HealthEquity's (HQY) CEO Jon Kessler on Year-End Sales Metrics Conference Call Transcript

Thank you, Victor. Good afternoon. Welcome to HealthEquity's fiscal year end 2020 sales metrics conference call. My name is Richard Putnam, I do Investor Relations here for HealthEquity. Joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr Steve Neeleman, our Vice Chairman and Founder of the company, Darcy Mott, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO; and Bill Otten, our Executive Vice President of Sales.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Jon Kessler.

Jon Kessler

It's fair every time, Richard. Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are today announcing strong sales results for HealthEquity’s fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, which we believe are an early indicator of the company's newly expanded market footprint and total solution for connecting health and wealth. We are also raising our guidance for fiscal 2020 revenue and profitability and debuting fiscal 2021 guidance reflecting continued HAS growth, a measure of stability in the acquired WageWorks business; and accelerated realization of cost synergies discussed in prior calls.

I have some prepared remarks on the sales results, Dr. William Otten, the third, will describe our efforts to carry momentum into FY’21. He leads sales, he's not a third, he's probably not a doctor. He is a William. And Darcy will discuss our raised FY’20 guidance and first look at FY’21.

Let's start with new HSAs. During FY’20 HealthEquity opened a record, 724,000 new HSAs, up from 674,000 in fiscal 2019 and 669,000 in fiscal 2018. This figure excludes acquired portfolios as well as accounts on the platforms of WageWorks prior to its acquisition by HealthEquity. New HSA openings in Q4 of fiscal 2020 reached 379,000, up from 341,000 in fiscal 2019. Overall, HSA members grew 34% year-over-year, topping 5.3 million as of January 31, including new HSA openings, WageWorks and other acquired portfolios net of closures.

Looking at total accounts, which include HSAs, as well as consumer directed benefits, or CDBs, they reached 12.8 million increasing by 180% compared to 4.6 million total accounts as of the end of fiscal 2019 that was largely fueled by the growth of HSAs and the addition of 6.8 million CDBs in connection with the WageWorks acquisition. We continue to plan for some attrition of CDBs along with new sales in FY’21.

Turning to HSA Assets, they surpassed $11.5 billion at January 31, an increase of 43% or more than $3.4 billion versus a year ago. HSA cash was approximately $8.7 billion as of January 31, an increase of 35% or approximately $2.2 billion with approximately $1.3 billion of that coming from acquisitions and $900 million coming from organic growth. HSA investments were approximately $2.9 billion as of January 31, an increase of 71%, that's a lot, or approximately $1.2 billion, with about $650 million of that coming from organic growth, $300 million coming from acquisition and $250 million roughly coming from market growth during the year.

As of January 31 approximately $1.8 billion of HSA Assets were on the WageWorks’ HSA platforms. We are working to transition these to the HealthEquity HSA platform during FY’21 as we have previously discussed.

Network Partner growth was also robust. Robust is good. As many of you know, HealthEquity now reaches new customers through multiple channels. We work with benefit advisers and directly to sell to employers and we also partner with a network of health retirement and other plan providers, whom we call network partners. We reported in mid-January that HealthEquity had 164 network partners. That figure reached 165 with the launch later in January by TIAA the third largest defined contribution retirement plan record keeper in the United States. The 165 network partners is up from 141 a year ago and 124 two years ago, as HealthEquity's model for reaching new employers and HSA members continues to grow in both breadth and diversity.

Also, last year we reported that HealthEquity’s retirement plan partners covered about 12% of the defined contribution plan or DC market. New partners have doubled that, allowing us to reach the FY’20 goal of 25% DC plan market reach. It's still early days for connecting health and wealth, but HealthEquity is well positioned to benefit from the trend. Meanwhile, the company's health plan footprint grew and remains, we believe, the strongest in the industry.

So in today's results we see accelerated HSA sales, stabilization CDBs, members adopting the right long-term investing behaviors and an expanding network partner base. We see these as creating a strong momentum for overall growth of the business and that's on top of the ability we have to sell our total solution into our existing base of approximately 100,000 employer clients. Now it's about carrying the momentum over to fiscal 2021.

To talk about that, I'd like to turn the call over to Bill Otten. Bill?

Bill Otten

Thanks, Joe. I am definitely not a doctor, but I appreciate that. Let me first start by thanking all of our dedicated HealthEquity team members, our clients, and our partners for the sales results that John just reviewed. Your steadfast commitment to remarkable service has helped drive fiscal 2020 sales achievements and provided the foundation for accelerating our success in fiscal 2021.

The acquisition of WageWorks provided us a unique opportunity to reevaluate our combined sales organization and to leverage deep domain experience across both teams. We now have over 80 sales team members covering a greater geographic area getting us closer to potential and current network partners and employer clients. Additionally, we are developing a strategic approach to working with national and regional health consultants and brokers become a part of a major broker and adviser marketplaces and improving how we can better serve our mutual clients. These efforts have produced early momentum for the FY’21 sales cycle.

Between September 1 and January 31 remember we have a very quiet period while employers are going through open enrollment, we received 136 RFP requests. We now have a much larger sales team that can work with our large employer, health plan and retirement channels, as well as the large, mid and small employer segments within these channels.

Our sales team loves having a full product suite to offer to these channels. HealthEquity’s combined domain expertise and market leadership with HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, commuter, COBRA, dependent care accounts, individual coverage HRAs and wellness accounts, allow our sales and account management teams to say yes more often to current and potential clients. It is remarkable to see the interest within our current customers to expand the suite of solutions they are buying from HealthEquity. We are also happy to offer even more aggressive pricing for current customers and when competing on new RFPs, when customers buy multiple products from us.

