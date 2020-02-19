Assessing If Preformed Line Products Company Is Close To A Multi-Year Low

There is a lot made of profit margins in this industry. In fact, the author "Joel Greenblatt" authored a book where his only conditions for stock research were to buy companies with high levels of return on assets as well as a low earnings yield.

For example, let's take Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), the electrics parts company and see whether it satisfies Greenblatt's conditions. At present, Preformed Line Products' price to earnings ratio comes in at 12.5. This number certainly satisfies Greenblatt's earnings condition in that it is low and it is well behind the sector's median (21.03) as well as the firm's 5-year average of 20.53.

The second half of the above formula is that one must buy a good business. One way to ensure that a company's profitability is high is by looking at its return on assets metric. In Preformed Line Products' latest quarter, $425 million of assets were reported on its balance sheet. Over the past four quarters, the firm has reported $22.9 million in net profit. Therefore, if we divide the company's net profit into its asset count, we get an ROA of 5.41%.

Again, this metric looks attractive compared to both the sector's median (4.11%) as well as PLPC's 5-year average of 4.22%. However, PLPC's current ROA of 5.4% would not rank very highly in Greenblatt's system and would most certainly not be a strong buy.

We understand the reasoning behind Greenblatt's reasoning. The higher the return on assets percentage, the more efficient the firm is in extracting as much net profit as possible from its assets.

However, Greenblatt's formula does not take into account the firm's liabilities and its other valuation metrics. Earnings are only one part of the equation, and the p/e ratio sometimes can give an inaccurate read on how cheap a company really is. We like to look at earnings, assets, sales and cash flow to get a complete picture of how cheap the stock is. Then, we can use these metrics (if we want) to calculate the profit margin.

For example, in the firm's latest quarter, there was almost $260 million of equity reported on the balance sheet. The market cap of PLPC at present is $277 million, so shares are just trading over book value at present.

Its sales totaled $436 million over the past four quarters, so the sales multiple at present comes in at a very attractive 0.63.

PLPC generated $36.6 million in operating cash flow over the past four quarters. This gives us a price to cash/flow ratio of 7.37, which again is very attractive.

With these numbers calculated, the price to earnings ratio of 12.5 mentioned earlier has far more merit. Our investing strategy is simply to find companies where we can buy assets, sales, earnings, and cash/flow as cheaply as possible. The reason being is that assets produce sales which then subsequently produce earnings and cash. When this cycle is working well, then we know profitability will follow in the long-run.

Another way we stack the odds in our favour with respect to our long-term investing is by buying firms with very low levels of debt. As mentioned, PLPC's shareholder equity came in at $260 million in the third quarter. Its total amount of liabilities came in at $165 million. These liabilities include all of the firm's current liabilities as well as its $53 million of long-term debt and other non-current liabilities. Having almost a $100 million surplus between equity and debts again stacks the odds once more in favour of the long-term investor.

Therefore, to sum up, it is worth taking note of the median profit margins of the industry you are looking at when doing due diligence on a company. The industrial sector, for example, is automatically disregarded from the above formula due to its below-average profitability compared to other sectors. In saying this, the market will always punish stocks with declining margins. However, many times, there are multiple reasons why the profitability of the firm may be under pressure.

A far more reliable way of researching a firm's profitability and sustainability is by looking at all of its valuation metrics as well as its balance sheet. If all of these metrics stack up, then the probabilities increase significantly that you have a good investment on your hands. Yes, a high ROA may give an investment more upside potential, but our no 1 priority is to not lose money on our long-term picks. As we can see in the chart above, PLPC looks very close to giving a long-term buying signal on the MACD indicator. Let's see what the fourth quarter and full-year numbers bring at the back-end of this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.