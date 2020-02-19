Assessing If Movado Can Bottom On Q4 Earnings

We wrote about Movado (MOV) last November 12th in an attempt to ascertain whether the stock had printed its multi-year lows. Shares at the time were trading at $25.26 apiece. Well, the third-quarter numbers which were announced on the 26th of November put to bed that idea with conviction. Earnings per share for that quarter came in at $0.82. This number was emphatically lower than the consensus $1.03 per share for that quarter.

To make matters worse, $0.21 per share is expected in earnings for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. If met, full-year earnings should come in around the $1.63 mark. This number is $1.04 per share lower than 2019.

The above EPS number should equate to approximately $38 million in net income. Net sales, incidentally, should see an increase of about $15 million this year.

The third-quarter numbers, though, had a devastating effect on the share price. The share price remains down over 30% since we penned our last piece on Movado. The heavy Q3 earnings miss resulted in the large gap to the downside, which incidentally has not been fully filled yet. The risk here is that this gap is indeed a breakaway gap. These types of gaps usually take place after a period of consolidation and may appear on the technical chart at the beginning of a sustained move. This is why we are fearful of seeing a runaway gap in Q4 earnings if earnings once more come in well behind expectations.

The present state of affairs for Movado is that it is trading with an earnings multiple of 7 and a book multiple of 0.7. The dividend has increased to 4.74%. The lower this stock goes, the more interested we will become. Here are some areas which look encouraging from a value investor's perspective at present.

The first area is the cash flow statement. This is the financial statement which will be most pertinent to dividend-orientated investors. Cash flow from operations amounted to only $15 million over the past four quarters. This low number is giving us the rather high price/cash flow ratio of 26.7. Though, all may not be what it seems here.

A big line item which decreased operating cash flow in this time period was the change in working capital which adversely affected cash flow to the tune of $42 million. Working capital is merely the difference between current assets and current liabilities. If current assets, for example, surmount current liabilities by a wide margin, we can say that the firm in question has plenty of liquidity.

We can see on the balance sheet that receivables rose to $136.3 million ($42 million increase) in the third quarter, whereas accounts payable dropped to $33.8 million ($16 million decrease). Both of these transactions affected cash flow negatively. The issue here is that because earnings have slowed, we do not foresee the aggressive increase in receivables over the next 12 months. This should positively affect operating cash flow going forward.

In fact, we calculated the average annual operating cash flow over the past 10 years, and the number comes in at $54.7 million. If we take out the past few years where almost $170 million was spent on acquisitions, Movado's investing budget normally came in at about $8 million. The dividend at present is an $18 million annual payment, and $8 million was spent on share buybacks over the past 4 quarters.

As we can see, there is ample room for Movado to cover its investing and financing activities with its operating cash flow. In essence, as long as earnings stabilize somewhat over the near term, the company can fund itself. This is key.

We state the above because Movado looks really attractive at present, across a range of valuation metrics. Its cash flow multiple was the elephant in the room, but we believe this key ratio will improve this coming year.

To sum up, value investing is all about going against the herd and being able to stand pat. Movado is currently trading well below its book value, and we believe that there is sufficient cash flow to pay for the generous dividend on offer. Let's see if we can get some positivity in the upcoming Q4 earnings announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.