Phathom Pharmaceuticals: A Clinical-Stage Company With A De-Risked Pipeline For 2020

Today, we will study why Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Launched by Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF) in May 2019, Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatment options for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead asset, vonoprazan, is already approved in ten countries in Asia and Latin America in indications such as reflux esophagitis, GERD, H. pylori eradication, erosive esophagitis, and peptic ulcer disease. Takeda has already completed 17 successful Phase 3 clinical trials with this drug. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has in-licensed rights to commercialize the drug in the U.S., Europe, and Canada from Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

How vonoprazan works

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ lead investigational asset, vonoprazan, is a P-CAB (potassium competitive acid blocker). P-CAB is a new class of drugs used to block acid secretion in the stomach. Launched in Japan in 2015 under the brand name Takecab, the drug has already managed to rake more than $500 million in the fourth full year post launch.

Although PPIs (proton-pump inhibitors) are the current standard of care for acid-related diseases, they have proven less effective due to their mechanism of action.

Vonoprazan’s distinct mechanism of action can help it overcome most of the limitations of PPI therapy.

Vonoprazan has already demonstrated faster and more potent acid control as compared to PPI in healthy volunteers.

Vonoprazan may become a standard of care in GERD indication.

Currently, there are around 65 million patients in the U.S. and around 50 million in EU5 suffering from GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease). Approximately 15-45% of GERD patients do not respond completely to PPIs. Many GERD patients continue to suffer from heartburn and recurrence of erosions even on PPI therapy. Vonoprazan is expected to offer a more rapid, durable, and healing erosive esophagitis and relieving heartburn in GERD patients.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is currently studying vonoprazan for healing erosive esophagitis and relieving heartburn in GERD patients in the ongoing Phase 3 trial. The company is also studying the use of vonoprazan as maintenance therapy for the healing of erosive esophagitis and relieving heartburn in GERD patients. It expects top line results from this trial in 2021.

Vonoprazan has already demonstrated faster and improved healing of erosive esophagitis as compared to PPI in the Phase 3 trial in Japan. 91% of the patients treated with 20mg vonoprazan reported healed erosive esophagitis at two weeks, while 99% of the patients reported healed erosive esophagitis at week 8. This improvement was statistically significant as compared to 82% healed erosive esophagitis patients at week 2 and 96% at week 8 when treated with PPI lansoprazole 30mg. Further, patients with severe esophagitis (LA Grades C/D) or with extensive CYP2C19 metabolism experienced better treatment effects in the vonoprazan group than in the lansoprazole group.

Vonoprazan 20 mg-treated patients reported much lower recurrence rates for erosive esophagitis across all patients, including those with LA Grades A/B as well as LA Grades C/D as compared to PPI. The drug also demonstrated faster and more complete heartburn relief as compared to PPI.

Vonoprazan is also being studied in combination with antibiotics for treating H. pylori infection.

Currently, there are around 115 million patients in the U.S. and around 145 million in EU5 suffering from H. pylori infection. Every year, only 2.5 million patients are treated in the U.S. despite the WHO listing H. pylori as a Class I carcinogen. The FDA Gain Act has listed H. pylori as a Qualifying Pathogen. Increasing antibiotic resistance has reduced eradication rates to less than 80%. To increase antibiotic potency, it is essential to increase pH of the body. Phathom Pharmaceuticals expects to increase H. pylori eradication rates to more than 90% in the U.S. and Europe.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is currently studying vonoprazan in combination with amoxicillin for H. pylori in an ongoing Phase 3 trial. The company is also studying the use of vonoprazan in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin for H. pylori infection. It expects top line results from this trial in 2021.

Vonoprazan, in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin, has already demonstrated higher eradication rates of H. pylori as first-line therapy as compared to PPI as a part of triple therapy in Phase 3 trial in Japan. While eradication rate was 93% for the vonoprazan-treated group, it was much lower at 76% for the lansoprazole-treated group. Patients with clarithromycin-resistant H. pylori also demonstrated higher eradication rate of 82% when treated with vonoprazan triple therapy as compared to the 40% eradication rate for patients treated with lansoprazole triple therapy.

Besides the triple therapy, vonoprazan dual therapy also demonstrated 95% H. pylori eradication as first-line therapy, higher than the 81% eradication seen for patients treated with PPI triple therapy. H. pylori eradication rate was 90% for patients treated with vonoprazan dual therapy as second-line treatment, higher than the 85% eradication rate seen for patients treated with PPI triple therapy.

Currently, vonoprazan-based regimens account for 80% market share in the H. pylori infection indication in Japan. H. pylori eradication rates have consistently improved since the launch of the drug in Japan.

Investors should consider these risks.

The biggest risk for investors opting for a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, is its limited operating history. Founded in 2018, the company has not demonstrated the ability to successfully conduct commercial trials, secure regulatory approvals, manufacture products on a commercial scale or engage with manufacturing partners, and successfully commercialize products.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a loss-making venture and is expected to remain so in the foreseeable future. In fact, based on expected operating losses, negative cash flows and maturities of outstanding convertible promissory notes, the company’s management expressed doubts about the ability of the company to continue as a going concern as of December 31, 2018.

The company’s growth prospects depend completely on the clinical, regulatory, and commercial success of vonoprazan. This exposes it to a high degree of business concentration risk.

Financing remains a big risk for this company. At the end of September 2019, Phathom Pharmaceuticals had $75 million cash on its balance sheet. This cash balance does not include the net proceeds from IPO of $191.5 million on October 29, 2019. The company expects these funds to be sufficient for funding its operations at least till September 2020. It has assumed increased expenses associated with the completion of planned Phase 3 clinical trials of vonoprazan in the treatment of erosive esophagitis and H. pylori infection. There remains a significant risk of equity dilution for the company’s investors.

What price is right for the stock?

According to Finviz, the 12-month target price of the company is $34.67. On November 19, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat initiated coverage for the stock with an Outperform rating.

On November 19, Needham analyst Alan Carr also initiated coverage for the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target. The analyst is optimistic about the clinical and commercial success of vonoprazan in the erosive esophagitis and H. pylori infection indications. He highlighted the drug’s successful commercial launch in Japan by Takeda in 2015. It has already demonstrated better efficacy as compared to standard of care proton pump inhibitors in both indications in Japan. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has commenced registrational Phase 3 trials for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis and H. pylori infection to support submissions in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The analyst expects the U.S. launch of the drug in 2022 and U.S. peak sales of $1.9-2.0 billion in 2032.

On November 19, Jefferies analyst David Steinberg also initiated coverage for the company with a Buy rating and a $32 price target. He highlighted the de-risked nature of vonoprazan after having already achieved commercial success in Japan. He expects the drug’s U.S. peak sales to surpass $1.0 billion after successful Phase 3 readouts in 2021.

On November 19, Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $32 price target. While the analyst is optimistic about the company’s gastrointestinal opportunity, he believes that there are few growth catalysts for the stock until 2021.

Analysts expect an increase in losses for the company in 2020. These are most likely associated with rising expenses associated with the Phase 3 trial of vonoprazan.

I believe that Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ 12-month target price is close to $40, in line with projections of Needham analyst Alan Carr. The company’s pipeline is relatively de-risked. Yet, there remain significant operational risks for the company. Hence, the stock can be considered by above-average risk retail investors in 2020.

