Davide Campari-Milano's (DVDCF) CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you very much, good evening to all and thank you very much for joining us on this call. We have quite a bit to cover today, so I’ll jump straight into it with our full year results. If you can join me on Page number 4 of our presentation, I’ll kick off with the key highlights. As you can see from the numbers, we have a sustaining nice positive top-line, enabling us to continue fueling investments also back into the business for future growth.

Looking at the net sales on an organic side, we grew 5.9% and this despite some selective destocking in Japan as well as South Africa ahead of changes in route-to-market. We’ve had consistent outperformance of our key high-margin brands in core developed market. Looking at it by brand cluster, our global priorities outperformed, they grew by 7.3% mainly driven by Aperol and Campari. Our regional priorities are up 4.3%, thanks to Espolòn whilst local priorities are up 1.8%, thanks to the single-serve aperitifs, Crodino and Campari in Italy, as well as Wild Turkey read-to-drink in Australia.

Looking at it by geography, we have a good performance in high-margin markets, mostly driven by the U.S., Italy and the rest of Europe. We also have a recovery in South America and Russia, but as you know this is a quite volatile environment. On a reported basis, our net sales grew by 7.6% and this reflects a slight negative perimeter effect of minus 0.4%, but a nice positive foreign exchange effect of 2.1%, or €36 million. And this is mostly due to strengthened U.S. dollar versus the Euro.

Moving on to EBIT and adjusted EBIT; on an organic basis it grew by 6.7%, so this is slightly ahead of our organic sales growth, leading to 20 basis points of margin accretion. This as you can imagine is driven by organic gross margin expansion of 60 basis points, thanks to the positive sales mix and despite – I must say despite the agave headwinds and following reinvestments back into the business. A&P and SG&A together are dilutive by 40 bps.

In Q4, organic gross margin was slightly accretive only 10 basis points, but this was largely hindered by a very tough comp base last year where we have grown it by 230 basis points. On a reported basis we have a change of 7.7%, which takes into account the negative perimeter of 0.7% and a positive FX of 1.7%. Net profit on an adjusted basis reached €267.4 million, that’s up by 7.3%, and on a reported basis that reached €308.4 million, up 4.1%.

Cash flow, free cash flows generated stood at €258.5 million of which recurring free cash flow of €267.3 million. So on the back of this net debt came down to €777.4 million, which is a reduction of €68.9 million versus previous year driven by the positive cash flow and it’s obviously net of acquisitions as well as the real-estate disposal and incremental debt generated by the adoption of f IFRS16-’Leases’. So this brings us to a net debt to EBITDA adjusted ratio of 1.6 times at the end of last year.

We have a few other important resolutions to share. First of all on the dividend where the board is increasing a proposed full year dividend to €0.055 per share, so in other words an increase of 10% versus last year. And with regards to share buybacks, we’ll have the continuation of share buy-back program, which will be implemented up to an increased amount of €350 million in the next 12 months.

Moving on to Chart number 5, it’s an overview of the five past year, five years and how we’re delivering on strategy. And you can see the positive margin expansion, which is driven by the outperformance of the core high-margin brands and market combinations. The top of the chart, you see the outperformance of the global priorities versus the group average. On the bottom left, you see the gross margin improvement, which on a cumulative basis over five years reached 750 bps of which important to say 450 bps organic. And on the other side, the adjusted EBIT cumulative increase of 300 basis points of which 140 basis points organic. So the strong gross margin expansion driven by our sales mix improvement continued to fuel consistent investments in brand-building as well as strengthening our infrastructure for future growth.

Moving on to Page number 9, just to say that you can see there’s a healthy balance between developed and emerging markets, 80% versus 20%, the U.S. continuing to increase its share of the pie up to close to 27%, 26.9% to be exact, and Italy, our second market, at 19.9%. Moving on to our first region, the Americas had overall a nice organic growth of 5.8%. The U.S. grew by 5.3%, which is overall quite positive, double-digit growth on apparel, up 33.9% in shipments, but actually our depletions were up by 50%, so that shows you the momentum of the brand, Espolòn up 34.4%, Russell’s also double-digit at 18.1%. We’ve also had positive performance as a Campari, Wild Turkey, Wray&Nephew Overproof and Grand Marnier. Cynar and Averna also registered positive growth, quite strong growth, but off a small base. And as you can expect SKYY declined due to both the competitive pressure in flavors, but mostly due to also the destocking we have done on that sub-range of the brand.

Moving on to Jamaica, Jamaica had a very strong year, up 17.6% and as you know this is quite a sizeable subsidiary for us. Very good performance consistent and on the right brands driving the mix with core Wray&Nephew Overproof growing 22.2%, Appleton Estate growing by 50%, Magnum Tonic Wine 26.4% and Campari 8.8%. Canada up 2.6%, overall positive, thanks to very strong double-digit growth of Aperol, Espolòn and Campari, which mitigated the slight decline of Appleton Estate as well as Forty Creek. Brazil came back, grew by 3.3%, given the circumstances overall satisfactory growth, but clearly the environment remains volatile. The rest of the region grew by 1% with Mexico leading the tax and that’s about it I think, not much more to go into.

Moving onto the following page, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, again a very solid performance growing by 5.3% organically, a very strong performance in Italy up 5.8% and this was in a context of a market, which is flattish. It really shows the great performance of our aperitifs portfolio where we’re continuing to take share off road across other beverage categories. While, double-digit growth of Aperol of 16 years in a row up 12.8%, very nice growth of Campari 8.3%, so this year we’ll be celebrating 160 years of Campari and we will reach an all time high, which is pretty nice to have and a very nice return to growth although in low single-digits on the large local aperitifs such as Crodino and Campari Soda. The rest of the region grew by 3.9%.

France, which hopefully will become a wholly-owned subsidiary by the end of this month, grew by 14.2%. Again, thanks to the double-digit growth of Aperol and Riccadonna, while Spain declined overall 1.4% as positive growth in Aperol and Cinzano Vermouth was offset by weakness in Bulldog as well as the fact that one key retailer actually decided to de-list all branded spirits. Looking into the African markets, Nigeria grew very nicely growing behind Campari and American Honey. On the other hand, in South Africa we basically destocked the markets in certain parts of the markets ahead of route-to-market change. Global Travel Retail was up 4.1%, again with a strong growth of Aperol, Campari and GlenGrant.

Moving onto North Central and Eastern Europe, up a very strong 8.8%, Germany up 3.3%. Here we have a very strong double-digit growth of Aperol. This is despite being a pretty poor summer. Aperol was up 18.2% and we’re continuing to leverage new consumption occasions as well as deseasonalisation on this key brand. We’re positive trends in Ouzo, Averna, SKYY, Crodino, Frangelico and GlenGrant; overall a nice picture. What is a little bit depressing is, is the higher volume Cinzano brand, but that, again, to a certain extent, a reflection of the improved sales mix and what we’re driving.

The UK had another very positive year of almost 40%, 39.6%, showing an accelerated trend, driven by sustained growth of Aperol of 23% as well as our Jamaican brands portfolio, which grew by 42%, largely Wray&Nephew Overproof and Magnum Tonic. From a small base, but again it’s important because the brand is growing across markets, Espolòn also did quite well in the UK. Russia came back growing almost 12%, 11.9%, but this is clearly often easy comparison base. You’ll recall that in 2018 we were down 11.4%. The market is showing signs of recovery, remains volatile, but with very positive trends behind Aperol and particularly on our higher marginality in Aperol, the Cinzano portfolio and Mondoro. The rest of the region was up a healthy 6.5%, evenly spread across all of our key markets, again driven by Aperol and Campari.