We continue to see nearly two thirds of the HSA RFPs requesting at least one additional CDB with their RFP. That is up from the 50% request rate we saw last year. While RFPs are a leading indicator and not a forecasting tool, more potential clients are taking note of our increased capabilities in including HealthEquity in their evaluation process. We're already seeing more advanced, and we expect our batting average to go up.

With the fiscal 2021 selling season underway, there are some leading indicators we have this year that we did not have at this time last year. We have built a pipeline of over 400,000 benefit eligibles with our new retirement plan network partners and we are currently engaged in over 70 opportunities with our largest current clients to expand the scope of services we provide.

We are better positioned now than ever before to win new business, grow existing business and help our members win financially by helping them spend, save and invest in the most efficient manner. Our connecting health and wealth messaging continues to resonate.

I'll now turn the call over to Darcy to review new guidance.

Darcy Mott

Thank you, Bill. The full year fiscal 2020 guidance given in December in connection with our third quarter earnings report was as follows: Revenue in the range of $520 million to $526 million; non-GAAP net income in the range of $101 million to $105 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $1.46 to $1.52 and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $182 million to $186 million.

We have not yet finalized closing the books on fiscal year 2020. However, our initial results on our strong closing quarter allow us to update our guidance with the following for fiscal year ended, January 31, 2020. Revenue in the range of $530 million to $532 million. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $117 million to $119 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $1.71 to $1.73 and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $194 million to $196 million. As you know, HealthEquity's business model provides significant visibility into the next fiscal year revenue.

Based on the results that Jon just discussed and Bill's review of our ongoing sales effort, we expect FY2021 revenue to be in the range of $812 million to $820 million. Implied in our updated FY2020 guidance is a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin for our fourth quarter.

We expect to be able to deliver adjusted EBITDA margins in our FY2021 of approximately 31% to 33%. We will be in a better position to provide non-GAAP net income, EPS and more definitive adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY2021 when we report our year-end FY2020 financial results next month.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Jon.

Jon Kessler

Thank you. You have said that you're not a doctor.

Darcy Mott

Never have been.

Jon Kessler

Maybe a doctor of something, before going to questions, I want to thank those who are truly responsible for these results. Our teammates around the country and HealthEquity’s network partners and employer clients. You are doing something positive that's capital positive about healthcare in America, helping millions of families connect health and wealth.

I also want to take a moment to thank our finance team who's worked on a tight timeline, has allowed HealthEquity to get these results and guidance to you so quickly after the end of the fiscal year.

With that, let's open the call up to questions. Victor?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from the line of Robert Jones from Goldman Sachs. You may begin.

Kevin Hartman

Hey, this is Kevin on for Bob this afternoon. So just excluding Wage, it seems like your guidance for fiscal 2021 is implying about high single-digit top line growth for the year, if I'm not mistaken. So based on some of your commentary on the pipeline, is it fair to think that this could potentially reaccelerate in fiscal 2022 and beyond, assuming nothing meaningfully changes on the rate front?

Jon Kessler

You want to take that?

Bill Otten

Yes, I mean, that guidance implies all of those things you were talking about, including rate guidance from last year to this year, which we've already signaled previously that that's going to decrease and be a little bit of a headwind for us. But overall, the blending of our revenue that used to be 50% custodial, 30% accounts service revenue and 20% interchange is now flipped because of the acquisition where the predominant portion of it is service revenue and then custodial and then interchange.

However, as we continue to execute on this strategy, it is to continue to migrate some of that service revenue into custodial revenue as more people adopt the HSA strategy. So, we don't give guidance obviously for 2022 and 2023 and beyond, but the longer term rationale for doing the merger in the first place and with our focus on HSA is just to make this transition and to help with that revenue.

Jon Kessler

Yes, I mean, just a couple other points here and one is back in September when we announced the closing of WageWorks transaction. We indicated that WageWorks was running on roughly $34 million to $35 million a month run rate. And I would in terms of trying to evaluate, to the extent that you want to try and back that out, I think that's the number to be using.

It's going to get very difficult for us to look at these as separate businesses because we're not running them as separate businesses. And that's a happy byproduct of getting a quick start on the acquisition. The second point I would make and Bill's comments reflect this. We have – as I think most people listening know we are generally pretty cautious about forward-looking statements related to sales.

But one thing we did want to convey today, well, first was we are very happy with the new account openings with the part – the network partner growth, the development of our retirement plan pipeline and that kind of thing. But then second that, we see that translating into real activity in the marketplace now that give us a level of confidence as much as you can have very early on in the cycle that we're going to have a successful cycle and all else being equal. Obviously that should lead to growth in the out years. So I think that's a fair interpretation.

Kevin Hartman

Thanks. That's really helpful. And then just one quick follow-up. So the updated EBITDA guidance for this year, it seems to imply 4Q is going to come in a good amount better than you guys maybe had expected a few months ago. I don’t know if you guys could maybe just touch on what exactly drove the change in expectations from last quarter to now?

Darcy Mott

Yes, I think that we had a lot of unknowns going in, with having just close the acquisition and seeing some of the results. I think that we had a plan in place and we've executed very well and the entire, all of the team members throughout the company were focused on this issue. And so I just think we see – saw a little bit better performance than what we expected on the quickness of which we were able to respond to some of the merger and integration issues. And so hats off to the entire team for helping us do that. Jon, do you have any?

