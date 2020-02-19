Engie At A Crossroads Without Its Visionary CEO

Engie has been led by Isabelle Kocher for 4 years, with a turnaround underway. Is this a good time to change the CEO? Investors might consider this carefully.

Engie S.A. (ENGQF, OTCPK:ENGIY) is a major French energy company with operations in 70 countries and 150,000 employees. Over the last 4 years, it has been engaged in a major transition from fossil fuel giant to move through a zero-carbon energy transition. Over the past 6 months, Engie share price has trended upwards, although since the announcement in early February by the board that CEO Isabelle Kocher’s contract will not be renewed, the stock has flat-lined. There isn’t a lot to go on as to why Isabelle’s Kocher’s contract isn’t being renewed, although the immediacy of her termination, without a replacement CEO, suggests a crisis at the Board level. Here I give some thoughts about Engie, which I regard as one of the best examples of a fossil fuel business making hard decisions about decarbonizing, and what the removal of Isabelle Kocher might mean.

Isabelle Kocher was hired to turn Engie upside down from being a major fossil fuel company into a renewable energy powerhouse. She has impressive credentials, being Chairperson of the Terrawatt Initiative, the only Frenchwoman to lead a company on the Paris CAC 40 stock market index, in 2018 ranked #16 in Fortune World’s 50 Greatest Leaders, and in 2017 ranked #3 in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International list.

Kocher laid out a 3-year transformation plan, which was executed with some precision. During this time, the share price suffered. In the past year, Kocher indicated that the fruits of the tough restructuring were beginning to be seen. In the Q3 report in November 2019, she described Engie’s status saying:

“So our nine months 2019 results show, as expected, an acceleration in earning growth. We are very proud of these results. They show that our strategic choices are bearing fruits. We confirm our full year 2019 guidance and 2019 is the first year of a new period after three years of in-depth restructuring and strategic repositioning. And we then enter in a net growth phase, following our in-depth transformation.”

Kocher commented that in renewables, wind in particular, momentum has accelerated dramatically, with real progress towards achieving aggressive growth and profit goals going forward. As regards numbers, Kocher reported, as expected, EBITDA of euro 7.1 billion (up 7%) and COI euro 3.8 billion (up 14%). This was the best group performance for many years. Judith Hartmann (Executive VP and CFO) covered the details of operations in some detail, indicating areas where the competitive environment was challenging, but overall the business was experiencing sustained growth. Hartmann highlighted the launch of Engie Impact as a milestone in industry leadership of enabling zero-carbon ambitions of clients.

Shortly before Engie's board announced that CEO Isabelle Kocher’s contract would not be renewed, she gave an impassioned statement, saying, “CEOs, in facing the climate crisis let’s take our responsibilities”. Kocher positioned 2019 as the year of global awakening about climate issues, with citizens and, especially, young people getting mobilised. She saw this as momentum upon which climate action can be built. Perhaps her most controversial statement was, “Engie has also made radical strategic shifts in line with a people, planet, profit approach - literally reversing the company’s historical model. Since 2016, Engie’s moved away from an energy producer-first operation to one dedicated to helping its customers consume less energy, greener energy and for more comfort. Nearly 4 years later, Engie's CO2 emissions are cut in half and growth and profits are on the rise again. The European Union's Green Deal is a promising model. Reducing emissions will remain the yardstick by which we must measure the relevance of our actions for a long time to come. The scale of the task is considerable, and the timetable more urgent than ever. We, as business decision-makers, must make a commitment to reduce emissions by at least 50% within ten years. This means innovating and creating the products, practices and services that this new era requires.”

The views presented by Isabelle Kocher might be very confronting for a traditional board, but it is a very powerful statement about transition from a fossil fuel business to a low-emissions business which takes seriously the science, which needs a 50% reduction in emissions over a decade.

Why is the board removing Isabelle Kocher?

The board has been somewhat opaque about the reasons for removing Kocher, although in general they are not backing off from the decarbonization message. So, on the face of it, this isn’t just pushback from the status quo fossil fuel industry. Press announcements by the board are more narrowly focused about Engie’s plans for resolving problems with its positioning concerning its business in France and Belgium.

Engie’s French business and managing gas

In Q3 reporting, Executive VP and CFO Judith Hartmann reported headwinds mostly caused by gas transmission issues in the first half. This was not unexpected, and was due to two issues: i) negative volumes in France due to the merger of north and south gas zones, with a resulting technical issue concerning revenues between North-South transfers - this will be largely recouped over the coming 2 years; ii) changes in regulations in the period 2017-2021 have led to some annual revenue revisions. Other headwinds (previously anticipated) were incurred in the French and German gas markets. Gas in France was choppy, but the full-year outlook was maintained. In renewables, COI was up 4% on a gross basis over the 9 months, and wind and solar posted 60% organic COI growth. 1.9 GW of new wind was commissioned between January and November 2019. Wind and solar power production increased 48% year on year, and the 2021 renewable energy target of 9 GW additional capacity is largely secured, with 1.4 GW to be installed in Q4 2019 and 3-4 GW next year. These are impressive figures. The overall outlook for renewables was down slightly due a technical issue regarding Brazilian law reform, leading to compensation for past losses postponed until 2020.

