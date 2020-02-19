Transocean: The Offshore Drilling Industry Is In Crisis But Is Not Gone

RIG is too weak to consider it as a long-term investment but could be used as an excellent and safe tool for short-term trading.

The average daily rate in the fourth quarter rose to $317.5k/d from the year-ago level of $293.1k/d, and utilization increased sequentially.

Transocean's total revenues in 4Q 2019 increased to $792 million from $748 million in the same period of 2018. The fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $263 million.

Transocean - The HE Semisub Leiv Eriksson. Year Built: 2001 - Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the rare offshore drillers that I can see financially afloat, even if we could always worry about the debt level, thanks to a record backlog of about $10.2 billion as of 02/13/2020. I still own a tiny stake long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in the offshore drilling sector for me and my family portfolio. Our long position has been reduced by more than 82% in the past two years.

We continue to reduce our position, and we have shifted strategy to a more short-term approach, which has been very rewarding.

The central reason for maintaining this long-term investment is quite simple.

Even if the industry is driving through a period of fierce headwinds, Transocean will ultimately survive and eventually thrive again. We will have to be patient, focused, and vigilant, but it is the conclusion that led me to keep this small long-term position.

The underlying fact is that offshore drilling is part of the oil equation and cannot be replaced - despite the US Shale - and its influence on oil exploration is visible.

The issue is that Exploration CapEx has been diminished to a depressed level, and the result is apparent when you look at the backlog degradation.

This transitioning period creates a high level of volatility and imbalances in the offshore drilling companies' fundamental business model. Thus, it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a meaningful portion of your position. A minimum of 50% or more of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil price outlook is highly recommended.

Fleet status as of February 14, 2020, and Backlog snapshot

I suggest reading my preceding article about the February fleet status published on Seeking Alpha for more details if necessary.

The company's fleet status was released on February 14, 2020. Transocean indicated that it added $366 million in additional contract backlog. However, since January 8, 2020, when Transocean posted an update, nothing drastic has changed, just a few million added.

Since its last Fleet Status Report in October, Transocean added approximately $366 million in contract backlog, bringing total backlog to $10.2 billion.

One encouraging sign that makes me think we may have reached the bottom is that the average daily rate in the fourth quarter rose to $317,500/d from the year-ago level of $293.1k/d. Furthermore, utilization is improving.

Day rates 4Q'18 3Q'19 4Q'19 Average daily rate $k/d 293.1 314.5 317.7 Average Utilization 62% 58% 61%

The total backlog is estimated at ~$10.2 billion as of February 14, 2020. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

Note: Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them quite safe.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) backlog on the total RIG backlog. The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 47.2% of the total backlog of the company ($4.81 billion).

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 71.7% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 27.6% of the total backlog as of February 14, 2020.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 30 18 0 11 1 Cold-stacked/idle 15 8 2 3 2 New build rigs - no contract 1 1 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 1 1 0 0 0 Total 47 28 2 14 3

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen said in the press release:

As a direct result of our strong performance in 2019, we generated almost $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which, when combined with the multiple financing transactions consummated throughout the year, further bolstered our liquidity position. This liquidity, coupled with our industry‑leading $10.2 billion backlog, provides us the financial stability to continue to invest in our people, the maintenance of our assets, and new technologies that will further differentiate us in the eyes of our customers and shareholders.

Transocean - 4Q'19 and Selected Financials History - The Raw Numbers

Transocean 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.66 0.79 0.816 0.748 0.754 0.758 0.784 0.792 Net Income in $ Million -210 -1,135 -409 -242 -171 -208 -825 -51 EBITDA $ Million 219 -665 -49 270 249 265 -356 335 EPS diluted in $/share -0.48 -2.46 -0.88 -0.41 -0.28 -0.34 -1.35 -0.08 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 103 3 214 238 -51 153 91 147 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 53 39 48 44 52 86 121 128 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 50 -36 166 194 -103 67 -30 19 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 2.862 2.506 2.307 2.160 1.886 2.243 1.906 1.790 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 9.86 9.70 9.33 9.98 9.41 9.73 9.39 9.261 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 438 462 463 510 611 612 613 612 Backlog 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 12.5 11.7 11.5 12.2 12.1 11.4 10.8 10.2

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar, company press release, and Fun Trading for the last quarter.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

1 - Quarterly revenues of $792 million in 4Q'19

Transocean's total revenues in 4Q 2019 increased to $792 million from $748 million in the same period of 2018. The fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $263 million or $0.43 per diluted share (excluding $212 million of net favorable items).

Shares outstanding on a diluted basis are now 612 million in the fourth quarter. Shares outstanding jumped by 32.4% due to the controversial acquisition of Ocean Rig.

Cash and short-term investments were $1.790 billion at the end of the quarter, with total liquidity at $3.16 billion - including the company's $1.37 billion revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $147 million.

2 - Free cash flow

Generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

RIG had an estimated gain in a free cash flow of $19 million in Q4 2019. The yearly FCF ("ttm") is a loss of $47 million. At this pace, RIG will probably be able to generate free cash flow regularly.

3 - Net debt (Gross debt minus total Cash) is now $7.47 billion.

Net debt is about $7.47 billion as of December 31, 2019, which is a 6.6% decrease from $7.82 billion the same quarter a year ago.

I still consider the debt too high, and reducing the net debt should be the company's priority now. However, it is challenging to be optimistic about this matter owing to the contracting situation.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean released its fourth-quarter 2019 results, and the initial reaction of the market should be positive. However, the market may switch sentiment depending on the oil prices, which have been weak recently due to the damaging effects of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy.

The backlog addition since October last year totaled $366 million, which is still insufficient to prevent a backlog contraction.

However, I see some progress toward stabilization or rock-bottom building up, and it is evident when we look at utilization and daily rates quarterly average. Unfortunately, I do not see any encouraging signs towards a bottoming out. It is concerning, and I wonder if there is any recovery at all but rather a constant weak outlook. More, with the Black Swan event that the oil industry is experiencing as I am writing, the picture is getting worse, unless OPEC+ is intervening quickly by reducing supply in a meaningful way.

Daily rates are hovering in the low to mid $200s now. While it is up from the lows, it is hard to see how the offshore industry will be able to generate positive cash flow from such low day rates and eventually tackle the industry debt problem before it is "too much to handle." Transocean is different, and it is again due to its strong backlog that stretches until 2028. I was happily surprised to see that Transocean generated $19 million in free cash flow this quarter.

Technical analysis for short-term trading.

RIG is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern, which is quite bearish, despite forming higher lows. Line support is $4.50, and the first resistance is at $5.35, with a long-term resistance at $7.00.

The strategy is to accumulate at $4.50 or lower and take a large portion off the table at $5.35. If oil prices turn even more bearish, then RIG is likely to experience a support breakout with a retest of $3.50 (double bottom).

Conversely, if the oil prices turn bullish, I see a potential resistance breakout with a quick retest of the range $6-7. Still, this scenario is not likely, unfortunately, or at least for the next couple weeks, in my opinion.

