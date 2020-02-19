Tesla's Big Revenue Shift In 2019

This seems to explain the rush to get the new Model Y out to the U.S. market in 1Q 2020.

It appears that sales of Tesla's Model 3 are close to peaking out not only in the U.S. but possibly in several foreign markets.

Numbers always tell us interesting stories. That has always been my fascination with accounting. Corporate CEOs and top managers can tell investors and the press all sorts of stories, but a deep dive into a company's numbers always flush out the facts.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) released its annual 10-K report (here) last week. Over the weekend, I have been reading through the pages of boilerplate and mind-numbing statements looking for a few interesting facts in the numbers.

Where a company sells its products and makes its revenues can often tell you a lot about a company's path to growth or upcoming pitfalls or roadblocks.

Shifting Revenues in 2019

Since going public in 2010, the vast majority of Tesla's revenues have come from the U.S. But 2019 marked a major turning point where revenue generated in the United States actually fell by over $2.2 billion. This was only the second time in Tesla's history where U.S. revenue fell YoY, occurring for the first time in 2013-2014 when total revenue fell by a mere $8 million.

(All charts and graphs by the author).

Fortunately, Tesla's global revenue continued to grow in 2019 but a major shift can be found in the numbers.

In looking at the above chart we find the following:

1) As mentioned, U.S. revenue declined by $2.218 billion in 2019.

2) The combined revenues of the U.S., China, Norway, and the Netherlands grew just $16 million ($18.407B vs. $18.423B) in 2019. So these other countries had to pick up the slack created by the U.S.

3) All but the above $16 million of the $3.117B in revenue growth in 2019 occurred in countries other than the four broken out in Tesla's numbers and represented a more than 100% increase over 2018. It will be interesting to see if these numbers continue to grow in 2020 and if Tesla will disclose where this growth is actually happening.

Now if we look at the above graph several other items become clear.

The peak in U.S. revenues in 3Q18 and 4Q18 was directly related to the massive growth in Model 3 deliveries as Tesla ramped up production to fill a huge backlog of orders. This activity came at the expense of revenues in other markets at the same time. This points out that Tesla was constrained by having just the Fremont plant building all of its vehicles. The new Shanghai plant should help increase production in 2020. The total deliveries that will come from this new plant remain to be determined.

The growing revenues in "other" countries plateaued in 4Q19. We know part of this was the result of fewer shipments outside the U.S. in December and coincides with the Q4 push in U.S. sales as federal tax incentives were ending for Tesla in 2019. Despite better U.S. revenues in Q1 and Q2 YoY, revenues in Q3 and Q4 were decimated compared to 2018 down 39% and 34%, respectively.

What can we learn from this?

The introduction of new models causes a spike in revenue as we would expect. The introduction of the Model S in 2012, the Model X in 2015, and Model 3 in 2017 all produced increasingly larger spikes. But for the first time, the decline in U.S. deliveries caused a severe drop in annual revenue here. In past years, sales have continued higher despite aging models. Model 3 deliveries in the U.S. while declining in 2019, appear to have taken a huge hit in average sales price year over year. This fact was hidden in earlier financials since Tesla does not report deliveries by country, just global totals. The 4Q19 Quarterly Update disclosed Model 3 deliveries by region for the first time but was inconsistent with how revenues are reported. "North American deliveries" would include Canada and Mexico as well as the U.S.

We have all read the numbers in global deliveries of Models S&X that dropped over 33% in 2019 that I charted in my last article (Tesla Stock Price Goes Ballistic). While Model 3 deliveries are still growing globally, the U.S. revenue decline in 2019 would indicate that peak sales were reached just one year after the model's introduction. Unfortunately, no one is currently tracking or reporting estimated Tesla quarterly U.S. sales.

European sales of Model 3 began in February 2019 and should have another 6-12 months of growth unless Tesla can keep opening new markets but that is a costly endeavor. Tesla's poor EU Model 3 deliveries so far this year may be a result of a lack of inventory. The first Zeebrugge shipment of 2020 did not land until February 8. Two more will land soon with an additional three shipments headed for the Panama Canal at this time. A couple of those ships may not unload until early March. The impact of the new Chinese plant in Shanghai on production capacity is still to be determined once China gets back on its feet and past the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

U.S. revenues peaked in 4Q18 precisely when the full $7,500 FITC was ending for Tesla, meaning revenues were, and continued to be, highly dependent on incentives. We see that in countries like Norway, the U.K., and the Netherlands where incentives continue to boost sales.

The sharp drop in U.S. revenue may also explain Tesla's rush to introduce the Model Y in 2020. Tesla definitely needs new sources of revenue here at home but may face some stiff competition from manufacturers who can offer their buyers access to the full $7,500 FITC.

It is also time for Tesla to do a further breakdown of "other" revenues. Tesla broke out the Netherlands revenue for the first time in 3Q18. With over $6B in revenue in 2019 "Other" has become too big a category. It is time for any country generating more than $100 million in annual revenue to be separated out. This would help Tesla investors understand where growth is occurring and where it may have peaked.

Conclusion

Getting a full picture of Tesla's sales and revenues' future trajectories requires more than just reading the gross numbers in press releases and "Quarterly Updates," or listening to answers to very selective questions on earnings calls. With the recent stock price action, it seems few people are actually digging below the surface to understand what is really happening at Tesla. They are content to risk their money on the words of analysts, both bullish and bearish, who pontificate even before the release of critical information only found in 10-Qs and 10-Ks. Risking money on stocks without all the facts is not investing, but closer to gambling. I believe many recent stock sales were based more on FOMO (fear of missing out) than actual informed decisions.

The 2019 10-K raises serious concerns about the long-term market potential of new Tesla models. The Model S and Model X are still selling years after their introduction. Their sales benefitted from virtually zero competition in the last decade. That is no longer the case and the sharp decline in 2019 U.S. revenue could be the result of new competition or a lack of buyer interest. Either way, it is bad news for Tesla. Buyers will also have a lot more BEV models to choose from going forward both here and abroad.

Whether a lack of inventory is responsible for poor Model 3 sales in Europe (as reported by InsideEVs and others) so far this year is unclear. But if these numbers do not improve through the end of the quarter, the Model 3 could be in real trouble. It could also be why Tesla is moving quickly to establish the production of Model Y in both Shanghai and Berlin in addition to Fremont. This will no doubt be a pivotal quarter for Tesla and its stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.