Jon Kessler

Yes, I mean, look, I think big picture when we – we sort of jokingly said at the time of the acquisition that we were sort of rewinding the clock to five years ago in terms of margin. And our hope was that we could basically run the same story. And a way to think about that is, five years ago, our EBITDA margins were in the high 20s. And we committed to increase margins on a sort of consistent basis and did so. And a way to look at it is that in Q4 you got a little bit of deposit on that. I will say looking at fiscal 2021 and Darcy's comments on EBITDA margins reflect this, there are some factors that we are going to be cautious about.

I mean, the first, as Ted likes to remind me, Ted Bloomberg, our COO is sitting next to me here is this is our first go-around with the combined company and stuff will happen. And we are trying to be thoughtful and providing contingencies for that stuff because the alternative is, it gets dealt with by people just working faster instead of smarter. And that's not a good answer.

The second is, as you commented, we have a little bit of a headwind from interest rates relative to fiscal 2020, of course. And as Darcy commented, our members are doing what we've told them to do. That is for the long-term, putting away money in investments. And that's good for us in the long-term. But it does pressure margins a little bit in the short-term. A way to think about it is in the fourth quarter basically for the first time ever, we had roughly the same number of dollars growth in investments as we had in cash.

And again, I think that reflects our members doing the right thing. But it does weigh a little bit on fiscal 2021. So we've tried to like put something in the bank there but at the same time, we’re going to continue to be conservative and then if we have the chance to exceed, we’ll exceed. But we think that that the guidance we’ve offered represents a good start on the year.

Kevin Hartman

That’s really helpful. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anne Samuel from JP Morgan. You may begin.

Anne Samuel

Hey, guys. Congrats on a great quarter.

Jon Kessler

Hi, Anne.

Anne Samuel

As we think about the revenue outlook for next year, how should we be thinking about the cadence of the revenue synergies coming on throughout the year?

Darcy Mott

Yes. As you know we have couple of different pieces of the – what we called, the revenue synergies or the execution of those. The bulk of them, there’s a little bit down into interchange and that will start coming on fairly rapidly and pretty early in the year. The two pieces of custodial revenue synergy, we’re king of half and half between our client health funds and giving optimization of those. That is already started and we’re working, we’ve got those fund separated and now we’re just working on getting those into the right accounts that we can get the yield that we would desire on those.

And so that activity will happen in this first quarter and then for the remainder of the year, I think that that should that that should play itself out. The other one is the harder one is – and Jon talked about this is a moving the WageWorks HSA platforms onto our platforms. There’s a lot of work going on in that and that will happen throughout the year. And so that one will be more back-loaded as far as seeing the actual result of the uplift from the synergy on the revenue as we get those transition from the former platforms to new rate agreements and new platforms within HealthEquity on the HSA platform.

Jon Kessler

Yes. I would say, we said this at JPM, but it’s perhaps worth repeating here. This issue of the legal framework in which the predecessor custodians resigned and these accounts are transitioned to HealthEquity is something we had to work out, we’ve now worked it out with, I don’t know, 95% of the legacy custodian account holders and certainly the large ones, most notably, BNY Mellon. And that train is kind of left the station, it’s not kind of left the station, it’s left the station. And now it’s about assuring a smooth of possible experience for our members, for our clients and for our partners.

And we’re doing our best within that framework to do so. That will be a piece of the work to do this year as Darcy says, we indicated to you early on and what the synergy number would be from that activity and that will come on over the course of the year and we’ve committed to complete that process in fiscal 2021. So we’re not talking about this anymore after that.

And so that’s where we are. But a lot of work is going into this right now and that’s not just work at HealthEquity. It’s our partners and our employers and our members and we very much appreciate that since, this is not work that anyone was planning on before the transaction was announced in the series of events that created kind of moving forward.

Anne Samuel

That’s very helpful. And then maybe just a follow-up to that. How should be thinking about the yield on the WageWorks assets kind of relative to the 2.4% that you guide on the HealthEquity assets?

Jon Kessler

We would – and I’ll kind of – we would encourage you not to think about it that way, because it would – we commented early on about the gross synergy that you could expect from those dollars moving over to the HealthEquity platform. And I want to say, it was in the range of $12 million of synergy.

And we would encourage you to just think about it that way and we will do it in the first – in the fourth quarter, when we report as we did in the third is, we’ll break out the dollars so you can see the dollars that are subject to our 2.4% guidance, and then the dollars that are really subject to the synergy. So you don’t double count or drive yourself crazy. There is some potential variability there, obviously, rates have waggled around quite a bit over the last month or two with the Corona virus in all that. But all that having been said, I think if you think about it as a synergy that will be realized or that will be achieved over the course of the year and then realized fully in fiscal 2020 – some of it will be realized this year, but it will be realized fully in fiscal 2022. I think you’re going to have a lot less of a headache.

Anne Samuel

That makes sense. Thanks very much guys.

Jon Kessler

Thanks, Anne.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Greg Peters from Raymond James. You may begin.

Greg Peters

Good afternoon. Hey, Darcy, should we infer that you’re in the dog house since Jon isn’t giving you the doctoral designation, like, he’s giving to other people there. And when is the Vice Chair, who’s a real doctor, going to comment on this?

Darcy Mott

Well, Steve, do you have any comment on this stuff.

Steve Neeleman

That’s a two part question. Thank you very much, Greg.