Moving on to our last region, Asia Pacific up 0.8%, Australia up 2% on a shipment basis, but actually if you look at consumption data and depletion data, we grew at three times that rate. Clearly, there were changes in one of our largest retail customers, which impacted stocks across the industry. So having said that, very satisfactory performance. You need to bear in mind also the tough comp base, we were up 10.5% the previous year and again the bushfires didn’t really help. The rest of the region is down 1.8%. This overall decline clearly is driven by the Japanese market where we’re destocking ahead our route-to-market change and I’ll take you more further details of this at the end of the presentation. China on the back of SKYY, Cinzano and Aperol did quite well as well as New Zealand.

Moving on to the following page, it’s good to see that our global priorities are continuing to grow their weights over the overall portfolio up by 100 basis points versus previous year. So moving on to our largest brand on Page number 15, Aperol 18% of our sales, up 20.5%, and it’s nice to see this solid double-digit growth across all of our key markets. On a five year average, we’ve been growing the brand by 19.7%. And as I said, a very good momentum both in established high-potential markets as well as seeding markets.

Moving on to the analysis by the types of markets and the core established had previously taken you through the Italian numbers of 12.8%. It’s very important to reflect that this is the 16th year in a row and clearly our strategies are working and bodes well for the future in other markets. Germany grew also by 18.2% and we’ve also had a very strong double-digit growth behind Austria and Switzerland. Looking at high potential markets, solid shipments in the U.S., 33.9%, but as I said, depletions were up by a stronger 50% and this clearly also on the back of a quite tough comp based as the brand had grown by almost 74% the previous year.

Canada also saw the double digits, up 54%. Russia actually becoming the fourth largest markets growing by almost 63%. We talked about the UK previously, very nice strong double-digit growth and France up 42%, Spain 18%, Travel Retail by 23% and Australia 23%. So you can see that the brand is really firing on all its cylinders across all of our markets and growing much faster than those previously announced numbers in all of our seeding markets.

Moving on to Campari. Campari is our second largest brand. 10% of sales, it grew by 4.6%. Now if we factor – taking into account the de-stocking, which we drove in Japan the real underlying growth rate of the brand in the year was 60% on an organic basis.

The year was also hindered by a soft performance in its third largest market Germany, where we took a substantial price increase at the beginning of the year in January. And that clearly – that price increase created a bit of interest in the brand in Q4, 2018 ahead of the price repositioning.

So, we paid that back the following year. Looking at on a region basis, Southern Europe Middle East Africa, core Italy growing 8.3% what’s driving this is our Easy, both the classic cocktails particularly the Negroni as well as our easy mixers such as the Campari Spritz and Campari & Tonic.

North, Central & Eastern Europe, I described what happened in Germany earlier and we’ve gotten nice traction in the rest of the region. In the Americas, the U.S. is clearly doing very well. Shipments grew by 9.6%. Actually depletions grew double-digit in this case as well.

The U.S. is our second market in terms of value terms. So having that momentum obviously is great and we’re also extending the range of the drinks going beyond the Negroni as well to the Americano and the Boulevardier.

Argentina recovered from an easier comp base, Brazil also. And in those – in Brazil particularly, we registered double-digit growth. Solid growth in Jamaica and Canada and in Asia Pacific clearly the overall number was impacted by the de-stocking in Japan.

Moving onto SKYY. SKYY, 8% of our total down 3.8%, clearly this is largely driven by the core U.S. by the de-stocking activity we conducted in this market, particularly on the SKYY infusions range. And this lasted until the end of the third quarter with some tail end effect in Q4 of the year.

The international markets, which account for 27% of the value, were flattish, because the destocking in South Africa impacted the overall positive growth in the other markets. Looking into the detail of the international markets we had good growth in Argentina, which is the fifth largest double-digit growth in Mexico, some weakness in Brazil where it’s only very, very cheap vodkas which are performing at the moment.

Within Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa growth in GTR was unable to offset some slight declines in Italy and Spain. Again, South Africa is the one which moved the needle in this area. North Central and Eastern Europe, very nice double-digit growth in Germany, which is a very profitable market for us, but some weakness in the UK. In Asia-Pac, did very nicely in China as well as in Australia.

Moving onto Wild Turkey, also 8% of our sales, up 2.9% on an organic basis and this is after some declines in the fourth quarter where we had some phasing effects in the core U.S. market where actually our depletions were double-digit. Wild Turkey bourbon grew by 0.4%. And this is quite a bit affected by the de-stocking in Japan.

Russell’s Reserve, which is our premium offering grew very solidly up 16.7%. American Honey also up 6% and that’s driven by the U.S. market as well as Nigeria. If we look at that on a market basis, what we’re seeing is in the U.S we are premiumising our offering with premium extensions such as Longbranch, Russell’s Reserve and the Master’s Keep continuing to grow at very strong double-digits.

Overall positive performance of 1.4% and this was affected by slow down on Wild Turkey 101, which was hurt by price repositioning. But we have clear, very strong plans behind that expression this year. So, we expect to see it to regain traction.

Overall the brand is pursuing very nicely in its quest of becoming a top choice for high-end mixologists and connoisseurs and we’re clearly leveraging in a very positive manner our long running association with Matthew McConaughey. In international markets, which obviously if you exclude Japan and Australia they’re very much seeding markets, but we’re doing very, very nice in Germany, Italy and Austria.

Japan declined by double-digits due to de-stocking ahead of route-to-market changes. And Australia was slightly down due to the impact of some decisions taken by one retailer.

Moving on to Grand Marnier, we’re slightly down 0.9% overall flattish performance where clearly there was a reversal in Q4 driven by the U.S. which where we were up 8.1%. We’re continuing to do the right things on the brand, growing it for the long-term with the right strategy, premiumising it with the Cuvées and with a very clear drinking strategy.

In the U.S. the brand grew nicely 2.2%. Unfortunately. a second market Canada was flat because we took a significant price repositioning in its largest province, Quebec, which was a long due. Clearly this is something which we will cycle and improve upon this year. Very nice growing on the Grand Margarita in Mexico.

Well let’s say Europe and Asia Pacific overall a soft performance because what we decided to do was essentially de-list the one liter so that we could reserve it exclusively. So we did this to that from the off-premise and kept it exclusive to GTR as well as the on-premise. Obviously this has a short term impact on the brand.

Moving on to the Jamaican rums on Page Number 25, doing very nicely, up 7.5%. A very positive outperformance of Wray&Nephew Overproof which is a specialty brand. On the other hand, Appleton Estate was impacted by temporary decline in some core North American markets in Q4 as we prepare some important changes on the brand this year.

Wray&Nephew Overproof grew 15.1%. And it’s becoming a mixologist darling and expanding beyond its heartland of Jamaica into the U.S. Canada and the UK. Appleton Estate on the other hand, declined by 1.7%. This is despite a very strong performance in Jamaica. Again, we’re preparing the future on this brands. Looking it by region, I think it’s quite clear what we, what happened in the America looking at the rest of the world very nice performance in the UK where we’re going beyond the Jamaican diaspora and positive progression in all of our seeding markets.

Moving on to the Regional Priorities on Page Number 27, you can see that Espolòn is continuing to do very, very nicely. It’s clearly outperforming the category growing by 32.4%. Bulldog is being challenged in its core markets Spain and Belgium where the category overall has been invaded by a plethora of innovations. So net in net the brand has done 3.2%.

