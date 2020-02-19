CF Industries: Lower ASP Pressures Share Price

I had been constructive on the nitrogen fertilizer industry since 2018 and I first wrote about it a year ago on SA. The companies through which I invest in the uptrend of the nitrogen fertilizer industry are CF Industries (CF) and CVR Partners, LP (UAN). The thesis for the constructive view was that supply and demand have come into balance after capacity addition in the years 2015 to 2017, net new capacity addition in the next several years is expected to be below demand growth, the low energy price in the US benefits US-based suppliers, and high energy prices in Europe and Asia cause the cost curve to be steep for the marginal suppliers thereby supporting nitrogen fertilizer ASP.

While the thesis held very well throughout 2018 and 2019, I started to turn cautious in the fall as energy prices, especially those of natural gas and Chinese anthracite coal which are widely used as feedstock for nitrogen fertilizers, fell precipitously. I wrote an update for UAN in October 2019 and expressed my cautious view because of low natural gas prices and the EU anti-dumping duty for urea ammonium nitrate “uan”. To reduce my exposure to the nitrogen fertilizer industry, I have opted to reduce my holdings in CF. Between the time of writing of the UAN article and now, I have significantly reduced my long position in CF.

Thesis for investing in CF revisited

I have written two articles on CF, one in January and another in August. In these articles, I argued that CF was trading well below the replacement cost of its assets. I argued that with an improving industry fundamental, CF could be an attractive M&A candidate. However, with the decline in ASP and the concomitant reduction in EBITDA, CF is becoming less attractive as a take-over candidate. I also argued that CF could provide a catalyst by changing its capital return policy to maintain its dividend payment constant while buying back shares. This approach would increase its dividend per share. However, CF continues to hold its quarterly dividend flat at $0.3 per share. Hence, I do not see any near-term or medium-term catalyst. This led to my decision to significantly reduce my investment in CF. In this article, I will provide detailed description of the head winds and its impact on CF.

Urea prices have declined

Nitrogen fertilizer prices have declined. I will use urea as a proxy for CF. Urea gate price has turned down since it peaked in 4Q2018. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: CF urea gate price. Source: CF quarterly earnings releases.

Low natural gas and coal prices flatten the urea cost curve

The cost curve and world-wide demand combined provide a good prediction for urea ASP. One example is shown in Figure 2. This cost curve was produced by CF and is about a year old.

Figure 2: US Gulf Coast urea cost curve, using data from October 2018. Source: CF 2019 winter-spring investor presentation.

This cost curve was produced based on energy cost in October 2018. It was produced at a time when the cost of natural gas was very high world-wide. However, the price of natural gas has come down significantly as shown in Figure 3. In fact, October 2018 was the last peak of natural gas price in Europe. A mild 2018-2019 winter world-wide caused natural gas prices to plummet in 2019. While prices tried to rally in the fall of 2019, a mild 2019-2020 winter caused prices to plummet again. In fact, there are concerns in the trade that the world-wide glut in natural gas may linger for a few more years, continuing to depress natural gas prices.

Figure 3: European gas price chart. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Meanwhile, anthracite coal prices in China have come down as well. This is shown in Figure 4. Reduction in Chinese anthracite coal prices also helps to flattened the cost curve. With the reduction in coal prices, the Chinese suppliers have been more active in exporting urea, as evident in the tender from India. In the prepared remarks during its 4Q2019 CC, CF reported that “This [Indian] demand along with the effect of lower energy prices and favorable exchange rates brought additional Chinese urea exports to the market, exceeding our expectations entering the year.”

Figure 4: Chinese anthracite coal price has declined. Source: CEIC.

CF has not updated the cost curve since they published the one shown in Figure 2. However, with the significant reduction in the prices of natural gas and anthracite coal, one can expect that the cost curve to be flattened. A flattened cost curve with the same level of demand translates to a reduced price of urea. This is the reason for the urea price action shown in Figure 1. If natural gas prices indeed will be challenged for the next several years, one would expect that the cost curve will continue to be flattened, depressing the prices of nitrogen fertilizers.

