Qorvo Vs. Skyworks: Better Stock To Ride The 5G Wave

Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) are technology leaders in the radio frequency (‘RF’) space. They both provide RF chips such as RF filters, switches, and power amplifiers used in mobile handsets. Both companies also offer a broad portfolio of RF solutions used in infrastructure, aerospace, and the Internet of Things ('IOT') ecosystem. As seen below, both companies derive majority of their revenues from mobile products (71.1% for Qorvo and 73% for Skyworks). Skyworks’ revenue in dollar terms also edges out Qorvo, with the company’s total revenue in 2019 at $3.37 bln vs. Qorvo’s revenue of $3.09 bln.

Source: Qorvo and Skyworks

Both companies are also heavily reliant on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), with Skyworks deriving 51% of its revenue from Apple, and Qorvo deriving 32% of its revenue from it. Additionally, Qorvo and Skyworks have won spots in new 5G phones from Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei Technologies and LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF). The latest RF chips are considered crucial to getting the best possible performance out of the latest phones for 5G as the new technology standard that is expected to revolutionize wireless communications.

The 5G Wave

5G is the next-generation wireless standard that follows 4G LTE. It boasts very high-speed data transfer rates, much lower latency than 4G LTE, and the ability to handle significantly higher densities of devices per cell site. In short, it is the best technology for the massive amount of data that will be generated by sensors in cars, IoT devices, and a growing list of next-generation electronics.

5G comes in two flavors. One utilizes the sub-6 GHz band, which offers modest improvements over 4G LTE. The other utilizes spectrum above 24 GHz, ultimately heading to millimeter-wave technology. As a general rule, as the frequency goes up, so does the speed and the ability to carry more data more quickly. On the other hand, as the frequency increases, the distance that signals can travel goes down. The result is that many more repeaters and base stations will be required. That’s good news for the semiconductor industry, but it also means that rollouts are likely to take longer than previous wireless technologies because the amount of infrastructure required to make it all work will increase significantly.

5G, viewed from any angle, is a disruptive technology by itself. But when it is paired with other disruptive technologies, particularly autonomous driving, the number of unknowns increases significantly. Unlike previous generations of technology, 5G adoption likely will be a mix of technologies that will evolve over a long period of time. So, while the rollout was relatively quick, 5G handsets and base station coverage outside of cities could take decades.

The global 5G Technology market is estimated to be $5.53 billion USD in 2020, and it is projected to reach $667.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 122.3% from 2021 to 2026. The Asia-Pacific region will be the highest contributor to growth in this market, with $2.20 billion in 2020, and predicted to reach $329.09 billion by 2026, a CAGR of 130.7% during the period. Rising demand for mobile consumer bandwidth and connectivity for IoT and sensor devices for smart city applications, along with emerging applications including Augmented Reality (‘AR’) and self-driving cars, will drive 5G infrastructure and market growth.

Driving this technology is a new radio interface, which will enable mobile network operators to achieve higher efficiencies with similar allocated spectrum. New network hierarchies will facilitate 5G-sliced networks, allowing multiple traffic types to be allocated dynamically according to specific traffic needs.

Source: T-Mobile

Additionally, early 5G networks dictated that an anchor LTE signal is required for 5G wireless connectivity. What this requirement means to the RFFE design is that there will be two distinct RF paths for both LTE and 5G. This requirement will stress the current smartphone RFFE designs which are already complex due to LTE-A features such as carrier aggregation and multi-band support. Many of the 5G specifications required to start designing 5G smartphones, including new bands, carrier aggregation combinations create an increased need for RF content for waveforms, modulations and sub-carrier spacing. This bodes extremely well for RF chipmakers.

Source: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) expects 5G adoption to track materially faster than adoption of 4G LTE, including reaching a majority portion of smartphone shipments by the year 2022. Additionally, it expects adoption levels reaching 85% by 2023. The primary drivers for this are: 1) Pent-up demand for smartphones given recent push out of customer purchases; 2) Launch of 5G from Apple much earlier in the cycle; 3) Resumption of subsidies by telecom service providers. Additionally, it is expected that the premium OEMs will start the 5G cycle with a higher share, given the greater likelihood of the demographic being more willing to pay the premium ASP for a 5G phone relative to a 4G phone. This benefits Apple and Samsung, which in turn is good news for Qorvo and Skyworks.

Skyworks and Qorvo also stand to gain from 5G beyond mobile. Both companies also offer a broad portfolio of innovative RF solutions and highly differentiated semiconductor technologies. For example, Qorvo manufactures RF chips used in defense, aerospace, Wi-Fi CPE, cellular base stations, and multiple IoT applications including the smart home and connected car. Meanwhile, Skyworks sells RF chips for the automotive, broadband, wireless infrastructure, home automation, industrial, and military markets. Some of the other big beneficiaries of the 5G revolution will likely be Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

The Case of Broadcom’s RF Unit

Broadcom (AVGO) offers a broad range of wireless solutions for mobile and wireless infrastructure applications including smartphones, tablets, internet gateway routers and enterprise access points. Many of Broadcom’s Wireless products get bought by Apple Inc., which accounted for about 25 percent of Broadcom’s net revenue. Within this division is Broadcom’s RF unit which supplies power amps, FBAR filters and duplexers to mobile phone OEMs. The unit earned $2.2 billion in revenue for Broadcom in its 2019 fiscal year, which represents 9.7% of total revenue for that year.

During the last earnings call, CEO Hock Tan made a proclamation that its semiconductor segment should be viewed as two separate segments; core semiconductor and non-core semiconductor. Broadcom’s wireless and industrial divisions fall under non-core as it does not carry synergies with the other divisions due to their unique customers, technology and supply chain characteristics. As its RF unit shows significant promise due to 5G, there has been a lot of speculation that the RF unit would get sold. Whichever company accomplishes this will gain massively. Not only is the unit exposed to surging demand, it also serves the world’s top two smartphone makers, Apple and Samsung. Two likely contenders are Qorvo and Skyworks.