GlenGrant in-line with expectations, the premiumization strategy is working. As you know, we are limiting the volumes so that we can create a inventory of a really aged expressions. Having said that, those expressions we’re putting into GTR are doing extremely well as the brand is growing double-digits in that channel. So it’s proving that the strategy is on track.

Forty Creek down, 4.2% impacted mostly by Canada where we had on the one hand a very, very tough comp base previous year up 12.4% and also some execution issues in its secondary provinces outside of Ontario.

Our cognac Bisquit & Dubouché grew 6.7% [indiscernible] basis. You can see that we have a almost a 45% decline in Q4 and that is basically we’re phasing out the previous packaging and the range as we relaunch it in Q1 of this year.

Looking at the Italian bitters and liqueurs, overall flattish what we see some soft performance mostly in the Frangelico brand as well as the bitters in Italy, whereas again we’re improving the mix from a country’s perspective by growing very nicely in Germany and the U.S.

Cinzano is down by 6.9%. The key driver here was Vermouth. What we did was we re-launched the Vermouth this year, changing the formulation, going from a line-based formulation to a spirits based formulation. So making it a traditional Vermouth again. This obviously had a big increase in pricing and this is something we will cycle through, but we think it’s the right thing to do for the brand as we see, Vermouth becoming – real Vermouth becoming an exciting category again.

Moving on to our Sparkling wines Mondoro and Riccadonna nice growth of 8.5% and this is clearly the performance of Mondoro, which is a higher margin brand in Russia. And the Aperol Spreads fueling the growth of Riccadonna in international markets.

To close off with our local priorities, very happy to see Campari Soda and Crodino returning to positive growth up 1.6% and soda 2.4%. The organic change in Q4 was expected so it’s not meant to be seen as an inversion of the trend on the brands. We’re outperforming in bourbon RTDs in Australia up 5%. The only note – negative note on the local portfolio and weighing quite a bit because of their size is our Brazilian brands which were down 5.1%.

Ouzo is growing nicely driven by Germany as well as some signs of a vitality in the U.S. and UK growing over all by 3% and Cabo Wabo growing by 3.7%. Again, this is below the depletions with high-single digit. I will skip all the pretty pictures and then over to Paolo.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you Bob. If you follow me to Page 35 segmented reporting, Americas region, as we can see on a reported basis, and I’d say that we’re up 10.3% and EBIT was up 6.1% in value. Most importantly in existing business, what we call organic change net sales were up 5.8% and EBIT up 2.5% in value driving 70 basis point today dilution.

In existing business gross profits was up in value 5.4% and slightly behind the top line growth leading to 20 basis point margin dilution, where a very positive sales mix in high-margin markets like the U.S. was more than offset by the increasingly negative impact of agave, which at group level accounted for 30 basis points of negative impact on gross profit and EBIT as well as the dilutive impact of the recovery in certain emerging markets in this region, Brazil and Argentina, which together with other emerging markets accounted a group level for 30 basis points of gross profit and EBIT dilution.

Advertising and promotion growth in value was 9.6% ahead of top line driving 70 basis points of dilution due to the increased brand building investments particularly behind certain brands like Aperol, Campari and Grand Marnier and Espolòn which is – as we saw before, growing double-digit.

The SG&A increase was in value 4.7% below top line, driving 20 basis points of margin accretion, thanks to the efforts of our South American management to downsize their local structure and contain their costs.

Moving on to Page 36, that’s SEMEA, on a reported business net sales were up 3.9%? And EBIT was up 5.5% in existing business net sales were up 5.3% and EBIT 8.4%, driving 50 basis points of EBIT margin expansion. And this very strong performance was achieved despite a lower contribution in the South African market due to the destocking ahead of the already anticipated route-to-market change.

In existing business, gross profit grew in value by 6.9%, driving 100 basis points of margin accretion thanks to a very solid performance of high-margin brands like Aperol and Campari across the whole region, I would say.

A&P in value was up 6.4%, ahead of top line, driving 20 basis point margin dilution, again, also in this region due to the stepped-up investment behind our global priority portfolio in particular the Aperol brand.

SG&A were up in value by 6.4%, ahead of the top line, leading to 30 basis point margin dilution. And this was due primarily due to the strengthening of our central structures.

Page 37, we have the analysis of the Northern, Central and Eastern Europe region. The reported change in net sales accounted for 9.7%, EBIT on a reported basis was up 15.5%. In existing business, the performance was quite strong, with the top line up 8.8% and EBIT up 13.3%, driving a very healthy 160 basis point margin accretion in the region.

In existing business, gross profit was up in value, ahead of top line by 11.4%, driving 150 basis point margin accretion due to a very strong sales mix evolution by both brand and market with a very positive performance of high-margin brands like Aperol, and more broadly, the whole aperitifs portfolio in core high-margin markets, such as Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Austria.

The A&P was up in value by 7.5%, which is a remarkable increase in A&P, but below the top line leading to 20 basis points accretion. And the SG&A were up 9% in value due to the stepped-up investments in our commercial capabilities, as you know, overall, neutral on margins.

Moving on to Page 38, we have the analysis of the Asia-Pac region. The smaller region for us was on a reported basis, top line flattish and bottom line declining by 16.5%, which basically mirrors the results of our organic performance with flattish top line, slightly up 0.8% and a declining EBITDA of 12.5%, driving 240 basis points EBIT margin dilution in the region.

Gross profit in value was up 2.4%, ahead of top line, driving 70 basis point margin accretion, thanks to a very positive sales mix in the biggest market of the region, which is Australia, which helped us compensate the negative impact of the destocking in the Japanese market, which negatively affected the performance, as we saw before of the Campari and Wild Turkey brand.

The A&P was flattish year-on-year, driving 10 basis points margin accretion, while the SG&A were up in a significant manner, 16.2% in value, well above the top line, driving 270 basis point margin dilution.

The significant increase in SG&A in the region was due to, on one hand, the lower absorption of fixed cost due to the contained top line growth, but most notably and importantly, the increase in cost was due to the enhancement of the regional – of the region’s commercial structure and moreover, the provisions in connection with the transfer of the regional headquarter from Sydney to Singapore.

Moving on to the analysis of our consolidated results on Page 40 and focus on Page 41. As you can see, EBITDA adjusted on a reported basis was up 7.7% in value, stable at 22.1% on sales, in line with last year, with an EBIT adjusted organic growth of 6.7% in value above top line, driving 20 basis points margin accretion. And this was due to a solid organic gross margin accretion and which more than compensated in the stepped-up investment in marketing and commercial capabilities.

The adoption of the IFRS 16 accounted at EBITDA level for a tiny, €1.4 million. EBIT adjusted on a reported basis was up 10.9% in value to 26% of net sales was – while highlighting the fact that the disproportionate increase in EBITDA adjusted in value vis-à-vis the EBIT adjusted increase is due to the impact of the IFRS 16, which accounted for €50 million in 2019.

Page 42, gross profit on a reported basis was up 9.1% in value to 60.9% on sales with 80 basis point accretion. The organic growth accounted for 7% in value, 60 basis point margin expansion after the negative impact of agave, which I said before, accounted for 30 basis points. The negative impact of the recovery of emerging markets, which accounted for the 30 basis point topped up by the negative impact of the destocking ahead of route-to-market change in Japan. So the underlying 120 basis point gross margin expansion was basically offset by 60 basis points of combined effect of agave and emerging market recovery.

