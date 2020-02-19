Gazprom: Investor Day Update

As some of you know, after being long Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) a few times, I have been warning that natural gas pricing in Europe has seen significant deterioration. Since the European export market is the source of most of Gazprom's profits, this development greatly increases the risk of investing in Gazprom shares for now. Only very recently did this risk truly start flowing through Gazprom's profit and loss statement.

Gazprom just had its Investor Day (February 11). In the context of this Investor Day, Gazprom provided several figures which allow us to roughly calculate what was happening during Q4 2019. Other sources of information then allow us to peer into early 2020.

So, what were some of the most interesting things we learned during the Investor Day presentation? I'd say the following:

Gazprom gave us an estimate for the average 2019 natural gas price sold outside the former Soviet Union. This was $203/mcm versus $246/mcm in 2018.

Gazprom gave us the volume of sales for Europe … 199 bcm in 2019 versus 202 bcm in 2018.

Gazprom also produced an estimate of IFRS earnings for 2019: $21.4 billion, versus $23.3 billion in 2018.

Gazprom put forth a chart for 9M 2019, where it showed the type of pricing contracts it holds in its gas sales into Europe. This actually shows around two-thirds of natural gas export sales are exposed to natural gas pricing in Europe (at several points of the curve, with 1-month ahead being apparently the largest, but also with spot exposure).

Gazprom estimated new pipeline projects could produce around $9 billion in incremental EBITDA when at full capacity (a bit over 20% of 2018's EBITDA). However, no more assumptions were given for pricing, and the EBITDA projection is out to 2030.

Gazprom might pay 2019 dividends based on unadjusted net profits. The apparent reason here is that, if the dividend policy was followed to the letter, 2019 dividends would come in lower than 2018s. Ignoring this rule might allow for stable to higher dividends based on 2019's earnings.

Near-Term Implications

The indicated levels for net profit and average selling prices tell us just how hard Q4 2019 already was.

Consider the following. At the 9M 2019 waypoint, Gazprom net profits were actually still up by around 3%. So, in Q4 2019 alone, the entire year was driven to a ~8.2% drop in net profits.

This implies that Q4 2019 earnings were down ~44% year on year, which was even worse than the -43% that Gazprom reported for Q3 2019. As Gazprom moves into 2020, net profit drops of this magnitude or worse should start being reported on a regular basis.

Still The Elephant In The Room

Why do I say "net profit drops of this magnitude or worse"?

Well, because the main variable feeding into these net profits is natural gas pricing in Europe. And that has, once again, gotten even worse. Indeed, such pricing has now taken out the lows seen during summer 2019. This has happened in spite of more favorable seasonality (winter).

Source: ICE

Of note, the drop became even steeper into 2020. So, Q1 2020 stands to be more aggressive than Q4 2019 was. This means the Q1 2020 net profit drop should be larger than Q4 2019's 44%. Between more unfavorable natural gas prices and fewer one-off positive financial effects, we should be looking at 45-60% net profit drops into 2020.

Conclusion

In my view, although Gazprom has shown recent weakness, it's still not fully reacting to the extremely negative developments taking place in Europe's natural gas market. The risk of the stock falling further continues to be significant.

Unless European natural gas pricing improves, I predict that Gazprom will enter 2020 reporting 45-60% net profit drops in the first two quarters. Whether the stock reacts to that or not remains to be seen.

The 2020 comparison base will become easier from Q3 2020 onwards. The natural gas balance in Europe should also become easier by then. Naturally, 2020's winter should also be a bit more normal (and thus, more favorable) than 2019s, bringing much needed colder weather.

On a positive note, Gazprom seems to want to maintain high dividends through this very unfavorable period and beyond. Also, of course, Gazprom starts from a very low earnings multiple (~3.9x), though a 50% net profit drop could make that multiple less obviously enticing (~7.8x).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.