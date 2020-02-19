Evaluating Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Man is the only animal that blushes - or needs to." - Mark Twain

Today, we take a look at a small 'Tier 4' developmental firm named Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). There also has been some small insider buying in this concern in January meriting a 'deep dive'. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is a Palo Alto, California-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2014. The company is focused on building a portfolio of well-characterized drugs for rare diseases. Furthermore, they seek to reduce the amount of time and money that is involved in developing new drugs. The company's lead drug candidate is lonafarnib, a prenylation inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta, Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $280 million and trades for around $11.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Lonafarnib:

Lonafarnib, a drug in-licensed from Merck, is a well-characterized, orally active inhibitor of farnesyl transferase, an enzyme involved in modification of proteins through via prenylation. More specifically, the drug inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication and blocks the ability of the virus to multiply. Also, there is a high barrier to resistance since prenylation is a host process and lonafarnib inhibits prenylation. Furthermore, the all too common development of drug resistance due to virus mutation is not anticipated to be an issue. For progeria and progeroid laminopathies, the drug has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the FDA, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA, and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. and EU.

Source: Company Presentation

On December 16th, the company announced that they have initiated the rolling submission of their U.S. marketing application of lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies. Additionally, an MAA submission is expected in Q1 of 2020. In anticipation of approval, the company has begun their preparation for a commercial launch.

Progeria is an ultra-rare, autosomal dominant, fatal, premature aging syndrome caused by a mutation in the LMNA gene. The mutation in the gene causes the over-production of the farnesylated aberrant protein progerin. It is estimated that roughly 1 in 20 million people have the disease. Only 16 people with the disease have been identified in the United States, and it's estimated that there are 400 outside of the United States.

On the Hepatitis Delta Virus front, the program is currently engaged in a Phase 3 trial called D-LIVR. There have been over 80 global sites activated in the past 12 months, and the company will be activating strategic, geographic, high-enrolling sites in the first half of 2020. Overall, enrollment will be completed in 2020, and topline data is planned for 2021. Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus has received FDA Breakthrough Designation, EMA PRIME Designation, and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and EU.

Source: Company Presentation

Caused by infection with the hepatitis delta virus, hepatitis delta is the most severe form of viral hepatitis in humans. HDV is acquired either by a simultaneous co-infection with HDV and HBV or by an infection from someone already harboring a chronic HBV infection. Roughly 15 to 20 million people are affected by HDV worldwide.

Source: Company Presentation

Peginterferon Lambda:

Peginterferon Lambda is a well-characterized, first in class, type III interferon that stimulates cell-mediated immune responses that are essential for the development of host protection during viral infections. Eiger in-licensed global rights to lambda from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). The drug has been granted Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track Designation, and U.S. Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus.

On the clinical front, Interim data from the Phase 2 LIFT trial was positive with 53% of patients with HDV RNA BLOQ at week 24 and 36% of patients with HDV RNA undetectable at week 24. Looking ahead, the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for Lambda as a monotherapy is planned for Q1 of 2020, and additional Phase 2 LIFT data is expected at EASL and AASLD this year.

Source: Company Presentation

Avexitide:

Avexitide is a well-characterized, first-in-class, 31-amino acid GLP-1 antagonist that selectively targets and blocks GLP-1 receptors, which normalizes insulin secretion by the pancreas, reducing postprandial hypoglycemia. The drug is being advanced to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The drug has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and Orphan drug Designation in the U.S. and EU. Post-bariatric hypoglycemia is a post-surgical condition due to excessive glucagon-like peptide secretion, resulting in hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia. Bariatric procedures, over 200,000 a year performed in the U.S. alone, are becoming increasingly common due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. There are no approved treatments for PBH.

The company had a positive end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, and the company finalized Phase 3 study guidance with the FDA. Currently, Eiger is weighing strategic options to advance the drug in PBH and CHI.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 30th, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and debt securities available for sale of roughly $110 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $14 million, compared to $13.1 million in Q3 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $4.2 million, compared to $3.6 million in Q3 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $18.3 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $17.1 million in the same period of last year. The company expects their cash burn for 2020 to be in line with their rate of cash burn in 2019. Recently, in December, the company filed for a mixed-shelf offering of $150 million.

The company is sparsely covered on Wall Street despite a decent market. On January 6th, Wedbush reiterated their buy rating and price target of $35 a share. On December 16th, Gilford Securities initiated coverage with an average rating. On January 22nd, Ladenburg Thalmann also reiterated their buy rating and $28 a share price target.

A director bought 4,000 shares of EIGR on January 10th. This follows other small insider buys in February and April of last year. The last insider sell in this name was in October of 2018.

Verdict

On the bright side, Eiger has multiple 'shots on goal' and some attractive FDA designations and has a potential drug approval on the horizon. The company enjoys small but positive analyst coverage and has seen some recent small insider buying as well. On the downside, the company's collection of pipeline assets are pretty disparate and will have to be serviced by multiple sales forces if approved. I am also not a big fan of out licensing drug candidates from larger players.

The company has destroyed substantial shareholder value since it came public in 2014, most of it in its early stages of a public company due to some failed trials. Finally, it is quite likely Eiger raises capital again in the foreseeable future.

I don't hate this name, but think, at best, it merits 'watch item' status. Options are available against the equity and seem to have good liquidity. This means a buy-write option strategy is available and probably the method I would use personally to establish a small position in it if so inclined. I offer up this analysis for those who might want to do the same.

