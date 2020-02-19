Atrion Corp.: Mini Share Price Uptick Indicative Of Further Gains

The medical supplies company is trading at a 17% discount to its price 1 year ago, and with Q4 results due shortly, Atrion has a good chance of realising further gains, in my view.

EPS of $15.4 for the 9 months to September is up 8%, and the dividend has also increased by 13% from $3.75 to $4.25.

The company has posted 3 solid quarters of revenues and net income that show a slight year-on-year increase, and it also has no debt.

Investment Thesis

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) is a company that seems to fly very much under analysts' radar, but I believe it presents an interesting investment opportunity at the current time.

Since April 2019, Atrion stock price has fallen from an all-time high of $930 per share to a price of $684 at the time of posting this update - a 36% drop. Before the stock made a 4% daily gain on Friday, it had been trading ~$650.

The stock's price decline seems strange in light of the fact that the company's quarterly results have been consistently good in 2019. In the first nine months of 2019, it earned $120.6 million of revenues and delivered net income of $28.7 million, a year-on-year increase of 2.6% and 8% respectively. EPS has risen from $14.27 to $15.4, and the company has increased its dividend payment from $3.75 per common share to $4.25. Atrion is also debt-free, holds $102 million of short-term cash and assets, and has successfully reduced its operating expenses year on year.

In a statement issued at the time of the Q3'19 earnings release, Atrion president and CEO David A. Battat revealed that sales in Q3 had been affected by delays in shipping aviation products owing to uncertainty relating to new deliveries of the troubled Boeing 737 Max (BA), and that operating income was $300,000 lower after absorbing $500,000 in depreciation costs necessary to support the future development of the business.

The CEO also hinted at the fact that the closing of two sterilisation facilities used by the company owing to environmental concerns could delay shipments to customers and affect sales in the fourth quarter, although he stopped short of suggesting the situation would result in overall lost revenues.

Since Atrion uses resins derived from petroleum and natural gas as the main component in its products, I wondered whether the recent turbulence in the oil and gas markets (Brent crude oil prices, for example, have dropped from ~$68 at the start of the year to ~$57 at the time of writing) caused by the coronavirus and other issues (such as the Saudi drone attack) could be a contributing factor to the stock's decline.

Oil and gas ETFs vs. Atrion 1-year price chart. Source: TradingView

The above chart shows a correlation between the prices of two oil and gas ETFs and the price of Atrion, but there are equally periods where Atrion's price gains whilst the ETFs are in decline. It also occurred to me that the tariff war between the US and China might have affected resin prices, but I can find no persuasive evidence that resin prices have been overly affected or have spiked either up or down in recent months.

As such, my feeling is that Atrion stock may be undervalued and due for an upswing. Positive Q4 results (due later this month) would likely boost the share price, and the company need only record >$32 million in revenues to exceed the $152.4 million of revenues it delivered in 2018, and >$6 million to exceed its $34.3 million 2018 net profits. Both, in my view, ought to be achievable for this surprisingly under-covered company (for which I can find no analyst forecasts).

Company Overview

Atrion develops and manufactures products for medical applications and sells them either to other equipment manufacturers as component parts of larger products or directly to physicians, hospitals, clinics and other treatment centres. The company's main areas of focus are fluid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology, responsible for 46%, 38% and 4% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019.

Atrion product revenue breakdown Q3'19. Source: 10-Q

The company is a relative minnow in the medical supplies sector, but its strategy is to focus on niche markets that offer "significant opportunity for product development, market penetration and revenues growth". As a result, Atrion can lay claim to many of its products holding leading market positions. According to the company:

Atrion is a leading U.S. manufacturer of soft contact lens disinfection cases, clamps for IV sets, cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves, minimally invasive surgical tapes, check valves and balloon catheters for the treatment of tear duct blockages. Atrion is also the leading manufacturer of valves and inflation devices used in marine and aviation safety products.