The A&P on a reported basis was up 10.6% in value with a 50 basis point dilution in existing business. A&P increase accounted for 7.7% in value leading to a 30 basis point margin dilution. And again, as I said before, is due to the stepped-up investments behind key brands like Aperol, Campari, the overall Jamaican rum portfolio as well as selected regional priority brands such as Espolòn.

The SG&A on a reported basis were up 9.2% in value with a 30 basis point dilution to 21.3% on net sales in existing business. SG&A were up 6.8% in value leading to a 20 basis point margin dilution.

Page 43, the negative operating adjustments, which we’ve already highlighted in prior calls, accounted for €21.7 million in 2019. Net financial charges came in at €33 million, in line with the prior year benefiting from, on one hand, lower average indebtedness due to the very healthy cash flow generation, which was partly compensated by the effect of the reclass for IFRS 16 of €3.4 million of additional interest charges.

The average cost of net debt grew from 3.3% to 4.1%, again, due to the reclass of the interest charges relating to the IFRS 16. Pretax profit came in at €354.6 million, up 1.1%, but most importantly, before the one-off – before adjustments, the group pretax profit came in at €370.4 million, up 6.7% in value in 2019.

Page 44, group net profit adjusted came in at €267.4 million, up 7.3% year-on-year, excluding all the one-offs, with a recurring effective tax rate of 27.8%, down from 28.2% of prior year with a cash tax rate, which came in at 23.5%, in line with the prior year.

Reported tax rate came in at 13%, reflecting the total net adjustments of €41 million that you can see in the – you can see above was the relative breakdown into operating adjustments, financial adjustments and all the tax adjustments, including the patent box, which accounted for €25.4 million for a total benefit across the period 2014 to 2019 of €96.2 million. Recurring effective tax rate over the period 2016 to 2019 came down from 32.6% to 27.8%, so 4.8%.

Page 46, analysis of free cash flow, on a reported basis free cash flow came in at €258.5 million, up €2.9 million versus 2018 with recurring free cash flow at €267 million, unchanged versus prior year. In terms of key changes on the recurring free cash flow, we highlight an increase in EBITDA year-on-year of €47.2 million that is partly compensated by higher taxes on a recurring basis of €8.6 million with recurring taxes at €81.1 million.

Change in working capital on a recurring basis, €29.6 million, higher by €4.1 million versus prior year. Financial expenses at €27.9 million, higher by €5.1 million versus prior year on a recurring basis. CapEx on – maintenance CapEx came in at €61.1 million, up €11.4 million versus prior year. And then we have a delta of €15.4 million on other noncash items

As a consequence of the increase of EBITDA adjusted and free cash flow that is basically unchanged at €267.3 million of free cash flow and EBITDA, which is still very healthy, came in at 55.7% below prior year EBIT accounted for 61.9%.

Page 47, analysis of operating working capital, as you can see, we have an increase of €58.8 million year-on-year of which €29.6 million are coming from organic increase of working capital and €10.5 million from Forex and €18.8 million from Perimeter. Operating working capital, as a percentage of net sales came in at €37.7 million. But if we carve out the impact of acquisitions on a pro forma basis, operating working capital as a percentage of net sales came in at 36.7% well below the 37.2% of the prior year, so 50 basis point operating working capital on sales compression.

Page 48, CapEx, the lending amount of CapEx for fiscal year 2019 is overall €82.4 million, of which €61 million in maintenance CapEx and €21 million in extraordinary CapEx on projects, brand houses and increase of production capacity. For 2020, we’re envisaging a total amount of CapEx in the year of €94 million, with basically unchanged maintenance CapEx at €64 million and further €30 million of extraordinary CapEx, reflecting investments on extra projects, including, again, brand houses and other projects.

Page 49, we have the analysis of the free cash flow and the net debt initial and lending, €258 million of reported free cash flow, €28.9 million of the net value from disposal and acquisitions, which were partly offset by dividends for €57million, a purchase of own shares for €47 million, the impact of the IFRS 16 application, that accounted for €90 million and some other movements accounting for €23.5 million.

Lending indebtedness at €777 million. With regards to the debt maturity, still a very healthy picture with long-term gross debt, which stood at €600 million following the reclass of the Eurobond that is expiring in September 2020 into short-term debt, we’re talking of €581 million. Cost of debt, the coupon on the long-term debt accounts for 1.6% and fairly safe and hedged position with fixed interest rates accounting for 58% of the overall long-term gross debt.

Bob, I think this is it on numbers. I will hand back to you on new initiatives and outlook.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. Before the outlook, I’d like to take you through two very important new initiatives, starting with the first one regarding business development in Asia. As you know, Asia-Pac is our smallest region, but looking forward, with the change in consumer taste and habits, we see very good opportunity to accelerate our growth there. Today, most of our business is actually in Australia and in New Zealand, but we see very, very good opportunity brought about by the growth of classic cocktails in all key cities, as well as Asian consumers acceptance and appreciation of the Aperol Spritz, which we see when they’re traveling abroad.

So on the basis of that, we’re undertaking, kicking off three very important initiatives. The first one regards the relocation of our regional headquarters from Australia to Singapore, and that will occur within Q1 of this year. So clearly, we’ll be – our team will be much, much closer to the market. And we’ll be able to move faster and much more effectively in all of those core markets.

The second one regards China, obviously, this is – this is a little bit of a difficult period due to the coronavirus in China, but we strongly believe in the opportunity for Aperol and Aperol Spritz in the huge Chinese market. We’ve lined up a series of what we call micro battles to actually help us determine on the on-premise – answer the two key questions, where to play and how to win since in other words, how to best adapt the Aperol model to win the hearts and the palets of the Chinese consumers. There were all these micro battles set to kick off in February. Clearly, we haven’t activated them, but we hope we’ll be able to do that at the latest at the beginning of the second half of the year. But again, this is going to be quite an area of focus, both in terms of management attention as well as financial resources.

Lastly, in Japan, which historically has been an important market for us, where we’ve been with third-party distributors. We’ve actually decided to make a move forward and to move to a newly established equity partnership with key local premium spirits operator. And the aim here is to develop our brands, our whole portfolio and particularly the premium end in this key market. We will have an initial stake of 40% of the JV, but we have the right to purchase up to 100% of the JV starting 2023.

Japan currently generates only 1% of our sales. But clearly, it’s another market where we see a very good opportunity, both for our aperitifs as well as our whiskeys going forward. The second big initiative regards France. I mentioned that in our kickoff. France is a very important market for us. We announced the signing of the acquisition for 100% of our French distributor, Baron Philippe de Rothschild France distribution. They’ve been our exclusive distributors since 2009, and the team there is a very, very strong team, and they’ve done very well for our whole portfolio of brands as well as in some distribution brands, which they have.

We expect this deal to close by the end of the first quarter. Clearly, it’s subject to customary antitrust approvals. In terms of size, just to give you an idea, in 2018, if you look at the numbers from a local GAAP standpoint, reported sales of €145.1 million. Clearly, this includes the net sales of our brands as well as third-party brands. As a market, France via the distributor, so at the lower net sales accounted for 2.2% of the group’s net sales. We see it as really a core and very high potential market for the group. The track record on some of our key brands, such as Aperol, Campari, Riccadonna and GlenGrant has been very strong. We’ve added to our critical mass of Trois Rivières and La Mauny. So we really look forward to developing this business going forward.