Greg Peters

I knew that was coming. So if I look at your results, so what I’m ultimately getting to is the active account numbers, but I was looking at your the – your share of HSA sales at HealthEquity. It looks like it’s about 25% of the new sales in the market according to Devenir. And then if I look at the difference in the growth between last year and this year in actives, and then take away the acquired piece, that only leaves me with about 350,000 new accounts. Maybe I’m mixing apples and oranges here, but maybe you can help give us some context around the active account number and its growth versus the total HSA account growth number.

Darcy Mott

Yes. I think that the way that we look at it is that we look at the actives as a percentage of the total versus the total accounts. And I think that that number changes about 3% a year. I think that was true last year and it’s probably true this year. And so there’s activity that’s going on there, accounts drop off. Some of them actually come back on. And so that’s what we’ve seen is that – about that 3% differential.

Greg Peters

Was there any change in your retention in the fourth quarter or for the year as we think about year-over-year comps?

Jon Kessler

Yeah. So we’ll go ahead.

Darcy Mott

Yes. Go ahead.

Jon Kessler

So we had a pretty good season for renewals. You’re now reminding me, I probably should’ve commented on this. We actually had quite a few of our largest enterprise customers up for renewal this year and Mary Lynn Yakel and the team worked that process, did a fantastic job there. As you know, Greg, I think early in the year, we had one case in particular that we talked about that was one we didn’t renew that cost us 20,000-odd accounts. But as we’ve talked about before, there’s going to be those cases. And we learned from that very quickly and adjusted and it didn’t happen twice. So we felt pretty good about our renewal cycle.

I think overall, what’s maybe difficult about the math you’re doing is and we’ll think about, whether there’s some way we can reconcile this for you. But it’s kind of – it’s a funny year, because of the add of the WageWorks accounts and what’s active and not on that front. And the numbers are a little bit funny this year and we would just – we do think that the right approach is to focus on, and certainly, we’re most excited about the focus on the growth in new accounts, which by their definition or all active and as well as the continued growth and assets and so forth.

Greg Peters

Great. And then my second question was around your comment in the prepared remarks. You said expect some attrition in CDBs in fiscal year 2021. Can you tell us what you meant by that?

Jon Kessler

Yeah. Thank you for that. Actually, normally, I get on you for asking the fourth part of a question, but in this case, I won’t – I appreciate that. One thing that we talked about a little bit, but I think is a little bit – I think, it’s transparent or opaque. The one that’s hard to see, is with CDBs importantly there are accounts that are on the books early in the year that will flow off over the course of the year.

And initially, our hope had been that we would be able to just report and sort of take those out just to have consistent numbers, but we – as we got into it, it became clear that, first of all, because they do generate revenue, while you have them. And because it’s not always exactly clear on January 1, what will or won’t come out of that group of run out type accounts. We concluded that it was better off not to try and do it.

And so, we’ll talk about this, I think a little bit more when we report Q4. But it’s just a way to say on the CDB front – the first thing is on the CDB front, in the middle quarters, we’ll likely see depending on sales and so forth, we’ll see a little bit of drop off as those run out accounts come off the books and then the same thing will happen again, year after year where the CDB number will have a seasonality to it. But as you know, this is the first time we’re reporting CDB on a quarter-over-quarter basis, so it’s a metric we’ll just have to get used to.

The second commentary there is, as Ted as want to protect. We don’t want to be in the business of running business that is ultimately where we can’t serve our customers well and can’t do so profitably. And so we’re confident that as we go through the process of integrations that we will identify cases that should churn. And we just want you to be aware that that’s something that may happen over the course of the year and we’ll try and offset that with new sales, of course. But we’re also not going to shy away from it. So our guidance reflects a little bit of conservatism.

Bill Otten

Yes. One thing that Greg, that we – Legacy HealthEquity, we’ve had these metrics that we’ve tried to report consistently every quarter. And as we got the 6.8 million CDBs, we’ve been trying to want to accumulate them on a regular reporting basis that we can consistently report. So the one thing that we’ve clarified is that if you had an FSA last year and you’ve renewed a new FSA this year and there’s a runoff period, so there’s an overlap. In those cases, we are only counting one account for that person. We’re not counting two FSAs for them.

Now, what Jon was talking about is the runoff is somebody who had one last year who has a runoff period. They’re actually active and they’re paying a fee for some period of time. And the runoffs can vary between three months to even longer periods sometimes. So in those cases we are continuing to report them, but we will report in our first quarter the extent that those runoff during that runoff period. And so we’re trying to just put some rules around what we call an account that we’re reporting for this purposes.

Greg Peters

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question will come from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research. You may begin.

Chris Howe

This is Chris Howe sitting in for Alex. Good afternoon. You had mentioned in the past from a broader sense, whether it be health plan and retirement plan partners or direct to employer and broker assisted markets. Can you talk about these respective markets as it plays into your fiscal year 2021 guidance? And more specifically about the margin accretion that you’re expecting, how that plays into your expectations of investments versus cash for fiscal year 2021?

Jon Kessler

Yes. I’ll hit the first one. Do you want to hit the second?

Darcy Mott

Sure.

Jon Kessler

So the four sort of markets you described, sort of direct employer, broker assisted both of which have a flavor of direct and then the network partners primarily health and retirement. If you look at those together, they represent, I think according to the last numbers, Devenir threw out something like 84%, 85%, 86% of all new HSAs that are open. And our goal really is to have the strongest possible footprint across each of those segments. So as Bill commented, I think that one of the effects of getting our sales team aligned early and all on new comp plans and just nice and neat and clean and working is that on the direct side we’re able to hit the ground running.