In thermal power gas-fired, merchant power was up 25%, and coal now represents only 6% of total capacity.

Engie’s Belgian business and nuclear power

Engie has a substantial presence in the nuclear industry as a result of 55 years in the industry and operation of 7 nuclear reactors in Belgium. The company website indicates an intention to remain in the nuclear industry, although the 7 Belgian nuclear reactors are due for closure in 2024-2025. This doesn’t seem the basis for a long-term role in the nuclear industry, although the company does indicate that it has the skills to support maintenance, extending lifetime, decommissioning and nuclear waste management. It does mention a capacity to participate in planned new nuclear power stations, perhaps a reference to the plans by the UK to revitalise its nuclear industry.

One of the issues mentioned by the board in terms of the CEO replacement is the Belgian nuclear reactors, but no hint is given as to what the overall problem is, nor how Isabelle Kocher’s views affect Engie’s stance on nuclear power. The website does seem to indicate support for continued nuclear power presence by Engie, but in relation to Belgium, the board seems to be questioning the critical issue as to “how nuclear energy fits into the Belgian energy mix”.

In the Q3 reporting, Kocher made the following comment: “On the nuclear front, we have delivered the major improvement in our operational availability, as promised, and this is a key achievement.” She reported improved availability of the 7 Belgian reactors, with better prices achieved. Elsewhere in Q3 reporting, there was mention of nuclear outages in Belgium and a very challenging 2018. Restart of all of the Belgian reactors was reported, with concomitant output volumes up 25% and availability rising from 57% to 79%.

The role of the individual in driving change

One of the reasons that Engie has been on my watch list is that I am convinced that when big change is needed, success often involves a visionary leader. Isabelle Kocher's rise to CEO of Engie had elements of a visionary, although her history had been more with water management in Suez. If you are going to turn the ship around, it helps not to necessarily be accustomed to driving the ship in a conventional way.

There are examples of visionary leaders who have changed their companies (and the world - no pressure, Isabelle). Steve Jobs is an example of a leader who proved to be essential for the rise of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), while arguably, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) wouldn’t exist without the drive and vision of Elon Musk.

Isabelle Kocher is in a much more nitty gritty industry, and she inherited a battleship that was going the wrong way. In some ways, her challenge has been bigger than making up a new world from scratch, as I have no doubt that she has encountered lots of seasoned executives who disagreed vehemently with the job she was given to do.

Of course, I don’t know what has been going on recently at Engie, but Kocher’s track record speaks for itself. Under her leadership in 4 years, Engie’s CO 2 emissions have been halved, and growth and profits are on the rise (unless this claim by Kocher is untrue). The board might be asked if this is failure, what would success look like?

What do investors need to consider?

For investors, I suggest there are two outcomes of the board’s action of not reappointing Kocher:

The board is impatient with the “lack of progress” and have already sourced an even more inspiring and capable executive than Kocher. This doesn’t seem likely, as there is no hint as to who the new CEO will be, and the board is moving to search for a new CEO. It may also be that there isn’t alignment between the board and the CEO on the two key issues mentioned (the role of nuclear power in the Belgian system and gas in the French energy system). I haven’t been able to determine whether there are other issues where the board and CEO differ. Perhaps a reader can contribute to the discussion if they have such an insight. The board decided that Kocher took her remit to exit fossil fuels too seriously and wants to slow things down. I’ve seen this happen to an Australian utility which started on a path towards decarbonization, which was squashed by a board that didn’t really mean it. Europe is much more serious about the need to dramatically reduce emissions, and so, if that is the plan of the board, I suspect it will end badly for Engie.

I suggest that finding a new CEO who is more competent than Isabelle Kocher might prove to be a big challenge. The new CEO has big shoes to fill, and s/he would need to be both brave and very cautious about the performance metrics that s/he signs off on. This board seems pretty uncompromising. Or is Engie’s major shareholder (i.e., the French government) the unhappy party?

Conclusion

Engie is one of a very select group of fossil fuel companies which acknowledge the climate emergency and which have taken serious steps to address reducing emissions. It is a major European energy company. From the outside, it looks to me as if Isabelle Kocher has made an impressive start over 4 years of leadership, and hence, Engie has been on my watch list for a while. Removing Kocher as CEO makes me nervous, as I’m sceptical that the board will find a more effective CEO. The share price is in a holding pattern, which suggests that investors are waiting to see what happens. I’m in that camp too.

I am not a financial advisor, but I am a close follower of the dramatic changes going on as the world starts to address the climate emergency and moves towards exiting fossil fuels. If my commentary is helpful to you and your financial advisor, please consider following me. I acknowledge stimulating discussions with Seeking Alpha author Henry Miles which have helped shape my views on Engie (but the views expressed here are mine, so don’t blame Henry if you don’t like them).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.