In terms of corporate actions, I took you through the dividend increase. With regards to the share buyback program to be implemented for an increased amount up to €350 million in the next 12 months. And really, the increase of this buyback serves the purpose of implementing a new policy, which we have with regards to our portfolio of treasury shares. In the past, we always bought back the shares in a manner that they were sufficient to serve those plans, which are about to vest. With this new policy, we’re looking at having a portfolio of treasury shares sufficient to serve all outstanding stock option plans. So this is obviously, a way of hedging the risk and also reducing the cost of the plan going forward.

Lastly, and I’ll take you through this more in detail, once we’ve gone through the conclusion and outlook, where the Board of Directors took the decision today to announce the transfer of the registered office of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A to the Netherlands, with in conjunction and enhancement of the current increased voting mechanism.

In terms of conclusion and outlook, you can see that 2019 was pretty solid. We delivered sustained performance across sales as well as our profit indicators, and this despite selective destocking as well as the pretty significant negative agave price effect. We’ve been able to do this through – thanks to continued sales mix improvement, driven by the outperformance of our key high-margin brands in core developed markets.

So looking forward into 2020, our outlook remains pretty fairly balanced both in terms of risks as well as opportunities. We believe that the positive underlying business momentum will continue. It will be driven again, by the combination of key high-margin brands in core developed markets. We will see some tail-end effect of destocking activities and those which are linked to route to market changes, which are expected to impact the first half of the year, also on top of a tough comp base. So clearly, the phasing this year will be different from last year’s.

We expect a positive evolution of EBIT organic performance on a value basis. On the other hand, the margin development is expected to reflect both the agave’s increasingly elevated purchase price, the import tariffs imposed by the U.S. as well as investments in brand building and route to market initiatives for our long-term and healthy business building opportunities. On the perimeter, we expect the effect to reflect the recent acquisitions as well as the agreement related to the acquisition of the French distributor, subject, obviously, to antitrust approval. On the other hand, FX is to be impacted by a volatile macro environment. Having said all of this, though, we remain quite confident in delivering a positive performance across all of our key business indicators also this year, 2020.

Now before we move on to your questions, if you can take hold of the second smaller presentation we have for tonight, the one entitled, transfer of the registered office in the Netherlands and enhancement of the current increased voting right mechanism. I would like to take you through this and then move on to your questions, both on the full year as well as this key milestone agreement.

In our eyes, that’s clearly a new milestone, but it is also in continuity with the past. We aim to transfer the registered office of the company to the Netherlands. And we also aim to enhance the current double voting rights mechanism through the progressive introduction of additional voting rights. This transaction is clearly aimed at encouraging a capital structure, which is more supportive of our external growth strategy in the long run and rewarding a shareholder base with a long-term investment horizon. And this has always been our group’s strategic guidance.

The controlling shareholder, Lagfin S.C.A., confirms its long-term commitment to the group’s strategy and prospects and its support to the transaction. With regards to the company aspects, we will have full continuity upon the transaction completion, which means that there will be no impact on the organization, management, business operations and employees. The tax residence of the company will be maintained in Italy. Our legal status will preserved without any impact on its legal relationships. There will be no accounting impact on financial reporting. Clearly, IFRS are confirmed. There will be a sole listing of our ordinary shares on the Italian Stock Exchange, and the identity as well as historic presence of the group in Italy will be preserved.

Moving on to Page 3 and the compelling rationale for the transaction. It’s clearly about us continuing to focus on our long-term growth pillars. Through the transfer of the registered office and the simultaneous enhancement of the current double voting rights mechanism, we aim to, on the one hand, adopting a flexible share capital structure to allow the Company to maintain and further strengthen a loyal and committed shareholding structure while

combining this essential goal with the objective of further supporting the Group’s growth strategy via external opportunities.

We want to reward a shareholder base with a long term investment horizon, capable of underpinning our long term growth objectives and ambitions, in line with our guidance. And to benefit lastly from a corporate law framework, which is highly recognized and appreciated by international investors and market operators, so that we continue to promote the global profile of our group. While in the meantime, also maintaining culturally the identity and the historic presence of the company in Italy.

We will skip the next two charts, because I think most of you know, our track record over the past 20 years, which has been very successful, and what the company and the group looks like today.

And move on to Page 6 and the key elements of the transaction. So firstly, we’ll transfer the registered office to the Netherlands and adopt a company form known, and I hope my Dutch friends will not get upset with me when I pronounce the name, Naamloze Vennootschap (N.V.) under Dutch law. There will be an enhancement of the double voting rights mechanism, which is currently in force. And we will adopt a mechanism based on the assignment of special voting shares. We will have an assignment of two, five and 10 voting rights for each ordinary share, which is held for, respectively, two, five or 10 years.

These additional voting rights are subject to the uninterrupted, and that’s important to underline, the uninterrupted holding of ordinary shares. The transfer of the ordinary shares to which the special voting shares are associated and the occurrence of change of control will cause the loss of the benefit of the increased voting rights. Shareholders, who are entitled to the current double voting benefit, called voto maggiorato in Italian as of the effective date of the transaction will be entitled to the same benefit immediately thereafter while loyal shareholders, who are not yet entitled will be allowed to carry over their registration period in the special register for the purpose of the assignment of two voting rights.

Shareholders, who do not support the adoption of the resolution on the transaction, will be entitled to exercise their withdrawal right diritto di recesso, in Italian. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of a limited number of conditions precedent, including the amount of cash to be paid to shareholders exercising their withdrawal right, not exceeding in aggregate, the amount of €150 million and this is calculated after taking into account the amounts payable by the shareholders, exercising their option and pre-emption rights pursuant to applicable laws and by other third parties.

Moving onto our controlling shareholder Lagfin and the support to the transaction Page 7. Our controlling shareholder Lagfin, which today holds 51% of the issued share capital and 65.3% of the voting rights, has confirmed its long-term commitment to the Group strategy and prospects and its support to the transaction. So, for the purpose of strengthening the certainty of the transaction and mitigating the potential cash outflows resulting from new withdrawal process, Lagfin have commitment to acquire withdrawn shares in the context of the offer and sale process provided for under Italian law up to an aggregate amount of €76.5 million, which is basically proportional to their 51% holding.

If we look at the special voting mechanism and the detailed description on Page 8, you see three columns, ordinary shares, special voting shares, aggregated voting rights, and then the time horizon, two years of uninterrupted ownership, five years of uninterrupted ownership, 10 years of uninterrupted ownership. Now currently, one ordinary share remains one with one aggregate voting right. In two years’ time, that will equate to – after registration obviously, equate to one ordinary share, one vote plus one special voting share A, which is equal to one vote. So in aggregate, two voting rights.

Moving onto five years, again, it will be a combination of one ordinary share vote, so, one vote, plus one special voting share B, which will amount to four votes bringing the total to five votes. Moving on to 10 years of uninterrupted ownership will be one ordinary share of one vote plus one special voting share C of nine votes amounting to 10 voting rights. The ordinary shares will continue to be traded – tradable and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. They are transferrable, but clearly ordinary shares associated with the special voting shares are transferrable subject to removals from the special register and the ordinary shares will be the only ones receiving the dividend. The dividend will be only paid on ordinary shares. The special voting shares will be non-tradable. They’re related to voting rights, which are loss upon transfer of the underlying ordinary share and upon occurrence of a change of control over such shareholders.