Bill’s team, Gary Robinson and others are out there building our relationships. And in some ways reintroducing the company to the broker community with a solution that we know that they really want. And then as we talked about the health side remains in good shape and retirement, we set out this goal to get to about 25% market coverage early on as that market begins to develop and we’ve met it. So they each contribute in some ways to our sales expectations in the FY2021. And we’ll see how it goes.

This is – we’ve always tried to be where the accounts are. It’s like that joke about, why people rob banks, because that’s where the money is. I think that was Jesse – someone named Jesse James or Jesse somebody. And so that’s where we’re trying to be. With regard to your second question, which was I think about the role of the movement from cash to investments and the effect on our guidance.

Darcy Mott

So, in our release, we said that we had $650 million that went from cash to investments on a net. There’s some movement back and forth, but that $650 million last year was like maybe $375 million. So one, we acknowledge that, but what is really actually exciting to us is that more and more our members are figuring out that these accounts should be used not as spending accounts, but in long-term retirement savings accounts. And in doing so, they move more money into investments. The interesting part about that that it’s a little bit harder to model is that those people who become, what we call investors versus just savers, they still maintain a balance of cash in their account.

They may keep their deductible in there. They may keep some – maybe even their out of pocket max. But they keep some base layer of cash. And so what we’re really trying to do is migrate people from spenders to savers to investors and we’re trying to anticipate that. But there’s clearly was an acceleration this year with respect to people moving more money into investments. To think, that we have now $2.9 billion of invested assets in HSAs. Five years ago, you would never have thought that would occur. But it’s because people are figuring out that these are really long-term retirement savings accounts.

Jon Kessler

And I think for the long-term, I should say by the way, Ted ever the perfectionist points out that it was Willie Sutton. But in any event – but if you think about this from a longer-term perspective, our view is that ultimately the average HSA at maturity will have balances in that kind of $15,000 range. And that can only happen if people are investing. They’re not going to have 23% years like folks had last year, right, every year. But their investments are going to grow a lot faster than their cash and also they’re naturally going to look at investments as a multiyear thing. So we feel like although progress is still not as fast as we want. We certainly felt the impact I think of both the markets overall shift, our increased focus with our retirement partners and the work – the sort of hand to hand combat that the team does every day along with our partners and clients to educate members.

Chris Howe

That’s helpful. And I’m sure as you see this acceleration, newer members are becoming more aware of the investment opportunity.

Jon Kessler

We hope so.

Chris Howe

Thanks for taking the questions.

Jon Kessler

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Donald Hooker from KeyBanc. You may begin.

Donald Hooker

Great. Good afternoon. A question, as you’re contemplating your fiscal 2021 for revenue guidance, I think in the past you talked about WageWorks being at maybe $400 million – correct me if I’m wrong, but I think $410 million, $420 million revenue run rate that had declined from some attrition as you described to us in the past. How should we think about that number going forward? What can you share with us on that revenue line?

Jon Kessler

Well, it’s actually getting very hard for us to do. Because obviously, as the business grows that growth is just growth of the business as opposed to growth of Wage or what have you. But I think that remains a good baseline. We did say Don in the third quarter, when we reported that at that point that we felt like on a sort of apples to apples basis, we had done a little bit better than the top end of that range with the Wage business. But not much, I mean, somewhere in the 35s. And I think the continued discussion of sort of stability here in this call kind of reflects that, I think that would be about right. But again, we added accounts on the Wage platforms on the HSA side. Obviously, we had new sales of our CDBs that we wouldn’t have had without Wage. And so it’s a little bit difficult for me to unpack all that as time goes on.

Bill Otten

Well, no, we’ve tried to unpack it. But as we look at these revenue streams, they really do as we transition in HSA from Wage platform to HealthEquity platform, whose revenue is that, for example. Or if we transition some of our CDBs over to the Wage platform, is that Wage revenue or is that HealthEquity revenue, it just going to get very muddy going forward. So we’re trying to give you overall guidance for the company and not tend to kind of split up between the two.

Donald Hooker

And you mentioned in your prepared remark comments, that there might be some aggressive pricing. I think somebody used the word aggressive. I know in the past…

Bill Otten

It wasn’t me.

Steve Neeleman

That was you. It was you. It was Bill.

Jon Kessler

It was Bill. Bill, the sales guy.

Donald Hooker

Yes. But I think you guys had talked about that being part of the strategy here, that service fee per member going down. I guess your forward-looking guidance is contemplating and continuation of that or an acceleration of that. Just the word aggressive jumped out to me.

Darcy Mott

Yes. Let me make a distinction there. We have historically talked about service revenue per average HSA going down 5% to 10%. We had discontinued talking about it in that realm because we have 12.8 million total accounts now versus 5 million HSAs. And so doing that metric on a per HSA basis doesn’t make any sense anymore. Unfortunately, we don’t have the historical data to give you that, but now, because every quarter now, we’re reporting not only average HSAs, but also average total accounts. And you can look at that total service revenue bucket and see how that performs. We believe that the HSA phenomenon that we’ve always talked about will still occur as we trade-off service revenue versus custodial revenue, which we will do – continue to do.

But because there’s not a custodial revenue component, so much associated with the CDBs, they probably have a little bit more stable service revenue per account than what an HSA might exhibit. So we’re cautious about what that will be going forward. We’re taking a look at that as we have opportunities to sell more of these. And so we’ll provide you the information. We’re not giving any particular guidance whether that number is going to go up or down, but we think it’ll be a little bit more stable over time.