Although its R&D costs have come down slightly - based on a 9-month comparison between 2019 and 2018 from $4.1 million to $3.7 million - Atrion says it is an R&D-focused company capable of identifying customer needs. The company has also bolstered its manufacturing capacity, spending more than $60 million developing its 400,000 square foot of premises spread across three sites in Alabama, Florida and Texas. 98% of company revenues are driven by purchase order and generally recognised within 30 days of the customer's receipt of the product. Atrion says it does not account for material accruals for product returns and warranty obligations because the quality of its products is such that return volumes are negligible. In 2018, of its total of $152.4 million revenues, Atrion made $95.8 million of its sales in the US, $8.9 million in Germany and $47.8 million in other overseas markets, meaning that ~37% of the company's revenues are earned overseas.

FDA regulation and product recalls

Because Atrion sells into a heavily regulated industry, its ability to meet and adapt quickly to changing standards of quality is paramount. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires most of the company's products to comply with government regulations and will also carry out regular inspections of both Atrion and its original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") partners' premises to ensure that sufficient quality standards are being maintained. Additionally, the FDA can issue product recalls if products are found to be deficient and faulty after they have been sold. I cannot find any evidence of Atrion having fallen foul of the FDA in the recent past (the company is not facing any litigation either), although maintaining compliance with fast-changing regulations must place a financial burden upon a smaller company competing against rivals whose economies of scale (and ability to influence the regulatory process) are much greater.

Reimbursement

Another potentially tricky issue that the company must deal with is reimbursement. Healthcare providers that use Atrion's products will often seek reimbursement from third-party insurers or government-sponsored Medicaid and Medicare. Clearly, these insurers will try to avoid paying for products and services that they feel are non-core or unnecessary, which could prevent Atrion from selling into new markets or cause the company to have to exit existing ones.

Competition

Dominant players in Atrion's sector include the likes of Medtronic (MDT), Beckton, Dickinson (BDX), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which have market caps of $157 billion, $71 billion, $158 billion and $395 billion respectively. When comparing the stock prices of these pharma giants to that of Atrion, we can see that their general trend is upward, whilst Atrion's is downward. More evidence, perhaps, that the tide will soon turn for Atrion (since there is no evidence that I can find that points towards underperformance, falling sales, quality issues or lost market share).

Atrion stock performance vs. largest-sector rivals. Source: TradingView

Indeed, if anything, Atrion may present a tantalising acquisition opportunity for any of these companies or for the likes of a Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), another major industry player with an acquisition-led strategy. The fact that the company has no debt, has established and recurring revenues streams and has market-leading products only enhances the acquisition case.

Conclusion - Possibility of further sharp gains given the absence of negative news flow and prospect of encouraging results.

Atrion's management team consists of Emile Battat, who has been at the company since 1987, David Battat, who joined in 2005, and Jeffrey Strickland, the Chief Financial Officer, who has been an employee of Atrion since 1983.

This somewhat reinforces my view that Atrion is a company that has strong continuity. At the same time, the company is consistently earning revenues that increase with each year, and operates with an innovative approach that allows it to develop market-leading positions in high-margin sectors of its target markets. (Atrion's operating margin was 27% in 2018 and promises to be incrementally higher in 2019.)

The explanations that I can find for the slump in share price in the past year (resin prices, issues with Boeing, issues with sterilisation leading to delayed shipments) do not seem, either separately or taken together, to be of sufficient concern to drive the stock price down over the medium to long term. As such, I would be quite optimistic that Atrion can build on the strong gains it made last week and make up some, or perhaps all, of the ground it has lost in the past year.

Although the P/E ratio is a reasonably attractive 33x, I wonder if the $600 price tag per share is a psychological barrier for some investors, although it really has no relevance when it comes to evaluating whether the stock is a good investment.

Based on my research, the case for upside (increasing revenues, no debt, attractive P/E ratio, prospect of positive Q4 results = unjustified drop in share price) is solid and that for downside (possibilities of lost market share, falling sales, issues with regulators or clients) not compelling. The scale of the annual price drop seems surprising for a company that has not behaved in a volatile manner, and if Atrion were to recoup its lost gains, then anybody investing in at the current price would quickly make a substantial gain on their outlay.