I think we’ll skip Page number 9, because it’s just a clarifying the situation as is and to be immediately after our transformation. Moving on to Page number 10. It’s important that we underline the fact that we have full continuity with the past; our identity and our historic presence in Italy are preserved. The ordinary shares will continue to be solely listed on the Italian Stock Exchange of Borsa Italiana. There will be absolutely no reorganization of the Group’s operational and managerial activities, which will continue to be led by the company on a continuous and uninterrupted basis.

The company will maintain its own legal status, without any impact on its legal relationships, including the relationship with its employees and this will continue to be governed by Italian law. Our tax residence will be maintained in Italy. No impact on the financial reporting or statements to continue to be prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS. Our company’s share buyback program will continue up to an increased amount of €350 million in the next 12 months.

In terms of governments and the government’s framework following the transaction, we will move to one-tier board system, is that provided under Dutch law. There will be no changes in the current composition of the Board of Directors. We will adopt, as I said earlier, the one-tier board system, under which the non-executive directors will supervise the executive directors. In accordance with Dutch Corporate Governance Code, internal committees of the Board of Directors will be established, in line with those currently in place. So there will be an Audit Committee, or Remuneration and Appointment Committee. The Supervisory Body, Organismo di Vigilanza, pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/2001 will be maintained. In accordance with the one-tier board system, the Board of Statutory Auditors will cease to exist.

Closing up with the indicative transaction timetable as well as the key procedures. Clearly today, the 18th of February announcement of the Proposed Transaction and the EGM call. On the 27th of March, we’ll have the EGM to approve a deliberate and approve the transaction. And the first half of April, we’ll have the period for the Exercise of the Withdrawal Right. On the 22nd of April, the dividend payment will continue as usual. At the beginning of May, until the end of July, there’ll be the offer of withdrawn shares and option and pre-emption to other shareholders. Pre-transaction closing procedures to follow. And by the end of July by – July 31st, where we expect to bring the transaction completion.

In terms of withdrawal procedure, the redemption price payable to shareholders exercising their withdrawal right is equal to €8.376 per share. Following the period for the exercise of the withdrawal right, withdrawn shares will be offered in option and pre-emption to other shareholders. And subsequently, the unsold shares may be offered to third parties. The payment of the redemption price of the withdrawn shares is subject to, and will occur after, the completion of the transaction. And withdrawing shareholders may not sell or otherwise dispose of any of the shares in respect to which the withdrawal right has been exercised and only until the completion of the transaction.

So, this is it in detail. I’ll grab a glass of water, and if you’re nice enough with your first question, pass it to Paolo. I’ll be last with you. Please go ahead.

Trevor Stirling

Hello, Bob. Sorry, I couldn’t give you a chance to have some GlenGrant 18 ahead of the water. But the first question is coming down to you. I suppose, two questions related to the corporate transaction, Bob. One is, you said there’s no change in the tax residency, but it does look at the big impact here is on the voting rights of the long-term shareholders, is an implication of that, is that the new shares could be issued with less dilution to voting rights. And the second question related to the transaction is that you’ve mentioned the improved, or is it a favorable corporate tax governance. I think so, that’s probably used the wrong word there. But I wonder if you could talk a little bit about the tax implications of this and what the advantage of the transaction is?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, Trevor. there are basically no changes from a fiscal perspective. Our fiscal residence remains in Italy, so no changes there. What happens is that over time, loyal and long-term consumers will receive proportionally over time additional special voting shares, which will also increase over time. So, special voting share A is one additional vote. Special voting share B after five years is four votes. And special voting share C is nine votes over time. So, this clearly rewards long-term shareholders and also introduces flexibility into our capital structure looking to potential external perimeter development of a much larger scale looking forward.

Trevor Stirling

Okay. I could just check, Bob, those incremental voting rights, they don’t occur on day one, so it’s not retrospective. So for instance, Lagfin, who have owned their shares for a long time, did they get the 10 years of extra voting rights on day one or do they have to wait another 10 years?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

No. Our shareholders are treated the same way. Clearly, those that have registered their shares currently and have two double voting rights, they will continue to have those two – those double voting rights.

Trevor Stirling

Okay.

Paolo Marchesini

So, for the two voting rights to be clear, there is – the initial assignment or the subsequent assignment. The initial assignment is the one, where register, you already had the shares for two years and immediately, receive as special voting shares A. But if I’m a shareholder, who’s been registered on the register for a year, there’s only two further years, in 12 months I can apply for a special voting share A, adding an extra vote. The point of the issuance of those special voting shares is that the two corporate law frameworks, the Italian one and the Dutch one are different.

In the Italian legal system, the law allows you to grant increase voting rights while in the maximum amount of two votes is share, there has been on to the same shareholder. But you can add votes to the very same ordinary shares. Why it’s in the Dutch legal system, you have to physically issue shares, these special voting shares to grant more voting rights. So, it’s a nuance, but basically, the increased voting mechanism is basically the same, achieved in a different manner and it is enhanced, as you know from two voting rights, over time or you can get to five and 10 voting rights.

Trevor Stirling

Great. Thank you very much, Paolo. If I could just ask a follow-up question on the day-to-day business. Clearly, significant acceleration in Espolòn, despite a lot of entrance into a 100% agave, I’m just wondering what you put that down to Bob, but also a little bit of a deceleration on Aperol. So, from 28% last year to 20.5% this year. So maybe, a little bit of color on those two key critical brands would be great.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. I mean Espolòn is being propelled by a very, very strong proposition, which is very unique and distinctive both from the concept, the inventory, the packaging, very high quality liquids and we’ve actually moved into brand-building mode. So, actively working the on-premise and running events to recruit new consumers into the franchise. Now, with regards to Aperol, I mean, we don’t see any really deceleration on the brands. I mean all of our markets are growing at a very solid double-digit rate.

Clearly, the base is different. This year – I mean, last year, we started off a higher base and at the same time, there’s one big delta between the two is that the Summer 2018 in Europe had actually lasted almost till the end of October, where this year, we had a very poor and damp summer in most of Europe. Lastly, with the tariffs also arriving we decided to move some shipments of Aperol into the New Year.

Trevor Stirling

Great. Thank you very much, Bob and Paolo.

Javier Gonzalez Lastra

Yes, good evening. Thanks for the questions. I had a couple on Asia-Pac. I just wonder if you could share with us the size of the costs, if I can call them one-off costs that you’ve incurred in the fourth quarter to move your headquarters from Asia – from Sydney to Singapore and whether there’s any kind of guidance you can give us in terms of how much should we expect that to continue – high cost base to continue into Q1, Q2 or maybe, fiscal 2020? And also, together with that, anything you can share in terms of the investment that you’re looking at putting into the Chinese market. As you said, develop the presence of Aperol. And on the second question, I’d like to ask on the U.S., could you share with us whether there’s been already an impact from the tariffs in the fourth quarter and reminds us of the overall impact that you are expecting to get onto gross profit on your gross margin. Thank you.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. I’ll just take the second question, which was on Aperol in China. What we’re planning this year in China is really to run a full battery of mini-battles across different cities, different target consumers, different on-premise outlets with also different modes of serving the brand. So there, we can really fine-tune the Aperol success model and adapted to the Chinese market. So this year, there will be a yes, quite a big investment, but it’s more on research. And on the basis of this, we would really decide for next year onwards how much more to step up the real A&P behind the brand.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. let’s talk to the margin, overall, what does happen last year and what – we’re in position for this year. So basically, the – I’ve said before, in 2019, we had an underlying gross margin expansion of 120 basis point, which was upside at the gross margin level by the recovery of emerging markets, which accounted for the 30 basis point in the agave for further sort of 30 basis point. Now, looking into 2020, what we’re expecting is basically that the underlying gross margin expansion still is confirmed 120 basis points. But then now, that gross margin expansion will be offset by the tariffs, which you’ve mentioned accounting for about 50 basis points, roughly €7 million to €8 million.

