 9/15/2021

Risk: 6/20

MNR is a mid-cap ($1.5B) REIT in the hot industrial sector. The industrial sector is benefiting from the structural tailwind of e-commerce growth as order fulfillment requires the use of the warehouses that industrial REITs own. MNR is in a less desirable niche of this hot sector, specializing in buildings used for shipping packages by companies such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX). FedEx accounts for 60% of MNR's rent. While FedEx has an investment grade rating (BBB), they face competitive pressures from Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) shipping division which have resulted in a declining common stock price. These pressures could result in FedEx declining to renew some leases from MNR. A FedEx bankruptcy would be a serious blow to MNR.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

MNR-C Strengths:

80% of revenue is from Investment Grade tenants (highest in the REIT industry)

High Occupancy of 99%

Long average lease term of 7.6 years

Long weighted average debt maturity of 11.6 years

Non-recourse mortgages account for 88% of total debt

Access to Low Cost Capital: Weighted average interest rate on MNR's debt is 4.0%.

MNR-C Risks:

High Leverage: (Adjusted Net Debt + Preferreds)/EBITDA of 7.2x. Net Debt/EBITDA of 6x. However, leverage has been declining. A best in class industrial REIT such as PLD has a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.2x.

Lower Margin of Safety: Preferred stock market cap/common stock market cap of 4.3x. A more adequate margin of safety would be above 5x.

Preferred Stock Issuance: MNR issues preferred stock through an At-The-Market program so if MNR common stock rises in value, they will likely issue more preferreds. This can prevent preferred stock coverage from improving.

REIT Stock Portfolio: Both MNR and UMH own a portfolio of REIT stocks equal to about 10% of their assets. The portfolio contains several high risk retail REIT stocks that have performed poorly. Management has indicated they plan to reduce the size of the portfolio going forward.

(UMH-D): UMH Properties, 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Current price: 25.02 | Current yield: 6.37% | Call: 1/22/2023

Risk: 6/20

UMH is a small cap ($660M) REIT in the red hot manufactured housing (MH) sector. Manufactured housing REITs are similar to apartment REITs with a key difference. In manufactured housing, the home structure is typically owned by the tenant and they merely rent the land site from the REIT. If the tenant becomes delinquent, the landlord can take possession of the home, adding a large layer of safety to rent. While both apartments and MH REITs have been great performers, supply/demand fundamentals favor manufactured housing going forward. Affordable housing supply is at historically low levels while demand is growing as millennials start to buy homes. In contrast, apartment REITs own high-end housing in top-20 metros which have weaker fundamentals. This dynamic is apparent in recent data showing that national home prices are rising faster than home prices in the top 20 metros.

Manufactured housing also is more recession resistant. Much like dollar stores and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), manufactured housing demand remains robust in economic downturns as consumers down-select to more affordable options.

UMH's manufactured housing portfolio is concentrated in the rust belt states of Ohio and Pennsylvania. While these are not the fastest-growing states, they do have the advantage of being politically important swing states. National politicians have the incentive to be responsive to the needs of working class people (UMH's key demographic) from these states. UMH's properties also are located near the Marcellus Shale Basin. If natural gas prices move higher, demand for housing in these areas could skyrocket as it has for housing in the Bakken and Permian basins. UMH owns a significant amount of undeveloped land that would appreciate greatly in this scenario.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

UMH-D Strengths:

Strong Common Stock Performance: UMH is up 60% over the past five years and is trading near all time highs.

Non-recourse mortgages account for 83% of total debt

Access to Low Cost Capital: Weighted average interest rate on UMH's debt is 4.1%.

UMH-D Risks:

Geographic Concentration: Pennsylvania and Ohio account for 70% of UMH's properties.

High Leverage: (Adjusted Net Debt + Preferreds)/EBITDA of 10.8x. Net Debt/EBITDA of 6.7x. While debt/EBITDA is high, UMH owns a significant amount of undeveloped land that provides asset coverage for its debt but does not produce EBITDA. This inflates their debt/EBITDA ratio, so it is not totally comparable to other REITs. A best in class MH REIT such as SUI has a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.3x.

Low Occupancy of 82%

Preferred Stock Issuance: UMH issues preferred stock through an At-The-Market program so if UMH common stock rises in value, they will likely issue more preferreds. This can prevent preferred stock coverage from improving.

REIT Stock Portfolio: Both MNR and UMH own a portfolio of REIT stocks equal to about 10% of their assets. The portfolio contains several high risk retail REIT stocks that have performed poorly. Management has indicated they plan to reduce the size of the portfolio going forward.

(AFINP): American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumul Red Perp Preferred Stock

Current price: 25.35 | Current yield: 7.4% | Call: 3/26/2024

Risk: 10/20

AFIN is primarily a triple net lease REIT with strong investment grade tenants and long average lease terms. Their business model is similar to Realty Income (NYSE:O), Store Capital and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). They own standalone buildings that are rented out to retail tenants such as banks (Suntrust), gas stations (Chevron), and restaurants (Burger King) for 10-12 years at a time. As a result, triple net REITs have one of the most stable and bond-like revenue streams of all REIT sectors. These REITs do best in a low rate environment and are fairly immune from a recession as their revenue stream remains intact so long as their tenants stay out of bankruptcy. The triple net REIT sector has been a strong performer and AFIN's common stock has participated in the upside.

AFINP is one of the highest yielding preferreds in the property REIT sector. In contrast with AFINP's 7.5% coupon, investment grade REITs are issuing preferreds with coupons below 5%.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

AFINP Strengths:

Large Preferred Stock Margin of Safety: AFIN's common stock market cap is 9.3x their preferred stock liquidation value. Since the common stock must be worth zero before the preferred stock is impaired, this provides a large cushion. AFIN's AFFO is $94M/year which is 8.3x the preferred stock dividend.

Access to Low Cost Capital: The weighted average interest rate on AFIN's debt is 4.5%. While 81% of this debt is secured, the extra 300 bps of yield from AFIN's preferreds is generous.

Non-Recourse Mortgages: 81% of AFIN's debt is mortgages.

AFINP Risks:

High Leverage: Net debt/EBITDA is 7.8x which can make them vulnerable to even modest declines in revenue, increases in interest expense, or delays in rolling over debt due to credit freezes. Best in class REITs such as STOR have leverage ratios of 6x.

Low Common Stock Dividend Coverage: AFIN is not yet fully covering their common stock dividend, although management has promised to get fully covered shortly. In the meantime, uncovered dividends slowly chip away at the common stock equity that provides a cushion for preferred shareholders.

Power Center Portfolio: In addition to its core triple net business, AFIN also has a small multi-tenant property portfolio consisting of strip centers that are anchored by big box stores (known as Power Centers). This business is not as stable and recession resistant as their core triple net business. However, management has indicated they intend to sell off these properties over time.