A lower feedstock cost cannot overcome the pressure from a lower ASP

While CF benefits from lower prices of natural gas as its feedstock, this benefit cannot overcome the headwind due to lower ASP of its products. This will directly affect CF’s profitability and cash flow. As an example, we can look at the chart that CF published for its EBITDA sensitivity to ASP and natural gas cost. This chart is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: CF EBITDA sensitivity table. Source: CF 4Q2019 CC presentation.

The price of urea as shown in Figure 1 has dropped by more than $50 per ton, from over $300 per ton to less than $250 per ton. EBITDA at ASP of $300 per ton and natural gas at $2.75 per MMBtu is $2B. EBITDA at ASP of $250 per ton and natural gas price at $1.75 per MMBtu is $1.5B. Hence, in this example, CF’s EBITDA is reduced by $0.5B with a $50 per ton drop in ASP and a $1 per MMBtu reduction in the cost of natural gas feedstock. This example illustrates the primacy of a higher ASP to drive EBITDA increase.

EU anti-dumping duty pressures uan prices

Another head wind for the US fertilizer industry is the EU anti-dumping duty on imported uan. Since the EU imposed in March a provisional anti-dumping duty on uan imported from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the US, we have seen an increase in the import of uan. For the second half of 2019, import increased by roughly 270 Ktons over the same period in 2018, close to a 24% increase YoY. In early October, the EU issued a definitive anti-dumping duty, changing from a percentage duty to a fixed amount. This will not change the propensity for products to come to the US shores. The increase in import will have an effect on the price of uan until the trade flow works itself out. The price of uan has in fact been impacted, as shown in Figure 6. To mitigate the impact on profitability, CF has opted to reduce its uan output by switching some uan production to other upgraded products and to continue to expand its export to South American markets.

Figure 6: uan NOLA Swap Feb 20 chart. Source: CME data. Note the large step down in the swap price in October concomitant with the announcement of the definitive anti-dumping duty.

CF is bettered positioned to handle a lower ASP, but share price has suffered

Meanwhile, the share price of CF has declined to make a recent 52-week low of $38 (Figure 7). Without any clear catalyst and with the two head winds cited above, my expectation is that CF’s shares will be dead money for the rest of the year. Its shares made a recent 52-week low while the stock market is at an all time high. If the overall market corrects, it will inevitably further bring down the price of CF as well.

Figure 7: CF’s price chart. Source: SA data base.

On the positive side, the trade expects that the corn acreage to be in the range of 92M to 94M acres this year as compared to a little less than 90M acres planted last year. This will help to provide some support for nitrogen fertilizer ASP. The growers did not have a good ammonia application in the fall. Hence, the trade expects a favorable spring season volume for both ammonia and upgraded products. However, given the swap prices, ASP will very likely be much below the level of last year.

CF has reduced its capex to around $400M a year. Even with the head winds, I expect that CF will generate positive FCF in 2020. With the capital return policy, I expect that CF will continue to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.3 a share and it will continue to buy back shares, albeit at a lower level. Its net debt is now below $3.7B, down from a high of $5.3B. CF’s current bond rating has been upgraded to Ba1 by Moody’s, just one notch below investment grade. CF is hopeful that it will be upgraded to investment grade in due time. Hence, the underlying health of the business has improved since the trough of 2017, but its profitability in 2020 will probably be significantly less than that of 2019 given the industry head winds.

Takeaway

CF and the rest of the US nitrogen fertilizer industry is seeing lower ASPs as a result of lower natural gas and anthracite coal prices worldwide, as well as increased import of uan as a result of the EU anti-dumping duty. This will directly impact industry and CF’s profitability. With a lack of catalyst, I expect CF’s shares to be under pressure for the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CF UAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.