This is the net impact of our price increase that we’re putting on our imports. The agave effect, which is costing us further 50 basis points or another €8 million and the tail-ended fat of sugar that is in a further 20 basis points negative effect or €4 million. So for 2020, we’re not envisaging, we’re not relying on gross margin expansion to deliver a solid EBIT growth in value terms that we seek. So, for 2020, we will – margin expansion will pose for one year and where – we’ll be relying on our very solid momentum of our key brands and key geographies. This is how we see 2020. We’re – we’re there [Audio Dip] regional headquarter from Sydney to Singapore. It had – it came, it came with a cost, probably, €2 million to €3 million in 2019 on a further a couple of million euros this year. But overall nothing that we cannot absorb, but in terms of – in the overall big theme of things. So, this is the guidance on numbers for 2020.

Javier Gonzalez Lastra

Okay. Can I ask in terms of the – one last question on the agave inflation, because you’ve got it us very well in previous occasions in terms of what analysts looking at that market expect potentially in terms of the price is normalizing eventually, and I think last time, you mentioned that, that is clearly deferred until at least late 2020, if not 2021. I just wonder if you could share any potential changes in those views.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. I mean, we come from the guidance. So, we – we’re fairly optimistic vis-à-vis getting some significant tailing in 2021. as you know, the agave clearly – the agave price, clearly achieved its big. So, we’re not seeing any increase in the agave price. Clearly, over the last few months, clearly, if you look at the average cost of agave across 2019 and the spot price, that there’s been stable for a couple of months still. We have a tail-end effect of the 50 basis point I’ve have mentioned. But going forward, just to frame it, we’re talking of an overall negative impact on our P&L. If we compare the current spot price of 20, 29 pesos versus the 6 pesos that used to be few years ago, we’re talking of north of €30 million. And looking at the number of plans that we see in the fields, where it’s – is a ticking bomb. It’s difficult to predict exactly when it will happen and our best guess is 2021. But for sure, it will happen, the price will start coming down in a meaningful manner, and with a quite steep curve, when all doors plan that will hit the market clearly.

Javier Gonzalez Lastra

Yes.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Really, I mean the brand has grown to a substantial size is spot on and continuing to grow at a 30% clip. It’s obvious that it impacts us more this year.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. I mean, now, to be transparent, Espolon has a dilutive impact on our margins to the increase on agave price as soon as things go the opposite direction, clearly, this would become further driver of the underlying gross margin accretion.

Javier Gonzalez Lastra

Thank you.

Marion Boucheron

Hi. Good evening everyone. Three questions from me. The first one would be on the blast in the fourth quarter. If you could move – I mean share with us some of the moving parts that you have been in the region for the brand. I mean [indiscernible] that was the big drag. Then, the second question would be on the distribution in France. Could you give us more details to help us modeling for the year forward? I mean, what was the part of your brands that will distribute that were the sale of distribution? And what’s the impact on margin we should expect?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

I’m not sure. Sorry, we understood your second question.

Marion Boucheron

I mean, when you go direct in France as of the second quarter, so you have given us what sense was in your sale in 2019. Now that the sales you recorded without direct distribution. So what – I mean, how could you help us moderate for the next year? And then the third question would be on the change in the structure. And what – I mean, how does that help you with the external growth strategy?

Paolo Marchesini

So, talking to France, the RFT, potential acquisition. First and foremost, there is a big condition president that is the antitrust approval, that is not yet there. This is not a deal done until antitrust confirms that, as we believe that it works for them. So it’s basically the impact will primarily be on perimeter, where we envisaged an impact of about €60 million in net sales and about €1 million in EBIT. Clearly, there will be a higher contribution in terms of – contribution after A&P, which offset incremental SG&A coming from the consolidation of target, incremental SG&A will be in the region of €9 million to €10 million in perimeter, clearly, not in existing business. So this is how we model the acquisition if and when it occurs. So this is on a full year basis. So we need to – clearly, there’s to be take into consideration that it really depends when antitrust gives the green light for closing.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. On the U.S., I think, you need to differentiate between what our depletions and what our shipments. Clearly, you see things evening out throughout the year. Net-in-net, if you look at our U.S. business, I mean, if you take out SKYY Vodka, we’re growing high single, if not low double-digit, across the rest of the portfolio. So we have a pretty healthy business. And even if you look at SKYY Vodka, actually our depletions were better than our shipments and our consumption is better than our depletions and compare it to some of our peers, we’ve actually performed much, much, much better. So the brand is starting to stabilize. And remember that we also drove through a destocking, particularly on the infusions side of the business.

Now, moving on to the third structure, I mean, currently, our shareholders, our loyal shareholders benefit from a double voting right. Potentially, over time, moving on 10 years onwards, that can increase to tenfold. So that, obviously, over time, opens up other scenarios where we could actually emit equity for transformational deals or other strategic partnerships, which couldn’t do at this stage. We would have too much of a dilutive effect.

Marion Boucheron

Okay, thanks. And just following up on the U.S. So, we look for some recognition next year on, I mean, notably for Aperol, where you had the way ahead of shipments this year?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Sorry, I’m not sure. I mean, when the tariffs were announced, we looked at it, and we decided to do two things: one, which is to actually reduce shipments on Campari and Aperol, and move them to the new year and then also take a two-point price increase on both brands at the beginning of February, which is what we did.

Marion Boucheron

All right. Thank you.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you.

Alessandro Tortora

Yes. Good evening to everybody. One question, if I may, a clarification, a follow-up of the previous question on Baron de Rothschild, the recent acquisition in France. If you can confirm to us, it’s – sorry, €50 million change perimeter at the top line level and at the EBIT level, here, we’re talking about change perimeter. You mentioned before the €1 million-plus the G&A in €19 million. Is it right?

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, after the G&A. So actually, contribution after A&P of about €10 million, €9 million of G&A and a positive €1 million of contribution.

Alessandro Tortora

Okay.

Paolo Marchesini

Whereas the tiny bit impact, it is irrelevant.

Alessandro Tortora

Okay, okay. Thanks.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

What is much more important is a clear focus now that organization will have on growing our portfolio of brands and go beyond, let’s say, the four or five brands, let’s say, have grown very successfully in the past.

Alessandro Tortora

Okay. And then just if I may, quick follow-up also on Grand Marnier. So, you mentioned in the presentation, some softness in Europe, can you give us let’s say, any update on the strategy in Europe, after let’s say, the success you had in the U.S.? Thanks.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, I mean in Europe, the way forward is quite clear. I mean, we need to transform the brand from being a gastronomy brand into a cocktail brand. We have a clear drinking strategy. We’re focusing on the on-premise and we’re driving it. In the context of that strategy, we also decided to concentrate the one liter size, so the traditional size for the on-premise to actually the on-premise and global travel retail, which meant shifting the 1 liter bottle in most markets in the off-premise to a 0.7 liter, so clearly as you make that change, you have volume losses in the short-term.

Alessandro Tortora

Okay. Thanks.