Broadcom’s RF unit works on the development of FBAR (Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator) Filters. FBAR filters are a form of bulk acoustic wave (‘BAW’) filters that have superior performance with steeper rejection curves compared to surface acoustic wave (‘SAW’) filters. FBAR filters also result in up to 50mA less current consumption, thereby improving battery life and talk time. While the FBAR technology has proven to be a success for majority of its production timeline (the filters are used in iPhones), in recent times, the advent of more advanced and sophisticated technologies from rivals like Qorvo, has proved to be a stiff competition. Such technologies, which involve smaller components and are more advanced, could replace FBAR completely, making the unit less desirable to Broadcom as a going concern.

For Skyworks, it is the dominant player in low-band PADs, and has only just moved into in-house development of mid/high band or BAW-based products, where the incumbents are Broadcom and Qorvo. The company's lack of in-house BAW expertise has been a long-time risk, as BAW filters are best suited for higher wireless frequencies (generally 2 gigahertz or above) and newer 5G bands will probably be in these higher frequencies. If Skyworks chooses to buy Broadcom's RF unit, it gains access to a premium asset without having to invest further into R&D and Capex, which will meaningfully add to earnings and provide meaningful market share at lead customers such as Apple and Samsung. As Qorvo already has a strong footing in BAW filters, it has less to gain from buying the unit.

Additionally, Skyworks and Broadcom have a good relationship as both companies collaborated on 802.11ax Max WiFi Platforms. Skyworks’ portfolio of 802.11ax wireless connectivity solutions is being leveraged by Broadcom in their recently launched Max WiFi reference platforms. When looking at their balance sheets, it becomes even clearer which company actually has the resources to complete this acquisition.

Source: Qorvo and Skyworks

Skyworks' net cash position in 2020 is $242.2 mln and has been positive in the past 9 years. Although it had significantly decreased due to the acquisition of Avnera in 2018, Skyworks' net cash position is superior to that of Qorvo, which has a net debt position of $843.2 mln in 2020. Thus, Skyworks' net cash position places it to be in a better position than Qorvo to acquire Broadcom’s RF unit.

With an EBIT interest coverage at 112.5x for Skyworks compared to 2.3x for Qorvo in 2020, Skyworks has far superior interest coverage ratios than Qorvo. Based on both companies’ credit analysis, Skyworks has more room to service the debt needed for this acquisition, which could potentially be over $10 bln.

While Skyworks is a good bet, Apple and Qualcomm could also be potential buyers for the RF unit. In June last year, Broadcom renewed the RF chips supply deal with Apple for another two years, and just last month Broadcom signed another deal with Apple, worth $15 bln, which will see it supply a range of specified high-performance wireless components and modules up to mid-year 2023. The RF acquisition makes sense for Apple because it would bring some operations in-house. In addition to securing continuity of RF supply, it would help Apple to reduce its dependency on Qualcomm for RF chips, as the two companies have had their share of disputes recently.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, would want the RF unit for the opposite purpose to Apple, to increase its market share and have smartphone makers more reliant on it. Qualcomm is the market leader in the modem market due to its brand reputation and the increasing deployment of its RF transceivers by smartphone vendors. However, its position is under threat as Apple switches Qualcomm as its modem vendor to Intel’s smartphone modem business, which it had bought over last year with plans to develop in-house chips in future iPhones. Thus, acquiring Broadcom’s RF unit, also a supplier of radio-frequency chips to Apple (20% of revenue), would maintain the strong reliance of smartphone makers on Qualcomm and solidify its position as market leader.

Verdict

Both Qorvo and Skyworks have had stellar financial performance in recent years. As seen below, Qorvo’s revenue has grown consistently over the past 8 years with an average growth of 20.66%. We expect its gross and net margins in 2020 at 40.22% and 13.48%, respectively. Qorvo has also managed to deliver positive free cash flows in the past 8 years with an average free cash flow margin of 10.12%.

Source: Qorvo

As seen below, Skyworks' revenue has also grown steadily with an average of 11.96%. While this is lower than Qorvo’s, its gross and net margins in 2020 are expected to be higher at 49.58% and 28.69%, respectively. More importantly, Skyworks has managed to deliver double the free cash flow margins over the past 9 years with 22.22%.

Source: Skyworks

The adoption of 5G will fuel the increased demand for RF content in smartphones as well as in infrastructure, aerospace, and the IoT ecosystem. RF leaders such as Qorvo and Skyworks will be looking to capture the coming wave of demand with their broad portfolio of RF products. The acquisition of Broadcom’s RF will be accretive for both companies. However, we believe that Skyworks will be able to edge out Qorvo in acquiring the RF unit with its superior cash position and interest coverage. Though the company faces other potential bidders such as Apple and Qualcomm.

We recognize that the surge in demand of RF to enable 5G will enable both companies to benefit positively. Given its healthier balance sheet and better fundamentals, we view Skyworks as a better company to ride the wave of 5G. However, Skyworks' stock price has already jumped 71.8% over the past year, limiting the upside for its stock price. While Qorvo’s stock price has also run an impressive 57.3% over the past year, the company remains more undervalued. We rate Qorvo as a Buy with a price target of $125.00, and we rate Skyworks as a Buy with a price target of $130.00.

Stock Qorvo Skyworks Rating Buy Buy Current Price $106.20 $118.99 Price Target (12 month) $125.00 $130.00 Price Upside/Downside 17.70% 9.25%

Note: For more research and analysis of high-quality companies within the global semiconductor industry, please click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QRVO, SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.