Jon Kessler

I think, Darcy, and Bill, I invites you to comment on this. Bill rolled out to his team over the course of the last 90 days or so. A, our pricing approach that we’re taking as a combined company and it’s really one historically the way that as a client you would earn a lower HSA service fee was, I said that you had one way to do it, which is more assets, right. Now in addition to that, you have another tool which is to buy the total solution from us. And maybe, Bill, you can kind of comment on that and how you perceive that it’s been received in the marketplace.

Bill Otten

Sure, Jon. If that feel easy the more products and services you buy from us, the more you can say it, aggressive, we can get on pricing. So what were we found is that the market wants to buy more than one of these services together, so prior to the WageWorks acquisition, we were very strong if you want to buy HSA. But there were things like gym reimbursement that we couldn’t offer before. Now we’re able to offer that. So when different organizations are looking at buying a more robust bundle from us HSA, plus FSA, plus HRA, plus Commuter, COBRA or gym reimbursement, then we can get much more aggressive on the overall pricing.

Donald Hooker

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo. You may begin.

Jamie Stockton

Good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, maybe the first one, just to follow-up on part of what Donald was asking about, I mean, is there a number for the January quarter for WageWorks fruition that we should think about as far as revenue contribution?

Jon Kessler

I don’t think we have one to give you right now. But let us figure out how we can come back to you either in the interim or when we report the quarter.

Jamie Stockton

Okay. And then I would love to get your thoughts on churn for these non-HSA accounts. We have historical data that has kind of trained us to think about churn for the gross HSA accounts. I think in kind of the – let’s say 2.5% or 3% range. And then the active accounts were the ones that, that aren’t active or gone, like we see that it’s maybe closer to 10%. With the metrics that you’re going to report on the non-HSA accounts just on an annual basis, is there a maybe a near term and a long term way that we should think about churn as we try to model the account base out there?

Jon Kessler

Yes. Well, I mean, a couple of thoughts. I mean, the first is that the issue of gross churn is less critical in terms of a model – from a modeling perspective, because a new account and an existing account look pretty much the same, if they’re, let’s say an HRA, whereas a new HSA and a lost HSA look different, that makes, if you see what I’m saying. So I think that what we’ll have to do is, I think we’ll have to work with it a little over time. If I just think about this from an industry perspective, you will typically see churn in the CDB markets kind of running in the high single digits annually and kind of the difference between a good year and a bad year.

It could be low mid-teens versus mid single digits, if that makes any sense. And the way to think about it is some of that churn is just a function of business continuation and so forth. And then some is you lose customers. And of course, there are offsets in terms of your ability to make those products more profitable year-over-year. But that’s probably the way I would think about it as a baseline in terms of what we actually experience. We’ll take a look at it and try and give you more information as time goes on.

Jamie Stockton

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sandy Draper from SunTrust. You may begin.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. A couple of questions in there, maybe both for Bill. Bill, I think in the prepared remarks you commented about 134 additional RFPs that came in the fourth quarter. I just want to clarify, is that business that you closed in the fourth quarter? Or is that RFPs that are setting up for fiscal 2021? And then also maybe comment a little bit about the different response to people who are Wage customers and how receptive they are to your HealthEquity HSA versus HealthEquity HSA customers who are now looking at the CDBs. Is there – are you noticing any difference in terms of receptivity or is it about equal? Thanks.

Bill Otten

No. Thanks, Yearley. Yes, those 136 RFPs are preparing for this coming selling season, especially in the large market. There were some smaller ones that came in that were still for this past year, but we’re seeing much more activity with large groups coming to market this year and getting ready for January 1 go lives of 2021. So again, it’s kind of early days. It’s a lot of work that we have to do to get those RFPs done now. But as we said earlier, we’re able to check more boxes in those RFPs when we respond because we have more products and services to offer now than we did prior to the acquisition.

As far as the receptivity, what we’re finding is that a lot of brokers, consultants, employer clients, they wanted to understand the message. The reason for the acquisition of WageWorks, and it’s given us the ability to have what Steve Neeleman always refers to as much more face time with our partners and with employers because they wanted to understand the long term strategy of what we’re doing and bringing these two companies together. And so what we have found is that that increased activity has directly turned into more opportunities for us, which should turn into more sales for us this year.

So the receptivity has been very positive. We’ve had some conversations where partners didn’t completely want to come along at first, but once we had a chance to talk to them and explain how this would help make their business more sticky their response has been extremely positive.

Sandy Draper

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mark Marcon from Baird. You may begin.

Mark Marcon

Thank you, Jon. Hey everybody. Hey, good looking. Just wondering with regards to the 31% to 33%, that’s without all of the benefit of the wage asset transfer, correct. So how do we think about, what’s incremental beyond fiscal 2021 just – in terms of just thinking about the pacing there?

Darcy Mott

Well, I would go back to like Jon did earlier when we talked about when we did our IPO, I think our EBITDA margin was 25, and growing to 29, and then we got into the 30s and then eventually into the 40s. The pace of that depends on first of all, executing on the strategy, first of all getting the assets moved over and then selling more HSAs and getting more custodial revenue overtime and rates obviously come into play on that. But that is really what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to move those overall EBITDA margins north as we go forward. The timing and the pace of that really kind of depends on all of those various factors, that’s what we’re getting after.

Mark Marcon

Okay.