Paola Carboni

Hi. Good evening everybody, two very quick questions for me. If you can come back on Australia, you mentioned there has been a mismatch between consumption and depletion, if you can come back on that, sorry, probably I’ve lost you, what’s the reason behind that and how longer could this seen the impact? And secondly you have referred in your presentation extraordinary CapEx source in 2020 for some installed project I would also appreciate if you can elaborate a bit on that.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take the Australian one, it’s relatively simple. I mean we grew 2.3% in Australia, whereas overall we grew up a little bit more than 6%, if you look at consumption data as well as depletions, from wholesalers to the on-premise. The reason for the delta between the reported number on shipments, and depletion and consumption numbers is that a very, very large if not the largest retail customer of ours decided to change his whole policy with regards to spirits inventories. So that ended up in destocking across the industry and also impacted us.

Paola Carboni

Okay. Do you believe that is over now?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

That is over. On the other hand, I mean we had a very weak January in Australia because of the fires nobody was in the mood for celebrating. And you actually see that in the off-take data of all spirits as well as beer, having said that, we’re happy to see that actually we returned to solid growth in the month of February.

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to the extraordinary CapEx, basically, there are two buckets. One is the ramp up of a production capacity. And this is, happening basically in Arandas in Mexico where this is the huge growth of the brand, we’re a planning tool to step up in a meaningful manner our distilling capacity and warehousing capacity to make sure that we can supply in the coming five, seven years the growth of the brand.

Secondly, we are in-sourcing the bottling of Crodino, you may remember that the product was bottled, produced and bottled in the plant that has been sold in conjunction with the disposal of the Lemonsoda, Oransoda and Pelmosoda brands. And thirdly, we are again, improving our distilling capabilities in Jamaica. So these are the three major projects in supply chain. And then the second cluster of the investment is moderating two brand houses and visitor centers, and in particular, Espolon, Grand Marnier and Aperol are the three big ones.

Paola Carboni

Okay. Thank you very much.

Andrea Pistacchi

Yes. Hi, Paola. Hi, Bob.

Paolo Marchesini

Good evening, Andrea.

Andrea Pistacchi

I have a three questions please. The first one for Paolo, on what you said about the margin, I think you, you mentioned the tariffs impact of EUR 7 million, EUR 8 million under the agave impact for 2020 also was around EUR 8 million. If I remember correctly at the nine month stage you were suggesting EUR 5 million for each. So I wanted to know, what may have changed there?

The second question, how do you think about the balance developed emerging markets on top line in 2020? What would you expect for the main markets there? And the third question on the distribution business that you are acquiring in France, obviously subject to the antitrust, but there’ll be a lot of brands in that distribution business. Would everything there be – would all those partner brands be strategic? Would there potentially be scoped to rationalize that?

Paolo Marchesini

Let me take the third one. I think for the foreseeable business, the distribution business where we’ll remain, we need to understand better how the whole portfolio works in a complex market, like France. And once we’ve done that, I think obviously we’ll start making some priorities, but for the foreseeable future it will remain with us.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

So, with regards to margin, changing guidance on the negative impact of agave for 2020, there is, as I said two factors, a little bit higher average cost for 2019 that will impact the current amount of liquid sitting in vats and tanks. So we’ll have the delayed impact in 2020. And secondly, we’re starting reducing the quantities of liquid held, as we’re anticipating the change in price in the agave. So basically, we believe it would be nicer to reduce the stock, make sure that as soon as the price starts falling, we can leave the benefits of the lower prices immediately as opposed to having huge amount of aging of liquid that is still liquid that would bought at higher prices that would impact coming years, so that’s loss.

Andrea Pistacchi

Okay. And on the tariffs?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes, on the tariffs’, as said it’s an equation where you have three components on one end, you have the increase of tariffs that is clearly higher than the amount highlighted. There is price increase that is aimed offsetting part of it. There is change in importer procedures as we’re reducing the direct imports to minimize the impact and of course, tied to the price increase, that there is a potential volume effect that we’re putting into the equation on a conservative basis. So, we feel that these EUR 7 million to EUR 8 million on tariffs is a fair assessment of the impact of the three factors.

Andrea Pistacchi

Thank you. And then my last one please, on sort of top line trends, main markets in sort of qualitative terms, what we should expect – what you’d expect for 2020?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

We would expect the Americas to grow mid-single digit with that pretty much across the board would fall obviously a less of a growth and slightly higher in some of the other markets, but U.S. the largest market that we would expect it to grow mid-single-digit including any impact from competition.

Looking at to Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, we will see the same track record an improvement in Germany mid-single digits and most of the markets trending there. And pretty much the same in SEMEA where we would expect to have – to be continuing its current momentum and have the ability to absorb the tail end of the destocking in South Africa, whereas Asia should improve its performance, having gone through the destocking, in Australia we need to understand when we kick-off with the JV in terms of trading terms from a timing standpoint because there are the Olympics coming and it is not necessarily easy to find logistics providers after the Olympics, so we’ll have to see how that goes. And on China there’s incognito on the coronavirus.

Andrea Pistacchi

Thank you.

Sanjeet Aujla

Hey, I have just three questions for me as well. Clarification on the margin

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Hold on one second. We’ve have the automatic shutters coming down here and they’re making a lot of noise and we can’t hear you.

Sanjeet Aujla

Sure.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. Now it looks like we hear you better.

Sanjeet Aujla

Great. So just a clarification on the margin, I think Paolo, walked through the building blocks or as to flattish gross margin outlook for 2020, but the implication also flattish on EBIT margin expansion. Just wondering how you’re thinking about A&P and structure cost development on an organic basis in 2020. My second question is on South Africa, I think a few years ago you also went through a change in distribution. What are you doing differently now? Why the destocking? And then my third question is just on the U.S. depletion outlook, I think you suggested you factored in a slower depletion outlook on Aperol and Campari following the price increases and just wanted to get a bit more color on what sort of level of growth you’re expecting of those brands in the U.S.?Thank you.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, I mean in terms of South Africa, what we’re doing is we’re really trying to focus on what’s called the main market, which are the townships and we’re changing our distribution partner there. So there’s a clearly stock changing hands, which are impacting shipments.

On the other hand, with regard to the U.S. depletion outlook, I think what we’re taking is a little bit of a cautious view on the price increases, actually, if you look at the fundamentals of the brand both Aperol and Campari are continuing to present very well. So, well, I think we’ll give a much better view on that once we have our Q1 behind us.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards to the EBIT margin guidance, what we’re seeing at gross margin level, flattish gross margin on sales, we expect there will be fully translated at EBIT level with flattish EBIT bit, with A&P and SG&A on sales are flattish give and take, directionally, we would like to potentially reduce rate of SG&A and favor A&P, but it would be any how minimum. So at EBIT level, we believe we’ll end up with flattish EBIT on sales. But in value, we were positive. I mean, the brand momentum is good and we believe that would translate into normal healthy EBITDA growth in value.

Sanjeet Aujla

Just a follow-up on SKYY, are you seeing any impact on the brand from the growth in the hard-to-sell categories, through the course of 2019?

Paolo Marchesini

No, not really. We haven’t seen it impacting us.

Sanjeet Aujla

And would you look to participate in that category with some sort of SKYY variant?

Paolo Marchesini

Right. Something which we might look into, but I mean, frankly, we’ve seen a lot of these things kind of go in the U.S. over the years, so more tepid than excited at this stage.

Sanjeet Aujla

Okay. Thank you.