Jon Kessler

I mean, I would just need to, I think, look, the best form of margin expansion is top line growth. And there are a couple of things we’re doing this year that if our sole objective was optimizing margin in fiscal 2021, we might not do. But we think will help us in terms of long-term top line growth. So for example, one of – all of our favorites just culturally is that we committed back in September that we would bring all of our customer service back to the United States. HealthEquity has been U.S.-based legacy wage had sort of a mixed model. And we said and we get it done originally in fiscal 2021. I think Ted not to put, well Ted doesn’t have a mic, but not to put them on the spot. But since he doesn’t have a mic, we’re going to get that done. I think we said in the second quarter.

Ted Bloomberg

Yes.

Darcy Mott

There you go second quarter. And that will give our customers very tangible evidence of that of our commitment to service, particularly, customers who are new to HealthEquity, as they are making buying decisions into 01/01/2021 in our fiscal 2022. So I guess that’s a bit of a long way of saying Mark that we do feel like that there is margin expansion ahead.

Second point I make is that the other big driver of margins beyond the top line go forward is the actual platform consolidation itself. We’re going to get done the HSA platforms this year and we’ll make a start on, we’ll put a few in the bank on the legacy CDB platforms. But we will not this year have fully achieved or realized the synergies that we expect once this company is operating on a single set of go-forward platform.

And Ted often says to me, and others, I really cannot wait – how do you say it, I can’t wait for 18 months. Now it’s only like 13 months though. But I can’t wait to have that because it’s not only good for margins; it’s also good for our people. It means that everyone’s working on stuff that’s career advancing for them and everyone’s, all of our strengths are being put in the right direction.

So if you go back to the point of the transaction, I think there was some question, well, are you buying a bunch of low margin business? And the answer so far in terms of the results we’ve put out and the guidance we’ve put out is no. Right? It’s going to take us some time to get to where we know we can be. But we feel very good about the margin opportunities both from top line and from taking costs out of the business.

Mark Marcon

That’s great. And then with regards to the cross sales in terms of the RFPs, is the commuter, the most common request? That’s one question. And then secondly, what are you seeing with regards to the competitive response both to the waggle and interest rates and to you being a much more formidable comprehensive competitor?

Jon Kessler

Why don’t Bill, you want to hit that first one?

Bill Otten

Sure. We are seeing a vast majority of the RFPs coming in with multiple products right now. We are – we do get standalone RFPs for commuter and COBRA and other products. But by far, we’ve seen a doubling of the multiple RFPs coming in. If I had to say which product we see the most of standalone right now, I’d say it’s COBRA.

Mark Marcon

Great.

Jon Kessler

And then with regard to the second part of your question, I think it sort of had two parts. With regard to competitive response, look, I think the basic response is that competitors are going to try and figure out a way to also offer their own total solution. And you can see that, I think in some of the spending that some of our competitors have talked about doing in this – in Q4 and Q1, some of the sort of platform activity.

And from my perspective, I don’t want to be that guy who’s like imitation is the best form of flattery. But I actually think if it wasn’t the right analysis in the first place, people wouldn’t be following. And so it kind of reinforces itself and we think given that, that we have a very unique asset in this regard that ultimately, I mean, I’m sure that will work to some of their benefit too, but it really worked our benefit. The fact that that competitors will be reinforcing the same message that we’re sending in the marketplace.

Steve Neeleman

So I was going to say one thing. I was on the call this morning. Mark went with one of our transition accounts. These are folks that are on legacy wage platform or they’re moving over to HealthEquity for HSAs and it was remarkable to hear this had benefits – long-term – long time had a benefits for large company, say, precisely what we believe that thesis was, which is we just want to deal with one company to handle of these HSAs and consumer-directed benefits. It makes it easier for us. We don’t have a huge staff and we want one solution partner to go to. And I thought, man, when we are on call later this afternoon and I said tape that and we just play it for you. I don’t know if that was legal, Bill might have not liked it.

Jon Kessler

But he’s probably not legal.

Steve Neeleman

Not – probably not legal, but especially…

Jon Kessler

Given our partners right now.

Steve Neeleman

Yes, that’s right. Partners are plenty.

Ted Bloomberg

But it is, Mark, I mean it is nice to hear the thesis reinforced, not by our own people, but by the people on the market that are saying, yes, we just want a deal with you. We hear great things about HealthEquity. We’re thrilled that we’re going to be on the platform. We don’t have to go to multiple companies to provide these solutions to us.

Mark Marcon

That’s great. And then one point of clarification, could you just, I think I misheard something. The active HSAs, what’s the client retention rate there?

Jon Kessler

Well, the active, if you break out the HealthEquity – yes, I haven’t seen it.

Ted Bloomberg

You sort of offered a number and we didn’t comment on it, I guess.

Jon Kessler

Right. What I said is that…

Mark Marcon

Somebody offered a number and you didn’t comment on it. And so, I didn’t know if that was a correct number or not?

Jon Kessler

Not our number.

Ted Bloomberg

Yes. It's not our number.

Steve Neeleman

Yes. What I was saying, Mark, was that if you look at just the legacy HealthEquity book, we've had about a 3% increase from each year of how many, the growth of inactive or non-active accounts. On the wage front until we get them transitioned they – because of the way they are on their platforms is they're all active.

Jon Kessler

We're not going to bring them over if they're inactive because if you recall, the rationale for having the active accounts really boils down to the fact that if you close the account and the account has useful data and so forth in it, you're foreclosing a tax opportunity for that member since the legacy custodial platforms that which I didn't have a lot of that information, it really would not have made sense for us to bring them over.

And frankly, since wage was paying a fixed fee per account, regardless of balance for those accounts, they too were not terribly interested for good reasons in having those accounts stick around. So that's something we're pleased that we're going to be able to offer to our customers going forward. And it's – it is what it is. It's not crazy. That's why we report both numbers and let you look at them. But it's a nice benefit to have.

You asked one other question, I want to make sure we got too, which was the response to interest rates. I guess, I think that first of all, I want to say that this cycle more than any before has shown from my perspective anyway, the benefit of how we do things and the benefit of the diversity of – an increasing diversity of our bank partners. And we've had really good cooperation. Some people need more money, some people need less, some people need different durations but participation in our cash program is higher than ever before. And I really think we benefit from the fact, I really can't stress this enough from the fact that all of that work goes on in a way that is sort of the business of going out and selling HSAs and going out and educating our members and all of that is sort of sheltered from it.

Whereas I do think it's the case that you see some of our competitors, they'll like turn it on and turn it off depending on what's going on in the rate environment. And I think for a business of our size that would be very hard to do. And it means that, Bill and his – yes, I just think about like Bill's commission plans. They're not tied to interest rates. So, we don't want his people waking up in the morning and going and looking at what 10 year T-Bills did last night. Leave that to us, right. We no kidding, but we do want them to be waking up and looking at their pipelines and the stability that we have with the cash management program has definitely proven helpful just in terms of managing the business.

Darcy Mott

Thanks Mark.

Mark Marcon

That's really helpful perspective. Thanks.

Jon Kessler

Thanks Mark.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Allen Lutz from Bank of America. You may begin.

Allen Lutz

Thanks for taking the questions. Legacy HealthEquity cash AUM was lighter than what you guys guided about 1.5 months ago. Can you talk about what drove that?

Darcy Mott

Yes. There was movement from cash to investments that we saw a fairly sizable amount of that that occurred in January. People got their pre funds loaded in from their employers and when they were investors, they were right on it. They moved it quickly. And then a little bit of it came from, as John said we had some movement from one of these employers that we had lost earlier in the year. And then they converted all of their assets, including their investments to cash and so then it came out of cash.

Allen Lutz

Got it. Thanks Darcy. And my follow-up, one of your competitors spoke recently about slower growth from their existing employer clients. Can you talk about what you're seeing within your existing employer customer base?

Jon Kessler

Yes. We have, I mean, let me first say our recall that if you go back a couple of years, we began investing in our AE Group and then in some content and technology from the marketing side to kind of keep things growing at our existing clients. And I think that continues to pay dividends. I don't know that we have all the numbers in yet, if that makes any sense in terms of dividing everything between existing employer and new employer, that's a little tricky to do with the smaller groups and whatnot.

But our existing groups appear to have performed quite healthfully and so, while obviously there's – you have to continue to add groups, right? Or else eventually you run out of people. But I think we felt pretty good about where we ended up the year and I look at some of the things that we're doing that has been commented on by our customers whether it's the association with Dave Ramsey that kind of provides a different tilt on HSAs or on the other end, it's some of the little things like providing extra support during open enrollment.

There's a lot that goes into that, but, but my sense is that when the dust clears, that our existing employers will done well at it. The difference in commentary may in part reflect employer size. Since we have a – our footprint generally skews a little bit larger because HealthEquity historically did most of its direct selling into large groups. You have the ability to grow, whereas much smaller groups, they tend to be either they're all in or they're not in.

So the other factor that I think did play a bit of a role in this is a, I think Bill you mentioned, we have something like 85,000 members now who are – have integrated health and wealth that is to say, they're able to look at their HSA and 401k balances along with each other, across et cetera. And when you look at that group in isolation, you definitely see that there's all of the trends you want to see happening happen faster. And so that probably helped us as well.

Allen Lutz

Great. Thanks Jon.

Jon Kessler

Thanks, Allen.

Darcy Mott

You call Allen – Allen's Mr. 300 now. Isn't that right? Am I allowed to say that? I'm not allowed to say that. Never mind, I didn't say anything.

Jon Kessler

That was his batting average.

Darcy Mott

It’s his batting average. Oh thank you. It’s not – there’s no banging of trash cans.

Operator

Thanks for. And our next question comes from the line of Lee Lueder from Deutsche Bank. You may begin.

Lee Lueder

Hey, thanks for taking the question. So your FY 2021 revenue guidance range is pretty narrow. If interest rates go substantially lower because of coronavirus or whatever else, it’s safe to say you're still pretty comfortable with that range?

Darcy Mott

Yes. With respect to the interest rate for the Legacy HealthEquity assets that we get generate the custodial revenue for the bulk of it. Those contracts are pretty well in place and we've given guidance to that number of what we expect the yield to be. And so that helps us stabilize that revenue source.

Jon Kessler

Yes. I think, too, if you look at domestic rate behavior in the commercial market, particularly in the bank savings market there hasn't been the same waggle that we've seen in treasuries and elsewhere in reaction to coronavirus. So I guess, first of all we certainly feel well protected in terms of fiscal 2021 and hopefully everyone will stay well and, and this thing will pass in the international markets. But absent, an effect on economic activity in the U.S. it does not appear to be having a huge impact on U.S. rates that is to say within the savings environment.

Lee Lueder

Okay. Thank you.

Darcy Mott

Thanks Lee.

Jon Kessler

Thanks for asking. We’re all ready for that one. We like research. We've practiced.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Jon Kessler

Well thanks everyone. We look forward to talking to everyone in a little over a month. Is that right? To announce Q4 and hopefully we'll have more fun and surprises of the good kind in-store for you. So again thanks everyone and I will see you in a month.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.